Real estate transactions Dec. 19, 2016

$1,650,000 Nammacher Thomas J, Rainbow Trust to Woods Kevin B, Woods Whitney M, Ilexhurst, Dec. 2.
$1,100,000 Connor Charles M, Connor Rebecca A to Black Richard G, Lot 3 Bay Harbor, Dec. 6.
$1,050,000 Davis Baron D, Davis Charles R, Davis Janice K Revocable Trust, Janice K Davis Revocable Trust to W6B House LLC, Pt 28-34-16, Dec. 6.
$820,000 Halle Cynthia, Roll Celine to Linda L Pfaff Trust, Pfaff Linda L, Lot 2 Key Royale, Dec. 6.
$735,000 Buchanan Diana Kelly, Buchanan Matthew to Rauch Andrew M, Lot 1 Hawks Harbor, Dec. 2.
$735,000 Logiudice Mary J, Mary J Logiudice Living Trust to Kaiman Keith W, Kaiman Sherri L, Lot 60 Flamingo Cay, Dec. 6.
$680,000 Williams Gregory L, Williams Jane L to Brewer Laurie L, Pomello Park, Dec. 2.
$655,000 Coakley Matthew, Coakley Melanie Ann to Neumann Richard E, Lot 176 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 2.
$649,880 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Ruzicka Charles Bruce, Ruzicka Diane, Ruzicka Family Trust, Lot 295 Esplanade, Dec. 2.
$644,502 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Shock David G, Shock Sarah M, Lot 265 Esplanade, Dec. 2.
$635,000 Cassidy Deborah T, Cassidy Family Revocable Trust, Cassidy Ronald F to Nelson Edward Scott, Nelson Jaryn Joan, Lot 10 Flamingo Cay, Dec. 6.
$585,000 Philpott Joanne, Philpott Robert Anthony to Torok Karen S, Torok Marc A, Bermuda Bay Club 3 Unit 24, Dec. 6.
$570,000 Cumberton Sue M, Cumberton Sue Marie, Kinsey Cheryl Cumberton, Sue Marie Cumberton Trust to TJ Devco LLC, Lot 36 Key Royale, Dec. 6.
$550,000 Arrand David P, Arrand Gwendolyn to Patel Phoebe N, Lot 6 Riverview Bluff, Dec. 2.
$537,800 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Agostinacchio Carmella, Agostinacchio Salvatore, Lot 4051 Twin Rivers, Dec. 6.
$517,500 Cantell Christopher M to Donshik Ellen, Donshik Peter, Lot 41 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Dec. 2.
$485,000 Blue Sky Realty Group LLC to Kaleta Deborah P, Kaleta James E, Kaleta Stanley E, Swaying Coconuts, Dec. 2.
$456,000 Babu Trust, Babu Vimala G, Balm Uma Mahesh to Rinko Stephen, Lot 94 Greyhawk Landing, Dec. 6.
$455,000 Meyer Thomas S, Stoner Meyer Julie A to Misciagna Family Trust, Misciagna Rhonda K, Misciagna Vincent J, Lot D 36 Rosedale Highlands, Dec. 6.
$450,000 Wierts Paul, Wyatt Hazel to Zibas Sigita Aldona, Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 96, Dec. 6.
$430,000 Reid Andrew G, Reid Morag to Lesage Harold C Jr, Perez Mark A, Lot 60 Greenbrook Village, Dec. 2.
$425,000 Graystone Properties LP to Weidner Barbara A, Weidner Charles H, Bay Club Unit 2704, Dec. 6.
$423,845 DR Horton Inc to Alvarado Nicolas Gabriel, Urizar Silvia Cristina, Lot 1 Rye Wilderness Estates, Dec. 5.
$410,000 Easey John E, Easey Shirley S to Taylor Deborah A, Taylor Thomas P, Lot 154 Summerfield Village, Dec. 6.
$406,000 Pulte Home Corporation to Goldstein Kathleen V, Goldstein Stanley H, Stanley H Goldstein and Kathleen V Goldstein 2008 Revocable Trust, Lot 165 Del Webb, Dec. 5.
$405,000 Wright Claudia P to Results Inc, Lot 4035 Cascades at Sarasota, Dec. 6.
$399,900 Houlas Linda W to Cowell Albert Myron Jr, Cowell Shirley Jean, Lot 61 Spoonbill Landings at Perico Bay Club, Dec. 2.
$390,000 Panico Amanda L, Panico Brian P to Beasley Timothy R, Lot 5043 Mill Creek, Dec. 2.
$385,000 Creative Kids Inc to Creative Kids Connection LLC, Pt 30-34-17, Dec. 2.
$381,000 Mandarin Development Inc to Sneed Allison, Lot 61 Riva Trace, Dec. 6.
$369,310 M I Homes of Sarasota LLC to Hinds Lisa Sue, Hinds Louis Silas Iv, Lot 6 Brookside Estates, Dec. 6.
$368,000 Bradbury Cheryl R, Bradbury Eric E to Jordan Anna M, Jordan William J, Lot 140 River Place, Dec. 6.
$366,160 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Berliner Howard M, Berliner Mary E, Lot 54 Indigo, Dec. 6.
$361,086 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Guzman Rosa, Uribe Alfredo E, Lot 41 Magnolia Point, Dec. 2.
$352,900 Conley Mary E, Conley Terrence M to Vandeerweerdt Adam, Vanderweerdt Christine, Lot 31 Indigo, Dec. 5.
$350,000 Mcpherson Deborah, Mcpherson Forrest, Mcpherson Properties LLC to West Coast Holding of Florida LLC, Pt 29-34-17, Dec. 6.
$349,500 Duis Lee Michael to Jones Stephen M, Lot 22 Central Park, Dec. 6.
$347,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Holgado Sandra Bibiana, Sampaio Hesley M, Lot 310 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 2.
$347,500 Hengel James R, Hengel Janice K to Sopcich Brenda K, Sopcich Ronnie L, Lot 7 Greyhawk Landing West, Dec. 6.
$342,025 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Olafsson Ingibjorg, Lot 44 Brookside Estates, Dec. 6.
$341,000 Mcmorrow Wayne to Sidney W Stoltzfus and Janice H Stoltzfus Joint Living Revocable Trust, Stoltzfus Janice H, Stoltzfus Sidney W, Watercrest Unit 203, Dec. 6.
$340,000 Bevis Bruce K, Bevis Bruce K, Bevis Donald D, Donald D Bevis and Wilma Joyce Bevis Revocable Living Trust to Boccabello Francis M, Boccabello Virginia Jo, Palma Sola Harbor Unit 164, Dec. 2.
$334,990 DR Horton Inc to Thomas Edward O Iv, Lot 299 Del Tierra, Dec. 2.
$332,150 Pulte Home Corporation to Manieri Charlene A, Manieri Family Trust, Manieri Stephen R, Lot 56 Del Webb, Dec. 5.
$330,000 DR Horton Inc to Palma Sola Realty LLC, Lot 64 Legends Bay, Dec. 5.
$316,065 River Reach Associates LLC to Raffa Maribeth June, Raffa Thomas Anthony, Lot 247 Rivers Reach, Dec. 2.
$312,000 Bythrow Ellen B, Bythrow Thomas M to Reb Holdings LLC, Lot 5 Blk C Fairfax, Dec. 6.
$310,000 Harper Jack, Harper Patricia to Trustee Management Services LLC, Pt 28-33-19, Dec. 2.
$306,000 Bennett Jacqueline S, Bennett Matthew J to Bergengren John R, Jaenke Marion M, Lot 157 River Sound, Dec. 2.
$300,000 Lacey James P, Lacey Lisa C to Mossman Bernadette T, Lot 7 Summerfield Village, Dec. 5.
$297,000 Nathan Anne, Nathan Robert to Torrence John, Torrence Susan, Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 8004, Dec. 2.
$290,600 Cargor Partners III Parrish LC to Nikolic Desire C, Lot 127 River Plantation, Dec. 6.
$290,000 Norvell Pamela Anne, Pamela Anne Norvell Revocable Trust to Spurlock Elizabeth Ann, Spurlock Harvey L, Lot 138 Creekwood, Dec. 6.
$288,433 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Sauers Marilyn Joy, Lot 38 Villa Amalfi, Dec. 5.
$279,000 Wilkinson Christopher C to Powley Donald R, Powley Gloria C, Lot 14 Lychee Acres, Dec. 2.
$278,000 Porter Dennis W II, Porter Elisha D to Backus Jacquelynn I, Backus William J Jr, Lot 435 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 2.
$273,244 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Paxton Barry F, Paxton Judith B, Paxton Trust, Lot 224 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Dec. 2.
$261,633 MMI I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Woolley Barbara A, Lot 196 Silverleaf, Dec. 2.
$261,250 Pinewood Apartments LLC to Telepic Ram Inc, Blk A Patrison, Dec. 5.
$260,000 Malickson Frank A to Feil Ann S, Feil James W, Lot 11 Greenbrook Village, Dec. 2.
$258,500 Greene Patncia to Benton Kenneth J, Benton Mary C, Island Village Unit 223, Dec. 2.
$255,000 Muldoon Bettye Jo, Muldoon Donald to Gillespie Barbara, Gillespie Gregory J, Independence Drive of Mount Vernon Unit 4787, Dec. 6.
$255,000 Sundmaker Karen E to Norman Martha J, Norman Roger D, Garden Lakes Village Unit 40, Dec. 2.
$250,000 Jackson Cinda, Jackson Steve to Tompkins Edward J, Tompkins Lori A, Lot 3204 Coach Home II at River Strand, Dec. 2.
$250,000 Laplaca Debrah L, Laplaca Robert H to Eachus Joseph B, Eachus Nancy T, Lot 174 Spoonbill Courtyard Homes at Perico Bay Club, Dec. 6.
$249,615 DR Horton Inc to Tomovska Dragana, Tomovski Tomo, Lot 280 Del Tierra, Dec. 5.
$248,000 DR Horton Inc to Thomas Hope Ann, Thomas Paul E Jr, Lot 420 Del Tierra, Dec. 5.
$244,635 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Powell Robert Arlie, Lot 40 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 6.
$244,500 Miranda Mariel to Le Huong, Le Khuong, Lot 176 Creekside Preserve II, Dec. 6.
$239,900 Berry Delia Marie, Berry William J Jr, Berry William Jr to Emerson Eric R, Lot 183 Central Park, Dec. 6.
$236,000 Steele Gaylee, Steele John to Meier Steven E, Lot 34 Sugar Mill Lakes, Dec. 6.
$234,990 DRHorton Inc to Santecchia Yaril, Lot 25 Willow Walk, Dec. 5.
$229,880 Pulte Home Corporation to Orras Angela, Orras Nickie, Lot 6 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 2.
$229,000 Holliday Carol F to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 61 Blk A Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation, Dec. 2.
$227,500 Kunkel Frederick A, Kunkel Gail L to Gaw Michael T, Gaw Patricia S, Lot 21 Blk H White Bear Park, Dec. 2.
$226,485 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Greenbach Chad Arthur, Lot 46 Old Mill Preserve, Dec. 6.
$225,000 DR Horton Inc to Shields Lydia Elizabeth, Shields Thomas Joseph, Lot 212 Willow Walk, Dec. 2.
$220,152 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Acker Robert, Westling Roberta, Lot 48 Old Mill Preserve, Dec. 5.
$219,000 Smith Richard C to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 136 Regency Oaks, Dec. 5.
$216,707 Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Gan Isabelle, Vecchioni Robert, Lot 136 Trails, Dec. 2.
$215,000 Mazzeo William E to La Torre Guido Alberto Caamano, Oakley Place, Dec. 6.
$214,990 DR Horton Inc to Ramon Rose Ann, Ramon Rudy, Lot 213 Willow Walk, Dec. 2.
$214,000 Walker Brenda L, Walker Glen A Sr to Dejonge Christiane, Dejonge Marcus, Lot 21 Blk C Sandpointe, Dec. 2.
$212,000 Halik Angelita Harmon, Harmon Angelita J, Harmon Jack E, Harmon Keith R, Jack E Harmon Elective Share Trust, Jack E Harmon Qualifying Special Needs Trust to Woellmer Bradley, Woellmer Brittney, Watch at Waterlefe Unit 12B, Dec. 6.
$210,000 Narins Ludmila to Harrison Kimberly K, Przybyla Andrew J Sr, Pt 34-34-17, Dec. 6.
$208,990 DR Horton Inc to Gibson Tamara Michelle, Lot 18 Willow Walk, Dec. 2.
$208,500 Lewis Foster W, Lewis Rita F to Ratcliffe Frederick, Lot 21 Woods of Whitfield, Dec. 6.
$207,000 Carroll Donald, Fudala Michelle to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 46 Aberdeen, Dec. 2.
$206,990 DR Horton Inc to Teeple Kevin S, Teeple Samantha N, Lot 21 Willow Walk, Dec. 5.
$205,000 Dangelo Jason M to Ledford Taylor, Lot 180 Crystal Lakes, Dec. 2.
$201,100 Esachenko Lisa Carole, Getchell Christopher, Getchell Lisa C to Wright Matthew W, Wright Suzanne M, Lot 1 Blk 9 Harbor Hills, Dec. 2.
$200,000 Bailey Allison, Bailey H Whitney to Muckerman Alice C, Muckerman David K, Pine Bay Forest Unit 10, Dec. 2.
$185,000 Gilbert Ada Lynn to Zimmermaker Kristen, Lot 17 Blk F Heather Glen, Dec. 6.
$182,000 DFM Sarasota Properties LLC to Brown John W III, Lot 35 Blk A Centre Park Industrial, Dec. 6.
$179,900 Blake George B, Blake George B, Blake Revocable Trust to Sommerfeld Eugene A, Sommerfeld Joan E, Racquet Club Villas Unit 121, Dec. 5.
$178,000 Stone Nancy A, Stone Philip to White Doris, White Edward Floyd, Lakeside Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 541, Dec. 2.
$175,000 Fireline Lindy M to Rose David K, Rose Rachel, Pt 33-34-17, Dec. 2.
$175,000 Kubicki Diane M, Rodriguez Lorraine C to Keelen Thomas, Lot 15 Whitfield Groves North, Dec. 2.
$175,000 Pacheco Dulcelina to Sanders Rhonda Lynne, Sanders Robert Allen, Lot 132 Manatee Palms, Dec. 2.
$173,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Rusty Hive Inc, Pt 8-34-19, Dec. 5.
$170,000 Hoang Kelly, Phan Denny to Wiggins Sandra, Lot 22 Orange Estates, Dec. 2.
$169,000 Pentsa Dennis, Pentsa John, Pentsa Marian to Marcado Thomas, Lot 1 Blk B Whitfield Country Club Heights, Dec. 6.
$168,000 Deane Cathy M, Deane Henry L to Hays Cynthia M, Hays Kathrin F, Mount Vernon Unit 9418, Dec. 2.
$162,600 Glenbrooke Homeowners Association Inc, Jones Whitman, Jones Whitman L, Wells Fargo Bank to Jln Properties LLC, Lot 28 Blk B Glenbrooke 2015 Ca 005936, Dec. 6.
$160,900 Sherlock Jack to Bernuy Francheska Catherine, Lot 4 Blk A Fairfield Acres, Dec. 2.
$159,000 Rambo Cheryl A, Rambo Dennis R to Campos Jacob J, Rosier Nicole P, Lot 15 Blk J Tangelo Park, Dec. 6.
$154,000 Jordan Peggy A, Tischmacher Tina Maria, Tischmacher Wesley M to Lemon Steiner Charliene Marie, Lemon Steiner Linda Lorraine, Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 635, Dec. 6.
$150,000 Bennett Kelli C, Bennett Kelli Cherry, Bennett Richard C Jr to Telepic Ram Inc, Blk A Patrison, Dec. 5.
$150,000 Dolphin Realty and Mgmt LLC to Antkiewicz Philip, Lot 8 Blk D Hill Park, Dec. 2.
$150,000 Vreman Denise B, Vreman Martin to Telepic Ram Inc, Blk A Patrison, Dec. 5.
$149,000 Stidd Properties 1 LLC to Fox James M, Fox Stephanie K, Grand Estuary III at River Strand Unit 414, Dec. 5.
$145,000 Private Equity Solutions LLC to Nava Jonathan, Lot 23 High Point Manor, Dec. 2.
$142,000 Eurice Bill to Larivee Andrew, Lot 90 Sunny Lakes Estates, Dec. 5.
$139,000 Lott Megan C, Lott Ryan J, Ludke Megan C to Breiner Jacqueline, Breiner John J, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 302, Dec. 5.
$137,000 Aleman Juana M to Lindsey Leann Mane, Lot 7 Laplata Park, Dec. 2.
$137,000 Gagne James T, Ruan Yu to Smith Philip N, Eagle Creek V Unit 7596, Dec. 6.
$135,000 Biamonte Helen to Norfair LLC, Palms of Cortez Unit 11, Dec. 6.
$125,900 Wittman Jacqueline D to Zellers Rosalie R, Spring Lakes V Unit 411 D, Dec. 2.
$124,000 Merret John J, Merrett Noreen R to Priesman Dorothy M, Ironwood Tenth Unit 501 L, Dec. 2.
$119,857 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Lavender Bobby L, Murray Wendi A, Lot 15 River Wind, Dec. 6.
$116,500 Beeckman Joy L, Beeckman Trust No 1, Beeckman William F to Littley Monica, Meadowcroft Unit 5630, Dec. 2.
$116,500 LSF8 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust N A to MDR Drywall Contractors Corp, Pt 17-35-18, Dec. 2.
$115,000 Cheaves Masonry and Construction Inc to Hernandez Rene Rico, Rico Marta Maria, Lot 3 Lewis Park, Dec. 2.
$113,000 Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 9, US Bank NA to Bagn Ellison Nakca W, Steinberg Zachary D, Palmetto Point, Dec. 2.
$110,000 Parker Matthew P, Parker Robin D to Hoskins Brenda Carol, Heritage Village West Unit 4189, Dec. 2.
$109,900 Mayles Stephen B to Nicholson Matthew A, Lot 2 Blk 2 Fairview Park Addition, Dec. 5.
$108,900 Stephenson Manor Homes Inc to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Heron Creek, Dec. 2.
$104,900 Anderson Kelly, Cowart Christopher to Anderson Kelly, Cowart Christopher, Lot 28 Blk C Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Dec. 2.
$103,900 Pham Canh Thi, Van Nguyen Lam to Green Jo Renee, Green Steven David, Pomello Park, Dec. 2.
$100,700 Tschida Susan to Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2013 18, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Country Club Manor 2013 Ca 005101, Dec. 6.
$85,000 Phyllis L Pittman Trust, Pittman Phyllis L to Swartout Family Revocable Trust, Swartout Frederick William, Swartout Jane Ann, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 207, Dec. 6.
$80,800 Branch Banking and Trust Company, Noha Rebecca, Noha Rebecca J to Federal Home Loans Mortgage Corporation, Palmetto Point 2015 Ca 005400, Dec. 6.
$73,099 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Luna Damaris, Indigo, Dec. 6.
$71,800 Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Rocha Maria, Rocha Maria Jose, Rocha Walber, Rocha Welber to Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust 2006 Cb1, Lot 19 Bend of Terra Ceia II 2014-CA-004246, Dec. 6.
$70,800 Fetzer Laurie P, Giacomel Jason T to Suncoast Credit Union, Lot 28 Bahia Vista 2016 Ca 000239, Dec. 6.
$68,500 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Wade Cherie, Wade Jeremy, Lot 4 Blk D Stansell Magnolia Heights, Dec. 6.
$62,495 Best Bay Properties LLC to Park Michael E, Lot 4 Blk A Washington Gardens, Dec. 2.
$60,300 Bank of America, Navarrete Veronica to Mcm Capital Partners LLC, Ventures Trust 2013 I H R, Pt 7-34-18 2014-CA-003618, Dec. 6.
$46,000 Keppler Veronica I, Wineland Gary to Sposato Angelo, Sposato Francesca, Lot 55 Blk D Fair Lane Acres, Dec. 2.
$24,900 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, Dec. 2.
$22,800 Acord Howard, Manson Roofing Inc, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Wildewood Springs Condominium Association Inc to Federal National Mortgage Association, Wildwood Springs Unit 147D 2016-CA-001279, Dec. 6.
