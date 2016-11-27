Real estate transactions Nov. 28, 2016

$3,950,000 North Shore AMI LLC to Green Bikini LLC, Cherry Fish, Nov. 17.
$3,313,850 Lake Club Investors LLC to SD TLC LLC, Lake Club, Nov. 16.
$2,157,500 Hanlex Palmetto LLC to Bosshardt John P, Diana M Petty Trust, John Bosshardt Trust, Petty Diana M, Pt 14-34-17, Nov. 22.
$1,500,000 Hasler Edward, Hasler Karen to Strine Derek, Strine Jerry Ann, Blk A Gulf View, Nov. 17.
$1,375,000 Woodward Chris, Woodward Tamara M to Valley Marianne W, Valley Michael R, Blk C Harbor Crest, Nov. 18.
$1,150,000 Hoblitzell Phyllis Marital Trust, Phyllis H Hoblitzell Marital Trust, Spears Sarah to Pierce Clinton W, Pierce Susan M, Lot 4 Key Royale, Nov. 21.
$1,100,000 Lang Elizabeth, Lang Robert A to Phelan Robert, Lot 10 Blk N Holmes Beach Twelfth Unit, Nov. 21.
$1,075,000 VFC Properties 10 LLC to Parkland DBC LLC, Parkland Center, Nov. 17.
$950,000 Nelson Homes Inc to Poland Diane R, Poland Donald A Jr, Lot 177 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 22.
$895,000 Hug James, Hug James M Living Trust, Hug Patricia, James M Hug Living Trust to Thiel Maria Soledad, Thiel Michael, Bellisola Unit A, Nov. 16.
$860,000 Tarpon Key LLC to Lehman Muriel, Mills Gary L, Holmes Gulf and Bay Development, Nov. 17.
$850,000 Grimes Caroline Dawn, Grimes Eric Tupin, Grimes Family Trust to Jerome Jennifer, Jerome Stephen Thomas, Blk 1 Palma Sola Heights, Nov. 18.
$838,990 C Center 70 LLC, Moo LLC to IMC Land Company LLC, 6150 Sr 70 Unit C, Nov. 22.
$820,000 Praetorian Capital LLC to Blue Sky Plan B LLC, Newcraft Business Park Unit 3 A, Nov. 16.
$800,850 Page Andre to Wilson Katherine S, Lot 38 Laguna Maria, Nov. 16.
$775,000 AEG Business Group LLC to Countryside Enterprises Inc, Blk G Ballentine Manor Estates, Nov. 18.
$767,533 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Bonarti Maria Milagrosa Diaz, Bonarti Sylvester M, Lot 510 Esplanade, Nov. 18.
$728,650 Minto Bradenton LLC to Arnold Karen Ann, Arnold Michael Jay, Marina Walk on Harbour Isle Unit 392 302, Nov. 22.
$660,000 Dolores A Swoboda Revocable Trust, Hill Dolores A, Hill Terrance H, Swoboda Dolores A to Cruncleton Harry E, Harry E Cruncleton Revocable Trust, Lot 21 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Nov. 18.
$629,644 Pulte Home Corporation to Moneyhun Irene, Moneyhun Jon C, Lot 133 Del Webb, Nov. 18.
$605,000 Mcdaniel Charlene, Mcdaniel Robert J to Marquardt Judy L, Marquardt Randy E, Lot 10 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Nov. 21.
$600,000 Dunn Judith A, Dunn Robert A Jr to Buono Domenick, Buono Renee, Lot 184 Blk E Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 16.
$600,000 Jerome Jennifer, Jerome Stephen T to Walker Arnold G, Walker Sandra R, Lot 11 Colonial Woods, Nov. 21.
$600,000 Tinsworth Steven H to Krugmann Heinrich F, Krugmann Tessa, Pt 29-34-17, Nov. 22.
$590,457 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Lamb David, Lamb Virginia, Lot 101 Blk F Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 16.
$589,347 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Costello Michael B, Costello Sharyn, Lot 690 Esplanade, Nov. 22.
$587,000 Wiklins Beryle, Wilkins Beryl, Wilkins Edward J to Wingard Lee H, Pt 8-34-18, Nov. 18.
$577,900 Preininger Lisa Kuhr, Preininger Marc, Preininger Michael, Preininger William A Jr to Benson Jack A, Benson Laura, Moorings at Edgewater V Unit 202, Nov. 21.
$575,000 Drabant Jason M, Drabant Leah M to Vikander Gisela, Vikander Robert, Lot 88 Rye Wilderness Estates, Nov. 16.
$569,000 Barney Mitchell S, Jones Irma M to Taplinger Henry M, Taplinger Pamela, Lot 61 Riverwalk Ridge, Nov. 16.
$550,000 Koenig Carl H, Sanders Constance J to Wolfe Lawrence E, Wolfe Maxine, Rosedale 6 A, Nov. 18.
$528,000 Kelly Family Trust, Kelly Robert Woodard, Kelly Tanya Manning to Stewart Russell G, Stewart Terry L, Blk 1 Holmes Beach, Nov. 18.
$525,000 Lemp Jamie, Lemp John D, Watts Jamie to Rush Charles B, Rush Cynthia L, Lot 12 Magnolia Hammock at University Place, Nov. 16.
$525,000 Swets Diana Murray, Swets Stephen Arthur to Arndt Family Trust, Arndt Melody M, Arndt Richard David, Lot 30 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Nov. 22.
$518,151 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Steele Cheryl G, Lot 93 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Nov. 22.
$505,000 WCI Communities LLC to Cicero Vincent A, Kaiser Cicero Lisa A, Lot 16 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 15.
$500,000 Vranich Diane P, Vranich Michael G to Fenzl Bona Dai, Lot 51 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Nov. 16.
$498,000 Dawson Casey J, Dawson Jeremy T to Lange Alan E, Lange Margaret L, Lot 11 River Club North, Nov. 22.
$489,270 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Conley Mary E, Conley Terrence M, Lot 105 Indigo, Nov. 17.
$483,500 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Zuck Christopher J, Zuck Kerry, Lot 198 Greyhawk Landing West, Nov. 18.
$479,000 Wagner Vail to Cirillo Diane, Cirillo Mark, Island Beach Club of Manatee County Unit 25, Nov. 16.
$470,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Krouth Debra Jean, Krouth Kevin Allen, Lot 207 Bridgewater, Nov. 17.
$468,763 Pulte Home Corporation to Carol L Rydel Trust, Rydel Carol L, Lot 178 Del Webb, Nov. 18.
$467,080 Lennar Homes LLC to Andersen Elaine Frances, Andersen Robert Karl, Lot 255 Bridgewater, Nov. 17.
$465,000 Mullon Sandra S to Goins Aaron, Goins Patricia, Lot 3 Blk J Bay Palms, Nov. 16.
$464,420 WCI Communities LLC to Godfrey Christina P, Godfrey Richard D, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit D, Nov. 18.
$460,000 WCI Communities LLC to Pan Feijun, Wei Yongmei, Lot 7 Blk L Tidewater Preserve, Nov. 15.
$450,725 WCI Communities LLC to Caserta Heather D, Caserta Ryan J, Lot 31 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 17.
$442,500 WCI Communities LLC to Horner Kathleen A, Horner Kevin P, Lot 14 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 17.
$440,000 Echales Ellen B, Echales Maurice N to Shea Donald Barry, Shea Victoria L, Lot 80 Rye Wilderness Estates, Nov. 16.
$435,000 Foster Christina K, WeLCheck Brian to Cannova Jo Ann Brancato, Cannova Joseph V, Jo Ann Brancato Cannova Trust, Lot 54 Ashley Trace at University Place, Nov. 18.
$427,000 Newton Developments Inc to Barnes David B, Barnes Elizabeth, Lot 36 Rosedale Addition, Nov. 17.
$427,000 WCI Communities LLC to Domonico Lois M, Lot 23 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 21.
$426,000 Decker Chad M, Decker Emma to Barnett Troy, Riverdale Revised, Nov. 22.
$425,000 Eschmann Charles P, Eschmann Lucilla A to Dolores A Swoboda Revocable Trust, Hill Dolores A, Hill Terrance H, Swoboda Dolores A, Lot 22 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Nov. 18.
$425,000 Glassman Alan S, Glassman Family Living Trust, Glassman Gina I to Bialosky Jeffrey A, Lot 53 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 16.
$421,000 Nucompass Mobility Services Inc to Brown Christopher R, Brown Katherine H, Lot 7 Greyhawk Landing, Nov. 16.
$421,000 Ulibarri Robert M, Ulibarri Zeina A to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc, Lot 7 Greyhawk Landing, Nov. 16.
$420,000 Newton Developments Inc to Pegues Herbert U II, Lot 12 Rosedale, Nov. 17.
$415,000 Holman Carol, Holman Edwin to Rousseau Kristin N, Rousseau Shayne, Pt 11-34-18, Nov. 16.
$414,050 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Deramso Leonard C, Lot 687 Esplanade, Nov. 16.
$414,000 Irwin Donald B, Irwin Joan to Gutter Melvin Allen, Hoffmann Gutter Mary Ann, Vistas at Wild Oak Bay II Unit II 403, Nov. 16.
$412,850 WCI Communities LLC to Highbarger Merrial W, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit C, Nov. 21.
$406,982 Central Park Lifestyles LLC to Tuttle Nancy M, Tuttle William P, Lot 17 Central Park, Nov. 16.
$405,772 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Kulaga Eugene, Kulaga Nancy, Lot 57 Magnolia Point, Nov. 18.
$405,000 Altman Michael, Farris David to Adam B Smith and Christina N Smith Revocable Living Trust, Smith Adam B, Smith Christina N, Pt 19-34-17, Nov. 21.
$404,908 Georges Nancy, Georges Robert to Hill G Bennett, Hill Pamela, Lot 16 Key Royale, Nov. 22.
$402,670 Pulte Home Corporation to Kemmerer Jeffrey S, Kisegy Kemmerer Melissa A, Lot 605 Harrison Ranch, Nov. 16.
$399,900 Cunneen Patrick J, Cunneen Stacy to Byszkowski Jane, Johnson Autumn, Johnson Devin, Lot 123 Greenbrook Village, Nov. 16.
$399,170 WCI Communities LLC to Gross Michael, Gross Nancy, Lot 15 Tidewater Preserve, Nov. 22.
$395,000 Clark Marlisa Jean, Epperson Marlisa Jean, Epperson Tommy Lane to Isbell Maria S, Isbell Stephen R, Lot 14 Blk B Rosedale 1, Nov. 16.
$392,500 Edwards James A to White Cynthia Debari, White John Robert, Lot 128 Summerheld Village, Nov. 18.
$390,260 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Walton Ann Elizabeth, Walton Joseph William III, Lot 43 Brookside Estates, Nov. 22.
$390,000 Booker Esa M, Booker Paul S to Ross Jason M, Ross Jessica F, Lot 159 River Plantation, Nov. 21.
$383,998 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Abraham Steven G, Lot 212 Eagle Trace, Nov. 18.
$380,000 Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Macgloan John William, Pt 35-33-19, Nov. 16.
$379,000 Nelson Homes Inc to Henely Craig E, Henely Kathryn J, Lot 304 Lake Club, Nov. 17.
$375,930 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Nelson Marijo C, Nelson Robert F, Lot 41 Brookside Estates, Nov. 16.
$375,000 Plakstis Raymond A to Azeotrope Investments LCc, Blk D Beau Vue Estates, Nov. 18.
$373,497 Lennar Homes LLC to Hanson Jaqueline Anne, Hanson Mark Steven, Lot 172 Bridgewater, Nov. 17.
$370,000 Barbara H Stratton 1984 Trust, Stratton Barbara H to Perkins Brenda E, Taylor Mark S, Westbay Point and Moorings II Unit 193, Nov. 22.
$365,000 Cunningham Bruce, Cunningham Florence to Reilly David, Reilly Julia Ann, Lot 78 Greenbrook Village, Nov. 16.
$363,845 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Isaacs Michelle, Selvaggi Michael, Lot 104 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Nov. 16.
$355,000 Cohen Robert S, Rosen Elaine A to Ouyang Qing, Lot 18 Fairways at Conquistador, Nov. 21.
$355,000 Kavis Eleni, Kavis Micheal J to Berecz Kevin Stewart, Glass Kathleen Mae, Lot 187 Foxbrook, Nov. 15.
$354,500 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Shear Kari Lynne, Shear Todd Michael, Lot 365 Greyhawk Landing West, Nov. 16.
$354,377 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Aragon Pandales Odimar, Palacio Clara Milena Arango, Lot 224 Eagle Trace, Nov. 16.
$354,000 Moser Michael J, Tan Jane C to Bensel Mary R, Blk H Matoaka Heights, Nov. 18.
$350,000 Rosenberg Harold to Wicks Conrad A, Wicks Wendy C, Lot 5069 Cascades at Sarasota, Nov. 16.
$347,500 Fairchild Chadwick to Edick David Joseph, Sari Eka Novita, Lot 141 Lexington, Nov. 16.
$342,889 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Nixon John F, Nixon Lynn M, Lot 30 Eagle Trace, Nov. 16.
$337,900 Hutchison Mary J, Louks Laurinda K to Erwin Nancy K, Erwin Robert D, Lot 72 Peridia, Nov. 22.
$335,000 Bonus Properties Inc to Bradenton 14 Re Holding LLC, Pt 35-34-17, Nov. 17.
$335,000 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Thompson Monique, Thompson Richard, Lot 183 Greyhawk Landing West, Nov. 21.
$334,500 Johnson Autumn, Johnson Devin P to Allen Janet, Allen Kevin, Lot 153 Greenbrook Village, Nov. 16.
$332,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Kauffman Dennis J, Kauffman Patricia A, Lot 154 River Wilderness, Nov. 15.
$330,881 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Cunningham Bruce, Cunningham Florence, Lot 55 Indigo, Nov. 16.
$330,000 Britt Charles Mead III, Britt Roxanne to Pearman Cody James, Pearman Courtney Ryan, Pt 4-34-19, Nov. 21.
$330,000 Ganzel Audrey J, Ganzel Roy E, Roy E Ganzel and Audrey J Ganzel Joint Revocable Trust to Popowick Michael, Popowick Victoria, Lot 23 Blk G Ballentine Manor Estates, Nov. 22.
$328,200 Jacklin Larry R to Baran Madeline G, Baran Paul, Lot 4 Summerfield Village, Nov. 22.
$325,000 Boat House Properties LLC to Peters Marco, Lot 3 Blk A Bayshore Gardens, Nov. 21.
$325,000 Connell Edward N, Connell Linda C to Cianfaglione Ulderico, Lot 367 Heritage Harbour, Nov. 16.
$325,000 Hollister Slover K, Slover K Hollister Declaration of Trust to Ransbottom Heath M, Lot 77 Riverwalk Village, Nov. 21.
$325,000 Rhodes Pamela S to Galjanic Lisa S, Lot 149 Oakleaf Hammock, Nov. 16.
$322,015 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Hartt Muriel T, Hartt William T, William T Hartt and Muriel T Hartt Revocable Trust, Lot 29 Eagle Trace, Nov. 18.
$322,000 Browning Amy, Browning Douglas W to Stoll Heike A, La Verna, Nov. 18.
$319,869 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Ngo Jacqueline, Ngo Tai, Lot 47 Eagle Trace, Nov. 16.
$319,300 University Village LLC to Perkins Mary L, Lot 30 University Village, Nov. 18.
$315,000 Cole Sandra L to Rogers Jennifer Haney, Rogers Joseph Daniel, Blk 17 Pinehurst, Nov. 21.
$314,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Boatright Cynthia M, Boatright Jeffrey H, Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 7902, Nov. 17.
$313,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to DR Horton Inc, Willow Walk, Nov. 22.
$310,000 Hissong Justin Ray, Hissong Katie to Zinna Kristy B, Zinna Rory J, Lot 368 Harrison Ranch, Nov. 22.
$308,000 Leith Joan to Ohair Bonnie L, Ohair Michael S, Blk 1 Forest Creek Fennemore Way, Nov. 15.
$307,600 Mcleroy Revocable Trust, Mcleroy Robinson K, Mcleroy Toni M to Kandefer Kameron N, Lot 1449 Colonial Oaks, Nov. 21.
$305,000 Bonneau Dennis J, Bonneau Melanie A to Church David R, Lot 6 Blk B Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation, Nov. 16.
$305,000 Riddell Mark W to Frazier Mary M, Lot 3 River Plantation, Nov. 21.
$305,000 Wendy C Wicks Revocable Trust, Wicks Conrad A, Wicks Wendy C to Lewis Mark, Lewis Marsha T, Golf Pointe at Palm Aire Country Club Unit V 179, Nov. 16.
$304,955 WCI Communities LLC to Roach Doris, Roach Richard, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit B, Nov. 15.
$304,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lodi Alexander G, Lot 427 Heritage Harbour, Nov. 17.
$302,000 Shapiro Judith W to Muller David Frank, Lot 79 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club, Nov. 17.
$300,000 Kennedy Donald M, Kennedy Jacqueline D to Cooper Alison L, Cooper Scott J, Lot 994 Harrison Ranch, Nov. 16.
$299,300 Pulte Home Corporation to Hardee Darrell J, Hardee Shannon L, Lot 16 Hamson Ranch, Nov. 15.
$296,000 Fowles Christopher Gordon, Fowles Francine Dorianne to Starkey Benjamin N, Starkey Marissa N, Lot 26 Wallingford, Nov. 16.
$296,000 SRQ LLC to Nichols Carlton Lesley Jr, Nichols Jodi N, Lot 23 Fiddlers Creek, Nov. 21.
$295,000 Brodie Adrian, Brodie Clare to Ames Jim L, Ames Pamela S, Lot 20 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony, Nov. 22.
$295,000 Cohen G Paul, Cohen Sharon L to Eaton Mark A, Lot 63 Blk B 2 Summerfield Village, Nov. 16.
$294,435 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Lang John C Jr, Lang Tara M, Lot 22 Heron Creek, Nov. 18.
$293,602 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Morris Leslie A, Lot 21 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Nov. 16.
$291,990 Violetto Tamara R, Violetto Telly M to Gonzalez Felipe, Lot 701 Central Park, Nov. 22.
$290,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Bishop Crystal J, Bishop Jeffrey L, Lot 19 Greenbrook Village, Nov. 18.
$290,000 Rickert Adam A, Rickert Amber E to Desautels Barbara B, Pt 33-34-17, Nov. 16.
$285,950 DR Horton Inc to Poffenbarger Kyle D, Lot 46 Creekwood, Nov. 16.
$285,000 Eckman Charles A, Eckman Jane L to Brown Erik, Lot 32 Mckinley Oaks, Nov. 16.
$285,000 Trifunovic Mirjana, Trifunovic Robert to Gregory Diane E, Blk 20 Whitfield Estates, Nov. 21.
$284,500 Decoveny Doris to Pomposi Sharon K, Pomposi Stephen A, Lot D 27 Rosedale Highlands, Nov. 16.
$283,545 Lennar Homes LLC to Hoaglund Dawn S, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5803, Nov. 17.
$283,500 Hagle Park Road Land Trust, Sack Daniel, Stanke Heather to Nicholson James E, Nicholson Stephanie, Pt 15-34-19, Nov. 18.
$280,000 Hinton David Harold, Hinton James Kenneth, Hinton John Robert to Goto Amy E, Goto Kai T, Westbay Point and Moorings II Unit 157, Nov. 22.
$279,500 River Valley Turf Partnership to Coil Pamela A, Lot 34 Harborage on Braden River, Nov. 22.
$279,161 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Jurney Connie, Jurney Ralph Jr, Lot 21 Villa Amalfi, Nov. 22.
$279,000 Deatley Mary Ella, Mary Ella Deatley Trust to Bieselin Jennifer, Lot 3 Blk C Woods at Conquistador, Nov. 22.
$278,000 Hagood Patricia to Garrity Rachael L, Garrity Steven W, Lot 37 Chelsea Oaks, Nov. 22.
$277,000 Smith Christina Ann to Finklea Jenerra, Finklea Willie T, Lot 283 Copperstone, Nov. 16.
$275,000 Wilkinson Family LP to Gregg Amy, Gregg Robert, Blk 26 Pomello City, Nov. 18.
$270,132 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Corwin Celeste M, Corwin Robert A, Lot 22 Villa Amalfi, Nov. 21.
$270,000 Donofrio Clare M, Donofrio David A to Mckernan Katherine A, Mckernan Michael J, Lot 17 Tara, Nov. 18.
$270,000 Gooding Dianne, Gooding William to Willison Robert H, Yates Willison Mary Beth, Lot 25 Peridia, Nov. 16.
$270,000 Markoutsis Linda, Markoutsis Tony to Parker Jill, Lot 7 Tara, Nov. 18.
$270,000 Rettman Michael A, Rettman Teri L to Wilner Diane, Wilner Edward J, Lot 158 Copperstone, Nov. 17.
$269,999 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Martin Hodges Rayburn Jr, Martin Melody Burgess, Lot 167 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 17.
$269,131 PGCI IV LLC to Gibson Katy, Hetherton Brian, Lot 211 Silverleaf, Nov. 16.
$265,000 Dorothy L Quint Revocable Trust, Leonard I Quint Revocable Trust, Quint Dorothy L, Quint Leonard I Revocable Trust to Elkhateib Maha M, Hassan Wael, Lot 87 Mote Ranch Village I, Nov. 16.
$265,000 Huynh Jacqueline Ngoc, Tran Thai L to Tetrault Christopher Paul, Lot 13 Covered Bridge Estates, Nov. 21.
$264,400 Macrae Dorothy M to Forbes George L, Forbes Mary F, Lot 39 Peridia, Nov. 16.
$262,750 MMM1 I LLC, PGCI I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Carbonelli Robert J, Lot 194 Silverleaf, Nov. 16.
$261,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Sinacore Maria T, Sinacore Russell Jr, Lot 153 Blk F Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 16.
$260,000 Haberkorn Kimberly, Pletcher Megan to Abrams Calvin E, Abrams Paula E, Bay View Park, Nov. 17.
$260,000 Johnson Carolene S to Johnson Elliot, Johnson Nicole D, Pt 6-34-18, Nov. 18.
$258,500 Pytlik Jerome, Pytlik Joan, Pytlik Linda, Skok Dorothy, Strong Susan to Engle Carol, Engle Sundi, Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony, Nov. 18.
$255,000 Feldmann David, Feldmann Judith Y to Sealy Zoe W, Lot 52 Palma Sola Trace, Nov. 16.
$255,000 Martin Sara Revocable Trust, Sara Laurence M, Sara Martin Revocable Trust to Coay Jessica L, Coay Jonathan D, Wilson Brenda S, Wilson Craig S, Lot 18 Palm Aire at Sarasota, Nov. 16.
$252,500 Lawson Cheryl L, Lawson James E to Bellinder Katherine A, Weinzierl Garrett G, Lot 70 Manatee Oaks IIa, Nov. 18.
$251,500 Machado Alma to Abels Petra Maria, Abels Udo, Lot 56 Greenbrook Village, Nov. 22.
$251,000 Jia Ya to Faisal Muhammad, Sorathia Muhammad Amin, Sorathia Razia, Sorathia Sabra A, Lot 10 Greenbrook Village, Nov. 21.
$250,500 Sharell Barbara L to Kostic Magdalena, Palm Lakes Unit 37, Nov. 18.
$248,047 MMl I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Santinello Ralph, Lot 299 Silverleaf, Nov. 18.
$247,900 Williams Christian A, Williams Jennifer M to Sweeney Ann C, Sweeney Joseph S Jr, Lot 25 Blk M Kingsfield, Nov. 18.
$247,800 Lennar Homes LLC to Reavis Susan L, Reavis Willard F, Lot 19 Heritage Harbour, Nov. 18.
$243,000 Turk Mcglade Amy M, Turk Mcglade Joshua M to Hp Florida I LLC, Lot 18 Blk A Country Club Heights, Nov. 16.
$240,740 DR Horton Inc to Husbands James W, Lot 428 Del Tierra, Nov. 22.
$239,900 Barth Antonia C, Barth Herbert G to Piver David J, Piver Mariann M, Lot 62 Highland Lakes, Nov. 17.
$239,900 Waldo Gregory R, Waldo Stephanie L to Hughes Kenneth R, Hughes Ulrike G, Lot 81 River Plantation, Nov. 22.
$238,500 Koob Darwin to Camacho Italo J, Ceneteno Desiree, Lot 10 Whitfield Gardens, Nov. 18.
$238,000 Black Vicky K to Burge Dwayne R, Perez Elda M, Lot 47 Briarwood, Nov. 17.
$238,000 Macdonald Holly, Macdonald Timothy to Johnston Kaitlyn, Perez Jesse R, Lot 54 Sterling Lake, Nov. 16.
$235,000 Modisett Michelle T, Sporn Christopher, Sporn Michelle T to Brown Nathan A, Mactaggart Brown Alissa, Lot 132 Regency Oaks, Nov. 21.
$234,000 Wall Ann M, Wall Jeffrey S to Carpenter James R, Lot 60 Summerfield Village Cypress Banks, Nov. 22.
$233,990 DR Horton Inc to Mangalvedkar Achyut Keshavrao, Mangalvedkar Mala A, Lot 5 Park Place, Nov. 16.
$233,424 PGCI IV LLC to Tapalaga Christine A, Tapalaga Thomas G, Lot 42 Silverleaf, Nov. 18.
$233,030 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Maldonado Carlos, Maldonado Keila Dimas, Lot 34 Willow Walk, Nov. 18.
$232,900 Best Laura, Best Sarah, Lawrence Katherine J to Kolody Andrea L, Kolody Nathan, Lot 38 Covered Bridge Estates, Nov. 17.
$232,000 Niemann Marlene C to Champion Mortgage Company, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 70 University Pines 2015-CA-004068, Nov. 18.
$230,000 Dolores F Tennell Revocable Trust, Tennell Dolores F to Brannon Mona D, Lot 2 Blk 2 Village Green of Bradenton, Nov. 16.
$230,000 Dorothy R Gorman 2010 Trust, Gorman Dorothy R, Gorman James F, James F Gorman 2010 Trust to Stephens Nora Lee, Stephens Wilbur Ralph III, Lot 18 Peridia Isle, Nov. 22.
$229,999 Bowen Kevin J to Rico Antonio, Yrarra Aida, Lot 6 Palm Lake Estates, Nov. 21.
$228,133 PGCI IV LLC to Metres Karen, Lot 146 Silverleaf, Nov. 16.
$227,500 Davis Michele W, Davis Richard J to Saab Donald Joseph, Saab Eva, Lot 27 Cordova Lakes, Nov. 18.
$227,500 Wells Fargo Bank, Willie John P to Suncastle Properties LLC, Westbay Point and Moornings II Unit 215 2016 Ca 001394, Nov. 18.
$225,000 Gutshall David W, Gutshall Lynda J to Sarra Denise B, Sarra Gregory A, Lot 15 Blk A Braden River Lakes, Nov. 18.
$225,000 Hinds Lisa S, Hinds Louis S Iv to Mclaren Susan, Lot 2 Blk C Braden River Lakes, Nov. 16.
$225,000 Madden Elizabeth J, Warnock Douglas J to Rossi Aida, Rossi Anthony J, Lot 2 Blk 12 Village Green of Bradenton, Nov. 22.
$225,000 Parisi Agnes M to Scheuerman Christina, Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch II Unit 101, Nov. 22.
$223,947 Garasic Michael T, Thomas Barbara J, Thomas Donald B, Thomas Leslie J to Thomas Leslie J, Lot 21 Blk D Braden River Lakes, Nov. 21.
$221,500 Wells Fargo Bank to Mahan Gary John, Mahan Patricia F, Blk 14 Palma Sola Park, Nov. 16.
$221,000 Johnes Middleton, Wujtowicz Michael A to Bailey Bret R, Bailey Tina Marie, Lot 8 Blk D Crescent Lakes, Nov. 22.
$220,000 Goonis Glenn P, Goonis Kimberly A to Nelom Wip Irene Mildred Elizabeth, Wip Marcel, Lot 33 Lakeside Preserve, Nov. 17.
$219,000 Geartz Kathie J, Geartz Kent W, Kathie J Geartz Revocable Living Trust to Barickman Dawn M, Barickman Randal L, Pt 31-33-18, Nov. 18.
$217,750 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Evans Pamela L, Perez Bradley T, Lot 277 Willow Walk, Nov. 21.
$217,500 Hickey Judith A, Hickey Richard J to Horras Chieko M, Horras Tyler J, Lot 12 Blk A Braden River Lakes, Nov. 15.
$217,000 Ludwig Donald L, Ludwig Renee L to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 58 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Nov. 16.
$216,000 Goudreau Cristine L, Goudreau Thomas B to Moustafa Refaat Mohamed Rashad, Rashad Kareem Refaat, Lot 109 Creekwood, Nov. 17.
$215,000 Armstrong Howard Allen, Armstrong Rae Jean to Cartwright Crissy R, Ferry Michael L, Lot 17 Blk G Pine Lakes, Nov. 22.
$215,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Fonner Korey, Fonner Paige, Lot 17 Westbay Estates, Nov. 22.
$215,000 Gaddis Lindsay Veronica, Gaddis Stephen James to Gissendanner Arthur L, Gissendanner Deaddra, Lot 113 Fosters Creek, Nov. 18.
$214,990 DR Horton Inc to Fullerton Stephen C, Lot 20 Willow Walk, Nov. 22.
$210,500 Mozina Sheri L to Miranda Eduardo C, Lot 813 Harrison Ranch, Nov. 22.
$210,000 Barranco Benedict Christmas Joseph, Benedict Christmas Joseph Barranco Revocable Living Trust to Luneau Rebecca, Blk 3 Sagamore Estates, Nov. 22.
$210,000 Dalton Michael L, Dalton Sybil J, MGI Professional LLC to Hart Donna, Hart Robert J Jr, Lot 41 Shorelands, Nov. 17.
$210,000 Saks Roger H, Saks Wendy L to BPIC LLC, El Conquistador Village 1 Unit 18, Nov. 16.
$207,000 Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation to Fraser Monica D, Lot 5 Blk B Casa Del Sol, Nov. 16.
$204,000 Forshey Patricia A to Dale Theresa Corasaniti, Dale William C, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 5910, Nov. 17.
$204,000 PGCI IV LLC to Kalalo Angel C, Makapedua Chris, Lot 47 Silverleaf, Nov. 17.
$202,400 Dimaggio Florencia, Dimaggio John, Dimaggio John C Sr to Dimov Galena, Dimov Mitko, Lot 31 Blk 75 Country Club Addition to Whitfield Estates, Nov. 16.
$200,000 David P O’Neill Revocable Living Trust, O’Neill David P to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 22 Peaceful Pines, Nov. 16.
$200,000 Peterfeso Cynthia, Peterfeso James to Schweickart Carl M, Schweickart Patricia L, Perico Island Unit 229, Nov. 16.
$199,900 Coleman Shirley M to Daout Emmanuel, Eugene Jasline, Lot 3 Cordova Lakes, Nov. 16.
$199,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Lowe Chad, Lowe Jessica, Pt 9-37-22, Nov. 17.
$197,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Guo Jinsong, Zhao Shaomei, Lot 42 Townhomes at Regatta Landing, Nov. 17.
$195,000 Modlin Cheri L, Modlin Herbert S Jr to Woodruff Taliyah J, Greens at Edgewater Unit 1 C, Nov. 17.
$190,900 Mikulec Donald, Mikulec Virginia, Mikulek Donald, Mikulek Virginia to Mark Gordon P, Lot 1 Cordova Lakes, Nov. 18.
$190,000 George 2015 LLC to Chism Christina L, Ward Thomas C, Lot 365 Rosedale Manor, Nov. 22.
$190,000 Imperial Gardens Properties LLC to Alfonso Yudisel Castillo, Salazar Oryel, Lot 12 Blk B Spanish Park, Nov. 17.
$189,900 Bosco Catherine A, Pollak Catherine A to Goeller Elizabeth K, Goeller Thomas A, Lot 133 Covered Bridge Estates, Nov. 22.
$188,000 Johnson Debra B, Johnson Donald C to Henderson Audrey, Jackson Martin, Serenata Sarasota Unit 207, Nov. 17.
$187,000 Wingard Lee H to Schmitt Brenda L, Schmitt John J, Palmetto Point, Nov. 22.
$185,000 Chafin Alison Woodward, Chafin Brandon L to Gaites Samantha, Lot 33 Blk A Centre Lake, Nov. 21.
$185,000 Gruber David F, Gruber Floyd E Jr to Kanski Richard L, Lot 564 Stonebrook at Heritage Harbour, Nov. 21.
$185,000 Santinello Ralph F to Milam Darlene, Milam Hugh H, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 132, Nov. 18.
$184,300 Simony Gregory, Wells Fargo Bank to Suncastle Properties LLC, Lot 69 River Point of Manatee 2013 Ca 003484, Nov. 16.
$182,000 Carretero Gabriela, Pardi Paul Victor to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Ann Dimaggio Ira 8005951, Dimaggio Ann, Lot 13 Blk A Paradise Gardens, Nov. 22.
$180,000 Zobel Dorothy A to Craft Rachel D, Craft William E, Lot 4 Blk C Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates, Nov. 16.
$179,900 Wokaly Joyce M to Genua Sharon F, Lot 3 Blk H Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates, Nov. 16.
$178,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Rooks Rebecca J, Rooks William T Jr, Lot 49 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 22.
$178,100 Cassidy Jennifer M, Cassidy K P, Cassidy Kevin to Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Sami II Trust 2005 Ar7, Lot 20 Shore Acres Heights 2016-CA-000735, Nov. 18.
$177,439 Romero Properties Inc, Romero Properties Incorporated to Romero Law Firm Chartered, Peridia Commons Unit 102, Nov. 17.
$175,000 Albritton Rene, Albritton Richard E to Clark Delina R, Peterson Justin W, Lot 3 Blk J Bayshore Gardens, Nov. 22.
$175,000 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc, Greyhawk Landing West, Nov. 18.
$174,000 Jordan Robert, Jordan Robert Patrick to Olinik Matthew T, Lot 44 Beck Estates, Nov. 16.
$167,000 Richardson Barbara Kim to Bennett Stacey J, Pope Jane E, Smith Robert Francis, Orange Grove Park, Nov. 16.
$165,750 Ratchford R. Anthony, Ratchford Suzanne Marie to Ahmad Salman, Pervez Nida, Grand Estuary Vi at River Strand Unit 715, Nov. 16.
$165,010 UStates Dept of HUD to Davis Ashley Elizabeth, Davis Matthew Jeffrey, Lot 10 Blk B Elmco Heights, Nov. 18.
$165,000 Goodson Diane L, Goodson Thomas D to Cobanoglu Cihan, Pt 10-35-17, Nov. 16.
$165,000 Page Allison M, Page Roberto E to Morton Building 9 LLC, Lot 8 Bayshore Gardens, Nov. 21.
$165,000 Petroff Martha J to Curtis Janet, Curtis Wayne, Turner Julianne, Lot 4 Blk H Villages of Lakeside South, Nov. 22.
$165,000 Svoboda Radek to Rambo Cheryl A, Rambo Dennis R, Grand Estuary I at River Strand Unit 242, Nov. 17.
$160,000 Fogh Charles Eyvind, Fogh Kenneth Bruce, Zbyszewski Bogdan to Bieluch Jobi A, Williams Jennifer A, Lot 56 Covered Bridge Estates, Nov. 17.
$160,000 Miele Joseph, Miele Mary to Carter Sandra Fischler, Summerfield Hollow Unit 204, Nov. 15.
$160,000 Squires Dennis, Squires Tiffany to Bond Donna, Bond Mel, Grand Estuary II at River Strand Unit 335, Nov. 16.
$159,900 Abraham James to Freibaum Mitchell H, Lot 14 Blk G Tangelo Park, Nov. 16.
$155,800 Arlp Trust 4, Christiana Trust, Monticciolo Tom B, Monticciolo Tom Basil, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust, US Bank NA, Lot 10 Blk A River Point of Manatee 2015-CA-005170, Nov. 18.
$155,100 Crystal Lakes Homeowners Association of Manatee Inc, Nuttall Jason, Nuttall Joanne, Suntrust Mortgage Inc to Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 197 Crystal Lakes 2014-CA-001669, Nov. 22.
$155,100 Knight Jeri L to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 3 Blk J Country Club Heights 2014-CA-005159, Nov. 18.
$155,000 Kross Helen to Ninos Nicholas, Lot 35 Blk G Villages of Lakeside South, Nov. 22.
$155,000 Sixty Five 516 LLC to Martinez Figueroa Jorge A, Martinez Michael Albert, Martinez Segunda Ignacia, Lot 86 Pinewood Village, Nov. 18.
$153,400 Rinehart Homes LLC to Lewis Ronald R, Lot 51 Cortez Landings, Nov. 22.
$153,000 Bargiel Veronique, Goulet Benoit to Repchuk Randall Arthur, Grand Estuary VI at River Strand Unit 737, Nov. 16.
$150,100 Robinson Edward E to Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 Nc3, Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc, US Bank NA, Lot 42 Wentworth 2015-CA-003897, Nov. 16.
$150,000 Hardaker David L to Salinas Amador Jr, Salinas Marne, Lot 10 Blk A Coe and Warrens, Nov. 22.
$150,000 Knight Judith, Knight Simon, Ryall Evelyn, Ryall William to Ilana P Mrozinski Living Trust, Mrozinski Ilana P, Valencia Gardens Unit 258, Nov. 15.
$150,000 Stemple William B to Black Brenda S, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 101, Nov. 17.
$150,000 White Kerry E to Johnson Brandon M, Johnson Teena R, Greenbrook Walk Unit 104, Nov. 16.
$150,000 Woodys Tomato Corporation to Gombos Janos Zoltan, Gombos Janos Zoltanne, Pt 2-34-17, Nov. 22.
$148,650 Britech Construction Corp to Barth Alex B, Barth Jennifer P, Pt 30-35-18, Nov. 16.
$148,000 Francis Marion Mackey III Trust, Helaine E Mackey Trust, Mackey Francis Marion III, Mackey Helaine E to Perry Tanya L, Greenbrook Walk Unit 103, Nov. 18.
$146,000 Cataldo Marsha to Wells Fargo Bank, Lot 15 Blk B 2 Summerfield Village 2008-CA-000678, Nov. 22.
$145,000 Ina Susan Shipotofsky Revocable Trust, Shipotofsky Ina Susan to Muskie Alexis D, Woods at Pinebrook Unit 307, Nov. 17.
$145,000 Lohse Robert M III to Lor Homes LLC, Aldrich Park, Nov. 21.
$140,600 Gunther Diane E, Gunther John A to Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 14 Blk O Sandpointe Estates 2015-CA-001908, Nov. 18.
$140,000 Pelliser Limited to Donovan Colleen, Lot 144 Belle Meade, Nov. 17.
$138,000 Lycan Della M to Clark Cheryl L, Clark Richard E, Eagle Creek II Unit 7405, Nov. 16.
$136,900 Korbos Laurie D, Korbos Thomas C to Bank of America, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 5, Lasalle Bank NA, US Bank NA, Lot 31 Magnolia Hill 2016-CA-000793, Nov. 18.
$132,000 Berres Matthew B to Davis John S Jr, Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 201, Nov. 22.
$130,000 Decker Karen, Decker Rickey to Long Lisa A, Long William, Laurel Park, Nov. 16.
$130,000 Palma Sola Investments I LLC to James A Lee Revocable Living Trust, Lee James A, Meadowcroft Unit 1431, Nov. 18.
$130,000 Wilson Stephen, Wilson Susan A to Famous James M, Famous Margaret M, Vivienda at Bradenton II Unit 27, Nov. 16.
$129,900 Gregan Luisa C, Gregan William J to Urban Aaron, Lot 89 Manatee Palms, Nov. 16.
$129,500 Edmondson Janice Darlene, Neumann Janice D to Mladjan Irene, Mladjan Michael, Lot 1 Blk 1 Sabal Harbour, Nov. 16.
$129,000 Barlett Tammy S, Shumate Carolyn C, Warren Carolyn C to Clayton Sue N, Blk C Pennsylvania Park, Nov. 21.
$127,500 Fuller Donna M, Fuller Wilbur G, Wilber G Fuller Trust to Clute Kathleen J, Clute Lane A, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 696, Nov. 18.
$125,000 Honaker Douglas to Diaz Rodolfo, Lozano Rosalinda, Lot 20 Blk 2 Jackson Park, Nov. 21.
$125,000 Slv II Cce Venture LP to SD CCE LLC, Lot 113 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 17.
$123,900 Smith David F to Smith Lisa R, Smith Mark A, Pomello Park, Nov. 17.
$121,500 Manasota Development LLC to Hector F Terzo Inc, 0, Nov. 22.
$119,900 Upton Lexie L to Diaz Jose L Garcia, Garcia Diaz Christine L, Lot 19 Blk B Lenore Heights, Nov. 18.
$119,000 Blide Amanda, Blide Lindsay, Caroniti Carle, Caroniti Cheryl, Caroniti Vincent, Flynn Conrad, Flynn Doreen, Flynn Kelly, Flynn Kevin, Flynn Kristin, Flynn Nichole, Flynn Nicole, Meyer Faith, Meyer Rachael, Pikor Thomas, Tanner Brooke, Tanner Chase to Myers Linda S, Myers Steven A, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 40 5, Nov. 22.
$117,500 Bourassa Lisette, Bourassa Rene to Monahan John G, Monahan Paula M, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 104, Nov. 16.
$117,000 Rabens John V, Rabens Lynn L to Schroff Eileen F, Schroff Pat F, Morton Village Unit A 4, Nov. 22.
$115,000 Fainer Arthur to Edwards Steven A, Steven A Edwards Revocable Trust, Palms of Cortez Unit 21, Nov. 22.
$115,000 Mudd Family Testamentary Trust, Mudd Leon A, Mudd Louise A to Davis Donalee A, Country Village Unit 3102, Nov. 21.
$112,000 Fuchs Ronald M, Ronald M Fuchs Revocable Living Trust to Ferraro Gayl, Ferraro Lawrence, Lena Road Commercial Unit 201, Nov. 16.
$110,000 Donahue Ann L, Donahue Family Trust, Donahue Joseph E, Harrington Karen, Paiva Lisa to Neitzel James E, Mount Vernon Unit 4849, Nov. 22.
$110,000 Edwards William H to Bradenton Neighborhood Investments LLC, Lot 9 Blk 2 Country Club Acres, Nov. 22.
$110,000 Primestrar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Bradenton Cottages LLC, Blk A Crescent Heights, Nov. 16.
$110,000 Young Timothy K Jr, Young Veronica A to Commonwealth Trust Services LLC, Gopher Hill Trust, Pomello Park, Nov. 15.
$108,357 Hutchins Dawn to Armstrong Hugh D, Lot 4 Blk 2 Lincoln Manor, Nov. 16.
$106,000 Stanton Property LLC to Tapestry Properties LLC, Blk B Traveled Oasis, Nov. 18.
$105,000 Brace Crystal L to Warmuth Michael C, Warmuth Tara, Lot 20 Blk A Sylvan Oaks, Nov. 16.
$100,100 Ruthardt Douglas M, Ruthardt Douglas Mull to Champion Mortgage Company, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Shoreline Terrace Iv Perico Bay Club Unit 922 2016-CA-000033, Nov. 18.
$100,000 Bultemeyer Richard, Bultemeyer Ruth A to Kikugawa Rebecca, Kikugawa Walter, Ridgewood Oaks Unit 87, Nov. 15.
$100,000 Smith Thomas J III to Demersman David C, Macaskie Robin L, Lot 2 Blk C Woodlawn Lakes, Nov. 22.
$99,000 Lamb Virginia W, Onewest Bank to Southeast Property Acquisition LLC, Blk 21 Whitfield Estates 2015-CA-002761, Nov. 16.
$98,000 Kieffer Laurel A, Kieffer Ross W to Heatwole George R II, Heatwole Linda E, Pebble Springs Unit 6114, Nov. 22.
$97,718 Schafer Daniel, Schafer Robert, Walsh Elaine to Schafer Robert, Coach Homes II at River Strand Unit 2601, Nov. 18.
$95,500 Barry Gerald E, Barry Joan A to Sones Margaret E, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 3, Nov. 21.
$95,100 Bernaiche Donald, Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Servicing LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, Willowbrook Unit 1803 2016-CA-001720, Nov. 22.
$95,000 Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Lacross Trista D to Federal National Mortgage Association, Rosedale Manor 2016-CA-000459, Nov. 17.
$90,000 Engel Brenda, Engel Ronald to Guerrero Alma, Hernandez Andrew, Grande Villa Estates, Nov. 18.
$90,000 Heid Margaret to Stout Glen D, Cortez Villas Unit 53, Nov. 21.
$90,000 Westberg Nils to Kida Truck Repair LLC, Pt 19-35-18, Nov. 22.
$89,800 Hollows Condominium Association Inc, Weaver Karson L, Wells Fargo Bank Na to Preservation Trust Services II LLC, Hollows Unit A 11 2015-CA-005398, Nov. 18.
$89,500 Sullivan Betty S, Sullivan David F to Colberg Dennis C, Colberg Karen S, Huntington Woods Unit C, Nov. 21.
$86,894 Hayes Thomas R to Des Champs and Gregory Inc, Pt 27-34-17, Nov. 22.
$86,000 Adams Bill J to Cecconi Luca, Mucci Monica, Grand Oaks Unit 101, Nov. 18.
$85,000 Cullen Jean F to Ferri Marcia, Mount Vernon Unit 4510, Nov. 17.
$85,000 Phills Charles B, Phills Doris M to Goodpaster Shirley M, Shirley M Goodpaster Revocable Trust, Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 2114, Nov. 16.
$84,500 Rivera Judith D to Bozek Craig J, Ironwood First Unit 103 B, Nov. 17.
$84,000 Perez Edwin to Lavoy Leonard, Palms of Cortez Unit 15, Nov. 18.
$83,000 Hadzhiev Krasimir to Fountain George J, Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 7 I, Nov. 16.
$81,951 Bricka Monica A, Rhoden Monica A, Rhoden Nicholas to Rhoden Monica A, Rhoden Nicholas, Lot 6 Oak Terrace, Nov. 16.
$80,600 Fiome Equity Loan Trust Series Ace 2006 He1, HSBC Bank USA, Johnson Gwendolyn R, Master Financial Inc, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc to Christenson LLC, Blk D Manatee Heights 2011-CA-006794, Nov. 16.
$80,000 Davis Jay Rasor, Davis Linda Lucado, Linda Lucado Davis Revocable Trust to Robison Kenneth, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 204, Nov. 17.
$80,000 Household Finance Corporation III to Kinser Gary Lon, Lewis, Nov. 16.
$78,000 Hershberger Derek to Oake John, Lot 25 Ranches at Mossy Hammock, Nov. 17.
$76,000 Mitsch C Louis, Mitsch Debra C to Mazzi Kelly S, Mazzi Steven J, Lot 11 Blk 36 Trailer Estates, Nov. 21.
$75,000 Frieman Annie S, Frieman Arnold to Harrod Virginia Lee, Red Cedar Building of Harbor Pines Unit 4, Nov. 16.
$70,000 Coskie Toni J, Varney Gene R to Obeidallah Fadielh Taha, Obeidallah Ibrahim Musa, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 100, Nov. 18.
$70,000 Derbyshire Lois N Restated Revocabale Trust, Lois N Derbyshire Restated Revocable Trust, Meade Paul to Lord Franklin L, Schumann Sharon Cahoon, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 173A, Nov. 17.
$70,000 J and P Reconstruction LLC to 1011 32 Ave LLC, 1011 32 Avenue Trust, Lot 18 Laplata Park, Nov. 22.
$70,000 Still Donn, Still Donn E to Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2013 12, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Wanners Elroad Park 2015-CA-001109, Nov. 21.
$67,500 Messman Barbara A, Messman Edward H to Laura Gladys, Desoto Square Villas Unit 303, Nov. 17.
$67,000 Deborah L Maccauley Trust, Maccauley Deborah L to Benedetto Ryan A, Lot 1 Ronjo Ranchettes, Nov. 16.
$66,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to May Elmer C, May Jacqueune Menand, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 410, Nov. 17.
$65,600 Hicks William H to Bank of America, Captains Point of Manatee Unit 204 2010-CA-007137, Nov. 22.
$65,100 Long Patrick, Long Patrick W to Federal National Mortgage Association, Wildewood Springs II Unit 104 D 2016-CA-000131, Nov. 22.
$65,000 Miniaci James V Jr to Trytek Judith A, Lot 44 Blk N Bayshore Gardens, Nov. 18.
$63,600 Brown William E, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Sabal Harbour Homeowners Association Inc, Zaremba William J to Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 2 Blk 22 Sabal Harbour 2015-CA-000766, Nov. 16.
$63,500 Gospel Crusade Inc, Klink Jannetta C, Mays Rodney James to Misztal Jadwiga, Misztal Stanislaw, Villas at Christian Retreat Unit 32, Nov. 22.
$63,000 Mccarter Lillie Mae, Mccarter M C to J and P Reconstruction LLC, Lot 18 Laplata Park, Nov. 22.
$62,500 Goodwin Aleta M, Goodwin Norman E Jr to Bonner David H, Bonner Susan E, Tierra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 432, Nov. 17.
$60,000 Angell Deborah K, Farrow Edward D to Moore Marc J, Scarpino Joseph I, Westwinds Village Unit C 8, Nov. 18.
$59,900 Gardner Patrcia A to Kelly Cecil B III, Palm View Heights, Nov. 18.
$59,500 Fitzpatrick John, Fitzpatrick Nora Geanne, Fitzpatrick Nora Jeanne to Allen Marilynn R, Burgundy Unit 367, Nov. 16.
$56,600 Morrison Paul H, Morrison Paul Howard to Federal National Mortgage Association, Woodlawn Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 652 2016-CA-000396, Nov. 18.
$56,000 Bauman Evelyn M, Evelyn M Bauman Revocable Trust to O’Neill David, Villager Apartments Unit 97, Nov. 16.
$55,100 Mortgage Relief Services LLC, Stancil Delores A to Waterfall Capital Group LLC, 2016-CA-001424, Nov. 16.
$55,000 Blakely Guy G, Blakely Isabel M to Rothermel David K, Rothermel Susan J, Cedar Run Unit 2728, Nov. 18.
$55,000 Hudson Jean to Jackson Joanne L, Jackson Robert J, Royal Garden Estates Incorporated Unit 25, Nov. 22.
$55,000 Phillips Betty K, Phillips Trust to Hinkefent Darlene H, Hinkefent Mark T, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 68, Nov. 18.
$54,000 Ryan Diane to Grande Nancy Duran, Pablo Jose Cesar Encarnacion Montes, Blk B Hill Park, Nov. 18.
$51,000 Gualtieri Carmine, Gualtieri Lawrence, Gualtieri Vincent to Crandall Lorraine A, Mann Samuel G Jr, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit D 17, Nov. 22.
$50,800 SAF Solutions LLC to Pollywog Transport Inc, Pt 7-34-18, Nov. 22.
$49,000 Brown Inge M, Brown Robert L to May Elmer C, May Jacqueline M, Fair Lane Acres, Nov. 18.
$48,300 Beyer Howard, Beyer Howard W to Gsaa Home Equity Trust 2005 07, HSBC Bank USA, Blk C John Wesley Park 2013-CA-002855, Nov. 22.
$48,000 Thompson Deborah A to Heger Deborah Jean, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 37 2, Nov. 18.
$46,000 Frenette Roland F to Rounder Gary R, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 555, Nov. 18.
$45,900 Anmark Properties LLC to Vladimirov Marina, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 29, Nov. 16.
$45,000 Neidlinger Ardith F to Fanti Douglas, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 315, Nov. 18.
$42,500 Strauss Jean Marie to Buck Dianne L, Buck Earl E, Sugar Creek Villas Unit 16, Nov. 16.
$42,000 Columbus Landings Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 1 Columbus Landings, Nov. 17.
$40,000 Hapgood Donald C, Hapgood Sheila M to Steffeny Marlene F, Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit H 23, Nov. 22.
$39,000 Runck Jessica to Rka Fidu Inc, Fair Lane Acres, Nov. 18.
$35,900 Bac Home Loans Servicing LP, Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP, Dugan Donna, Dugan Troy to Federal National Mortgage Association, Blk B Adams Addition to Bradenton 2009-CA-008233, Nov. 18.
$35,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Anmark Properties LLC, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 29, Nov. 16.
$35,000 Vernon Donna to Fortson Homes LLC, Palmetto Point, Nov. 18.
$30,000 Country Retreat Mobile Homeowners Assn Inc to Sexson Frederick Keith, Sexsona Cheryl Ann, Country Retreat Unit 1, Nov. 22.
$29,500 Atkinson Barbara A, Atkinson Ronald B to Percell Karen S, Percell Michael S, Lot 217 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc, Nov. 17.
$29,000 Olsen Judith A to Warkat Inc, Lot 43 Edgewood, Nov. 21.
$20,700 Bay Pointe at Cortez Condominium Association Inc, Crull Katie to Arlp Trust 5, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 5107 2014-CA-005682, Nov. 16.
$20,000 Bryant Eugene T, Bryant Linda Joyce to Bryant Flora, Lords, Nov. 22.
