Real estate transactions Nov. 14, 2016

$2,721,274 Cross Development CC Palmetto LLC to Bosshardt John P, Diana M Petty Trust, John Bosshardt Trust, Petty Diana M, Pt 18-34-18, Oct. 26.
$1,450,000 Foster Marilyn M, Foster Stephen H, Marilyn M Foster Revocable Trust, Stephen H Foster Revocable Trust to Miller Gary J, Miller Susan Wetzel, Lot 44 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 26.
$1,300,000 Whitfield Estates Presbyterian Church Inc to DBM Marina LLC, Whitfield Estates on Sarasota Bay, Oct. 25.
$836,136 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Vranich Diane P, Vranich Michael G, Lot 488 Esplanade, Oct. 26.
$750,000 Nicolson Janet S to Nicolson Ian M, Lot 4 Regents Park, Oct. 28.
$655,000 Frederick E Wicks Revocable Trust, Wicks Carol Jett, Wicks Frederick E to Binder Brenda Sue, Binder James P, Lot 22 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 27.
$625,000 Barker Sheri to Canaday Michael K, Canaday Shara M, Lot 11 River Club South, Oct. 28.
$615,100 Bank of America, Chong William, El Cerrito Homeowners Association Inc, First Horizon Home Loan Corporation to Elixir For You LLC, Lot 31 Blk G Ballentine Manor Estates 2010-CA-002291, Oct. 27.
$605,000 Gregson Debra E, Gregson Stephen J, Stephen J Gregson and Debra E Gregson Trust to Lesley Cox Equestrian LLC, Pt 33-33-19, Oct. 26.
$600,000 Jenkins James Frederick to Wall H Lee, Lot 7 Key Royale 9th Addition, Oct. 25.
$567,750 Last Raymond C, Last Wendy L to Lee Anthony G, Stracher Patti Lynn, Lot 10 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 26.
$541,990 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Jacob Linda G, Jones Jonathan Mark, Lot 12 River Wind, Oct. 26.
$527,902 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Regal Kirsten, Regal Ryan W, Lot 670 Esplanade, Oct. 26.
$509,000 Copeland George W, Copeland June F to Rodgers Lori Jean, Rodgers Peggy, Lot 114 River Club North, Oct. 25.
$495,000 Fowler William Alan to Brown James L Jr, Brown Wendy E, Lot 4 Fowlers Estates, Oct. 25.
$492,000 Rhodes Lawrence M, Rhodes Sandra L to Blackwood J, Blackwood Judy, Blackwood Kevin K, Blackwood Living Trust, Lot 15 Terra Ceia Estates, Oct. 25.
$492,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Neal Signature Homes LLC, Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 25.
$491,000 Doria Gustavo A, Doria Isabella C to Gibson Curtis C, Mohammed Lima, Lot 98 Oakleaf Hammock, Oct. 27.
$485,000 Fitzgerald Norman J, Fitzgerald Pamela J to Desio Gail E, Lot 269 River Wilderness, Oct. 28.
$468,000 Desotobrazil LLC to Chi Andy V, Van Amy, Riverdale Revised, Oct. 27.
$435,000 Kirchhoff Vieregge Christel, Vieregge Uwe to Dado Debra M, Dado Jody M, Lot 296 Riverdale Revised, Oct. 25.
$435,000 Price Joaris, Price Michael to Westberry Michael L, Westberry Tracey A, Lot 84 Twin Rivers, Oct. 28.
$420,500 Solomon Kenneth R, Solomon Laura A to Thornton Stacey, Lot 39 Greenbrook Village, Oct. 25.
$412,400 DR Horton Inc to Kowalewski Diana L, Kowalewski Edwin F, Lot 91 Rye Wilderness Estates, Oct. 28.
$409,000 Caron Ann to Foxworthy Deb, Foxworthy William, Beach House Resort Unit 9, Oct. 25.
$405,000 Ghiselin Clark M Jr, Ghiselin Kim D, Ghiselin Revocable Trust to Blake Laurence S, Blake Margaret M, Lot 5 Blk B Windsong Acres, Oct. 26.
$395,000 Hibbard Donna, HibbarDRichard to Gizmo Family Trust, Mason Mark L, Mason Rosemarie E, Lagoon I at Tidewater Preserve Unit C, Oct. 26.
$390,000 Gaw Michael, Gaw Michael T, Gaw Patricia, Gaw Patricia S to Dt Properties LLC, Smugglers Landing Unit 706, Oct. 28.
$380,500 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Morgan Stanley Home Equity Loan Trust 2006 3, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 3 to Anastos Peter Self Directed Ira, Peter Anastos Self Directed Ira, Sabal Palm Bank, Lot 568 Blk A Riverdale, Oct. 26.
$375,000 DR Horton Inc to Brubaker Jonathan Lindsey, Del Pilar Luthgarda Sta Maria, Lot 101 Del Tierra, Oct. 27.
$375,000 Lonnie D Rychener and Shirley A Rychener Revocable Living Trust, Rychener Lonnie D, Rychener Shirley A to Rice Diane L, Lot 32 Quail Run, Oct. 26.
$364,800 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Garino Robert J, Garino Roberta A, Lot 360 Greyhawk Landlng West, Oct. 25.
$360,502 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Hinton Melvin, Lot 178 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Oct. 26.
$350,000 Anzellini Carmen E, Anzellini Vincenzo to Antoon Edward, Duncan Robert, Lot 3 Blk E Chaparral, Oct. 27.
$350,000 Paxton Barry F, Paxton Judith B, Paxton Trust to Maurer Gwendolyn, Maurer Raymond A, Lot 229 Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire, Oct. 26.
$350,000 Robinson Deborah M, Robinson Larry L to Whitfield Charles K Jr, Whitfield Chelsea R, Lot 325 Mill Creek, Oct. 28.
$346,000 Brock Mary S, Kavner Lutes Marella, Lutes Charles, Lutes Marella J to Westbrook Craig W, Westbrook Santina M, Lot 5 Parkwood Lakes, Oct. 26.
$345,000 Feliciano Veronica, Fischberg Jill to Masel Courtney, Masel William G III, Lot 172 Ancient Oaks, Oct. 26.
$340,000 Lord A Edward, Lord Phyllis to Tasker Peter L, Tasker Susan D, Whitney Beach II Unit 165, Oct. 27.
$339,950 Brown Carol A, Carol A Brown 2011 Trust to Mccarrick Frederick, Lot 78 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club, Oct. 27.
$331,736 Pulte Home Corporation to Cirrotta Kathleen, Cirrotta Louis, Lot 59 Del Webb, Oct. 28.
$330,000 Bastic Edward George, Bastic Family Trust to Juola Anne Marie, Lot 127 Water Oak, Oct. 26.
$329,900 Bennett James G, Bennett Joyce A to Duff Kristie S, Duff Michael W, Lot 509 Braden Woods, Oct. 26.
$326,000 Ford Kristi Jane to Jiannuzzi Juliana M, Kappa Jonathan P, Lot 22 Central Park, Oct. 27.
$325,000 Brady Ann, Brady Michael, Omahony Maryellen, Omahony Robert to Caroline W Romans Revocable Trust, Romans Caroline W, Westbay Point and Moorings II Unit 126, Oct. 25.
$319,900 Hinton Mandy Ann, Hinton Robert Michael to Benedict Michele, Benedict Todd, Lot 163 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Oct. 28.
$319,900 Soyferman Jurate, Soyferman Yuri to Mamone Lena, Lot 66 Vintage Creek, Oct. 28.
$319,000 Whalen Deborah Ann, Whalen Robert G W to Dixon James, Whitehouse Pamela, Lot 121 River Woods, Oct. 28.
$317,531 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Jost Steven J, Jost Tracy Merriman, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1701, Oct. 26.
$311,000 Marciniak Jere D, Marciniak Patricia A to Onstad Eric Vigo, Onstad Monaca Smith, Lot 6 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 27.
$310,000 Kightlinger Eric S, Kightlinger Wilhelmina Fettrow to Carroll Janice K, Sunbow Bay Unit 107, Oct. 25.
$305,000 KTED1 LLC to Schroeder Heidi, Schroeder Troy, Lot 41 Oakleaf Hammock, Oct. 27.
$299,995 Marett Margaret S, Marett Paul R to Cjmontauk LLC, Lot 62 Sabal Harbour, Oct. 26.
$289,500 Seglem Lawrence R to Snead Andrea, Snead Craig James Jr, Lot 119 Lionshead, Oct. 26.
$287,000 Hassall Kevin A, Hassall Sara N to Alexander P Macleod Family Trust, Dunkle Eileen P, Macleod Alexander P Family Trust, Lot 24 Blk A Pine Lakes, Oct. 25.
$286,000 Blake Jennifer Ann, Blake Laurence S, Blake Margaret M to Vogt Diane J, Vogt Revocable Trust, Vogt William W, Lot 40 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 25.
$285,250 Powers Margaret M, Powers Robert G Jr, Powers Trust to Mccarty Susan E, Lot 41 Candlewood, Oct. 26.
$280,000 Alvarado Alvaro Luis, Luis Alvaro, Martinez Ma Loreto to Saenz Amanda S, Saenz Carlos Jr, Pt 9-35-22, Oct. 27.
$279,990 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Schlemmer Barnes Lisa Ann, Lot 80 Creekwood Townhomes, Oct. 25.
$279,000 Mccabe David J, Mccabe Virginia M to Cannon Cynthia Lee, Cannon William Eugene, Coach Homes IV at River Strand Unit 7303, Oct. 26.
$275,000 Lake Club Investors LLC to Deyoung Gary, Deyoung Kelly, Lot 141 Lake Club, Oct. 25.
$275,000 Wiles Karen M, Wiles Raymond E Jr to Tate Michael J, Pt 24-34-16, Oct. 25.
$270,000 Cipriani Frank P Jr to Santana Luis, Blk 3 Pinehurst, Oct. 27.
$266,200 Ogedebge Glory J, Ogedegbe James O to Dickson Lee W, Popaja Mia, Lot 105 West Glenn, Oct. 25.
$266,000 University Village LLC to Hofmann Tanya L, Lot 40 University Village, Oct. 25.
$260,000 Fajstner Silvia, Maurer Ashley Nicole to Wendland Brittany, Wendland James S Jr, Lot 18 Sarabay Lake, Oct. 26.
$259,000 Papa Anthony T Jr, Papa Christine Ann to George Kay G, George Mark S Sr, Lot 50 Creekside Preserve II, Oct. 28.
$259,000 Tenerife Southwest Investments Inc to Anderson Holly, Kannheiser Ronald L, Lot 44 West Glenn, Oct. 28.
$259,000 Westberry Michael L, Westberry Tracey to Kennedy Michael F Jr, Kennedy Virginia J, Lot 425 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 28.
$258,500 DJN Investments of Florida LLC to Leone Giulio A, Lot 181 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 28.
$255,000 Rhodes Nancy G to Haire Melissa, Zuidema Cross Lynne, Lot 11 Blk 9 Village Green of Bradenton, Oct. 27.
$250,000 DR Horton Inc to Robinson Craig S, Robinson Judith D, Lot 423 Del Tierra, Oct. 27.
$247,000 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Rjg Real Estate LLC, Lot 5 Creekwood Townhomes, Oct. 25.
$242,000 Edgardo Del Valle Rosso Revocable Trust, Rosso Edgardo Del Valle, Rosso Rosana Cristina Mori to Maldonado Lilia, Maldonado Orlando, Lot 3219 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Oct. 27.
$240,000 Allen Rice Dorothy Jeanne, Rice Timothy M to Benton Kelly Ann, Lot 397 Copperstone, Oct. 26.
$239,900 Elliott Pamela, Elliott Rick to Harenchar George T, Harenchar Ruth A, Watch at Waterlefe Unit 17 A, Oct. 26.
$239,490 DR Horton Inc to Jones Howard O, Lot 18 Park Place, Oct. 26.
$239,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Meisinger Kristal Susanne, Lot 15 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 26.
$238,500 Childers Kellie R to Allan Cheryl R, Allan Robert I, Lot 267 River Isles, Oct. 27.
$237,000 DR Horton Inc to Parsons Edward Gene, Parsons Roben Huffman, Van Butsel Susan P, Lot 417 Del Tierra, Oct. 26.
$236,000 Leppanen Chelsea R, Whitfield Charles Kevin Jr, Whitfield Chelsea R to Chiaravalloti Kathleen, Lot 15 Copperstone, Oct. 27.
$235,000 Nagy Andreas, Nagy Julie to Mcfadden Jeanine, Lot 6 Blk H Glenn Lakes, Oct. 26.
$235,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to DJN Investments of Florida LLC, Lot 181 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 25.
$234,490 DR Horton Inc to Alfaro Briaquel C, Carlos Carlos F Alfaro, Lot 427 Del Tierra, Oct. 27.
$230,000 Theisen Kristen M, Theisen Nicholas A, Wolfe Kristen M to Sutton Adrian Suzan, Sutton Brad A, Lot 107 Parkside, Oct. 27.
$226,000 Nolte Donald T Jr, Nolte Rhonda to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 1 Covered Bridge Estates, Oct. 26.
$225,000 APG Florida LLC to STG1 Enterprises LLC, Blk B Hills Grove, Oct. 27.
$225,000 Hays Christopher, Zeger Wendy to Fred Florida LLC, Lot 133 Oakhurst, Oct. 28.
$225,000 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC, M I Homes of Tampa LLC to Cooke Susan, Lot 71 Creekwood Townhomes, Oct. 28.
$225,000 Mcnulty Elizabeth, Santos Noema to Thomas Fran O, Pine Trace Unit 10, Oct. 27.
$225,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Lee Wetherington Homes LLC, Lot 174 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 25.
$224,000 Harvey Angela M, Harvey Kenneth R to 3860 82Nd Avenue Circle East LLC, Lot 117 San Michele at University Commons, Oct. 25.
$215,000 Lane Carole, Lane Heidi P to Shattuck Maureen A, Shattuck Robert R, Vizcaya Unit 1310, Oct. 28.
$215,000 Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Pratt M Angeline, Lot 12 Blk 8 Whitfield Estates, Oct. 26.
$206,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Beaucage Beverly, Beaucage Roger, Lot 51 Highland Lakes, Oct. 28.
$205,000 Bryant Christopher Lee, Bryant Holly, Littlefield Holly to Cunningham Joshua J, Cunningham Stephanie A, Lot 411 Blk C Villages of Thousand Oaks, Oct. 26.
$205,000 Clifford H Hedgspeth and Thelma Hedgspeth Revocable Trust, Hedgspeth Clifford H Revocable Trust, Hedgspeth Terry, Hedgspeth Thelma Revocable Trust to Sparhawk Joel, River Isles, Oct. 25.
$200,000 Dafforn Mary A to Riley Phyllis E, Riley Randy R, Lot 11 Sheffield Glenn, Oct. 28.
$198,000 MDR Drywall Contractors Corp to Rodriguez Rogelio, Blk 5 2nd Section Casa Del Sol, Oct. 28.
$196,000 Valenzuela Luis C to Cetera Grazyna M, Cetera Janusz, Lot 2 Blk B Maple Lakes, Oct. 25.
$193,268 DJN Investments of Florida LLC to Borow Bernice A, Borow Jeffry S, Lot 153 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 27.
$189,000 Edwards Family Realty Trust, Edwards Linda A, Edwards Paul R to Jones Donna, Jones John Kevin, Palm Breeze Villas Unit 121, Oct. 25.
$188,000 Houston Kenneth III, Houston Nicole to Brandon Jennifer, Brandon Joseph, Lot 320 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 28.
$187,768 DJN Investments of Florida LLC to Archibald Loren S, Archibald Sally C, Lot 158 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 28.
$185,000 Pine Bark LLC to Buell Cody L, Thunderburk Tara L, Blk 12 Pelots Addition to City of Manatee, Oct. 25.
$184,000 Lesnick Barbara M, Lesnick Michael L to Borrero Eduardo, Borrero Luz E, Borrero Rebecca, Blk 8 Southwood Village, Oct. 25.
$175,000 Kenneth W Rickett Revocable Trust, Rickett Barbara L, Rickett Kenneth W to Cantrall Mark D, Lot 4 Karen, Oct. 25.
$174,500 Murray Lindy Star, Murray Matthew to Leebaw Staib Karen Diane, Staib Andrew Peter, Lot 545 Copperstone, Oct. 26.
$170,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Lee Wetherington Homes LLC, Lot 151 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 28.
$170,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to DJN Investments of Florida LLC, Lot 153 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 25.
$168,182 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Lee Wetherington Homes LLC, Lot 159 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 28.
$168,000 Robert Clayton Shankle Revocable Living Trust, Shankle Robert Clayton to Flower Hebeler Linda, Hebeler Alan, Townhouses in the Cay Unit D 3, Oct. 26.
$165,000 Medina Jessica, Rodriguez Daniel, Rodriguez Jessica, Sierra Jessica to Broxson Troy D, Schilling Deedra D, Lot 18 Blk 6 Southwood Village Replat, Oct. 26.
$165,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to DJN Investmeets of Florida LLC, Lot 15B Country Cub East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 28.
$165,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to SD CCE LLC, Lot 157 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 25.
$160,000 Doyle James D, Doyle Jane H to Mcpherson Jason P, Lot 4 Blk B Randolph Court, Oct. 26.
$160,000 Velocity Reos Inc to Kivelin Ladue Karen, Ladue John, Grand Estuary Vi at River Strand Unit 736, Oct. 27.
$155,610 Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2007 Ahl3, US Bank NA to Summit Home Builders LLC, Lot 45 Hammock Place II, Oct. 25.
$155,000 Nickelsberg Brianne to Meyers Jeffrey W, Lot 4 Blk L 1 Riverdale, Oct. 26.
$153,500 Ream Thomas A to Duggan Carol A, Duggan Eugene L, Woodland Green I Unit A 12, Oct. 25.
$150,000 Boldi Mauro C to Cosby Rachael, Lot 8 Bach, Oct. 25.
$149,500 Potocnik Barbara A, Potocnik Richard J, Rjbap Revocable Trust to Gosselink Connie S, Gosselink Peter, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 601, Oct. 27.
$148,000 Childrens Academy of Southwest Florida Inc to Orlando Wholesale Houses LLC, Pt 34-34-17, Oct. 28.
$145,000 Wyatt Enterprises Inc to Heidner Andrew J, Heidner Carla Shawn, Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Unit 208, Oct. 25.
$143,000 Gambrell Betty G to Weber Lauren A, Lot 37 Cordova Lakes, Oct. 25.
$141,900 Esquivel Juan E to Diaz Juan C, Lot 9 Blk L Windsor Park, Oct. 27.
$133,200 Donna Marie Nasworthy Living Trust, Nasworthy Donna Marie to Nasworthy Donna M, Stevens Anthony, Lot 8 Blk E Highland Shores, Oct. 28.
$130,000 Florez Luis to Grisalez Fabio, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove II Unit 2604, Oct. 25.
$126,000 Craig Judith Bozzelle to Cox Robert, Cox Rosemary, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 28, Oct. 26.
$125,000 Keene Patrick J to England Brett W, England Sarah E, Lot 11 Blk C Braden River City, Oct. 27.
$124,000 Bennett Barbara J to Leavitt Camilyn, Leavitt Christian, Lot 1 Blk 11 Sabal Harbour, Oct. 28.
$120,000 Fernandez John to Fernandez Jacinta, Or2536 Pg0041, Oct. 28.
$118,000 Vollbrecht Donald to Jarvis Susan C, River Oaks Apartments Unit 404 A, Oct. 25.
$115,400 Hecklinski Michael J, Hecklinski Nancy L, Hecklinski Randall J to Hecklinski Michael J, Hecklinski Nancy L, Hecklinski Randall J, Playa Encantada Unit 216, Oct. 26.
$115,000 Wells Fargo Bank Na to Romero Benito Alvarado, Blk Q Bears, Oct. 25.
$110,000 JOA Investments LLC to Rackham Properties LLC, Lot 1 Blk 8 Sabal Harbour, Oct. 26.
$109,000 Gigliotti Nicola S to Obrien Matthew D, Pt 5-36-21, Oct. 25.
$108,914 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Hall Fannie Pauline, Lot 87 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Oct. 26.
$107,000 Torregiano Leah S, Torregiano Victor P to Heyer Judith Kay, Heyer Paul James, Cortez Park Unit 28, Oct. 28.
$104,900 Elliott Rowena A, Fl Oak Haven Subdivision Community Association Inc, Florida Department of Revenue, Manatee County, Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court, Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund to Shadinvest LLC, Lot 45 Oak Haven 2010-CA-006695, Oct. 27.
$104,000 Warner Jean, Warner Jean S to Schaefer Jerome, Schaefer Leona, Morningside Unit 111, Oct. 26.
$102,000 Clements Frank T Jr, Cydrus Cheryl A to Clements Frank T Jr, Cydrus Cheryl A, Pomello Park, Oct. 26.
$100,200 Byrd Mable D to United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 237 Sunny Lakes Estates, Oct. 27.
$100,000 Bell Harry K, Bell Jane M to Dowell Michelle, Dowell Travis, Lot 14 Blk D West Woods, Oct. 27.
$99,750 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC, Citrus Acres, Oct. 25.
$95,000 Burke Carl, Cassidy Burke Claudia A, Cassidy Claudia A to Ryder Karen R, Glory Gardens at Christian Retreat I Unit 2003, Oct. 26.
$95,000 Schrumpf Elmer F, Stewart Deborah L, Stewart Thomas B to Krischke Patricia, Heron Harbour Unit 206, Oct. 25.
$94,900 Frances I Thurman Living Trust, Mellott Kathryn L, Thurman Frances I Living Trust to Pratt Karen Lee, Ridgewood Oaks Unit 41, Oct. 26.
$93,800 Eibe John David, Eibe Nicole E, Lee Nicole E to Eibe John David, Eibe Nicole E, Lot 973 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 26.
$91,000 Wang Shao Yin to Harden Cynthia L, Mirror Lake Unit 4165, Oct. 25.
$90,000 Hafely Frederick T to Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 18 Palm View Park 2015 Ca 004683, Oct. 28.
$89,900 Crumbaker Alan, Crumbaker Linda to Munson James, Munson Jean, Ridgewood Oaks Unit 69, Oct. 27.
$87,900 Beneficial Florida Inc, Stotz Linda C, Stotz Ronnie C to Beneficial Florida Inc, Blk B Stewart anDRoeschs 2014 Ca 006325, Oct. 27.
$77,000 Killoran Marcia E, Moore Flora E to Hahn Linda Lee, Hahn Richard G, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 205, Oct. 26.
$75,000 102004 LLC to Invictus Limited LLC, Riviera Dunes Marina Unit C 46, Oct. 25.
$75,000 Olmsted Grace, Olmsted Neil, Olmsted Neil Irvin to Kavner Lutes Marella, Lutes James Michael, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 215, Oct. 25.
$65,500 King Darrell, King Shannon to King Darrell, Lot 20 Chelsea Oaks, Oct. 26.
$62,200 Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court to Christenson LLC, Lot 25 Sunny Lakes Estates 2016 Td 000013, Oct. 28.
$60,800 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Gsamp Trust 2005 He3, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 He3 to Carrillo Byron, Lot 1 Blk 6 Spring Corrected, Oct. 25.
$60,000 Grande Nancy Duran, Pablo Jose Cesar Encarnacion Montes to Luis Elodia, Luis Felipe, Luis Ignacia, Lot 2 J P Luckett, Oct. 26.
$60,000 Stufft Henry E to Bostian Sandra S, Turner Melissa J, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 522, Oct. 27.
$59,600 Milstid Becky to Barter Timothy C, Pt 3-35-19, Oct. 28.
$56,500 Charles Henry Galligan Living Trust, Galligan Charles Henry Jr to Shaughnessy Patrick Joseph, Second Bayshore, Oct. 25.
$50,000 Dimitri Diana, Dimitri Michael to Griffin Cindy K, Griffin Robert C, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 22 1, Oct. 28.
$45,200 Harbor Pines of Manatee Owners Association Inc, Marti Giuseppe, Williams Tanya Dawn to Open Range Properties LLC, Red Cedar Building of Harbor Pines Unit 9 2013-CC-003076, Oct. 27.
$45,000 Fifth Third Bank to Forston Homes LLC, Pt 9-35-22, Oct. 25.
$44,800 Loos Rachel D to Kidwell Ralph D, Kidwell Stephen D, Ironwood Fifteenth Unit 406, Oct. 27.
$43,000 Pressley Martha S to Wallace Linda M, Bay Shore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit E 32, Oct. 25.
$42,000 West Village Condominium Association Inc to ABC Investments Inc, West Village Unit A, Oct. 26.
$40,000 Alan H Case Revocable Trust, Case Alan H Revocable Trust, Case Matthew A to Hintz Gregory J, Hintz Megan C, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 13 1, Oct. 28.
$40,000 Jansen Charlie W, Jansen Cornelia L to Stewart W Tobias Revocable Trust, Tobias Stewart W, El Rancho Village Unit F 24, Oct. 28.
$40,000 Mcmurray Mandi Elise, Mcmurray Mandl Elise to Lanford Claude Mason, 0, Oct. 25.
$39,500 Holt Nancy, Moran Carolyn, Titus Hiram, Titus Maxine E to St John Edward L, St John Sharon K, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 109, Oct. 25.
$39,500 Lenza Scott C to Moore Gina Lee, Pt 32-34-22, Oct. 26.
$31,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Henkel Edith G, Henkel Howard G, Henkel Kimberly A, Westwinds Village Unit V 7, Oct. 25.
$31,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Mathis Gerald L, Mathis Tammy Darlette, Westwinds Village Unit V 17, Oct. 28.
$28,000 Ttj Investments LLC to Fortson Homes LLC, Addition to Palmetto Point, Oct. 26.
$25,000 Parrish David M, Parrish Melanie A to PRWS Properties LLC, Julia Atzroths Addition to Palmetto, Oct. 26.
$20,000 Fair Lane Acres Inc to Nelson Andy, Nelson Anna M, Blk E Fair Lane Acres, Oct. 25.
