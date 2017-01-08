Real estate transactions Jan. 9, 2017

$6,500,000 APG City Walk LLC to Samjack Homestead LLC, Pt 35-34-17, Dec. 15.
$1,128,150 Nelson Homes Inc to Crispell Julia Cathryn, Crispell Stephen French, Lot 22 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 20.
$1,000,000 Harriell Patricia A, Luber Patricia A, Section 689071 Trust 6 to Caliente Properties LLC, Lot 4 Tallevast Industrial Park, Dec. 20.
$927,000 Brooks William F Jr to Chyshkevych Iryna, Chyshkevych Petro, Lot 19 Loop of Northwest Bradenton, Dec. 19.
$850,000 Lakeview Associated Enterprises Phase 1 Inc to Suncoast Tb Sr 64 Inc, Parcel 27 Land Condominium Unit 3, Dec. 14.
$704,493 Lennar Homes LLC to Catera Joseph John, Lot 244 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 20.
$675,000 Anthony and Jane Frisco Family Trust, Frisco Anthony Family Trust, Frisco Anthony P, Frisco Jane F, Frisco Jane Family Trust to Palm Perch LLC, Lot 51 Bimini Bay Estates, Dec. 20.
$660,232 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Cohen Arthur W, Cohen Barbara A, Lot 286 Esplanade, Dec. 14.
$604,856 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Ohalloran Donna M, Ohalloran Patrick, Lot 698 Esplanade, Dec. 14.
$600,000 Greene David E, Greene Jocelyn V to Gritt Ann M, Gritt James, Lot 2 Blk 8 Holmes Beach, Dec. 20.
$578,045 DR Horton Inc to Rezendes Penelope Ann, Rezendes Robert Tupper, Lot 15 Rye Wilderness Estates, Dec. 20.
$525,677 Pulte Home Corporation to Hedy Gail Family Trust, Hedy Gail P, Hedy Ronald Family Trust, Hedy Ronald L, Ronald and Gail Hedy Family Trust, Lot 176 Del Webb, Dec. 14.
$483,559 Pulte Home Corporation to Ocock Cathy M, Lot 177 Del Webb, Dec. 20.
$475,000 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Milazzo Michael R, Lot 424 Esplanade, Dec. 14.
$439,000 Faulkner David H, Faulkner Karen E to Mclaughlin Margaret Franz, Lot 10 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Dec. 19.
$428,000 Bishop David R III, Bishop David Roy III, Bishop Gloria J to Mceuen Marilyn, Mceuen Walter H, Pt 16-34-19, Dec. 14.
$401,800 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Rogers Galen Eric, Rogers Stephanie Marie, Lot 69 Serenity Creek, Dec. 20.
$394,000 Grannary Celine, Grannary William Richard to Chiasson Darrell L, Chiasson Dawn T, Rosedale 3, Dec. 20.
$386,000 Plank Maynard I, Plank Nancy J to Debazan LLC, Ranches at Mossy Hammock, Dec. 16.
$385,000 Beam Alison Victoria, Beam Mark Shellman to Snyder David Alan, Snyder Ilushka, Lot 3120 Twin Rivers, Dec. 15.
$380,900 Sommers David D, Sommers Marion I to Rines Judith A, Rines Randolph V, Lot 401 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 20.
$375,000 Davis Nancylee to Harvey Caren M, Pomello Park, Dec. 15.
$353,298 Lennar Homes LLC to Hutchinson Anthony Edward, Stepnick Anne Marie, Lot 214 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 15.
$328,000 DR Horton Inc to Guerra Gabriela Alejandra, Manino Luis Alberto, Lot 270 Del Tierra, Dec. 15.
$320,000 Jarrell Dawn Rita to Benton Joseph Wallace, Lot 2 Blk C Woods at Conquistador, Dec. 19.
$312,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Berger Jacob P, Berger Nisa Janella, Lot 47 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 20.
$311,193 Pulte Home Corporation to Neri Lisa Ann, Neri Nicholas Jr, Neri Revocable Trust, Lot 49 Del Webb, Dec. 14.
$305,000 Liston David L, Liston Janet Acton to Tyson Rene L, Tyson Victoria J, Lot 34 Blk E Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation, Dec. 20.
$300,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Hirsch Daniel, Hirsch Ruth R, Lot 177 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Dec. 14.
$299,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Hedrick Sara Elizabeth, Hedrick Stephen Edward II, Lot 43 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 20.
$295,000 Flannery Sheryl Lyn, Plank Wendy, Plank Wendy J, Shepard Sheryl L to Weiffenbach Austin R, Weiffenbach Tara H, 0, Dec. 14.
$286,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Imperiale Marcio Roberto Talabi Santos, Imperiale Renata Roberta Vela, Lot 431 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 20.
$280,000 Frick Cynthia S, Frick Ronald A to White John J, White Lisa A, Lot 121 Fairfield, Dec. 20.
$278,000 Porter Dennis W II, Porter Elisha D to Backus Jacquelynn I, Backus William J Jr, Lot 435 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 14.
$269,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Wood Patricia, Lot 422 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 20.
$269,923 Martinez Adelaida, Martinez Carlito to Osborn Robert, Trust 8619, Lot 453 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Dec. 19.
$266,035 Pulte Home Corporation to Christie Edward J Jr, Christie Mary Alice, Lot 51 Del Webb, Dec. 20.
$264,000 Wagner Betty L, Wagner Raymond A to Armes Shannon Leigh, Armes Thomas Carl Jr, Lot 89 Harbor Woods, Dec. 20.
$263,000 Jones Charles L Jr, Jones Kathy A to Wagner Vail, Lot 34 Catalina, Dec. 19.
$261,205 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Housel Regina M, Housel William W, Lot 75 Heron Creek, Dec. 20.
$259,000 Beachum Paul A to Podolsky Ivan D, Podolsky Kathy L, Lot 25 Blk 3 Sagamore Estates, Dec. 20.
$257,490 DR Horton Inc to Carroll James Allen II, Carroll Merieca L, Lot 1 Park Place, Dec. 15.
$255,000 DR Horton Inc to Hommel Michael W, Hommel Vicki L, Lot 326 Del Tierra, Dec. 15.
$250,000 Javey LLC to 4200 Property LLC, Sharon Park, Dec. 20.
$250,000 Washart Martin J to Parks Campbell Glenda M, Treadway Charles R, Lot 280 Lexington, Dec. 20.
$249,500 Guccione Jennifer Menitt, Guccione Jeremiah J, Guccione Margaret Josephine to Iannone Kundari Dorene, Iannone Sydney C, Lot 2 Blk C Country Oaks, Dec. 15.
$247,000 Chu Michelle, Nguyen Thi Nhu to Paladino David A, Paladino Suzanne, Lot 101 Regal Oaks, Dec. 15.
$246,000 Knowles Joseph G, Knowles Phyllis R to Fiorini Barbara, Fiorini William S, Lot 10 Blk D Spanish Park, Dec. 14.
$242,798 Lennar Homes LLC to Miller Celeste Marie, Rabsatt Franklin, Lot 24 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 20.
$241,000 Deborah L Murphy Trust, Murphy Deborah L to Sommers David D, Sommers Marion I, Watch at Waterlefe Unit 9 A, Dec. 20.
$240,000 Caravel Brazil LLC to Mumma Kevin L, Schaefer Louis Scott, Lot 778 Riverdale Revised, Dec. 14.
$231,000 Folkens Eric M, Folkens Teri L to Trust No 396116, Vla Fidu Inc, Lot 5 Blk K Glenn Lakes, Dec. 20.
$230,000 Douglas Mandy Ann, Dugan Michael R to Voss Mark S, Voss Vicki C, Blk D Magnolia Meadows, Dec. 19.
$230,000 Kleer Joseph G, Kleer Marcy W to Bradley Steven, Pt 32-33-19, Dec. 19.
$229,000 Smith Judith L, Smith William R to Schilling Chad M, Bay View, Dec. 20.
$225,000 Firkins Acquisitions Inc to Sobr Frederick, Sobr Renee, Pt 35-34-17, Dec. 14.
$225,000 Jackson Annie M, Jackson John A S to Hanson Anita, Hanson Terence W, Lot 428 Sabal Harbour, Dec. 15.
$225,000 Vallieres Claude to Campa San Juanita, Campa Williams, Lot 23 Do Ray Villas, Dec. 20.
$213,000 Quinlan Kathleen to Byrnes Dana L, Byrnes Michael J, Codella Carolyn A, Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 28, Dec. 14.
$210,000 Katterhenry Martha A, Katterhenry William E to Barron Shiver Nancy, Shiver David, Flamingo Cay Unit 7, Dec. 14.
$209,900 Bello Brook S Parker, Bello Ted Michael to Chicoine James, Whitaker Estate, Dec. 20.
$205,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Munoz Mariano, Elwood Park, Dec. 14.
$205,000 Hughes Elizabeth L to Welsh Kirk, Lot 7 Taliescent, Dec. 19.
$200,000 GRM Properties LLC to 64Th St Trust, Lot 29 Blk C Fresh Meadows, Dec. 20.
$200,000 Mccollough Donna S, Mccollough Newton C Revocable Trust, Mccoullough Donna S Revocable Trust, Newton C Mccollough and Donna S Mccollough Revocable Trust to Mccollough Mary E, Mccollough Mary S Revocable Trust, Mccollough Newton C III, Mccollough Newton C IIII Revocable Trust, Newton C Mccollough IIII and Mary S Mccollough Revocable Trust, Regatta Pointe Unit A 502, Dec. 20.
$195,000 Hammond Robert L, Hammond Susan L, Robert and Susan Hammond Living Trust to Dow Dennis C, Dow Sharon M, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 417, Dec. 14.
$185,000 Borck Cynthia D to Pagano Susan, Cypress Strand Unit 45 101, Dec. 15.
$185,000 Cam Xiva Trust, Hmc Assets LLC to Brodkorb Natasha, Lot 37 Beck Estates, Dec. 20.
$184,000 White Lucy, Ypma Siward to Glass Carol Kay, Lot 2 Blk C Meadowcroft, Dec. 14.
$180,000 Woodward Susan E to Santos Carlos Alberto, Santos Hanna Mayrinck, Lot 38 Covered Bridge Estates, Dec. 14.
$179,500 Schneider Joel J, Schneider S Lynn to Bellows Annette E, Orchid Cove Unit 6 201, Dec. 20.
$177,500 Glass Carol Kay to Renna Frances G, Renna Paul J, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 317, Dec. 15.
$170,000 3007 25th Street W LLC, Lerfald Paula R Revocable Trust, Paula R Lerfald Revocable Trust to Lu Jia Lin, Tan Yingshan, Blk B 26th Street Addition, Dec. 14.
$166,900 Mark Lintel Inc to Anderson Heidi A, Anderson Kurt D, Greens at Pinebrook Unit 101, Dec. 20.
$162,000 Goldstein Mcgrady Kimberly, Mcgrady Edward P to Ausborn James E, Blk F Riverside Terrace, Dec. 14.
$159,000 Guidry Rick to Carlos Luis, Blk C Palmetto Gardens, Dec. 20.
$151,000 Miller Ernest R, Miller Mary A to Wagner Betty L, Wagner Raymond A, Sherwood Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 212, Dec. 20.
$150,000 Freed June E to Taylor Trey, Belair, Dec. 20.
$150,000 Roman David L, Roman Debra J to Schamber Cory, 0, Dec. 20.
$150,000 Rossi Aida, Rossi Anthony J to Coulman Janet L, Coulman Kelly L, Janet L Coulman Trust Agreement, Cambridge Village Unit 44, Dec. 19.
$150,000 Villarreal Daniel, Villarreal Susan to Alvarez Kristy A, Alvarez Victor H, Lot 50 Oakley Place, Dec. 20.
$149,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Denrow Schlonda Schmille, Denrow Sonnie Alexander, Lot 43 Cortez Landings, Dec. 15.
$149,000 Thompson Leslie A to Lambertson Frank G, Lambertson Tara M, Pine Bay Forest Unit 13, Dec. 20.
$133,500 Moyer Janice S, Moyer Stewart J to Karen Soscia Designs LLC, Lot 120 Rosedale, Dec. 14.
$125,000 Cam Real Estate XIV LLC to SMO Properties LLC, Lot 13 Blk A Bayshore Gardens, Dec. 14.
$125,000 Gabrielse Idelle M, Gabrielse Richard S to Smith William Gayle, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 771, Dec. 19.
$125,000 Kershner Colleen M, Kershner Gregory to Maestre Mallory R, Lot 302 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Dec. 15.
$121,000 Carberry James M, Logan Mary Ann, Mary Ann Logan Revocable Living Trust to Eaton Denise M, Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 19 A, Dec. 20.
$120,000 Citifinancial Servicing LLC to Florida Minority Community Reinvestment Coalition Inc, Lot 37 Cordova Lakes, Dec. 19.
$120,000 Olvera Abigail, Williams Abigail O to Brown Gary, Village at Townpark Unit 206, Dec. 14.
$118,000 Carr Tiffany, Plummer Tiffany to Payne James Stevenson, Payne Peggy Lynn, Lot 30 Oak Haven, Dec. 14.
$115,000 Navone Giacomo to Moreno Rosa Giovanna Borja, Ramirez Simon Faustino, Blk C Fairmont Park, Dec. 20.
$112,000 Laduke Lawrence, Laduke Nancy to Hazelwood Geralene, Hazelwood Ralph, Cambridge Village Unit 5, Dec. 20.
$110,000 Dagnolo Anthony, Dagnolo Sandra to Chains Susan E, Chalus Kent R, Lot 440 U Wildewood Springs, Dec. 15.
$105,000 Dever Denise M to Dagnolo Anthony, Dagnolo Sandra, Wildewood Springs IIb Unit 126, Dec. 20.
$102,000 Ossola Riccardo to Navone Giacomo, Blk C Fairmont Park, Dec. 20.
$100,000 Brantley Barbara J, Brantley Russell H to Stellar Properties 16 LLC, Lot 50 Rosedale, Dec. 19.
$93,750 Correa Antonia to Correa Antonia, Correa Raul A, Villas at Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit 56 B, Dec. 16.
$90,000 Correa Antonia to Correa Antonia, Correa Raul A, Villas at Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit 77 B, Dec. 16.
$90,000 Pham Huyen Bich, Tieu Loi Viet to Enrico Peter, Village of Bayshore Gardens Unit 3, Dec. 15.
$88,000 Anderson Christine, Azbell Donald W, Azbell Linda, Christine Anderson Family Trust to Millar Bonnie, Millar Edward, Lot 4 Sabal Groves, Dec. 20.
$87,000 Arthurs Betty B, Arthurs John R to Donna B Gettig Trust, Gettig Donna B, Heritage Village West Unit 4130, Dec. 20.
$84,642 Whetsel Ann L, Whetsel Cathy, Whetsel David E to Franko Joseph D Jr, Lot 9 Blk H Bayshore Gardens, Dec. 20.
$84,642 Whetsel Ann L, Whetsel Mary Ann to Franko Joseph D Jr, Lot 9 Blk H Bayshore Gardens, Dec. 20.
$74,900 Watkins Roger, Watkins Thelma Jean to Dole William, Jacksons Factory Survey, Dec. 20.
$71,500 Hammett Don R II to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Lot 3062 Twin Rivers, Dec. 19.
$65,000 Henbury Barbara Joan to Beymer Susan N, Mccarty James Wesley, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 130, Dec. 20.
$65,000 Povero Cynthia J, Povero Philip C to Koop Bobbie M, Koop Robert L, Golf Lakes Residents Association Inc Unit 592, Dec. 19.
$62,500 Nickerson Barbara L, Williams Nicole to Delta Transactions LLC, Blk C Singeltary S, Dec. 20.
$60,000 Akarie G Laney Revocable Trust Agreement, Laney Akarie G Revocable Trust Agreement, Laney Sukie S, Laney William B to Nesci Raymond R, Ironwood First Unit 217 A, Dec. 15.
$60,000 Winding River Developments II LLC to Bruce Williams Benchmark Homes LLC, Lot 1005 Winding River, Dec. 19.
$58,500 Woods Kevin L to Steele Mark Anthony, Steele Martha A, Skyway Village Estates Unit 73, Dec. 19.
$57,000 Edison Christine S, Edison Gretchen D to Orrico Mary G, Orrico Richard A, Blk J Fair Lane Acres, Dec. 19.
$56,000 Noack Terrance L, Noack Vickie L to Barbara Jo Snook Living Trust, Barbara Jo Snook Sylvester Living Trust, Melvin Maurice Sylvester Living Trust, Snook Barbara Jo Living Trust, Sylvester Barbara J, Sylvester Barbara Jo Snook Living Trust, Sylvester Melvin M, Sylvester Melvin Maurice Liv, Leisure Lake Village Unit 43, Dec. 14.
$53,000 Brooks Charles J, Brooks Doris D to Brooks Henry T Jr, Brooks Linda S, Lot 283 Foxbrook, Dec. 19.
$48,158 Harmer Roxanne to Espy Jana, Espy William, Gregory Yeomans and Roxanne Harmer Revocable Living Trust, Harmer Roxanne, Yeomans Gregory, Twelve Oaks I of Tara Unit 702, Dec. 20.
$48,000 Andersen Cheri M, Andersen James R Jr, Andersen James R Sr, Andersen Michael J, James R Andersen Sr Revocable Trust to Deland Darwin Lee Jr, Deland Pamela Sue, Westwinds Village Unit 1 10, Dec. 14.
$45,500 Guel Marco Antonio, Gutierrez Gloria to Sbf Properties LLC, Lot 40 Hill Park Annex, Dec. 20.
$44,236 Henschel Robin L to Henschel Robin L, Koonce Abigail E, Lot 13 Hidden Lagoon, Dec. 14.
$40,000 Trust No 361216, Vea Fidu Inc to Packer Alexander Ross, Lot 24 Blk B Florida Avenue Park, Dec. 20.
$38,000 Gernaat Ofjan Marie, Gernaat Thomas Alan to Schlossin Michael A, Schlossin Sandra L, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 163, Dec. 19.
$35,000 Rios Cornelio H to Lopez Salome, Lot 10 Buttonwood, Dec. 20.
$33,000 Raybine Charles J to Gula James, Gula Jean Marie, Westwinds Village Unit I 6, Dec. 14.
$30,000 Country Retreat Mobile Homeowners Assn Inc to Cameron Arthur E, Cameron Jennifer K, Country Retreat Unit 1, Dec. 20.
$20,000 Mcfarland Dorothy M, Stevens Michael E to Perl Seth E, Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit 21, Dec. 15.
