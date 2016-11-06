Real estate transactions

$7,600,000 Manatee River Groves Inc to NSA Property Holdings LLC, Pt 3-35-19, Oct. 24.
$2,200,000 Gettel Bradenton Inc to Cross Development CC Bradenton LLC, Orange Ridge, Oct. 18.
$1,610,000 Norton Longboat LLC to Laurel G Phillips Trust, Phillips Laurel G, Lot 29 Sleepy Lagoon Park No 2, Oct. 20.
$1,610,000 Robson Craig W, Robson Julia Denise to Schaefer Terry W, Schaefer Vicky L, Blk Q Holmes Beach, Oct. 20.
$1,565,000 Frank M Vero Trust, Sheri F Vero Trust, Vero Frank M, Vero Sheri F to Ferguson Adrian John Crichton, Ferguson Carolyn Yvette, Lot 1 Hideaway Bay, Oct. 19.
$1,514,000 Bradenton Fl Hospitality LLC to Cortez Hotel Group LLC, 0, Oct. 24.
$911,030 Beck Ryan to Christiana Trust, Nrpl 2015 2, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 5 Henley, Oct. 24.
$682,120 Minto Bradenton LLC to Koutelas Eileen Phyllis, Marina Walk on Harbour Isle, Oct. 18.
$640,000 Schwab Jo Ann, Schwab John F to Perry Regina A, Perry William T, William T Perry and Regina A Perry Revocable Trust, Lot 4 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 21.
$639,000 Widner Mary to Heemskerk Robert, Watt Natalie, Riverdale, Oct. 20.
$635,000 Dupee Gretchen M, Dupee Richard F to Barrineau Donna, Barrineau William E, Lot 39 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 24.
$550,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mezile Harold, Mezile Peggye D, Lot 217 Bridgewater, Oct. 19.
$528,500 Brzozowski Leonard J, Brzozowski Mary Anne to Miller Mikel D, Widlowski Tina R, Lot 62 Riverwalk Ridge, Oct. 19.
$520,000 Buchbinder Dana Denise, Buchbinder Marco Luigi to Lockwood Carolyn W, Lockwood George K, Lot 12 Treymore at Villages of Palm Aire, Oct. 24.
$515,000 Coffey Randolph A, Coffey Virginia A to Petta James F, Petta Sandra S, Lot 22 Rivers Ridge, Oct. 24.
$515,000 FH Anna Maria LLC to Donnar Kathrine W, Donnar Timothy R, Lot 10 Villa Rosa, Oct. 21.
$504,290 WCI Communities LLC to Wilson Kelley L, Wilson Thomas S, Lot 4 Blk L Tidewater Preserve, Oct. 24.
$500,000 Bunn Estelle P Revocable Trust, Estelle P Bunn Revocable Trust, Maginnis Elizabeth R to RPF Developments Inc, Lot 3099 River Club South, Oct. 21.
$493,879 Pulte Home Corporation to Katterhenry Martha H, Katterhenry William E, William H Katterhenry and Martha H Katterhenry Revocable Trust, Lot 725 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 20.
$480,200 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Miller Christine, Miller Joshua, Lot 228 Greyhawk Landing West, Oct. 20.
$478,800 Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Craig Pamela, Craig Randy, Lot 91 Palmetto Skyway, Oct. 20.
$474,590 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Allen Nancy Ann, Lot 49 River Wind, Oct. 20.
$466,300 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Gallichio Daniel J, Gallichio Shannon M, Lot 32 Enclave at Country Meadows, Oct. 24.
$463,000 Cooks Donald J, Cooks Family Trust to Gablin Robert J, Seaplace II Unit M1 110F, Oct. 21.
$449,000 Green Debra U, Green Jeffrey to Jones Betty J, Jones David E, Pomello Park, Oct. 19.
$440,000 Zettinger Joan to West James L, West Maureen F, Lot 103 Esplanade, Oct. 18.
$438,000 Woodring Mary R to Mcgrath Keith, Riverdale Revised, Oct. 20.
$420,000 Andersen Flora E, Andersen Roy H to Shump Dennis, Shump Marcia Jane, Lot 57 Riversreach, Oct. 24.
$420,000 Breen Joseph Eugene, Breen Nancy L to Marciniak Jere David, Marciniak Patricia Ann, Lot 44 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 18.
$400,100 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Harnish Donna, Harnish Phil, Lot 363 Greyhawk Landing West, Oct. 20.
$400,000 Levinson Louise C, Levinson Stanley R to Brown Cheryl M, Brown William D, Lot 1 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 18.
$390,000 Valadie Arthur L Jr, Valadie Phyllis A to Becker Douglas B, Becker Mary, Lot 4393 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 19.
$380,000 Forte Cynthia to Kirchman Clare M, Kirchman Paul A, Lot 1 Blk 17 Whitfield Estates, Oct. 24.
$380,000 Gunter Wickel Trust, Marianne L Wickel Trust, Wickel Gunter Trust, Wickel Marianne L to Hiler Robert J, Hiler Tamara S, Lot 6 Broadmoor Pines, Oct. 21.
$375,000 Adkins Florida Realty LLC to Adkins Christina L, Adkins James P, Blk 3 Palma Sola Heights, Oct. 19.
$375,000 Jones Marshall H, Jones Yvonne A to Candlish Angela N, Candlish John M, Pomello Park, Oct. 19.
$373,000 Mccormick Drive LLC to Vanname Christopher R, Vanname Jordan A, Lot 2065 Twin Rivers, Oct. 18.
$371,300 Lennar Homes LLC to Gustie Kirk W, Gustie Monika, Lot 207 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 19.
$368,614 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Farmer Linda C, Rahilly Michael P, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1707, Oct. 20.
$366,500 Devi Sachin S, Parekh Awani P to Paruolo Joseph B, Paruolo Sharmaine, Lot 20 Blk 3 Barrington Ridge, Oct. 24.
$364,000 Chaput Charles R, Chaput Tatiana to Rachles Gretchen A, Lot 145 Summerfield Village, Oct. 24.
$364,000 Stealy Bartos, Stealy Shawna to Cozzi Robert M, Waterbury Grafefruit Tracts, Oct. 21.
$363,500 Olivo Adrian, Olivo Stephanie to Byers John, Byers Stacey, Lot 75 Riverwalk Village, Oct. 24.
$348,000 Turnquist Michele A to Bellar Ronald, Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Unit 23, Oct. 18.
$344,900 Snow Justin, Snow Michelle to Livingston Cynthia L, Livingston Thomas J, Lot 11 Gamble Creek Estates, Oct. 18.
$344,000 Deibel Kathleen Mary, Tudyk Kathleen M to George Ralph H, Lot 17 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 20.
$342,150 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Velez Jason R, Velez Melissa H, Lot 4067 Twin Rivers, Oct. 21.
$340,138 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Patricia M Simmon Revocable Trust, Simmon Joseph E, Simmon Patricia M, Lot 38 Indigo, Oct. 20.
$339,730 DR Horton Inc to Raduns Deborah, Raduns Robert, Lot 313 Del Tierra, Oct. 20.
$330,000 Everhart George E, Everhart Laura L to Quinlan Kathleen, Lot 6 Blk A Glenn Lakes, Oct. 21.
$328,380 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Shoemaker Constance L, Shoemaker Marion Lee, Lot 3036 Twin Rivers, Oct. 21.
$325,100 WCI Communities LLC to Patel Kalpesh, Patel Tina, Lot 233 Rosedale Addition, Oct. 18.
$324,500 Reed Jeffrey B, Reed Sonja to Arnezeder Diana R, Forsman Craig K, Lot 539 Stoneybrook at Heritage, Oct. 21.
$320,000 NFI Sarasota LLC, Nfi Sarasota Two LLC to Petersen Antoinette Patino, Petersen Gary L, Lot 25 Blk B Concession, Oct. 21.
$318,300 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC, Greyhawk Landing West, Oct. 20.
$310,000 Kaplan Elaine Helen to Limon Anne S, Limon Anthony D, Lot 9 Woodbrook, Oct. 19.
$310,000 Ralph M Wells Restatement and Declaration of Trust, Vespoli Lynda Wells, Wells Ralph M Restatement and Declaration of Trust to Hunt Jacqueline Ann, Lot 6 Blk A El Conquistador Village IIa, Oct. 20.
$303,000 Dunn Barry, Dunn Heather M to Craig Chester John, Craig Theresa, Lot 2 Blk 8 Barrington Ridge, Oct. 20.
$300,000 Quintana and Quintana Holdings LLC to Londeree Realty LLC, Blk B Harmon Park, Oct. 18.
$299,000 Young Jean, Young John to Franco Michael J, Franco Wendy A, Lot 73 Regal Oaks, Oct. 19.
$295,000 Fox James M Jr, Fox Stephanie K to Mayberry Arvin A II, Mayberry Catherine A, Lot 12 River Place, Oct. 18.
$295,000 Littlejohn Garrett, Littlejohn Patricia to Gianoni Jean E, Gianoni Robert A, Lot 149 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Oct. 24.
$295,000 Miller Ramona A, Ramona A Miller Trust to St Romain Lindsey E, Runaway Bay Unit 249, Oct. 21.
$295,000 Spriedejs Maris, Swartz Karen to Hoff Jean, Lot 18 Vintage Creek, Oct. 19.
$291,615 DR Horton Inc to Maley Kimberly M, Lot 246 Del Tierra, Oct. 24.
$290,040 Pulte Home Corporation to Tenenbaum Ann M, Tenenbaum Joel H, Lot 44 Del Webb, Oct. 19.
$289,770 Ellis Wendy L to Fielding Jason, Lot 742 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Oct. 19.
$285,000 Davis Lori K, Davis Steven J, Deacon Lorne A, Deacon Mark R, Deacon Sue E, Wilde Karen A, Wilde Ronald J to Smith Brian E, Smith Paula S, Lot 19 Blk D Bayshore Gardens, Oct. 20.
$285,000 SDS Real Estate Solutions LLC to Perry Craig M, Perry Sonya M, Lot 137 Arbor Lakes, Oct. 24.
$282,000 Dow Dianalynn, Dow Henry D to Bourroughs Leiwanna G, Bourroughs Lorenzo D, Lot 155 Oakhurst, Oct. 19.
$280,000 Hensley Geneva D, Hensley James F Jr, Lomerson Sherraine H to Malacarne Sally M, Lot 43 Avalon at The Villages of Palm Aire, Oct. 21.
$266,400 Cantrell Family Trust, Cantrell Louis E to Wajert Stephen, Lot 51 Fairfield, Oct. 24.
$265,000 Chasse Louis Joseph, Chasse Margaret Mary to Klein Christopher T, Lot 61 Crystal Lakes, Oct. 20.
$265,000 Rels LLC to Prayum Inc, Pt 28-34-17, Oct. 21.
$261,150 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Shirley Marcus S, Shirley Michelle L, Lot 22 Brookside Estates, Oct. 21.
$255,000 Bullock James R to Angell Mary E, Lot 129 Peridia Unit 4, Oct. 24.
$252,500 Ferrer Arnold, Ferrer Irene to Gallegos Ariana, Lot 135 Silverlake, Oct. 18.
$251,000 Keeler Gracy, Keeler Scott to Halterman Lucy, Merlina Clifford W, Lot 45 Cordova Lakes, Oct. 20.
$250,000 Mouzavires Jane, Mouzavires William E to Redmond Elizabeth Hill, Redmond John Patrick Jr, Blk 16 Longbeach Revised, Oct. 18.
$248,000 Aguilera Chavez Fernando, Aguilera Crystal to Acosta Robert, Pt 32-33-18, Oct. 19.
$245,000 Barbara L Luhr Trust, Hamm Miles, Luhr Barbara L Trust to Ferguson Larry D, Ferguson Sharon R, Lot 68 River Wilderness, Oct. 19.
$235,000 Dahn Edward, Dahn Rosemarie to Grottkau Jennifer L, Lot 22 Blk 4 Kingsfield Lakes, Oct. 19.
$235,000 Pennymac Corp to Fuller Kevin, Fuller Lauren, Lot 74 River Place, Oct. 24.
$232,200 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Kitchen Thomas C, Rush Kara A, Lot 34 Heron Creek, Oct. 21.
$230,000 Bartush Jacob R to Bianchi Alice M, Bianchi Lorrey M, Lot 77 Forest Creek, Oct. 24.
$229,000 Briggs Peter S, Briggs Suzette to Dixon Jennifer M, Dixon John D, Lot 79 Riverbay Townhomes, Oct. 24.
$225,000 Caseman Cristie A to Scherer Crystal R, Scherer David Keith, Lot 31 Westover, Oct. 21.
$225,000 Diehl Ruby E to Irizarry Carmen M, Marbes Silma, Lot 11 Summerfield Village, Oct. 18.
$225,000 Sunnydale Properties LLC to Palmetto X LLC, Blk 8 Orange Park, Oct. 24.
$222,000 Aubut Crystal, Aubut Kevin W, Long Crystal A to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 21 Covered Bridge Estates, Oct. 20.
$220,000 Duvall Elbert W to Fleming Sharon R, Fleming Terry W, Lot 16 Blk A Woods of Palma Sola, Oct. 20.
$220,000 Obyrne Michael J, Obyrne Rosanne R to Rebhan Janet M, Rebhan Joseph T, Grand Oak at Tara Unit 4 101, Oct. 21.
$218,000 Remenapp Kathryn A to Huntley Christopher M, Huntley Michaelene J, River Isles, Oct. 19.
$217,500 Foster Sandra E to Purdy William B, Lot 21 Covered Bridge Estates, Oct. 19.
$216,000 Progress Residential 2015 2 Borrower LLC to Scott Zachery T, Lot 214 Kingsfield Lakes, Oct. 21.
$214,900 Grady Luke T, Grady Melissa B to Obei Nancy, Lot 16 Lovesky Park, Oct. 18.
$214,900 Weymouth Carrie to Collazo Luis A, Lot 130 Harborage on Braden River, Oct. 18.
$214,000 Lewander Karen R to Hales Herbert F Jr, Lot 10 Blk K Country Club Heights, Oct. 18.
$209,000 Grover Nancy, Maher Maureen P to Crist Karen M, Crist Roger D, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 8, Oct. 18.
$208,240 DR Horton Inc to Transue Holly L, Lot 204 Willow Walk, Oct. 20.
$205,730 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Pierre Carolyn N, Lot 31 Willow Walk, Oct. 21.
$192,000 Houle Lynn, Juanita Mastromatteo Revocable Trust, Mastromatteo Juanita Revocable Trust to Ruggiero Ferdinand F Jr, Ruggiero Patricia J, Village Green of Bradenton Condominium Section 6 Unit 5602, Oct. 24.
$191,000 Dougherty Matt, Dougherty Noel J to Riddell Mark E, Riddell Sandrina, Lot 51 Parkside, Oct. 24.
$190,000 Hausch Elizabeth J, Hausch James P to Laughlin James Alan, Laughlin Julia Lynn, River Yacht and Racquet Club Unit 102, Oct. 21.
$189,000 Barfield Jennifer L, Barfield Vernie Jason to Takau Marisa, Lot 38 Old Mill Preserve, Oct. 21.
$187,000 Eckert Dorothy, Eckert Richard A to Ananicz Amy L, Ananicz Stephen P, Palma Sola Trace Unit 287, Oct. 21.
$180,509 Highland Holdings Inc to Mapps John L, Mapps Patronia L, Lot 24 Blk C Palmetto Estates, Oct. 18.
$180,000 Servian Mary Anne, Simon John L to Servian Mary Anne, Simon John L, Lot 7254 Mill Creek, Oct. 20.
$180,000 US Dept. of Housing and Urban Devlopment to Lorenze Mark, Shoreline Terraces IV at Perico Bay Club Unit 931, Oct. 18.
$179,972 Harris Vincent K, Harris Westine D to Rmac Trust Series 2016 Ctt, US Bank NA, A E Blantons Addition, Oct. 18.
$179,500 Gardner Billie M, Gardner Jeffery A to Berchtold Markus, Lot 13 Blk 2 Beachton Park, Oct. 21.
$177,000 Robinson Tim to Norman Christian Spence, Lot 850 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 18.
$176,000 Ferrara Heather D, Ferrara Nicholas R to Resendiz Marcela L, Resendiz Mario, Lot 508 Blk A Villages of Thousand Oaks, Oct. 18.
$175,000 Brown Carl H, Brown Norma J to Caixeiro Americo M, Caixeiro Nancy K, Waterway Unit 221, Oct. 19.
$175,000 Ross Angela Smyth to Garcia Fausto Antonio Gutierrez, Martinez Reinaldo Gutierrez, Lot 55 Lamp Post Place, Oct. 19.
$165,000 Bruski Jana A, Bruski Jeffrey S to Kratzert Amanda, Pomello Park, Oct. 20.
$165,000 Engholm Aloha I, Engholm Robert K to Denis R Vigneault 2011 Revocable Trust, Denise J Vigneault 2011 Revocable Trust Dated 9 22 11, Vigneault Denis R, Vigneault Denise J, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 33 H, Oct. 21.
$165,000 Mcknight Mary, Mcnevin Sue W Revocable Trust, Robertson Robin, Sue W Mcnevin Revocable Trust to Manatee County, Pt 10-34-22, Oct. 19.
$163,000 Taylor Susan to Markell Dorothy M, Forty Three West Palms Unit 2, Oct. 20.
$162,000 Brakeall Ashley Nicole, Jones Andrew Wade, Jones Family Trust, Jones Peggy Jean, Jones Peggy Schmidt to Hocking Beth M, Lot 85 Manatee Oaks III, Oct. 20.
$160,000 Ross Kenneth F, Ross Nancy M to Tkacz Sabina W, Lot 3 Oak View, Oct. 21.
$160,000 Watterson Brian, Watterson Nancy to Watterson Steven R, Lot 10 Blk C Fresh Meadows, Oct. 21.
$155,000 Rodriguez Natalia to Otero Jonatan, Lot 1 Blk 9 Holiday Heights First Addition, Oct. 24.
$150,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Willow Walk, Oct. 19.
$149,900 EBW Investements Inc, EBW Realty Solutions Inc to Hernandez Marisol, Pt 3-35-17, Oct. 20.
$145,000 Hubert Frank C, Hubert M Dawn to Red Anchor One LLC, Craig, Oct. 20.
$144,000 Bank of America to Sds Real Estate Solutions LLC, Lot 11 Blk K Sandpointe, Oct. 19.
$140,000 Loibl Beatrix, Loibl Werner M to Loibl Maximilian Werner, Lot 239 Riverdale Revised, Oct. 24.
$138,000 Miller Carolyn Renee, Miller Gregory M to Forrester Joy, Greens at Pinebrook Unit 307, Oct. 18.
$135,000 Kastel Barry A to Roy Karen J, Ten Downing Street Unit 402, Oct. 18.
$133,300 Ashe Gerald L to Ashe Gerald L, Wilson Rogers Antoinette, Matoaka Heights, Oct. 20.
$130,000 60th Avenue Bradenton Land Trust, Greenstein Eric to Corona Gilberto, Lot 120 Sunny Lakes Estates, Oct. 21.
$130,000 Devries Karen R to Main Benjamin F, Main Elicia C, Palmetto Point, Oct. 18.
$130,000 Max Nusman Revocable Living Trust, Nusman Max to Maxwell Gail P, Valencia Garden Condominium III Unit 315, Oct. 21.
$128,993 Resource Conservation of Sarasota LLC to Schollard Brett Ann, Schollard Paul K, 0, Oct. 20.
$127,500 Gardner Charles I, Gardner Stephanie G to Johnson David W, Johnson Liza, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 250, Oct. 18.
$125,000 Harrison Bradford C Sr, Harrison Judy T to Bigley Paul D, Knop Katherine, Lot 3 Blk 17 Sabal Harbour, Oct. 19.
$120,000 Vinson Margaret L, Vinson Toliver M to Galletto Laura A, Galletto Scott A, Scott A Galletto and Laura A Galletto Trust, Lot 11 Clear View Manor, Oct. 19.
$119,300 Knuckles Dorothy S, Knuckles Gary M to Knuckles Brian, Lot 8 Blk I White Bear Park, Oct. 18.
$115,345 Mccain Marilyn Michelle to Mccain Angela Leigh, Lot 6 Oak Manor, Oct. 19.
$115,000 Dander Ellen J to Alexeeva Elena, Pudel David, Timber Creek Unit 1924, Oct. 19.
$113,195 Battaglia Lisa M, Gill Robert to Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 4 Robert Park, Oct. 19.
$113,000 Southwest Investments of Florida LLC to Plaza Land Trust, Warman Philip V II, Lot 12 Blk 8 Fairview Park, Oct. 24.
$112,500 Wells Fargo Bank to Bulldog Properties Florida LLC, Gould Place, Oct. 18.
$109,000 EBW Investment Inc, EBW Realty Solutions Inc to Pericozzi Lisa, Pericozzi Sergio, Lot 15 Meadors, Oct. 20.
$100,914 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Kimps Milton W, Kimps Phyllis A, Lot 88 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Oct. 20.
$100,000 Banka Alajos, Bankane Maria Patkos to Fuentes Lazaro Aldo Rodriguez, Blk B Midway Terrace, Oct. 20.
$95,900 Mitchell Margie D to Torres Evelyn, Cortez Villas Condominium 7 Unit 14, Oct. 24.
$95,000 De Sha Jacquelyn N, Ehman Melanie D to Truta Lenuta, John Fowler, Oct. 21.
$95,000 Kruse Dennis to Kruse James R, Lot 63 Hammock Place, Oct. 24.
$90,334 Perkes Robert James to Kitts Janet Kimberly, Kitts Richard William, Pinehurst Estates Unit 97, Oct. 20.
$90,000 Phalin Bruce W to Sadler Leonora, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 2, Oct. 18.
$83,000 Cali Ronald to Torres Vladimir, 0, Oct. 18.
$81,000 Freed Justin, Roger Suzanne to Phase II Investments LLC Retirement Plan and Trust, Schroeder Leonard, Blk C J N Harris, Oct. 19.
$75,000 Rosander Isis, Rosander Mats to Fisher Mark Glenn, Blk B A J Adams Addition to Bradentown, Oct. 21.
$72,900 Gysel James Michael, Gysel Shari Lee, James Michael Gysel Living Trust, Shari Lee Gysel Living Trust to Stein Kathleen Fowler, Stein Matthew Syd, Black Coral Building of Harbor Pines Unit 8, Oct. 24.
$72,500 Cooper David R, Cooper Shirley A to Gourley Everett H, Gourley Sandra J, Piney Point Homeowners Unit 237, Oct. 19.
$72,500 Landry Bobbi Lyn to Howe Pamela, Lot 15 Blk E Windsor Park, Oct. 21.
$70,000 Gardziel Pollyann M, Kisicki Gloria Jean, Kisiki Gloria J, Parady Richard H to Waymire Barbara, Waymire Thomas, Royal Garden Estates Pt 6-35-17, Oct. 20.
$70,000 Mckergow Carole Lynn to Dannenberg Carl Junior, Vandeburg Mary, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1080, Oct. 20.
$65,000 Karoly Ernesto M, Karoly Erny M to Diaz Aracely, Lot 35 Orange Ridge, Oct. 18.
$63,837 Gautier Michael to Gutierrez Benedicto, Lot 54 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor, Oct. 20.
$62,000 Rosendahl Keith, St John Sue A to Neil Kevin Bruce, Neil Nancy Teresa, Desoto Square Villas Unit 2B, Oct. 18.
$59,900 Vennera Barbara A to Oshea John Patrick, Oshea Sarah Elizabeth, Second Bayshore Unit G 34, Oct. 18.
$59,250 Pierce Lorna, Pierce Lorna M to Macnitt Luann T, Pierce Lorna M, Lot 30 Blk E Bayshore Gardens, Oct. 20.
$49,000 Stewart Harold L to Stewart Betty A, Stewart Gary L, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 302, Oct. 19.
$48,000 Dry Karen C, Dry Richard D to Terry Tonda L, Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 7A, Oct. 19.
$45,000 Bell Clara Lee, Landis Eva Jane to Winkler Grace W, Woodpark at De Soto Square Unit 310, Oct. 19.
$45,000 Fournier Norman, Fournier Olga to Rivera Alex, Rivera Karen, Riviera Dunes Marina Unit N 56, Oct. 20.
$41,000 Zimmerman Linda D, Zimmerman Myron R to Vogan Julie, Lot 292 Fair Lane Acres, Oct. 19.
$39,700 Previte Catherine T to Previte Catherine T, Previte Peter John, Villages of Thousand Oaks Unit 15, Oct. 18.
$35,000 Dennis E Weber Revocable Living Trust, Weber Dennis E, Weber Janet E to Barone Leonard L, Sugar Creek Estates Inc Unit 31, Oct. 21.
$35,000 GFB Partners LLLP to Simpson Anne R, Simpson Stephen P, Lot 52 North River Estates, Oct. 20.
$35,000 Jones Marshall H, Jones Yvonne Annette to Candlish Angela N, Candlish John M, Pomello Park, Oct. 19.
$33,300 Alexander Peter G Jr to Citimortgage Inc, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 409 D 2014 Ca 006279, Oct. 18.
$32,000 Wagner Lana J to Ondrey Gary W, Ondrey James Ross, Ondrey Lindsay Alys, Riviera Dunes Marina Unit N 26, Oct. 19.
$28,400 Baten Charles A, Summerfield Riverwalk Village Association Inc to Real Estate Services Group Inc, Lot 36 Blk D 4 Summerfield Village 2016-CC-001906, Oct. 18.
$25,500 Wollerman Mary A to Pellegrino Anthony, Pellegrino Christina Ann, Wollerman Mary A, Blk 1 First Addition to Ellenton, Oct. 24.
$24,702 Brigham Paul L, Kemper Florida Realty Trust to Kemper Annette, Country Village Unit 4301, Oct. 18.
$23,050 Jackson Eric to Holloway Takeira, Lot 15 Blk C Bayview Park Resub, Oct. 24.
$20,000 Khator Suresh to Lawson Fletcher Jr, Pt 20-33-19, Oct. 19.
