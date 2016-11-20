Real estate transactions Nov. 21, 2016

$1,095,000 Suncoast Opportunities LLC to Ranajee Navdeep, Ranajee Simriti Chaddha, Lot 16 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Nov. 1.
$985,000 Gray Karen E, Gray Maurice to Hurt Fred R Jr, Hurt Tamara, Lot 210 Lake Club, Nov. 2.
$736,727 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Enos Marilee D, Enos Robert C, Lot 271 Esplanade, Nov. 3.
$720,000 Geck Karen L, Geck Paul E to Spanos Amy Luciano, Spanos Robert E Jr, Lot 100 Sleepy Lagoon Park No 2, Nov. 3.
$715,000 Forster Donald W, Forster Margaret D to Barbara Penney 2016 House Trust, Penney Barbara 2016 House Trust, Lot 4 Blk 4 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Oct. 31.
$655,000 Bryant Paula E, Byrd Kenneth M to Riggio Joseph M, Riggio Lynn M, Riggio Trust, Lot 14 Arroyo, Nov. 3.
$585,000 Barrineau Donna W, Barrineau William E Jr to Lewis Karen, Lewis Michael, Misso Anita, Lot 3 Blk B Cypress Creek Estates, Oct. 31.
$555,800 9519 Old Hyde Park LLC to Nash Brian, Nash Kristen, Lot 13 River Club South, Nov. 2.
$555,000 Anderson Lee J, Anderson Nancie J, Anderson Thomas A to Mischker Brigitte, Mischker Thomas W, Lot 5 Bay Palms, Oct. 31.
$513,407 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Fajstner Silvia, Maurer Ashley, Lot 48 Magnolia Point, Nov. 3.
$500,000 Frambes Brian, Frambes Sandy to Flynn Gail L, Flynn Michael D, Lot 38 Greyhawk Landing, Nov. 3.
$493,599 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Prost Belinda E, Prost Garth R, Lot 693 Esplanade, Nov. 2.
$485,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Marra Carol P, Marra Frank A, Lot 245 Bridgewater, Nov. 3.
$475,000 Lendl Ivan to Canavarros Arary Jr, Canavarros Lenore F, Lot 30 Fairways at Conquistador, Oct. 31.
$475,000 Wendling John to Johanson Elaine Ruth, Johanson Robert Arthur II, Blk 75 Country Club Addition to Whitfield Estates, Nov. 3.
$465,000 Hermann Willis to Quantex Financial Ltd, Lot 6 Palma Sola Pointe, Nov. 3.
$454,600 CPHH I LLC to F and B Negotiations LLC, Blk 21 Holiday Heights, Nov. 2.
$430,000 R and D Holdings LLC to Kennedy Michelle K, Kennedy Peter K, Lot 6035 Mill Creek, Nov. 3.
$425,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Hackman Christy M, Oaks Dustin G, Lot 82 Rivers Reach, Nov. 3.
$417,000 Arthur D Ferreira and Cheryl E Ferreira Revocable Trust, Ferreira Arthur D Revocable Trust, Ferreira Cheryl E to Seal Martha Jill, Seal Rollin E, Lot 35 Oakrun, Nov. 1.
$417,000 Nye Brandon Wayne, Nye Katherine Keener to Carter Kelsie A, Carter Stephen H, Lot 60 Greenbrook Village, Nov. 1.
$415,000 DR Horton Inc to Dangelo Maureen S, Dangelo Nicholas, Lot 182 Legends Bay, Oct. 31.
$411,160 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Sprague Rebecca F, Sprague Shawn P, Lot 38 Brookside Estates, Nov. 3.
$405,425 River Reach Associates LLC to Landis Jennifer L, Landis Sean D, Lot 305 Rivers Reach, Nov. 3.
$399,990 Pegues Herbert U II to Ghiselin Clark M Jr, Ghiselin Kim D, Ghiselin Revocable Trust, Lot 4002 Cascades at Sarasota, Nov. 2.
$395,000 Smith Carol C, Smith W Haywood to Wheeler Carolyn Newman, Wheeler Jasper Clinton, Lot 5 Residences at University Groves, Nov. 1.
$395,000 Survivors Trust A of The Whitesel Family Trust, Whitesel Patricia L to Coughlin Mary P, Coughlin Ronald P, Lot 11 Hawthorn Park, Nov. 3.
$380,000 DR Horton Inc to Roy Family Trust, Roy Marta M, Roy Nelson B, Lot 26 Soleil West, Oct. 31.
$380,000 Unger John A Jr to Lesowitz Brad, Lesowitz Denise A, Lot 51 Greyhawk Landing, Nov. 1.
$378,700 WCI Communities LLC to Menz Richard E, Lot 23 Blk 1 Tidewater Preserve, Nov. 2.
$375,557 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Gutman David, Gutman Inez H, Lot 58 Magnolia Point, Nov. 3.
$365,000 Eleanor A Vaughan Living Trust, James P Vaughan Living Trust, Vaughan Eleanor A, Vaughan James P to Reiser Shane, Reiser Tracy L, Lot 63 Bridgewater, Nov. 3.
$365,000 Heiho Enterprises Inc to Pelican Investments III LLC, Lot 652 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Nov. 2.
$364,000 Ronald E Sasse and Linda L Sasse Revocable Living Trust, Sasse Linda L, Sasse Ronald E to Turner James Jr, Turner Joann, Lot 2062 Cascades at Sarasota, Nov. 1.
$354,932 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bonnell David D, Bonnell Juanita J, Lot 243 Eagle Trace, Nov. 3.
$347,500 Next Step Homebuyers LLC to Gray Grace Elizabeth, Harmon Matthew L, Willemsens Plat, Nov. 3.
$343,000 Homes by Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Patton Todd W, Lot 345 Greyhawk Landing West, Nov. 2.
$341,515 Provident National Property Group LLC to Dunn Marc, Dunn Michelle, Lot 215 Woodbrook, Nov. 3.
$339,001 Lesser Smith Revocable Trust, Lesser Steven J, Smith Jessie M to Weaver Angela C, Weaver Steve L, Lot 43 Blk M Glenn Lakes, Nov. 1.
$335,404 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Johnson Caitlin F, Johnson Jon Michael, Lot 251 Eagle Trace, Nov. 3.
$332,000 Propitious Properties LLC to Raitz Jessica L, Raitz Matthew J, Lot 49 Edgewater Village, Nov. 2.
$330,000 Cirrotta Kathleen, Cirrotta Louis J to Plotkin Erica Marie, Lot 64 Greenbrook Village, Nov. 2.
$324,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Thompson Randall C, Thompson Stacey, Lot 27 Oakleaf Hammock, Nov. 2.
$324,900 Deringer Liane, Deringer Terrence to Kelly Catherine A, Kelly Gerard M, Lot 10 Blk D Central Park, Nov. 3.
$323,247 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Alexander Jacob S, Jones Kayla M, Lot 37 Eagle Trace, Nov. 3.
$320,000 Lerman Dorothy M, Lerman Robert to Mattoon Deanne J, Mattoon Douglas R, Mattoon Douglas Robert, Lot 325 Central Park, Nov. 1.
$320,000 Vandergrift Kathleen M, Vandergrift Robert J to Masters Donald W II, Masters Karen L, Lot 14 Blk 13 Palma Sola Park, Nov. 1.
$319,400 University Village LLC to Wagner Carmen Schlimm, Wagner Family Living Trust, Wagner Thomas L, Lot 193 University Village, Nov. 2.
$317,000 DR Horton Inc to Demello James E, Demello Shirley A, Lot 319 Del Tierra, Nov. 1.
$310,000 Derby Carol, Derby Howard to Smith Melody S, Smith Todd R, Lot 63 Peridia, Nov. 3.
$310,000 Strzyz Dale M to Hoffman Deborah M, Hoffman Robert R Jr, Lot 2 Sunny Shores Trailer Community, Nov. 1.
$305,298 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Caiati Revocable Living Trust, Caiati Vito A, Lot 215 Eagle Trace, Nov. 3.
$304,040 Pulte Home Corporation to Crowley Brenda J, Lot 28 Harrison Ranch, Nov. 2.
$300,000 PNP Partners LLC to Bradenton 2014 LLC, Lot 1 Pix, Nov. 3.
$299,400 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Jenkins Douglas Earl Jr, Jenkins Stacy Lea, Lot 6 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Nov. 3.
$299,000 Axness Christian A, Axness Nathan R to Lane Kris, Lot 21 Trails, Oct. 31.
$296,000 Page Barbara to Witherspoon Bonnie E, Lot 9 Creekwood, Nov. 2.
$295,000 Ground Logistics and Transportations Inc to Mabrey Michael, Lot 2 Pemelman Acres, Nov. 3.
$294,700 Caiati Joana, Caiati Revocable Living Trust, Caiati Vito A to Moore Barbara J, Rice Marjorie D, Lot 148 Eagle Trace, Nov. 1.
$293,250 DR Horton Inc to Harry Jason Eric, Harry Kari Ann, Lot 234 Del Tierra, Nov. 3.
$290,000 Kennedy Janet S, Tyack Pamela S to Pyrich Anna, Pyrich Paul, Lot 48 Oakley, Nov. 1.
$289,000 Kerr Roxane P to Meyer Jo Ann T, Meyer Kenneth, Lot 770 Riverdale, Nov. 1.
$288,915 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Galletto Andrew, Galletto Michele, Lot 46 Heron Creek, Nov. 1.
$285,000 Dale Robert E to Mary Widner Revocable Trust, Widner Mary, Lot 40 Mackles, Nov. 1.
$282,000 Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Sharrock REIM LLC, Westlake, Nov. 2.
$282,000 Dunham Lynn to Okeefe Debbie M, Okeefe John E, Pomello Park, Nov. 3.
$280,000 Fusco Emiliano, Fusco Gris Emiliano, Fusco Nicole to Gad Amira, Lot 182 Greenbrook Village, Nov. 3.
$279,000 Logan Constance Charles, Logan Denis to Fiumara Edgardo A, Fiumara Silvia C, Lot 29 Blk B Pine Meadows, Nov. 1.
$278,000 Jevince Carol L, Jevince Joseph P to Echales Ellen B, Lot 9 Fairway Six, Nov. 2.
$273,000 Dunn Karen, Dunn Richard Jr to Springer Daniel E, Springer Lori B, Lot 372 Copperstone, Nov. 2.
$272,900 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Thao Ge, Yang Pa Dao, Lot 95 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Nov. 3.
$269,900 Queen Linda S to Wollard Adam B, Wollard Kimberly Hollie, Lot 2 Blk E Westwoods, Nov. 3.
$269,259 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Squires Andrew, Squires Deborah L, Lot 184 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Nov. 1.
$268,500 Conyer Alexander Case to Easto Joshua, Easto Melanie L, Pt 8-35-22, Nov. 2.
$264,551 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Cenci Albert M, Salomone Cynthia, Lot 35 Villa Amalfi, Nov. 2.
$262,500 Malone Brian, Malone Paula to Brown Alicia Evelyn Waitt, Brown Ralph Fred, Lot 67 Blk A Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation, Nov. 2.
$262,256 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Plegge Carol, Lot 36 Villa Amalfi, Nov. 2.
$257,125 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Dombrowski David C, Dombrowski Susan M, Lot 89 Heron Creek, Nov. 1.
$257,000 Vasquez Cristian to Valentin Cintron Laura E, Vargas Oquendo Luis A, Lot 124 Silverlake, Nov. 3.
$256,000 Perry Kathie, Perry Ronald D to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 13 Briarwood, Nov. 1.
$254,900 Katz Seton to Trace Bradley A, Trace Jade K, Lot 17 Ancient Oaks, Nov. 1.
$250,000 DR Horton Inc to Barker Wendy, Lot 355 Del Tierra, Nov. 2.
$249,900 Kted2 LLC to Marshall Robert Lee Jr, Lot 72 Tropical Harbor, Nov. 1.
$245,000 Schroeder James R, Schroeder Janet S to McHenry Nan Summers, Lot 25 Highland Lakes, Nov. 3.
$245,000 Thorson Scott to Goff Amanda S, Goff Richard M, Goff Susan M, Lot 5 Silverlake, Nov. 1.
$240,000 Williams Dana E to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 220 Ancient Oaks, Nov. 3.
$236,466 PGCI IV LLC to Carbajal Susannah D, Lot 48 Silverleaf, Nov. 3.
$232,500 Darbyshire James Gavin, Darbyshire Pamela Jean to Linderman Dustin A, Lot 5 Blk E West Woods, Nov. 2.
$232,100 Suncoast Credit Union, Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union to Metta Homes LLC, Lot 75 Garden Lakes Estates, Nov. 3.
$230,000 Overton Brian H, Overton Jacqueline L to Smith Frank T, Truesdell Abby A, Lot 3137 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Nov. 1.
$228,000 Petsch Patricia, Stauffer Thomas to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 10 Blk A Centre Lake, Nov. 3.
$228,000 Shull Dennis, Shull Dennis R to Gutowski Sandra C, Parker Melinda C, Lot 8 Blk O Sandpointe Estates, Nov. 1.
$224,900 Powers Chris to Paulsen Lindsey J, Bra Win Palms, Nov. 3.
$220,000 Field Cameron D, Field Maria L to Saul Jon Bartlett, Lot 18 San Michele at University Commons, Nov. 2.
$216,000 Folkner Carol J, Folkner Michael, Hudson Kory C to Rodriguez David, Lot 144 Aberdeen, Oct. 31.
$215,000 Ranich Mary Ellen, Ranich Robert R, Ranick Mary Ellen, Ranick Robert R to Lynette Jean LLC, Lot 9 Regency N W, Oct. 31.
$205,300 Mutch Maritza to Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006 Nc4, Wells Fargo Bank N A, Lot 11 Candlewood 2015 Ca 005242, Nov. 2.
$202,000 Knowles Howard G, Knowles Howard G Jr to Yahraus Brooke E, Yahraus David J, Blk F Golden Addition to The Town of Verna, Nov. 2.
$200,000 Harvey Carol A, Harvey Harold R to Harvey Teresa L, Harvey Wayne A, Lot 37 Blk B Tropical Harbor, Nov. 1.
$200,000 Wulf Benjamin W to Cohen Chad R Sr, Blk C Beau Vue Estates, Nov. 2.
$199,300 Donofrio Monica L, Donofrio Robert L to Wend Thomas, Lot 223 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 31.
$197,500 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Carlson Cynthia, Carlson Ronald, Lot 174 River Wilderness, Nov. 2.
$197,000 Jeude Family Trust, Jeude Sara J to Stroud Barbara A, Lot 13 Blk C Spanish Park, Nov. 1.
$195,000 Alternative Loan Trust 2005 59, Bank of New Yoik Mellon, Bank of New York to Lauletta Joseph D, Smidlein Timothy J, Pt 4-35-20, Nov. 1.
$193,268 DJN Investments of Florida LLC to Stoll Edward J, Stoll Lorri B, Lot 152 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 1.
$186,900 Mastr Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trust 2007 3, Us Bank NA to HDN Management LLC, Lot 139 River Plantation, Nov. 2.
$186,700 Bac Home Loans Servicing LP, Countrywide Home Loans Servicng LP, Durga Aremanda, Durga Timothy L, Parker Maude to Arlp Securitization Trust Series 2015 1, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Blk 5 Palma Sola Heights 2010-CA-005928, Nov. 2.
$185,000 Howell Judy Lynn, Howell Michael, Michael Howell and Judy Lynn Howell Revocable Living Trust to Lemert James Richard, 0, Nov. 1.
$182,950 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Becerra Erik C, Becerra Michelle M, Lot 67 Willow Walk, Nov. 1.
$182,000 Andre 64Th Street Trust, Hobson Andre G, Hobson Constance Maganias to Gordon Jessica L, Lot 7 Palm View Place, Nov. 1.
$182,000 Critchfield Georgia to Miller Danny L, Miller Eusebia F, Lot 44 Westfield Woods, Nov. 2.
$170,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to John Cannon Homes Inc, Lot 150 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 2.
$170,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to DJN Investments of Florida LLC, Lot 152 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Nov. 1.
$166,000 Price Terry, Wurm Dawn to Human Nancy M, N M Human Trust No 1, Lot 23 Coral Heights, Nov. 2.
$165,200 Pinehurst Common Facilities Association Inc, Pinehurst Village Section One Condominium Association Inc, Ryan Jeffrey L, Ryan Kevin P, Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland to Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Lot 207 Pinehurst Village 2015-CA-002251, Nov. 2.
$165,000 Orlando Wholesale Houses LLC to Ground Logistics and Transportations Inc, Pt 34-34-17, Oct. 31.
$165,000 Reyes Milver J, Reyes Servita A to Butler Carol Ann, Butler Lynn Marie, Lot 66 Gillette Grove, Nov. 3.
$160,000 Trejo Juan, Trejo Sonia R to Bond Daniell, Bond Robert Neil, Blk D Lincoln Park, Nov. 1.
$159,000 DDMM LLC to Gibbs Maggie James, Lot 19 Blk 1 Jackson Park, Oct. 31.
$155,000 Marshall Brinton L, Marshall Lorraine Kay to Mcgonigle Hillary, Lot 2 Blk 8 Poinciana Park, Nov. 3.
$155,000 Perkins Danielle J, Williams Danielle J to Chivers Steven D, Chivers Tonya L, Blk 3 Winter Gardens, Nov. 1.
$151,000 Drake Billy III, Drake Emily to Willis Brett Dewayne, Lot 95 Oak View, Nov. 1.
$150,000 Belle Susan P to Ala Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 391916, Lot 5 Blk A Belair Bayou, Nov. 1.
$147,000 Allen Kasey, Barkley Kasey, Barkley Timothy to Forrest Brandon, Gilley Cassidy, Blk 4 Anthonys Addition to Palmetto, Nov. 2.
$147,000 Cannon Nancy F, Live Karena, Live Karena L to Miranda Oscar J, Olivares Dora E Cruz, Blk 6 Palmetto Country Club Estates, Oct. 31.
$134,100 Cam X Trust, HMC Assets LLC to Flory Donald E, Lot 9 Blk B Sun Crest Acres, Nov. 2.
$131,000 Demello James E, Demello Shirley A to Leaning Palm Properties LLC, Lot 4 Blk A Braden River Lakes, Nov. 2.
$130,000 Dakin Cameron O, Dakin Sondra L to Mcdonald Johnnie E, Mcdonald Marlene W, Pt 17-35-22, Nov. 1.
$130,000 Lawson Terrie, Lawson Theresa Marie, Watson Family Trust to Lawson John M, Lawson Terrie, Lot 121 Harbor Woods, Nov. 1.
$127,500 Wilbur Michelle Lynn to Joseph W Mason Revocable Living Trust, Mason Joseph W, Lot 8 Blk 15 Sabal Harbour, Nov. 1.
$115,000 Downs Dennis D, Downs Julie A to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC, Lot 8 Blk D Gateway East, Nov. 1.
$108,979 Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, Bank of New York Trust Company, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Thru Certificates Series 2006 Rs to Larus Preston, Lot 5 Blk 2 Bayou Harbor, Nov. 3.
$100,000 Davis Jackie, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Scott Daisy to S A F Solutions LLC, Manatee Gardens 2012 Ca 007573, Nov. 2.
$95,000 Courtney Bradley S, Courtney Melissa L to Langston Kenneth A, Langston Michele I, Pt 10-36-21, Nov. 2.
$92,664 Sitko Margaret K to Bruno Judy A, Sitko Margaret K, Sweeney Patrick E, 0, Nov. 1.
$91,000 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Mortgageit Trust 2005 5 to Sds Real Estate Solutions LLC, Lot 13 Blk A Tangelo Park, Nov. 3.
$88,100 Dahlquist Betsy T, Dahlquist Erica Jayne, Dahlquist Kristen Leigh, Dahlquist Lisa Edith, Westerman Kristen L to Rg Crown Mortgage Loan 2004 3, Sun Trust Bank, US Bank NA, Lot 7 Blk A Fairfield Acres Corrective Plat 2015-CA-000472, Nov. 2.
$88,000 Grimaldi Daniel D, Grimaldi Gary N to Nieves Raul Sr, Rivera Ivonne M, Lot 1 Blk F Tidevue Estates, Nov. 1.
$87,250 Primestar Fund I Trs Inc to Lb and 2 LLC, Lot 9 Blk H J K Singletary, Nov. 1.
$85,000 JKB Funding LLC to Plichta Frank, Lewis, Nov. 3.
$81,600 Casey Mark V to Grimanis Louis W, Rinyu Grimanis Christine, Summerfield Estates, Nov. 3.
$78,000 Sumbera Madeline I to Mcalister Arlene Kay, Mcalister Russell John, Blk 16 Trailer Estates, Nov. 3.
$77,100 Green Tree Servicing LLC, Sasser Catherine L, Sasser Michael A, Sasser Pamela Dawn to Waterfall Capitol Group LLC, Pinecrest 2014-CA-002502, Nov. 2.
$76,000 McMurria Frances G to High Road Group LLC, Lot 11 Mackles, Nov. 3.
$70,000 CJ Property Ventures Inc to J Michael Fine Homes LLC, Lot 56 Twin Rivers, Nov. 1.
$65,000 Bcat 2014 8Tt, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Nguyen Tommy, Blk D Harrison Industrial, Oct. 31.
$65,000 Delatorre Maria Elana to Carreon Rodriguez Maria De La Luz, Jimenez Leal Joel, Lot 55 Willow Glen, Nov. 3.
$65,000 Manzari Bridget, Manzari Vincenzo to Reh Management Inc, Lot 21 Tangerine Terrace, Nov. 1.
$63,300 Boston Curt, Boston Joyce to Chofey Sharon R, Jennifer Lee Miller Trust, Miller Jennifer Lee Trust, Lot 20 Casa Oneco Mobilehome, Nov. 1.
$60,000 H and H Investments of Southwest Florida Inc to Gonzalez Martha, Lot 6 Blk 5 Mar Lee Acres, Nov. 1.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 46 Amber Glen, Nov. 3.
$56,000 Simmons Couran Jeannie, Simmons Michael L to Florida R and V Properties LLC, Lot 3 Blk C Hortons, Nov. 3.
$45,000 59 Holdings LLC to Stratford Cross LLC, Lot 5 Blk D Magnolia Heights, Nov. 2.
$42,000 Columbus Landings Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 9 Columbus Landings, Nov. 3.
$35,000 Marcum Glen to Sublett Mark, Pt 21-34-16, Nov. 3.
$25,000 Judith A Leetzow Revocable Living Trust, Leetzow Judith A to Cla Fidu Inc, Trust No 392516, Lot 105 Pic Town, Nov. 1.
