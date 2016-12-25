Real estate transactions Dec. 26, 2016

$20,000,000 Sunchase Tl2 LLC to SUNF LLC, Pt 5-35-17, Dec. 8.
$3,500,000 Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park LLC to LWR Land Holdings LLC, parcel of land lying in sections 5 and 6, township 35 etc., Dec. 9.
$967,500 Clippinger David E, Clippinger Joan E, David E Clippinger Revocable Trust to Charles T Gorham Living Trust, Gorham Charles T, Gorham Jean F, Jean F Gorham Living Trust, Longboat Cove Unit 210, Dec. 8.
$790,000 Lyon Patricia C, Lyon Randolph S to Pelak Melanie M, Talan Robert M, Lot 11 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Dec. 8.
$757,950 Prospect Bradenton Investments LLC to Palma Sola Bay Development Inc, Pt 6-35-17, Dec. 7.
$748,543 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Di Iorio Anthony, Lot 68 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 7.
$712,554 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Lucey Donna, Lucey Michael, Lot 85 Esplanade, Dec. 8.
$681,700 Lennar Homes LLC to Chaput Charles R, Chaput Tatiana, Lot 246 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 7.
$642,799 Lennar Homes LLC to Medina Annemarie, Medina Eric S, Lot 221 Bridgewater, Dec. 7.
$628,656 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Reeve Jerilyn S, Reeve Kevin A, Lot 318R Esplanade, Dec. 8.
$597,981 Gauthier Jerome J, Gauthier Patricia L, Patricia L Gauthier Revocable Living Trust to Connolly Bernard F, Connolly Dottie Jean, Lot 12 Blk 2 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Dec. 7.
$578,666 DR Horton Inc to Miller Jocelyn Marie, Roy Robert, Lot 14 Rye Wilderness Estates, Dec. 8.
$575,000 Mcclure Properties Ltd to William Monroe Rowlett Academy For The Arts and Communications Inc, Pt 4-35-18, Dec. 7.
$539,381 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Schwab Jo Ann, Schwab John F, Lot 674 Esplanade, Dec. 8.
$530,336 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Weiss Andrew R, Weiss Ilene B, Lot 689 Esplanade, Dec. 8.
$528,896 Lennar Homes LLC to Cabibi Philip A, Estok Thomas M, Philip A Cabibi Trust, Thomas M Estok Trust, Lot 252 Bridgewater Phase III at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 8.
$526,487 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Poston Sharon Lynn, Lot 429 Esplanade, Dec. 8.
$504,000 Casanova Susan, Casanova William A, William A Casanova Trust to Divoll Claudia S, Divoll Peter S, Lot 62 River Club South, Dec. 8.
$474,514 Chapalamadugu Gangadhararao, Chapalamadugu Prameela, Prameela Chapalamadugu Revocable Living Trust to Kedcorp LLC, Lot 5 Blk 26 Coral Heights, Dec. 8.
$465,000 Adamcyk Michael S, Adameyk Michael S, Burlando Anthony, Philp James R to Bray Lisa A, Bray Steven L, Bradenton Beach Club Unit 24, Dec. 7.
$455,485 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Elba Clyde E, Elba Gwendolyn F, Lot 245 Esplanade, Dec. 8.
$454,318 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Hollfelder Cathryn C, Lot 257 Eagle Trace, Dec. 9.
$446,230 Pulte Home Corporation to Trisha M Weiner Revocable Living Trust, Weiner Johnny M, Weiner Trisha M, Lot 72 Del Webb, Dec. 7.
$435,000 Wilkie Michelle Qualitiere, Wilkie Ralph Forbes Jr to Tucker Marjorie E, Tucker William M, Lot 9 Virginia Water, Dec. 7.
$431,060 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Gleim Deanna L, Gleim Holger D, Lot 4 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Dec. 8.
$426,595 Pulte Home Corporation to Truglio Angelo A, Truglio Dolores A, Lot 167 Del Webb, Dec. 7.
$426,531 Pulte Home Corporation to Goldberg Ann Powell, Goldberg Harvey Martin, Goldberg Living Trust, Lot 199 Del Webb, Dec. 7.
$424,000 Costanzo Michele J, Costanzo William, Costanzo William V to Stein Nadine, Stein William L Jr, Lot 6 Palmbrooke at River Club North, Dec. 8.
$407,760 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Argyrakis Johnny, Argyrakis Paraskevl Evi, Manousiades Theodoros L, Lot 4183 Twin Rivers, Dec. 8.
$405,270 Pulte Home Corporation to Johnson Dale Douglas, Johnson Sherry Lynn, Lot 182 Del Webb, Dec. 7.
$402,825 Pulte Home Corporation to Behrman James A, Behrman Marian Sue, Lot 90 Del Webb, Dec. 7.
$391,600 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Corbo Jean Ann, Ondo Robert John, Lot 58 Brookside Estates, Dec. 7.
$385,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Rabideau Jayme Joseph, Rabideau Kimberly Marie, Lot 213 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 7.
$380,260 Pulte Home Corporation to Buzanis Declaration of Trust, Buzanis M Gloria, Lot 161 Del Webb, Dec. 7.
$376,778 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Giannone Blase R, Giannone Kathreen A, Lot 235 Eagle Trace, Dec. 9.
$376,000 Kyle Katzman Karen to Aust Christian, Biddle Christine, Lot 17 Blk B Pine Meadow, Dec. 8.
$375,000 Allion Darryl A to Anmark Properties LLC, Lot 4 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Dec. 7.
$370,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Zimmerman Deborah Kay, Lot 209 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 7.
$364,000 Scarff Robert W, Scarff Tina M to Dickson Brian, Dickson Carolyn, Lot 11 Blk F Azure Shores, Dec. 7.
$359,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Gentile Thomas J, Odiemo Gabrielle L, Lot 109 Bridgewater, Dec. 7.
$350,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Van Natta Catherine P, Van Natta James R, Lot 290 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 7.
$350,000 White Clarke Bennett, White Cynthia Fay, White Doris H, White Lewis Martin, White Scott Norman to White Coral, White Dorothy, Smugglers Landing Unit 301, Dec. 7.
$342,000 Ohara Brenda G, Ohara Oaksin R to Cartner Erika D, Cartner Patrick N, Lot 360 Mill Creek, Dec. 7.
$330,000 Ross Dorothy M to Petel Arnaud F, Sanchez Madeleine C, Lot 1 Blk A Glenn Lakes, Dec. 8.
$330,000 Smith Cathleen, Smith Dale K to Fishburne Janice, Lot 7 River Place, Dec. 7.
$328,000 4916 Arlington Road LLC to Roberts Julie A, Roberts Mark E, Lot 189 Palmetto Skyway Re Plat, Dec. 7.
$326,300 Pulte Home Corporation to Minehan Phyllis M, Schmakel Erik C, Lot 50 Del Webb, Dec. 8.
$322,300 Lennar Homes LLC to Buono Mary Ann, Buono Richard D, Lot 423 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 7.
$315,000 Dolce Barbara, Dolce Michael F to Dulovich Bryan J, Dulovich Stormy S, Lot 44 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Dec. 8.
$310,000 Ebling Christiana L, Ebling Marc P to Malickson Frank, Lot 101 Chelsea Oaks, Dec. 7.
$302,065 DR Horton Inc to Jones Charlotte S, Jones Michael C, Lot 317 Del Tierra, Dec. 7.
$300,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Beebe Family Trust, Lot 84 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 7.
$300,000 Schultze Ronald D to Switzer Janis L, Switzer Paul D, Lot 48 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Dec. 8.
$299,000 MD Sarasota LLC to Fireline Lindy, Lot 19 Harbor Haven, Dec. 8.
$285,000 Haskins James E, Haskins Teressa B to Lucey Shawn P, Toccalino Shawna, Lot 53 Blk 6 Braden Woods, Dec. 7.
$283,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Muranyi Family Revocable Trust, Muranyi Jane M, Muranyi Leslie F, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5603, Dec. 8.
$283,600 Lennar Homes LLC to Clark Daniel Rosse, Skoula Clark Shannon Lynne, Coach Homes VI at River Strand Unit 5703, Dec. 7.
$275,000 Maslona Zenon to Norvell Pamela, Lot 152 Tailfeather Way at Tara, Dec. 7.
$274,615 DR Horton Inc to Reyenger Richard N, Lot 274 Del Tierra, Dec. 7.
$270,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hurley Brian F, Hurley Mckenzie L, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5903, Dec. 7.
$269,300 KTED2 LLC to Kocher Erica R, Lot 31 River Plantation, Dec. 9.
$268,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kuncis Nancy Elizabeth Weiss, Stihler Robert Ernest, Lot 434 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 8.
$265,000 Josephine M Macaluso Trust, Macaluso Josephine M, Macaluso Mariano P, Mariano P Macaluso Trust to Ross Dorothy M, Bay Pointe Unit 302, Dec. 8.
$265,000 Paul Theodore A to Joan C Pasek Living Trust, Pinehurst Estates Unit 86, Dec. 8.
$257,500 Stedman Joan D, Stedman Mark E to Bernat Dave, Bernat Denise, Lot 40 Tara, Dec. 8.
$255,000 Mardones Mario to Steward Anka, Lot 22 Blk 3 Barrington Ridge, Dec. 8.
$255,000 Neely Charles Ray, Neely Patricia Diane to Eaton Elizabeth H, Elizabeth H Eaton Living Trust, Lot 35 Peridia, Dec. 8.
$253,766 PGCI IV LLC to Metres Karen H, Lot 65 Silverleaf, Dec. 9.
$252,740 DR Horton Inc to Diesel Judy A, Diesel Loya R, Lot 356 Del Tierra, Dec. 7.
$251,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Cuozzo Rosalie C, Lot 23 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 8.
$250,000 Cardona Mary Luz, Cardona Ramirez German to Cardona Jennifer, Lot 104 Blk A 7 Summerfield Village, Dec. 7.
$250,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Eyermann Kay M, Eyermann Louis J III, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5701, Dec. 8.
$250,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hamrick Anne, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5601, Dec. 8.
$247,000 DR Horton Inc to Norwick Kenneth James, Norwick Shari Maxine, Lot 353 Del Tierra, Dec. 7.
$245,900 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Puccia Charles J, Puccia Maureen, Hidden Lake II Unit 1311, Dec. 8.
$245,000 Devries Richard L, Devries Ruth A, Ruth A Devries Living Trust to Mazzullo Anthony, Palma Sola Harbour Unit 89, Dec. 8.
$245,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Santos Janet, Lot 66 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 8.
$241,900 Otto Melissa Ann, Otto Sean to Chen Gabriel Alberto Rivas, He Zulay Chu, Lot 67 Greenbrook Village, Dec. 7.
$240,000 Cherry Brian to Taylor Lacy C, Taylor Susan M, Lot 17 Riverview Estates, Dec. 7.
$240,000 Morgan Cruz Stephanie A, Morgan Staphanie A to Raymondfils Mikelia, Raymondfils Widley, Lot 46 Sterling Lake, Dec. 8.
$236,999 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Gross Christopher John, Lot 64 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 8.
$229,900 Saylor Diane L, Zeimis Janet L to Ancker Evan, Ancker Janet, Blk 7 Holmes Beach, Dec. 7.
$227,500 Goll Nancy Moore to Judith D Phillips Living Trust, Phillips Judith D, Lot 50 43 Waterside Lane at Perico Bay, Dec. 7.
$226,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Aiello Franco Vincent, Sherwood Alexandra Maria, Blk 2 Upham, Dec. 7.
$217,000 Rogers Kathleen Mary to Sherman Cynthia, Sherman Lawrence, Palm Grove Unit 9 201, Dec. 7.
$215,000 Farlin Dan C III, Farlin Elizabeth Ann to Li Liduo, Villas at El Conquistador Unit 14 A, Dec. 8.
$214,000 Valentino Gina, Valentino Robert P to Doyle Edward V, Doyle Mary A, Lot 70 Cordova Lakes, Dec. 7.
$190,700 Wollard Adam, Wollard Adam B, Wollard Kimberly Hollie to Evangelisto Joseph T, Evangelisto Robin, Lot 21 Blk L Sandpointe, Dec. 8.
$190,000 Hiskes Geraldine A, Hiskes Louis R to Del Brocco Donald W, Del Brocco Patricia A, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 334, Dec. 7.
$189,000 Moschin Alessandro, Moschin Alessandro F to Westvue Npl Trust II, Pt 23-35-17, Dec. 9.
$186,500 Heaton Phillip, Heaton Sandra B, Klopfenstein Sandra B to Kester Mary A, Lot 10 Blk 1 Poinciana Park, Dec. 7.
$182,000 Holiday Cove RV Resort LLC to Brown Lucille M, Brown Robert J, Holiday Cove RV Resort Unit 29, Dec. 8.
$175,000 Keith Thomas A, Kosary Keith Therese to Snyder Ashley, Valentine Kimberly, Valentine Richard, Lot 1 Blk 27 Coral Heights, Dec. 8.
$175,000 Robertson James S, Robertson Linda S to Trevena Michael C, Trevena Patricia M, Lot 13 Blk E Woodlawn Lakes, Dec. 8.
$174,000 Knighton Gregory M to Farrell Briana, Farrell Kevin, Lot 23 Blk D Bayshore Gardens, Dec. 7.
$174,000 Thornton Deborah, Thornton Larry to Chaikin Zelnik Lassa, Zelnik Martin, Lot 1 Blk A Spanish Point, Dec. 7.
$173,150 Martin Nastassja S to Bloomfield Mark, Lot 7 Blk A Whitfield Country Club Heights, Dec. 9.
$170,000 Bishop David R III, Bishop Gloria J, David R Bishop III Revocable Trust to Ixcayao Ramirez Odilia, Salazar Isep Carlos, Lot 30 Blk C Sun Set Acres, Dec. 7.
$168,000 Fl Regal Palms Partners LLC to Shi Deheng, Oak Trail Unit 4711, Dec. 8.
$165,900 Beaudry Peter B, Green Karen Danielle, Johnson Mary Reed, Onewest Bank, Peter B Beaudry and Mary Reed Johnson Living Trust to Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 7N, Lot 3 Blk 5 R P Jordans 2013 Ca 004320, Dec. 7.
$165,000 Birkat Zion LLC to Parks James E, Parks Mary Linda, Lot 74 Clear View Manor, Dec. 8.
$165,000 Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Kresho Pilar M, Lot 34 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor, Dec. 8.
$164,000 Walczak Gary to Paskalides Leah Christine, Lot 8 Blk M Sandpointe, Dec. 7.
$162,900 Pickett Ruth Sanders, Wesan Trust to Harless Harry C, Harless Joanne M, Woods at Pinebrook Unit 508, Dec. 8.
$160,000 Smith Eleanor M, Smith Stuart M to Heathfield Anneliese T, Trumper Harriet T, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 206, Dec. 8.
$156,000 B Faye Mihalisin Family Trust, Mihalisin B Faye to Goldman Janet A, Lot 101 River Isles, Dec. 8.
$156,000 Humphreys Tad J to Troxler Linda, Troxler Robert, Lot 14 Regency Oaks Preserve, Dec. 7.
$154,900 Fazio Rachel to Maass Alexandra C, Lot 8 Blk J Windsor Park, Dec. 7.
$153,500 2102 20th St West Land Trust, Rabinowitz Michael to Lundgren Cheryl Newton, Lot 52 Farrows, Dec. 7.
$151,000 Barbara A Burkard Revocable Living Trust, Burkard Barbara A to Goldman Janet A, Lot 45 River Isles, Dec. 7.
$150,000 Bartholomew Janice M, Kirsh Cathy Saracino, Paul Saracino Revocable Living Trust, Saracino Gary M, Saracino Paul Revocable Living Trust to Marinoff Elsa G, Marinoff Robert B, Vivienda at Bradenton 1 Unit 17, Dec. 7.
$143,500 Adams Jan B, Barrett Jan E, Jan B Adams Trust to Sullivan Mary K, Sullivan Patrick M, Woodlawn Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 611, Dec. 7.
$140,000 Deberry Donald H Jr to Paroginog Christopher, Paroginog Josephine B, Lot 23 Orange Estates, Dec. 8.
$140,000 La Torre Guido Alberto Caamano to Ali Faizan, Zhou Yuan, Greenbrook Walk Unit 102, Dec. 7.
$140,000 PMT NPL Financing 2015 1 to Sheppard Michael John, Sheppard Parimal, Terraces at Wild Oak Bay II Unit 263, Dec. 7.
$140,000 Sweetman Gary W to Daloia Michael C, Daloia Michael Cono Trust, Michael Cono Daloia Trust, Blk B Pattens, Dec. 7.
$137,000 Akhtar Naveed, Akhtar Nusrath, Naveed Akhtar Revocable Trust, Nusrath Akhtar Revocable Trust to Tarte Gregory, Stone Harbour Unit 522, Dec. 7.
$126,000 Froug Jay R, Froug Robin to Ingalls Ryan D, Palms of Cortez Unit 17, Dec. 9.
$121,700 Holiday Cove RV Resort LLC to Brown Matthew William, Holiday Cove RV Resort Unit 59, Dec. 8.
$121,700 Holiday Cove RV Resort LLC to H P Holdings Ltd, Holiday Cove RV Resort Unit 58, Dec. 8.
$121,700 Holiday Cove RV Resort LLC to E and W Brown Holdings Inc, Holiday Cove RV Resort Unit 57, Dec. 8.
$110,914 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Leto Jennifer, Leto John A, Lot 27 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Dec. 7.
$110,000 Geraldine Roeber Trust, Roeber Geraldine to Smo Properties LLC, Lot 20 Sherman Stuart, Dec. 7.
$110,000 Randolph Kevin to Rmh Properties LLC, Blk 50 Whitfield Estates, Dec. 7.
$105,000 JSJ LLC to Miller Brian, Miller Robin, Pt 32-35-21, Dec. 7.
$100,000 Bishop Harbor Ranch LLC to West Richard O, Pt 24-33-17, Dec. 7.
$100,000 Macinnis Jean H to Hutchins Roberta, Mugavero Guy, Palm Lake Estates Unit 195, Dec. 7.
$95,000 Boucher Catherine H, Morin Catherine, Morin Peter to Morin Catherine, Morin Peter, Lot 3 Herrera, Dec. 9.
$83,000 Gander Sandra J to Elters Craig, Elters Pamela R, Black Coral Building of Harbor Pines Unit 4, Dec. 7.
$77,000 Trytek Judith A to Rel Homes LLC, Lot 44 Blk N Bayshore Gardens, Dec. 8.
$70,000 Kilpatrick Robert W Sr to Keegan Nancy, Lot 26 Blk 58 Trailer Estates Fourth Addition, Dec. 7.
$70,000 VK Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC, Lot 279 Trevesta, Dec. 8.
$67,000 Young Kagimoto Renee to First American Exchange Company LLC, Rami Masoud Atri, Lot 14 Blk B 1 Summerfield Village, Dec. 7.
$66,500 Sutherly Rebecca J to Dunn Michael J, Lot 22 Blk I Heather Hills Estates, Dec. 8.
$60,000 Hutchinson Barbara Jean, Mcgovern Leo P, Mcgovern Terrence Lee, Mcgovern Wayne Alan Thomas to Mcgovern Terrence Lee, Blk C Beighneer Manor, Dec. 8.
$57,000 Bauman Edie Lynn to Prince Gregory, Prince Pamela J, Villager Apartments Unit 62, Dec. 8.
$53,000 Pavlic Daniel J, Pavlic Nancy K to Equity Trust, Rothermel Susan J Roth Ira, Susan J Rothermel Roth Ira, Burgundy Unit Two Unit 466, Dec. 8.
$52,500 Hudson Family Trust, Hudson Gerald J, Hudson Janet L to Zimmer Larry W, Zimmer Sandra E, Lot 35 Blk C Fair Lane Acres, Dec. 8.
$52,000 Dilgard Don D, Dilgard Florence L, Florence L Dilgard Living Trust to Dealers LLC, Lot 24 Blk L Heather Hills Estates, Dec. 7.
$52,000 Kinyon Joann to Darbonne Jolene, Pt 29-35-22, Dec. 7.
$52,000 Kline Ellen E, Kline Victor J to Gilson Mary Jane, Gilson William R, Chateau Village Unit 93, Dec. 8.
$51,000 Judy Tammy Lynn to Clark Margaret G, Clark Michael P, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 70, Dec. 7.
$50,000 Tropic Isles Co Op Inc to Freid Rosemary, Freid Samuel R, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 98, Dec. 7.
$49,000 Alverez Johnny D, Alverez Leticia G to Mohr Joshua, Snyder John, Lot 22 Blk BED Scrogins, Dec. 7.
$48,000 Radler Izabella to Kline Peter Carter, Kline Rebecca E, Rebecca E Kline Trust, Second Bayshore Unit H 2, Dec. 7.
$47,500 Gigliotti Joseph to Blink Dennis R, Blink Julie A, Dockery Angela K, Gillis Heather E, Second Bayshore Unit B 21, Dec. 7.
$46,262 Mata Noemi M, Morales Carlos to Mata Noemi M, Morales Carlos, Lot 14 Scott Terrace, Dec. 8.
$46,000 Schamber Cory W, Schamber Stacey A to Schamber Stacey A, Blk B Magnolia Heights, Dec. 7.
$44,000 Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court to Pentsa John, Pentsa Marian, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 165 2016 -TD-000182, Dec. 9.
$40,300 Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court to Gray Jerry, Blk 48 Trailer Estates Third Add 2016 -TD-000179, Dec. 9.
$40,000 Budzevski Angeline, Budzevski Trajan to Elliott David, Elliott Leslie, Bayshore Gardens Unit D 5, Dec. 7.
$39,000 Travis Violet M to Jordan Kenneth P, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit I 6, Dec. 7.
$36,000 Kenyon Dennis M to Wyatt William B, Lot 19 Blk 25 Trailer Estates, Dec. 7.
$35,000 Timblin Marianne to Albright James, Riviera Dunes Marina Unit N 13, Dec. 7.
$30,500 Dusek Leslie A, Dusek Robina T to Danny Williams Enterprises, Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1511 22 Aw, Dec. 8.
$27,500 Bradenton Tropical Palms Inc to Boucher Duncan, Boucher Jacqueline, Boucher Raymond James, Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1414 25 Aw, Dec. 8.
$26,000 Chauncey Keathel, May 2016 Land Trust to Vanderveen Edward, Vanderveen Kimberly, Lot 16 Pic Town, Dec. 8.
