Real estate transactions Jan. 2, 2017

$2,300,000 Aris Horticulture Inc, Yoder Brothers Inc to Manatee County School Board, Pt 30-33-19, Dec. 12.
$2,082,840 Bradenton ALF Property LLC to 1120 33Rd Ave West LLC, Pt 2-35-17, Dec. 13.
$900,000 Spring Andrea Lee, Spring Edward M to BDK Futures LLC, Blk 22 Anna Maria Beach, Dec. 13.
$610,000 Nut Fish LLC, Nutfish LLC to Casa De Bums LLC, Lot 28 Blk 3 Anna Maria Beach, Dec. 13.
$605,194 Lennar Homes LLC to Masuga Ashley M, Masuga Brad D, Lot 257 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 13.
$542,000 Bawden G Andrew, Bawden Pamela H, G Andrew Bawden Living Trust, Pamela H Bawden Living Trust to Morgan Edward Oneill, Lot 4 Hawthorn Park, Dec. 12.
$509,950 WCI Communities LLC to Carney Robin K, Carney Vincent P Jr, Lot 3 Blk S Tidewater Preserve, Dec. 13.
$500,000 Boyes Michele E, Hogan Michael L, Hogan Michele E to Murphy Taylor, Lot 36 Hawthorn Park, Dec. 13.
$490,000 Summersbee Jane A, Summersbee Melvyn J to Sheffield Jennifer W, Watson Thomas C, Lot 16 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Dec. 12.
$487,500 Turner Darrell, Turner Lynn Marie to Berquist Joan K, Joan K Berquist Living Trust, Bel Mare Unit 1203, Dec. 13.
$475,000 Medina Annemarie, Medina Eric to Bhullar Lauren, Bhullar Shaminder S, Lot 91 Edgewater Village, Dec. 13.
$462,500 Davidson Janice S to Kaye Christopher A, Kaye Helen Y, Lot 19 Blk B Braden River Lakes, Dec. 13.
$450,000 Praetor Jochen, Praetor Petra to Costanzo Michele, Costanzo William, Summer Getaway Unit A, Dec. 12.
$450,000 Sailing Crew Property Investment LLC to Praetor Jochen, Praetor Petra, Or2623 Pg6503, Dec. 12.
$411,250 Cornelia M Kase Revocable Trust, Kase Cornelia M to Glicksman Bernarda, Glicksman Howard, Lot G 24 Rosedale 6 B, Dec. 13.
$400,000 Colleen C Keip Revocable Living Trust, Keip Colleen E to Cardinale Richard, Kiser Adrienne, Pt 2-35-18, Dec. 13.
$386,000 Pomeroy Kevin, Pomeroy Kristin L to Rose Maitland A, Rose Stephney I P, Lot 51 Greenbrook Village, Dec. 12.
$360,000 Ruzicka Charles, Ruzicka Diane, Ruzicka Family Trust to Iannacone Jean J, Rocco Susan L, Lot 218 Esplanade, Dec. 13.
$355,000 Nennecke Barbara, Nennecke Hartmut to Lane Steve R, Steve R Lane Trust, Lot 147 Palma Sola Trace, Dec. 12.
$340,000 Schulz Wolfgang to Palms of Holmes Beach LLC, Lot 9 Kristin, Dec. 13.
$338,838 Ramsdell Emelda C, Ramsdell Walter Lee to Cobb Jamie L, Cobb Ron, Lot 46 Magnolia Hill, Dec. 13.
$332,000 Quiroz Nicolas Gabriel Alvarado, Urizar Silvia Cristina to Khodr Saad Mohamad, Lot 4021 Cascades at Sarasota, Dec. 13.
$327,435 Pulte Home Corporation to Pascoe Dale L, Pascoe Shelly L, Lot 30 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 13.
$323,500 Taylor Corinne A, Taylor David G to Arias Jorge Alberto Rosabal, Boesch Monica Guadalupe Bueso, Lot 2037 Mill Creek, Dec. 13.
$316,000 Myers Michael R, Myers Nancy L to Weaver Mark F, Lot 30 Tara, Dec. 13.
$294,805 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Sirianni Donald Jr, Lot 316 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 13.
$282,000 Rodriguez Christina M, Rodriguez Ruben to Canete Colleen S, Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts, Dec. 12.
$279,000 Bowlin Jacalyn R, Bowlin William S to Goebel Denise J, Goebel Keith J, Lot 3 Blk B Crossings, Dec. 13.
$275,000 Tritch Betty G, Tritch Raymond W to Kamal Ayesha A, Lot 59 Water Oak, Dec. 12.
$270,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lacey James, Lacey Lisa, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5602, Dec. 13.
$265,000 Lorenze Frances E, Lorenze Kenneth F to Calland Michelle, Calland Stephen, Shoreline Terraces IV at Perico Club Unit 923, Dec. 13.
$260,000 Lechuga Family Living Trust, Lechuga Ines M, Lechuga Jose to Lema Maria I, Lema Victor M Sr, Lot 26 Blk 1 Braden Woods, Dec. 13.
$260,000 Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Fallis Michelle Emily, Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Lot 18 Blk A Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 12.
$254,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Lowe Garland Maria, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5604, Dec. 13.
$250,000 Devries Sharon K, Devries William to Devries Richard L, Devries Ruth A, Ruth A Devries Trust, Palma Sola Harbour Unit V 68, Dec. 12.
$249,990 DR Horton Inc to 9424865 Canada Corporation, Soleil Unit 101, Dec. 13.
$236,000 Wakeland Dejesus Tammy M to Vedder Bradley J, Vedder Stacey K, Lot 36 Lakeside Preserve, Dec. 12.
$230,000 Hawkins Michela D to Schade Leonard Michael, Schade Susan Dee, Lot 122 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 13.
$230,000 Kted1 to Linke Kristin, Linke Sean R, Lot 54 Covered Bridge Estates, Dec. 12.
$227,500 Stauffer Guy H, Stauffer Ruth G to Mojica Maritza, Lot 23 Hammock Place, Dec. 13.
$225,000 Kuhlman and Associates Inc, Skyway Trust to Newfield Michele D, Newfield Richard W, Lot 5 Blk 1 Bayshore Gardens Section No 7, Dec. 13.
$225,000 Sherlock Jack to Miller Cheryl L, Miller Jeremy M, Lot 6 Blk 11 Whitfield Country Club Estates, Dec. 13.
$220,000 Fowler Brenda L, Ibberson Brenda L, Ibberson Tracy to Clear John H, Clear Susan M, Lot 1 Blk F Patrison, Dec. 13.
$200,000 Jordan Denver C, Jordan Marsha A to Benedict James, Benedict Linda, Lot 95 43 Waterside Lane at Perico Bay Club, Dec. 12.
$200,000 King Christopher S to Harvey Jim K, Harvey Robin Lynn, Lot 10 Blk 60 Trailer Estates Fourth Addition, Dec. 13.
$192,337 Highland Holdings Inc to Bailes Robert W, Lot 39 Blk B Palmetto Estates, Dec. 13.
$185,000 Tufts Patricia M to Solana Dolores Jean, Solana Jose Luis, Palmetto Point, Dec. 13.
$180,000 Amy Beth Inc, Lawson Debra J, Roehlig Debra J to Howard Reagan, Lot 9 Blk A Azalea Terrace, Dec. 13.
$160,000 Hutson Celeste, Hutson Sean to Parrish Samuel Ryan, Pomello Park, Dec. 13.
$160,000 Miller Cheryl E, Miller Jeremy M to Comeau Kevin A, Deitrich Stacia M, Lot 40 Oak View, Dec. 13.
$155,900 Myers Paul N Jr, Myers Paul Nolan Jr to Bcat 2015 13Att, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 3 Shorelands 2013-CA-004988, Dec. 13.
$150,000 Everson Bradley J, Everson Richard S, Vallandingham Jeffery D to Az Gulf LLC, Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 101, Dec. 12.
$149,900 Kildahl Kim A to Nextdoor Preservation LLC, Lot 8 Bayshore Gardens, Dec. 13.
$140,000 Brady Charlene I, Brady Scott M to De Jesus Luis A, Lot 15 Rubys Lake View, Dec. 13.
$140,000 Knestaut Carole A, Knestaut Stephen M to Kilmer Christine E, Blk 8 Southwood Village, Dec. 13.
$134,000 Cardinale Richard, Kiser Adrienne to Knowles Mark A, Hidden Hollow Unit C 3159, Dec. 13.
$130,000 7818 Palm Aire Land Trust, Scroggs Delton Lee to Wills Sheri Lynn, No 8C Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 102, Dec. 12.
$130,000 Fields Michelle Anne, Rateni Michelle Anne to 59 Holdings LLC, Lot 5 Blk A Ida K First Addition, Dec. 12.
$126,389 Krichbaum Linda Sue, Krichbaum Ronald A, Randenburg Andrew, Randenburg Vicki to Randenburg Andrew, Randenburg Vicki, Lot 74 Central Park, Dec. 13.
$124,829 Bartlett Tami, Bartlett Tammy, Bartlett Tammy S to Phh Mortgage Corporation, Blk C Pennsylvania Park 2016-CA-000700, Dec. 13.
$122,500 Schroeder Mary Ann to Raatzs Irene M, Raatzs Raymond, Country Village Unit 2149, Dec. 13.
$117,500 City Bank and Trust Company, Firstmerit Bank, Huntington National Bank, Raymond C Schrader Trust, Schrader Jeanne W, Schrader Raymond C Trust to Ginn Janet Kay, Ginn Randall Lee, Ironwood Twelfth Condominium Unit 301A A, Dec. 13.
$113,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Fernandez Karina, Oak Trail Unit 4721, Dec. 13.
$95,350 Stoudemire Sandra F, Wiggins Sandra F, Wiggins Shang D to Blozvich Pamela, Kelley Lawrence R, Blk D Glazier Gallup List, Dec. 13.
$88,000 Vail Georgiann M to Gabler Gary F, Gabler Linda A, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 18, Dec. 13.
$86,000 Cason Diane R, First State Bank, Gill Robert, Gill Robert D, Gill Robert Douglas, Gill Valerie, Gill Valerie A, Gill Valerie Annette to Wells Fargo Bank, Pt 22-33-21 2014 Ca 002287, Dec. 13.
$80,000 Liechty David B, Liechty Laurie to Clark Wendy H, Parkway Villas Unit 32, Dec. 12.
$75,000 Balogh Bicskei Magda, Bicskei Bela J Sr to Kiss Ilona, Second Bayshore Unit N 31, Dec. 13.
$68,500 Gratzer Adam to Marco Abruzzi LLC, Lot 26 Blk J White Bear Park, Dec. 12.
$68,000 Gregory Gwendolyn, Gregory James, Gregory Trust to Patton Kathleen Hopping, Patton Thomas Jefferson, Blk 27 Trailer Estates, Dec. 13.
$62,000 Olivari Marcos R to Pakulek Robert B, Pakulek Sandra A, Oakwood Villas Unit 95, Dec. 13.
$62,000 White Lisa S to Face Larry, Parkway Villas Unit 2, Dec. 13.
$54,000 Carey Allen Watson and Barbara M Watson Revocable Living Trust, Watson Barbara M Revocable Living Trust, Watson Carey Allen to Paris Deanna W, Paris James Jr, Blk 11 Shell Beach Addition, Dec. 13.
$54,000 Switzer Luella M to Lockenwitz Paula, Lockenwitz Preston, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 409, Dec. 13.
$52,000 ALPhonse Maruca Trust Irrevocable Trust, Maruca ALPhonse to Ganz Joseph, Ganz Melanie, Lot 12 Blk D Section One Floridana Mobile Homesite, Dec. 12.
$50,000 Johnson Stephen L, White William D to Biagioli Juanita D, Biagioli Michael J, Lot 21 Blk 36 Trailer Estates, Dec. 13.
$38,000 Lemus Carmen A, Lemus Clemente J to Chanelo Alvarado Eusebio, Valencia Rodriguez Margarita, Lot 17 Blk 3 Fair Lane Acres, Dec. 13.
$37,000 Denny Lou Anne, Poe Lynne to Harrold Carolyne, Lot 198 Sugar Creek Campground Estates, Dec. 13.
$33,000 Coleman Edsel W, Coleman Julie M to Smith Bonnie, Bayshore Gardens Unit J 4, Dec. 13.
$31,300 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Resort Sixty Six, Dec. 13.
