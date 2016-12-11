Real estate transactions Dec. 12, 2016

$2,276,886 Spirit SPE Portfolio 2007 2 LLC to 84 Properties LLC, 2800 15th St. E., Bradenton, Nov. 28.
$1,225,000 Palm Ave AMI LLC to Chapman Elizabeth Ann, Chapman Robert Ryan, Lot 1 Blk 21 Anna Maria Beach, Nov. 28.
$1,100,000 Hogan Brian B, Hogan Brian P, Hogan Linda B to Schlemmer Alta Lynn, Schlemmer Todd W, Lot 20 Bay Palms, Nov. 30.
$750,000 Davidson Land Trust, Hunter Joseph C, Trust Number 1315 to Bradenton Commerce and Storage Center Inc, Pt 13-35-17, Nov. 23.
$700,000 Glanz Reynold L to Bayshore Oaks LLC, Pt 23-35-17, Nov. 29.
$675,000 Gibson Michael Timothy, Michael Timothy Gibson Revocable Trust to Clark Springs LLC, Clark Springs Unit 307, Nov. 29.
$671,595 WCI Communities LLC to Cosimini James, Cosimini Merrita, Lot 9 Blk K Tidewater Preserve, Nov. 29.
$650,000 Gibbons Jack F Sr, Gibbons Kathleen L to Kittinger Christine T, Kittinger Daniel T, Harbour Villa Club at The Buccaneer Unit 301, Nov. 29.
$650,000 Nelson Karin E, Nelson Terry L to Kozlowski Cynthia, Kozlowski Eric J, Lot 4111 River Club South, Dec. 1.
$638,000 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Mei Frank Zhusong, Zhang Yvonne Hui, Lot 188 Blk E Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 1.
$630,000 Saxon Arthur, Saxon Carol to Daugherty Jamie, Daugherty Vicky, Lot 11 Stanhope Gate, Nov. 29.
$600,000 Lapensee J Karen to Richard Scherrer Living Trust, Scherrer Joan, Scherrer Richard, Lot 9 Blk 21 Third Addition to Shore Acres, Nov. 23.
$590,258 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Ritter Barbara, Ritter Kevin, Lot 287 Esplanade, Dec. 1.
$565,000 Fiorellia Rosa to Files Hall Tara M, Hall Erik M, Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts, Nov. 29.
$555,000 Damato Andrew D, Damato Sherrail to Beverly Jean Ruis Living Trust, Ruis Beverly Jean, Mariners Cove Unit 811 C, Nov. 29.
$555,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hatzmann Robert Charles, Rizo Darran Christine, Lot 4303 Enclave at Heritage Harbour, Dec. 1.
$540,000 Diorazio Nicholas J to Oliff James A, Lot 5 Blk 46 Ilexhurst, Nov. 29.
$540,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Orlandi Daniel J, Orlandi Teresa L, Lot 4305 Enclave at Heritage Harbour, Dec. 1.
$537,336 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Kozlow Michael, Kozlow Pamela, Lot 688 Esplanade, Nov. 29.
$533,000 Ashley David C, Ashley Sabrina A to Kelly David Joseph, Kelly Emma Tatem, Lot 111 Greenbrook Village, Dec. 1.
$529,000 Sauve Linda C, Sauve Robert Marc to Donovan Elizabeth A, Donovan John J Jr, Mangrove Walk on Harbour Isle Unit 339 C, Nov. 29.
$518,570 WCI Communities LLC to Cimbolic Kristi A, Cimbolic Peter, Lot 7 Blk N Tidewater Preserve, Nov. 29.
$499,845 Lennar Homes LLC to Allen Lindsay Jessica, Allen Nicholas Dean, Lot 148 Bridgewater, Nov. 23.
$492,913 DR Horton Inc to Bramurov Alexander, Bramurova Yelyzaveta, Lot 61 Legends Bay, Dec. 1.
$490,600 Copper Family Trust, Copper Gerri S, Copper Terry M to Bigelow Jan E, Bigelow Richard F, Lot 4 Rye Wilderness Estates, Dec. 1.
$480,000 Chambers David J, Chambers Kristin S to Ganley Albert E, Ganley Cynthia S, Lot 2097 Country Meadows, Dec. 1.
$472,500 WCI Communities LLC to Brehm Mary E, Diepenbrock David, Lot 19 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 30.
$471,350 Cassel Lonald, Cassel Rebecca to Wunderlich Mary J, Wunderlich Michael C, Lot 10 Greyhawk Landing West, Nov. 28.
$469,790 Minto Bradenton LLC to 1031 Exchanges Incorporated, Marina Walk on Harbour Isle Unit 396 201, Nov. 28.
$460,000 Dixon Richard Brian, Dixon Simone to Molinar Erica L, Molinar Joseph L, Lot 70 Greyhawk Landing, Nov. 30.
$447,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Moor Eve S, Moor Marco A, Lot 151 Bridgewater, Dec. 1.
$445,000 Husak Steven J to Stich Randy T, Stich Sherry L, Lot 37 Blk I Hamptons, Nov. 30.
$444,262 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Beninato Michael, Beninato Takako E, Lot 17 Woodland Trace, Dec. 1.
$441,000 Reaves Greg B, Reaves Wanda to Jones Kimberly J, Jones Timothy L, Lot 205 River Plantation, Nov. 29.
$435,417 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Matlock Joshua Shane, Sims Wendy Dawn, Lot 63 Magnolia Point, Nov. 28.
$435,000 James B Mckinney and Betty C Mckinney Revocable Trust, Mckinney Betty C, Mckinney James B to Cabal Henry, Lot 5 Oak Creek, Nov. 23.
$430,000 Morgan Jeffery A, Morgan Jeffrey A, Morgan Kimberly L to Pruett Bridget A, Pruett Kevin R, Lot 1063 Country Meadows, Nov. 29.
$425,000 Williams Cherise L to Lidstone Anjanie I, Lidstone Douglas H, Lot 2 Regency Oaks Preserve, Nov. 23.
$424,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Despinosa James V, Despinosa Liliana C, Lot 113 Bridgewater, Dec. 1.
$412,500 Najmy Barbara, Najmy Joseph L to Green Courtney R, Green Tyson K, Lot 8 Blk A River Landings Bluffs, Nov. 29.
$407,000 Southwick David, Southwick Elizabeth to Polito Lucia, Lot 6 Greyhawk Landing, Nov. 30.
$400,000 Branch Banking and Trust Company to Killingsworth Corrie C, Killingsworth Michael A, Lot 5122 Mill Creek, Nov. 30.
$400,000 Yang Yi Lan, Yang Yilan to Casa Bear LLC, Lot 2 Blk A Woods at Conquistador, Dec. 1.
$399,000 Artwell Linille A, Artwell Todd J to Townsend Evelyn M, Townsend Frederick J Jr, Lot 12 Central Park, Nov. 29.
$394,300 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC, Greyhawk Landing West, Nov. 30.
$390,000 Amos Bethel T, Amos Judy C to Nier Michael C, Nier Patricia Leo, Lot 24 Woodlands Park on Palma Sola Bay, Nov. 29.
$388,000 Ameres Michael E, Ameres Sarah W to Allen Bryan, Campos Rosabelle, Lot 4 Boccage, Nov. 29.
$385,870 Pulte Home Corporation to Grady Wendy S, Lot 108 Del Webb, Nov. 30.
$385,000 Burger Richard A, Burger Shirley R to Blum Gregory E, Blum Lina E, Pt 10-37-21, Nov. 29.
$385,000 Dutcher Susan, Susan Dutcher Living Trust to Hamilton Robin Lynn, Lot A Seaside Gardens Replat, Nov. 29.
$381,700 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Hue Della A, Hue Patrick S, Lot 349 Greyhawk Landing West, Nov. 30.
$378,990 Pulte Home Corporation to Perkins Andrea L, Perkins Larry B Jr, Lot 735 Harrison Ranch, Nov. 29.
$378,575 WCI Communities LLC to Pujol Jose M, Pujol Juanita, Lot 73 Rosedale Addition, Dec. 1.
$376,997 Lennar Homes LLC to Vogele Paula, Vogele Ronald C, Lot 108 Bridgewater, Dec. 1.
$375,000 Abraham Brian, Abraham Warren S, Garrison Christy, Krahulec Lisa, Smith Christy, Vaden Sharon to Saltis Michael M Jr, Lot 170 Riverdale, Nov. 30.
$370,250 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Ulrich Robert Christopher, Lot 54 Brookside Estates, Dec. 1.
$370,000 Bolduc Roger, Holeman Sally to Yang Gaonou, Yang Thoobtsib B, Yang Thoobtsib Brian, Lot 1 Blk 20 Palma Sola Park, Dec. 1.
$370,000 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Hauser Donna, Thompson Malissa, Thompson Shane L, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1708, Nov. 30.
$370,000 Phillips Edward W, Phillips Family Trust, Phillips Gena Grace to 930 505 LLC, Lot 5 Blk B 301 Park of Commerce North, Dec. 1.
$369,198 Lennar Homes LLC to Howland Kathleen D, Howland Thomas T, Lot 114 Bridgewater, Nov. 29.
$368,000 Klocman Justin, Klocman Miriam B to Hess Amy, Hess Michael, Lot 78 Greyhawk Landing West, Nov. 29.
$368,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Dean Edd Wesley Sr, Dean Rebecca Bond, Lot 210 Heritage Harbour, Nov. 29.
$364,470 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Herron Andrew Roger, Herron Stacey Evelyn, Lot 48 Brookside Estates, Dec. 1.
$361,176 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Hearn Stephen, Lot 52 Oakleaf Hammock, Nov. 29.
$360,070 Pulte Home Corporation to Perry Kathie J, Perry Ronald D, Lot 731 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 1.
$359,000 74th St Circle Land Trust, Investor Trustee Services LLC to Donath Robert, Lot 188 River Place, Dec. 1.
$355,298 Lennar Homes LLC to Selvog Jessica Leigh, Selvog Ned Wayne Jr, Lot 212 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 1.
$355,000 Fennelly Barbara, Fennelly Gerard to Lane Randall Paul, Randall Paul Lane Second Amended and Restated Trust Agreement, Lot 229 Palma Sola Trace, Nov. 28.
$355,000 Rice Jeremy M, Rice Lynn C to Martin Hodges R III, Martin Lori S, Lot 5 Blk A Central Park, Nov. 29.
$353,509 American Home Mortgage Investment Trust 2007 1, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Beasley Michael, Lot 29 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Nov. 29.
$351,298 Lennar Homes LLC to Myers Mary M, Myers Richard A, Lot 291 Heritage Harbour, Nov. 29.
$350,195 DR Horton Inc to Larocca Daniel H, Larocca Savannah A, Lot 412 Del Tierra, Nov. 29.
$350,000 Taylor Deborah, Taylor Thomas to Casey Jeffrey S, Lot 60 Woodridge Oaks, Dec. 1.
$349,900 DR Horton Inc to Tassmer Heather A, Tassmer Jeffrey A, Lot 239 Del Tierra, Nov. 29.
$349,900 Nale David to Hayes Geana G, Pt 23-34-17, Nov. 28.
$349,000 4420 Partners LLC to Casa De Dios Bradenton Inc, Pt 12-35-17, Nov. 23.
$344,890 Pulte Home Corporation to Jones Georgi E, Jones Kenneth C II, Lot 724 Harrison Ranch, Nov. 30.
$344,000 Dolphin House Retreat LLC to Kotter Christa, Kotter Steven, Lot 38 Fairway Acres, Nov. 28.
$342,699 Lennar Homes LLC to Kingsley Michael Jon, Kingsley Terri Sue, Lot 292 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 1.
$340,900 Bianco Frank E, Bianco Sandra D to Rohr Barbara, Rohr Gregory, Lot 6 Blk 75 Country Club Addition to Whitfield Estates, Dec. 1.
$340,000 Muranyi Family Revocable Trust, Muranyi Jane M, Muranyi Leslie F to Ivanov Ivan, Ivanova Mariya, Lot 59 Greenbrook Village, Nov. 30.
$335,000 Boyer Magdaline, Boyer Walter S to Tschannen Kay A, Tschannen Keith A, Whitney Beach Unit 180, Nov. 29.
$330,000 Vermeer Albert C, Vermeer Christina M to Statz Kaitlin, Vengroff Travis, Lot 99 Cottages at Blu Vista, Nov. 29.
$327,500 Whitmore Carol S, Whitmore Revocable Living Trust, Whitmore Richard N to Schick Judith K, Schick Roger W, Lot 98 Ancient Oaks, Nov. 30.
$327,480 Pulte Home Corporation to Williams Gregory L, Williams Jane, Lot 589 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 1.
$325,555 Lennar Homes LLC to Sidebottom Barry D, Sidebottom Denise O, Lot 424 Heritage Harbour, Nov. 23.
$325,000 Bauer Barry K, Bauer Patricia M Horatschek to Seager Schuyler, Seager Sharon, Lot 58 Longpond at Mote Ranch, Nov. 23.
$325,000 Cadili Abdul Mujib to Moder Gerald R, Moder Kristina L, Lot 206 Ancient Oaks, Nov. 23.
$322,660 Rudolf Otakar to Nebra Alexandra, Nebra Jean Christophe, Lot 5 Blk C Glenn Lakes, Nov. 30.
$322,500 Fritsch Randal to Lutjens Megan, Lutjens Peter, Lot 104 Riverwalk Village, Nov. 23.
$317,000 Ford Brian, Ford Julie to Parnaby Grant, Parnaby Katrina, Lot 286 Sabal Harbour, Dec. 1.
$315,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to King Jeffrey C, King Mary E, Lot 120 Ancient Oaks, Nov. 29.
$315,000 Mccormick Drive LLC to Lehman Susan, Lot 166 Lexington, Dec. 1.
$315,000 Williams Connie G, Williams Douglas E to Smitha Russell Wayne, Lot 2039 Mill Creek, Nov. 29.
$314,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Ream Patricia Jean, Ream Thomas Adelbert, Lot 83 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 30.
$314,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Chaput Jacqueline, Chaput Normand, Normand and Jacqueline Chaput Revocable Trust, Lot 45 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 30.
$314,000 DR Horton Inc to Natowski Steven T, Lot 408 Del Tierra, Dec. 1.
$310,420 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to De Oliveira Edla M, De Oliveira Jose Alfeu, Lot 59 Brookside Estates, Dec. 1.
$310,000 Limon Anne S, Limon Anthony D to Deboer Barbara T, Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 7963, Nov. 29.
$310,000 LSF8 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust N A to Perry Kyra M, Perry Thomas A, Lot 2034 Mill Creek, Nov. 29.
$309,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Habich April Robin, Lot 425 Heritage Harbour, Nov. 23.
$307,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Drabant Leah Michelle, Lot 435 Heritage Harbour, Nov. 23.
$302,000 Ponto Katherine L to Reiher Milford, Reiher Raleen, Pt 3-35-18, Dec. 1.
$301,405 DR Horton Inc to Joseph Murlene, Lot 269 Del Tierra, Nov. 29.
$300,000 Barber Harriett W, Barber Harris W, Harriet W Barber Revocable Trust, Harris W Barber Revocable Trust to Gonzalez Armando, Gonzalez Patricia, Second Longboat Harbour Unit 208, Nov. 23.
$300,000 David M Maddy D M D P A to Shiv Ohm P L, Lot 16 Kenilworth, Nov. 29.
$299,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Smith Bradley Raymon, Lot 46 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 1.
$298,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Feldman Karen, Feldman Robert, Lot 429 Heritage Harbour, Nov. 23.
$297,936 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Alvarez Francisco, Carida Alvarez Rita, Lot 47 Oakleaf Hammock, Nov. 29.
$297,000 Hack Earl F III, Hack Karen K to Figueroa Carlos A Murrillo, Tovar Ma Fidelina Andavlo, Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts, Nov. 29.
$296,000 Ralph Sandra, Ralph Stephen K to Monchnik Gary Bruce, Lot 7 Central Park, Dec. 1.
$295,509 PGCI IV LLC to Powell Lawrence F, Wallace Powell Kizz R, Lot 271 Silverleaf, Dec. 1.
$295,000 Potter Kurt, Potter Laura to Hemesath Carmen, Lot 5 Summerfield Village, Nov. 23.
$295,000 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Hroncich Carmen, Saracina II at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 106, Dec. 1.
$294,600 Vaal Teresa Kay to Sntr LLC, Lot 730 Stoneybrook, Nov. 29.
$293,000 Myhre H Kenneth, Myhre Margaret Ozanne Pariseau to Joseph M Novak Trust, Novak Joseph M Trust, Lot 1 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Dec. 1.
$292,900 Willems Kathleen J to Lara Amanda R, Lara Edgar A, Lot 35 Trails, Nov. 29.
$290,416 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Mushaw Lota Adrienne, Lot 37 Villa Amalfi, Dec. 1.
$290,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Nixon Gregory, Nixon Natasha, Pt 9-35-18, Dec. 1.
$289,000 Taylor Beverly J, Taylor Family Revocable Trust to Sicking Hillary P, Sicking Joseph M, 0, Nov. 29.
$287,000 Simpson David J, Simpson Nancy J to Grimshaw Killian Martha, Killian Steven M, Lot 4 Blk E Fairfax, Nov. 30.
$285,000 Leedom Laurence L, Leedom Pamela to Langan Adrienne, Lot 1039 Cascades at Sarasota, Nov. 30.
$285,000 Whitt Deborah L, Whitt Michael to Chouinard Louis, Chouinard Melanie, Lot 51 Northwood Park, Dec. 1.
$280,000 Eaton Elizabeth H, Elizabeth H Eaton Living Trust to Ponto Katherine L, Blk 2 Village Green of Bradenton, Nov. 28.
$280,000 Souder Raymond L, Souder Susan C to Taylor Corinne A, Taylor David G, Lot 10 Mckinley Oaks, Nov. 23.
$278,500 Lopez Gene L, Lopez Lynelle M to Williams Christian A, Williams Jennifer M, Lot 33 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Dec. 1.
$277,500 Kielma Arthur to Fontenot Antranese, Lot 149 Copperstone, Nov. 30.
$276,000 Howard R Seeks Trust, Seeks Howard R to Cody Michael P, Lot 819 Riverdale Revised, Nov. 23.
$275,000 DR Horton Inc to Szalkay Jennifer, Szalkay Steven Lee, Lot 424 Del Tierra, Nov. 30.
$275,000 Stewart Terry L to Saba William C, Waterfront Unit 702, Nov. 23.
$271,811 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bello Omar Johann Esquivel, Huertas Erika Rojas, Lot 15 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Dec. 1.
$270,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Godin Mary Ann, Godin Roger, Coach Homes VI at River Strand Unit 5802, Nov. 29.
$269,999 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Nalu Lyndsey Kay, Lot 168 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 1.
$269,000 Billington Carolyn L, Fischman Carolyn L to Halverson Andrea, Halverson Rolf, Lot 21 Sabal Harbour, Nov. 30.
$263,300 Adams Homes at Northwest Florida Inc to Sandoval Clint Junior, Lot 94 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Nov. 29.
$262,650 Tiberini Ruth, Tiberini Tony to Garafola Jennifer Lauren, Garafola John J III, Palma Sola Park, Nov. 30.
$261,550 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Asselin Gillian, Asselin Philip, Lot 23 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Nov. 29.
$261,000 Laprade Karissa E, Laprade Stephen A to Dennis Gabriel, Neff Ashley, Lot 14 Silverlake, Dec. 1.
$260,549 Resi Reo Sub LLC to Brillinger Realty LLC, Lot 29 Harbor Woods, Nov. 30.
$260,000 Dw Real Estate V Limited Co to Yu Sherry Xin Rui, Zhang Xue Q, Lot 71 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club, Dec. 1.
$259,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Robertson Todd Leroy, Coach Homes VI at River Strand Unit 5804, Dec. 1.
$259,000 Thibaut Christopher, Thibaut Linda K to Latessa Bridgette C, Latessa Robert M, Lot 40 Hensonville, Nov. 29.
$258,820 Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Chivas Kirk, Turkington Kenneth, Lot 16 Blk A Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 29.
$258,000 Juanita W Williams Living Trust, Powns Bradford P III, Williams Juanita W Living Trust, Wright Marion T, Wright Mary H to Walker Bradford H, Walker Stacy L, Lot 137 Lakeside Preserve, Nov. 30.
$255,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Dicuia Nicholas A, Matos Johnny A, Lot 138 Mill Creek, Nov. 23.
$253,255 MML I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Krstevski Laura, Lot 290 Silverleaf, Nov. 29.
$250,000 Chesnutt Jonathan W, Chesnutt Yorn to Hirschthal Stephen, Kaylor Samantha N, Lot 36 Blk 1 Kingsfield Lakes, Dec. 1.
$250,000 Cullison Christine Gorman, Cullison Harold F to Lafavre Adam T, Lafavre Kathleen T, Lafavre Revocable Trust, Cliffton, Nov. 30.
$250,000 Jewels Carmela, Jewels Gerard to Cosgrove Tammy, Village III at Perico Bay Club Unit 607, Dec. 1.
$250,000 Novosielski Collette, Novosielski Family Revocable Trust to Brewer Elisa Lynne, Brewer Keith William, Lot 27 Blk B West Palm, Nov. 28.
$249,797 Lennar Homes LLC to Miron Daniel E, Miron Helene D, Lot 22 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 1.
$246,500 Gaskin Martina, Gaskin Stephen M to Hedrick Debra, Lot 107 Lakeside Preserve, Dec. 1.
$245,150 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Owsianka Eric Allen, Lot 13 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Dec. 1.
$245,000 Pardi John A, Pardi Margaret R to Shaffer William D, Lot 248 Briarwood, Nov. 30.
$245,000 Windle James E III, Windle James G III, Windle Judith R to Corbett Crystal, Lot 9 Blk M Kingsfield, Nov. 29.
$242,000 Sousa Florence, Sousa Richard to Corbelle Michael H, Dicarlo Anne E, Lot 105 Quail Run, Nov. 29.
$241,990 DR Horton Inc to Drake Billy R III, Drake Emily Marie, Lot 432 Del Tierra, Dec. 1.
$241,000 DR Horton Inc to Williams Melissa Sue, Lot 273 Del Tierra, Nov. 29.
$240,000 Badgley Sally Jeanne, Robert M Spencer and Janet B Spencer Revocable Living Trust, Spencer Janet B Revocable Living Trust, Spencer Robert M Revocable Living Trust to Landefeld Carol Spencer, Landefeld Kurt, Lot 19 Blk B Riverwalk at River Isles, Nov. 23.
$240,000 Kted2 LLC to Gunn Christopher, Gunn Jessica, Lot 18 River Plantation, Nov. 30.
$239,900 Fischer Andrew, Fischer Robyn to Hardie Sean S, Lee Kelly I, Magnolia Manor River, Dec. 1.
$239,851 MML I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Berges Mary Luisa, Lot 190 Silverleaf, Dec. 1.
$239,797 Lennar Homes LLC to Hurwitch David, Marques Anna Paula Cabral, Lot 17 Heritage Harbour, Nov. 23.
$236,265 Gamble Creek LC to MI Homes of Sarasota LLC, Twin Rivers, Nov. 29.
$235,900 Boerner Christine, Boerner Robert G to Aguilera Alicia Linen, Gomez Pedro Emilio Cardoza, Lot 21 Blk C North Oaks Estates, Nov. 29.
$235,000 Jankiewicz Andrew, Jankiewicz Ursula to Kurtek Richard J, Lot 835 Ridgewood Estates, Nov. 29.
$235,000 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Keshish Justin Adam, Lot 78 Creekwood Townhomes, Nov. 28.
$235,000 Southwest Investments of Florida LLC to Dorsey Laura A, Lusk Kenneth J, Lot 3 Blk E Woodlawn Lakes, Nov. 30.
$235,000 Zinna Kristy, Zinna Rory J to Smith Christina Ann, Lot 791 Harrison Ranch, Nov. 28.
$234,451 Nissly Annie, Nissly Jeremy to Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Lot 428 Harrison Ranch, Dec. 1.
$233,000 Highland Holdings Inc to Gervacio Chavez Josefina, Mancilla Juan Carlos Gatica, Lot 8 Blk B Palmetto Estates, Nov. 30.
$232,920 MML I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Hooks Denise M, Hooks James C, Lot 297 Silverleaf, Nov. 29.
$232,000 Pepper Lisa Valliere, Pepper Melanie, Valliere Lisa to Nation Angela, Nation Philip W II, Lot 39 Riverbay Townhomes, Nov. 29.
$231,900 ArII Go, ArII Motoyo to Porter Farbenzie T, Porter Patrick J, Lot 35 Covered Bridge Estates, Nov. 30.
$231,500 Denton Caroline E to Mys Frances, Mys John, Lot 25 Riverbay Townhomes, Nov. 28.
$230,000 Barbara T Deboer Trust, Deboer Barbara T to Gadomski Carole A, Gadomski Robert S, Lot 379 Sabal Harbour, Nov. 30.
$230,000 Malliaras Anastasia to Hp Florida I LLC, Lot 15 Blk A Braden River Lakes, Nov. 29.
$230,000 Roesler Donald G, Roesler Nancy E to Smith Daniel, Smith Deborah, Lot 3 Regal Oaks, Nov. 30.
$230,000 Rojas Erika A to Rojas John D, Rojas Marie E, Lot 127 San Michele at University Commons, Nov. 30.
$230,000 Vail Doris L to Deem Donald A, Lot 3 Blk H Cape Vista, Dec. 1.
$229,500 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Quintero Alma Leticia Machado, Stritzl Andrew Aidan, Lot 70 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 1.
$229,400 Lester Erryn G, Lester Timothy E to Haggard Diane L, Lot 9 Blk 2 Kingsfield Lakes, Nov. 28.
$227,000 Miranda Carol L, Miranda Edward C to Whitmore Carol S, Whitmore Richard N, Lot 19 Forest Creek, Dec. 1.
$225,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Fitzgerald M Colleen, James L Washburn and M Colleen Fitzgerald Revocable Trust, Washburn James L, Lot 13 Heritage Harbour, Dec. 1.
$223,500 Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Mavis Debra, Lot 17 Blk A Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 28.
$222,000 Gowland Alice Spates to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 40 Blk B Pointe West, Nov. 29.
$222,000 Smith Marlene A to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 17 Hammock Place, Nov. 23.
$220,000 Weiffenbach Austin, Weiffenbach Tara to Dean Deirdre A, Dean Frazer A, Patten Reserve, Nov. 29.
$219,000 Beasman Betty L, Beasman Charles F Sr, Betty L Beasman Living Trust to Goetz Elizabeth, Purkiser Rita K, Shoreline Terraces I at Perico Bay Club Unit 803, Dec. 1.
$217,045 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Crawford Lisa A, Grow James M, Lot 68 Willow Walk, Nov. 29.
$216,500 Evergreen Terrace Enterprises LLC to Herba Jeff, Lot 3 Blk B Mangrove Point, Nov. 23.
$216,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Akers Alison Leigh, Lot 1 Townhomes at Regatta Landing, Nov. 29.
$215,000 Cullison Christine, Cullison Harold to Kitching Leah M, Kitching Mark E, Lot 10 Oaklawn, Dec. 1.
$215,000 Hill Vilma A to Sprycha Janina Genowefa, Sprycha Witold, Lot 56 Rivers Edge, Nov. 30.
$215,000 Mcdonald Marilyn K, Palmer Theron Dean to Poff John R, Poff Mary F, Lot 81 Cordova Lakes, Nov. 30.
$212,000 Hannabass Richard M to Olah Matthew D, Olah Nicole M, Lot 4 Blk C Braden River Lakes, Nov. 29.
$211,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Swaminathan Gopalaratnam, Swaminathan Malini, Lot 78 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Dec. 1.
$210,000 Nann Dexter C, Nann Laura B to Rabens John V, Rabens Lynn L, Racquet Club Villas Unit 112, Nov. 30.
$210,000 Poynter Robert C to Sedgwick Roy P, Sedgwick Sue E, Blk F Ballentine Manor Estates, Nov. 30.
$210,000 Stahel Denise B to Childers Kellie R, Dugai Sylvia S, Lot 298 River Isles, Nov. 29.
$208,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Garcia Gustavo Jose Parra, Lot 6 Townhomes at Regatta Landing, Dec. 1.
$207,000 Mcgrath Jill, Mcgrath Jill N, Mcgrath Lois to Bloor Elizabeth A, Vizcaya Unit 301, Dec. 1.
$207,000 Roberts Barry, Roberts Robin to Gilbert Amanda, Lot 40 Oakmont, Nov. 30.
$205,000 75Th Street West LLC to Kkc Land Investments LLC, Palma Sola Bay Homesteads, Nov. 23.
$205,000 Magturo Ramon, Magturo Sylvia F to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 3037 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Nov. 23.
$204,408 Lennar Homes LLC to Van Cleave Jason Paul, Lot 3 Townhomes at Regatta Landing, Nov. 23.
$203,999 Lennar Homes LLC to A and J Investments of Southwest Florida LLC, Lot 4 Townhomes at Regatta Landing, Nov. 28.
$202,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Barnes Abigail Marie, Bennett Corey Austin, Lot 2 Townhomes at Regatta Landing, Nov. 29.
$202,000 Mckee Robbie, Troesch Jerry to Blackwood Jeffrey E, Blackwood Lisa M, Lot 14 Shannon Park, Nov. 29.
$201,000 Zodiac House LLC to Prudente Su Yon, Country Club Manor, Dec. 1.
$200,000 Burton Audrey Marie, Burton Thomas M Jr to Morris Audrey M, Morris Michael S, Lot 1 Blk C Westwoods, Nov. 30.
$200,000 NDS Ventures LLC to Teitelbaum Investors LLC, Tortuga Unit 117, Nov. 29.
$195,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Page Kristine Ann, Sewell James Christopher, Lot 5 Townhomes at Regatta Landing, Nov. 29.
$195,000 Dai Yan Ping, Shen Xiao Ming to Burger Richard A, Burger Shirley R, Lot 29 Blk A Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation, Nov. 29.
$195,000 Wojcicki Mark J to Gray Jared, Mckinnon Devin, Lot 140 Gillette Groves, Dec. 1.
$191,268 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Lawson Mary E, Lawson Shawn C, Lot 159 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 30.
$191,000 Taylor Lacy Corbett, Taylor Susan M to Hage Aleyda D, Hage Travis R, Summerfield Hollow Unit 103, Nov. 30.
$187,400 Wollard Leslie to Goldman Petri Amanda, Goldman Petri Jason, Lot 8 Blk G Southwood Village, Nov. 29.
$185,000 Carrie Catherine Reese Trust, Reese Carrie Catherine to Decicco Mark, Blk E Ellenton Village, Dec. 1.
$185,000 Del Fabro Properties LLC to Fauvel Iskowitz Janine, Carolina Landings at University Place Condominium C Unit 7745, Nov. 23.
$185,000 Sands Debra H, Sands John B to Stanley Edward A, Lot 12 Blk A Bayshore Estates, Nov. 29.
$184,000 Diamond Ira P, Market Battery Realty Revocable Trust to Cotten Cheryl, Lot 40 Cutrona, Nov. 29.
$180,900 Gautier Michael to Reese James A, Lot 54 Lamp Post Place, Nov. 29.
$180,000 Glenn Ann, Glenn Robert B, Witherspoon Catherine G, Witherspoon David C to River City Farms LLC, Tradewinds Unit 31, Nov. 29.
$180,000 Morritt John Fraser, Rowland Susan to Kelly James M II, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 209, Nov. 28.
$180,000 Rice Homer Junior, Rice Patricia to Ellis Casey J, 0, Nov. 28.
$179,900 Gryko Andrzej, Gryko Andrzej M, Wells Fargo Financial System Florida Inc to Christenson LLC, Lot 5 Oakley 2015-CA-000465, Nov. 30.
$176,300 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc, Greyhawk Landing West, Nov. 29.
$176,225 Bartman Brandi, Bartman Michael T to Roman Christine N, Lot 4 Blk A Kingsfield, Nov. 23.
$175,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Khatami Christine, Khatami Kayvan, Lot 105 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 29.
$174,000 Neal Signature Ilomes LLC to Peterson Gregory K, Peterson Kim R, Lot 84 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 28.
$170,000 Hamp Joshua to Erdman Lori A, White Michael D, Lot 95 Clear View Manor, Nov. 23.
$170,000 Means Daniel L, Means Douglas D to Fortson Homes LLC, Blk B Whitfield Country Club Heights, Nov. 30.
$170,000 Myers Pamela A, Myers Randolph H to Page Barbara, Cypress Strand Unit 26 102, Nov. 29.
$169,900 Robinson Gregory L to Intercap Lending, Suburban Mortgage Company of New Mexico, Lot 163 Copperstone 2015-CA-004814, Nov. 30.
$169,900 Takatch Robert W to Dimanche Jean Etienne, Joyce Catherine Ann, Spring Lakes II Unit 519 D, Nov. 23.
$169,600 Jane Van Winkle Revocable Trust, Van Winkle Christopher M, Van Winkle Jane Revocable Trust to Destefano Kyle B, Kuiken Dawna L, Lot 14 Blk F Sandpointe, Dec. 1.
$167,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Gilder Allison A, Gilder Brennon M, Lot 46 Hibiscus Park, Nov. 30.
$166,000 Granger Rickey D Jr, Varela Julia to Buscemi Brandi Lynn, 0, Nov. 29.
$163,500 Saunders Limited Family Partnership to Chafins Jerry E, Chafins Susan T, Glen Park, Nov. 28.
$162,400 Bac Home Loans Servicing LP, Bank of America, Garcia Lucio M, Martinez Lucio to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Lot 223 Ancient Oaks 2011-CA-008248, Nov. 30.
$162,000 Mcelfatrick James Jr, Playford Catherine A to Shore Carol C, Shore Elizabeth A, Lot 19 Cutrona, Nov. 23.
$162,000 Southern Property Group Inc to Adam Almira M, Adam William D, Lot 11 Blk J Bayshore Gardens, Dec. 1.
$161,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Marika Kalnoky Ira 8005980, Serenata Sarasota Unit 301, Nov. 29.
$160,900 Chapman Anne Willis, Chapman Jason S, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 57 Greenbrook Village 2015-CA-005076, Nov. 28.
$160,000 Beltran Mauricio, Beltran Sara, Plagany Michael Victor to 0, Lot 13 Blk E Villages of Lakeside South, Dec. 1.
$160,000 Jamison Debra Mandel, Jamison Jeffrey C to Carlson Amber J, Carolina Landings at University Place Condominium C Unit 7732, Nov. 29.
$160,000 Stroud Rita to Jones Dylan Hastings, Pt 35-34-19, Nov. 28.
$160,000 United States of America Administration of Veterans Affairs to Solana Delane M, Lot 39 Blk 2 Cypress Pond Estates, Nov. 23.
$159,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Wise Colby Baird, Blk B Sarasota Heights, Nov. 23.
$159,900 Fossett Robert B, Fossett Sue A to Muye David P, Muye Debra A, Lot 18 North River Estates, Nov. 30.
$158,000 Horrell Jacqueline R, Mathern Jacqueline R to Nassif Linda J, Village at Townpark Unit 105, Nov. 29.
$157,000 Leps John C Jr, Leps Lucille S Declaration of Trust, Lucille S Leps Declaration of Trust to Adams Jim F, Lot 10 Terra Ceia Estates, Nov. 29.
$155,000 Calvert Ridge II LLC to 0, Pt 31-33-18, Nov. 30.
$155,000 Parrish Bertha L Revocable Trust, Parrish Lee W, Parrish Walter A III, Walter A Parrish Jr and Bertha L Parrish Revocable Trust to Swift Donna, Swift Earl, Lot 53 Woods of Whitfield, Nov. 30.
$152,450 Castelbuono Donna M to Caldwell Tiffany, Freeman David H, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove VI Unit 1003, Nov. 29.
$152,000 Cole Charles R to Benavides Adrian, Lot 8 Blk 2 Seminole Park, Nov. 23.
$148,000 Bernard and Nora Hamilton Living Trust, Hamilton Bernard, Hamilton Nora to Salim Rubina, Willowbrook Unit 2705, Nov. 30.
$148,000 Moore John J to Zoellner Calvin C, Zoellner Patricia L, Lot 7 Foxchase, Nov. 28.
$146,000 Accinni Edwin B to Litman Janine, Village at Townpark Unit 105, Nov. 28.
$145,000 Garner Bourne, Rudy Stanley to Edmondson Janice Darlene, Palms of Manasota Villas Unit D 26 B, Nov. 28.
$145,000 Hutt Marguerita M, Hutt Nelson S to Glover Keith J, Mann Allison M, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 512, Dec. 1.
$145,000 Perry Craig M, Perry Sonya M to Burgdorf Deborah, Burgdorf Joseph, Woodland Green Unit A 8, Nov. 29.
$144,500 Allen David G to Carter Jaymie G, Carter Michael M, Riverview Unit 203, Nov. 29.
$142,000 Beard Jeffrey E, Beard Michelle D to Paredes Javier, Trejo Elsa, Lot 12 Blk 2 Bear Park, Nov. 30.
$136,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Maldonado Juan Carlos, Lot 14 Blk 3 Cedar Manor, Dec. 1.
$135,900 Antoinette G Brockmeier Revocable Living Trust, Brockmeier Antoinette G Revocable Living Trust, Farano David to Farano David Paul, Eagle Creek V Unit 7562, Nov. 30.
$135,900 Lakeside Preserve Homeowners Association Inc, Marland Barbara C, Marland Paul T, Marland Stephen F to Wells Fargo Bank, Lot 26 Lakeside Preserve 2010-CA-002742, Nov. 30.
$135,500 Ensner Stanley M to Davis John S Jr, Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 202, Nov. 23.
$135,000 Zeiszler Lisa M, Zeiszler Michael L to Heeter Frank Wayne, Heeter Ramona Lee, Blk B Serena Park, Nov. 28.
$132,000 Bermann Richard to Bermann Maryjo, Lot 3086 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbor, Nov. 23.
$130,000 Littley Monica R to Schole Gerald K, Schole Lisa E, Lot 17 Belleview, Dec. 1.
$130,000 Wenning Timothy G, Wenning Virginia E to Cascaddan Dale L, Cascaddan Karen J, Lot 5 Braden Castle Park, Nov. 28.
$127,900 Chikkappa Catherine Patricia Irrevocable Trust, Chikkappa Gundabhaktha Irrevocable Trust, Gundabhaktha Chikkappa and Catherine Patricia Chikkappa Irrevocable Trust, Scaringe Christopher M to Maher Maribeth, Maher Rosemary L, Maher William G, Meadowcroft Unit 5619, Nov. 28.
$126,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Pavela Zsolt, Rabow Jerome, Lot 11 Whitfield Acres, Nov. 29.
$125,000 Calvert Ridge II LLC to Rmm Properties LLC, Flannery, Nov. 30.
$123,000 Macdougall Bob to Morales Alexis, Morales Cindy, Lot 30 Bahia Court, Dec. 1.
$120,000 3101 Bessie Lane Trust, Florida Lot and Home LLC to Shute Mary Ellen, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 343, Nov. 30.
$120,000 Estrada Adrian Leon, Leon Sara to Martinez Laura J, Martinez William H, Palmetto Point, Nov. 29.
$115,201 Groh Bryan M to Groh Bryan M, Ragan Katherine M, Lot 214 Palma Sola Trace, Dec. 1.
$115,000 Albert Douglas T, Albert Lucie M to Labadessa Aimee, Labadessa Vincent, Ironwood Fourteenth Unit 306N, Nov. 29.
$115,000 Kuvaja Sami, Maltio Arto to Bullay Tanya, Bullay Warren, Shadowbrook Mobile Home Unit 385, Nov. 23.
$114,000 Younghaus Ellen to Alimpic Gordana, Lot 6 Blk 9 Sabal Harbour, Nov. 29.
$110,000 Deminico Anthony Charles, Deminico Family Living Trust to Armour Jane E, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 14 F, Nov. 29.
$110,000 Madsen Patty A to Bush Charles A, Bush Kehren A, Meadowcroft Unit 1416, Nov. 28.
$110,000 Parks Irene Jackson, Parks Larry W to Gomez Juan Lopez, Mesia Prudencia Ordonez, Lot 23 Cayman Park, Nov. 30.
$110,000 Richards Deborah J to Porto Horacio R, Porto Maria E, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 130, Nov. 30.
$109,000 Page Margaret L to Leon Gabriel, Lot 13 Sunny Lakes Estates, Dec. 1.
$108,000 Moore John J, Moore Kristin L, Wiles Kristin L to Vincent Judy A, Bayshore on the Lake Unit C 206, Nov. 28.
$105,000 5405 22nd Street Family Land Trust, Farrell William to Torres Rafael, Torres Tracy, Pt 18-35-18, Dec. 1.
$105,000 Jmb Analytics LLC to Smo Properties LLC, Lot 304 Pinecrest, Nov. 23.
$100,000 Peck Charles E to Pineda Humberto, Pineda Pamela G, Wildewood Springs IIb Unit 143, Nov. 28.
$99,500 Schoggins David E, Schoggins Frieda to Heckerman Cathy Sue, Avondale, Nov. 28.
$98,000 Miller Deborah E, Miller Timothy L to Sobr Kathleen, Lot 58 Hibiscus Park, Nov. 29.
$95,914 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bicocchi Joan L, Lot 105 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Dec. 1.
$95,000 Monica C Reinig 1999 Revocable Trust, Reinig Keith, Reinig Monica C 1999 Revocable Trust, Reinig Virgil J 1999 Revocable Trust, Virgil J Reinig 1999 Revocable Trust to Carothers Kirk A, Carothers Sheila, Blk 28 Trailer Estates, Nov. 29.
$94,000 Garry R Soehner Trust, Soehner Garry R to Albert Douglas T, Albert Lucie M, Cortez Villas Unit 104, Nov. 30.
$92,500 Mabee Jerry R, Mabee Patricia J to Mills Roger, Olsen Norman, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 64, Nov. 29.
$92,000 Buckley Annette, Buckley Dale to Bullock Charles C, Odom Dorothy Beverly, Fairways at Pinebrook Unit 205, Dec. 1.
$88,500 Bergeron Janice A, Bergeron Ronald C to Chard Jan M, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 134, Nov. 29.
$88,500 Oberlander Sami, Strange Valerie A to Weinstein Cecily V, Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 9 N, Nov. 30.
$85,000 Gales Richard A to Penna Jerome E, Penna Ruth A, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 369, Nov. 23.
$83,000 Whitt Jackie P, Whitt Lynda D to Fyyp LLC, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 501, Nov. 28.
$81,000 Chambers Billie P to Cit Bank, Lot 9 Sunshine Ridge 2015-CA-004830, Nov. 30.
$80,000 Chambers Dasilva Crisinda G to Hall Sierra, Blue Dolphin Building Harbor Pines Unit 6, Nov. 23.
$80,000 Larson Ryan E to Bridge Masters Construction LLC, Lot 650 Holiday Lake Estates, Dec. 1.
$77,000 Geiger Jeremy, Geiger Wilber D to Lemus Gerardo, Reyes Maria Victoria Alvarado, Blk C Orange Ridge Heights, Nov. 23.
$76,000 Petruzzelli Julio A, Petruzzelli Lillian, Petruzzelli Lily to Weinzapfel Barbara L, Weinzapfel Family Trust, Weinzapfel Kenneth H, Parkway Villas Unit 10, Nov. 23.
$75,000 Kabrich William to Kabrich Luke, Lot 14 Village Green of Bradenton, Nov. 23.
$75,000 Robinson Clay III, Robinson Gay S to Mcconnell Bonnie K, Mcconnell Charles L Jr, Leisure Lake Village Unit 91, Nov. 30.
$74,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Gust Lynda L, Kronus Margaret L, Wilder Jenny L, Lot 309 Rivers Reach, Nov. 28.
$73,099 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Cerabone Linda, Cerabone Robert, Lot 108 Indigo, Nov. 28.
$70,000 Miller Elizabeth M, Taney Charles Sr to Ricketts Dorothy A, Ricketts James Floyd, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1155, Nov. 29.
$70,000 Pope Nancy L, Pope Stephen A to K G Industries Inc, Lot 14 John Parrish Addition to Parrish, Nov. 23.
$68,500 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, Nov. 28.
$68,500 Pena Luis to Gregory Chuck Jr, Gregory Lisa, Southern Pines Building of Harbor Pines Unit 10, Nov. 29.
$68,000 Noiseux Ellen, Noiseux Paul to Child Mary Elaine, Child Robert S, Lot 69 Tidevue Estates, Nov. 30.
$66,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Santana Eduardo Perez, Blk 3 Houghtons Addition to New Memphis, Nov. 29.
$65,000 Vandersteur Emily to Fuesting Daniel, Fuesting Marita, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 458, Dec. 1.
$64,900 Sham Teresa L to Kuhns Linda K, Desoto Square Villas Unit 4 D, Nov. 29.
$59,500 Ford Barbara to Filler Raymond L, Filler Sharon K, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 127, Nov. 28.
$59,000 Mormino Antoinette P to Bemier Debra, Vasil William, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit B 13, Nov. 30.
$58,100 Maschino Sharon Ann, Onewest Bank to Kodat Ales, Kodat Riana, Woodland Village Unit 7 2014 Ca 001316, Nov. 30.
$57,000 Ramirez Tina to Argyriadis Ioannis, St John Christian, Pt 20-33-18, Dec. 1.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 28 Amber Glen, Nov. 29.
$56,000 Dehaan Arend Jan, Dehaan Jason E, Dehaan Mary G to Russell Joseph D, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1048, Nov. 23.
$55,555 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Huy Van Le, Ngo Tuyet Mai, Lot 9 Blk 2 Palmetto Heights, Nov. 30.
$55,000 Cherry Laurie L to Goble Bryan Matthew, Goble Kraig F, Oakwood Villas Unit 63, Dec. 1.
$55,000 Green Judith Amber to Tyneyton LLC, Lot 22 Blk C Ardmore, Nov. 29.
$55,000 Jones Inez to Ammon Madelyn, Raintree Unit 415, Nov. 29.
$55,000 Paradise Bay Estates Inc to Hockin Ann R, Hockin Thomas R Sr, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 36 1, Nov. 28.
$54,900 Sandrey Elizabeth, Weisenberger Joseph Sr, Weisenberger Marie to Carter Myra J, Simon Edward A, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 151, Nov. 29.
$54,000 Brangan Mary Catherine, James B Nutter and Company to Federal National Mortgage Association, Heritage Village West Unit 4194 2016-CA-000303, Nov. 30.
$53,000 CDM I LLC to Mancera Francisco, Orange Grove Park, Nov. 28.
$51,385 Chaillou Edwin F, Chaillou Leslie L to Chaillou Edwin F, Chaillou Leslie L, Lot 19 Plantation Bay, Dec. 1.
$50,000 Caravel Brazil LLC to Ortiz Sierra Mario, Sanchez Magdalena, Lot 7 Blk 2 Palmetto Golf Corporation, Nov. 29.
$50,000 Flandreau Alan, Flandreau Courtney I to Lidey Carol A, Miller Vickie S, Pt 3-37-21, Dec. 1.
$50,000 Hansen Partners LLC to Gray Pauline, Rollerson Jeffiey, Garden Walk Unit 1902, Nov. 30.
$50,000 Mcconnell Bonnie, Mcconnell Charles L Jr to Bonnie J Walters Revocable Trust, Walters Bonnie J, Leisure Lake Village Unit 136, Nov. 23.
$50,000 Taylor Thomas J to Howard G Taylor 2001 Revocable Trust, Taylor Howard G, Taylor Mary E, Lot 153 Braden Castle Park, Nov. 23.
$50,000 Turner Joseph D to Mckibbin Faithea, Central Gardens, Dec. 1.
$49,900 Howard Crystal, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust, Blk 2 Parrish Addition 2015-CA-002025, Nov. 30.
$49,000 Weedon Carolyn S, Weedon DonalDR to Mccoy Linda, Mccoy Neil A, Fair Lane Acres, Dec. 1.
$48,000 Dejong John, Jasper Fayer Catherina to Kelley Laura, Burgundy Unit Two Unit 292, Dec. 1.
$48,000 Hansen Partners LLC to Gray Pauline, Rollerson Jeffrey, Garden Walk Unit 801, Nov. 30.
$47,500 Mccarthy Jerry, Mccarthy Jerry V to Top Dollar Properties LLC, Lot 17 Varns, Dec. 1.
$45,000 Bechely Karen, Highland Gerald F to Robson Lesley Jean, Robson Robert William, Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1410 22 Adw, Nov. 28.
$45,000 Krause Thomas C, Morefield Theresa M to Burton Matthew F, Lot 13 Blk D Heather Hills Estates, Nov. 30.
$44,000 Foster Stephen, Tax Deed Enterprises II LLC to Johnson Eric Shane, Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 85, Dec. 1.
$43,000 Johnson Timothy S to Wiegenstein Adrianne, Wiegenstein Robert, Lot 32 North River Estates, Nov. 29.
$42,000 Columbus Landings Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 6 Columbus Landings, Nov. 23.
$41,500 Metz Karen, Wells Anthony to Davis Jaleen D, Metz Karen, Lot 2 Blk 1 Bayshore Gardens, Nov. 23.
$40,000 Kuiper Clarence J, Kuiper Marcella L to Perez Elia Cruz, Perez Reinaldo, El Rancho Village Unit R 18, Nov. 23.
$38,900 U.S. Dept. of HUD to Hernando Investment Fund LLC, Villager Apartments Unit 96, Nov. 23.
$38,000 Conroy Donna to Reinsma Helene, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit HA 20, Nov. 30.
$38,000 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward, Wallace James Macaulay Jr Inter Vivos Trust to Pine Bark LLC, Onahom Farms, Nov. 23.
$37,500 Gilmour Gail to Potter Bridget Linda, Grand Estuary III at River Strand Unit 437, Nov. 28.
$37,500 Marandola Giacomo to Potter Bridget Linda, Grand Estuary III at River Strand Unit 437, Nov. 28.
$36,375 Paradise Bay Estates Inc to Hopkins Kimberlee K, Mashewske Raymond J, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 52 2, Dec. 1.
$35,000 Hagan Bobby G to Williams David D, Williams Helena L, Lot 107 Pic Town, Nov. 29.
$32,000 Vongchanh Meggie to Maniraj Sirikhit, Pt 9-37-22, Nov. 29.
$30,000 Citrus Grove Home Owners Association Inc to Deck Char Evans, Deck Lawrence Alan, Citrus Grove Estates Unit Pm 38, Dec. 1.
$28,300 Vancena Darla M to Heusted Laverne C, Heusted Phyllis Judson, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 192, Nov. 30.
$28,000 Sutton Aaron C, Sutton Lina to Ledford Rita Jean, Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2804, Dec. 1.
$26,501 Bank of America to Misek Bernice, Fourth Bayshore Unit J 5, Nov. 30.
$25,000 Wagner Leah Mae to Wagner Kent Paul, Wagner Leah Mae, Villas at Cordova Lakes Unit 2 C, Dec. 1.
$22,500 Gibson W Roland to Phipps John A, Lot 3 Blk 9 Trailer Estates, Dec. 1.
$20,500 Pooley David P to Qurazzo Dennis R, Qurazzo Robyn E, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 74, Nov. 28.
