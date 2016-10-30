Real estate transactions Oct. 31, 2016

$10,236,100 Storage Quest Bradenton Limited Partnership to Istorage PO LLC, Pt 26-34-18, Oct. 13.
$3,550,000 Anthony Glen Carlton 2010 Revocable Trust, Carlton Anthony Glenn, Carlton Lela Mae Cribbs, Carlton Lisa Ann, Carlton Steven G, Guertin Lisa Ann Carlton, Lela Mae Cribbs Carlton 2010 Revocable Trust, Marlow Earl C, Marlow Ralph T, Marlowe Ralph T, Wener S to Triangle Ranch LLC, 0, Oct. 13.
$1,700,000 Triplett Penny C, Triplett Revocable Living Trust, Triplett Scott W to Ramey Esti, Ramey Robert, Pt 27-35-17, Oct. 13.
$1,250,000 Berry Fish LLC, Pineapple Fish LLC to Ravuri Alexis Leigh, Ravuri Rajesh, Pt 18-34-16, Oct. 17.
$1,200,001 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward, Wallace James Macaulay Jr Inter Vivos Trust to Landmark 1896 LLC, Lot 17 Turners Plat, Oct. 17.
$1,156,539 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Storey Michael A, Storey Nancy K, Riverdale Revised, Oct. 12.
$1,075,000 Girman Danielle, Girman John R to Andrews Diane G, Andrews George A, Lot 44 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 12.
$845,000 Werner Michael H, Werner Patricia L to Price Joaris, Price Michael, Lot 516 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Oct. 13.
$840,000 Petterson Cynthia G, Petterson John E to Jhhg LLC, La Playa Unit 203, Oct. 14.
$728,000 Mcintosh Family Corporation to Desoto Plaza Realty LLC, Highland Park, Oct. 12.
$715,000 Maytham Donna C to Payne David B, Payne Susan M, Lot 72 St James Park, Oct. 14.
$662,500 Arndt Family Trust, Arndt Melody M, Arndt Richard David to Izenson Catherine S, Izenson David L, Lot 179 Blk E Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 14.
$622,500 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Tirard Jane Helen Mary, Lot 257 Esplanade, Oct. 14.
$620,000 Bomar Karl J, Bomar Kurt, Hutto Kenneth Robert Revocable Living Trust, Hutto Marjorie B Revocable Living Trust, Kenneth Robert Hutto and Marjorie B Hutto Revocable Living Trust to Buecheler Aileen Stella, Buecheler Richard Gordon, Blk H Riverside Park, Oct. 17.
$575,000 Holton Rae Lynn, Holton Russell Glenn to Schuller Hildegard M, Lot 4 Blk Q Tidewater Preserve, Oct. 13.
$567,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to DR Horton Inc, Willow Walk, Oct. 12.
$560,000 Wetterhall Gary K, Wetterhall Susan K to Clifford Reamonn, Bermuda Bay Club 3 Unit 16, Oct. 13.
$544,800 Stillie Barbara to King Janet L, King Richard M, Muscato Elizabeth E, Mariners Cove Unit 824B, Oct. 14.
$537,873 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Kepp Mary Virginia, Kepp Warren C, Lot 290 Esplanade, Oct. 14.
$535,400 Iacobelli John L, John L Iacobelli Trust to Mahoney Mark Ray, Lot 4070 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 17.
$528,859 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Warder Anil A, Warrier Elizabeth A, Lot 104 Indigo, Oct. 12.
$525,000 Hall Jerry D, Hall Mary Frances to Moore James M, Moore Katherine A, Pt 36-35-20, Oct. 17.
$525,000 Scott Alison F, Scott John to Dunn Cary Leo, Dunn Heather Amanda, Lot 511 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Oct. 14.
$504,800 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Hengel James R, Hengel Janice K, Lot 238 Greyhawk Landing West, Oct. 12.
$503,900 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Volner Brian, Volner Lauren A, Lot 3079 Twin Rivers, Oct. 17.
$489,000 Mcdonald Patrick H to Levin Janis L, Levin Lawrence A, Lot 1087 River Club South, Oct. 12.
$480,000 Parraga David, Parraga Laura S to Roger O Rottschafer Trust, Rottschafer Roger O, Lot 139 Riverdale Revised, Oct. 14.
$479,901 Watje James R, Watje Tracie B to Farkas Andrea, King Kevin, Lot 315 Riverdale Revised, Oct. 14.
$459,000 Alice M Prasad Revocable Trust, Prasad Alice M, Prasad Sudhir to Aoudi Ali H, Aoudi Ishak H, Lot 7224 Mill Creek, Oct. 12.
$450,000 Surgnier Bonnie J, Surgnier Julius L to Myers Lawrence A, Myers Margaret C, Lot 4 Coral Shores East, Oct. 14.
$440,000 Stack Jessica L, Stack Lance W to Crotty Thomas, Lot 434 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Oct. 12.
$436,000 Mason Dale R, Mason Elizabeth G, Mason Trust to Price Katherine, Price Lawrence L, Lot 11 Ryf Winderness Estates, Oct. 13.
$431,000 Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Seidl June, Seidl Troy, Lot 340 Greyhawk Landing West, Oct. 17.
$428,886 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Dubinsky Donna, Dubinsky Eric, Lot 322 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 14.
$424,700 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Woodman Johnathan R, Woodman Tara L, Lot 109 Oakleaf Hammock, Oct. 17.
$420,000 WCI Communities LLC to Scherzinger Frances S, Scherzinger John M, Lot 100 Rosedale Addition, Oct. 12.
$415,900 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to RudoLPh Johnny, RudoLPh Sharon, Lot 6 Enclave at Country Meadows, Oct. 13.
$415,000 Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Hanson Kimberly A, Hanson Michael R, Lot 364 Greyhawk Landing West, Oct. 17.
$414,534 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Dodge Jodie L, Dodge Vincent J, Lot 139 Greyhawk Landing West, Oct. 17.
$400,274 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Reynolds Janet S, Reynolds Theodore A, Lot 131 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Oct. 13.
$396,322 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Garrett Kathleen Carson, Garrett Luther Elmore, Lot 321 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 13.
$387,039 River Reach Associates LLC to Zanutto John, Lot 8 Rivers Reach, Oct. 12.
$385,000 Barnsley Ivan, Barnsley Jane D to Blankenship Dwight D, Lot 5205 Mill Creek, Oct. 17.
$382,000 Huff James, Sexauer Donald to Irwin Donald B, Irwin Joan, Emily C Earles Resubdivision, Oct. 12.
$377,500 Carbone Stacey D, Deloynes Daniel G to Lee Sarah G, Lee Seokjin, Lagoon I at Tidewater Preserve Unit D, Oct. 12.
$375,000 Colleary Shirley Ann Evans, Shirley Ann Evans Colleary Trust to Steven Connie Sue, Steven James Ian, Lot 1 Hawthorn Park, Oct. 17.
$374,800 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Schultz Carl J, Schultz Donna L, Lot 358 Greyhawk Landing West, Oct. 12.
$367,276 River Reach Associates LLC to Feliciano Miguel A, Vargas Ileana, Lot 253 Rivers Reach, Oct. 17.
$365,000 Marchi Sylvie R, Tenbrunsel Robert, Tenbrunsel Sylvie to Sarnowski Edward J, Sarnowski Sharon L, Lot 5074 Cascades at Sarasota, Oct. 14.
$365,000 Mccartney Jack, Mccartney Sherry L to Vitale Cecilia G, Vitale Donald E, Lot 1 Blk 4 Holmes Beach 17Th Unit, Oct. 17.
$365,000 Smith Brian E, Smith Paula to Klepek James, Klepek Jamie, Lot 11 Blk 4 Barrington Ridge, Oct. 13.
$360,000 Ernst Cynthia, Ernst Thomas J to Richardson Hardie Lee, Richardson Kristin Nicole, Lot 43 Highland Ridge, Oct. 14.
$360,000 Guidash Gayle E, Guidash Troy to Depaola Jason M, Depaola Jennifer A, Lot 64 Ancient Oaks, Oct. 14.
$360,000 Ibbott David G to Seyler Pamela, Seyler Robert, Lot 41 Palm Aire at Sarasota, Oct. 12.
$360,000 Mandarin Development Inc to Tabak Alex, Lot 69 Riva Trace, Oct. 12.
$360,000 Oddy Richard Mark to Curbelo Carlos L, Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Inc Unit 16A, Oct. 14.
$347,500 Barrows Suzanne Mackenzie, Stearns Suzanne Mackenzie to Cjpj0508 LLC, Lot 3 Reclinata, Oct. 13.
$347,000 Herrington Lee, Herrington Sarah A to Demetrius Overal Pamela, Donald Overal Living Trust, Overal Donald J, Pamela Demetrius Overal Living Trust, Lot 18 University Groves Estates Reserve, Oct. 17.
$346,127 Provident National Property Group LLC to Zdrale Francine A, Zdrale George S, Lot 194 Woodbrook, Oct. 12.
$345,000 Tonnies Glory M, Tonnies Joseph H to Swan Barbara C, Swan John C, Swan Living Trust, Lot 22 Woodbrook, Oct. 12.
$345,000 Torres Migdalia to Smith Lawrence E Jr, Smith Megan A, Lot 1010 Oakleaf Hammock, Oct. 12.
$344,500 Blount Carah A, Blount Jesse J to Garbach Grant E, Lot 20 Central Park, Oct. 12.
$340,000 Krebs Rodney A to Foster Erika, Foster John, Pt 23-35-18, Oct. 12.
$339,500 MO Definitely Ventures LLC to Waynick Karen, Lot 1 Blk 4 Tropical Shores, Oct. 12.
$337,500 Evans Linda R, Evans William J to Lemmons Matthew G, Lot 28 Palmbrooke at River Club North, Oct. 12.
$335,500 Nelson John, Nelson Trudy to Elder Larry P, Elder Pamela M, Whitney Beach Unit 101, Oct. 12.
$335,045 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Horvath Carol L, Montalbano Valery, Lot 255 Eagle Trace, Oct. 17.
$335,000 Marcus Wayne to Hibbard Donna, Hibbard Richard, Lot 31 Blk I Tidewater Preserve, Oct. 14.
$334,000 James Kathryn R to Meyers Gerald N, Meyers Lois Jean, Lot 4042 Mill Creek, Oct. 17.
$332,064 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Johnson David P, Lot 256 Eagle Trace, Oct. 12.
$328,900 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Torok Jeffrey D, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1704, Oct. 12.
$328,000 Herron Andrew R, Herron Stacey E to Copeland Timothy Frederick, Farkas Stephen Barrett, Lot 71 River Plantation, Oct. 13.
$327,190 Pulte Home Corporation to David Kody, David Melissa, Lot 727 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 12.
$325,000 Le Elaine M, Le Ho N to Tremblay Goldie, Tremblay Rejean, Lot 279 Trails, Oct. 14.
$324,000 Fortunati Mark F to Wickens Jefferson R, Wickens Susan, Lot 78 Rivers Reach, Oct. 12.
$323,000 Meehan John B, Meehan Mary Lou, Meehan Revocable Trust to Isherwood James B, Isherwood Margaret H, Lot 161 Carlyle at The Villages of Palm Aire, Oct. 12.
$320,000 Poston Patricia Michelle, Santarlas Debra to Huff James P, Sexauer Donald E, Pt 27-34-17, Oct. 13.
$316,878 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Robinson Judith K, Robinson Richard L, Saracina I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 101, Oct. 13.
$315,000 Tindal Barbara E, Tindal Steven L to Jones Ruthann, Cape Town Village Unit 6, Oct. 17.
$311,937 Provident National Property Group LLC to Hill Lisa L, Lot 213 Woodbrook, Oct. 12.
$310,000 Brunson Charles F Revocable Trust, Brunson Marian Eanes, Charles F Brunson and Marian Eanes Brunson Revocable Trust to Mak301 LLC, Tropical Harbor, Oct. 12.
$308,574 Capital One to Gabbard Jason, Gabbard Nicole, Lot 18 Blk A Braden Pines, Oct. 13.
$305,900 University Village LLC to Ronin Yegor, Lot 191 University Village, Oct. 17.
$305,499 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Gillespie Ryan N, Lot 38 Eagle Trace, Oct. 12.
$305,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Wicklund David William, Wicklund Ruby Alice, Lot 433 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 12.
$304,600 University Village LLC to Baker Betty Linda, Lot 192 University Village, Oct. 17.
$304,000 Lemmons Matthew G to Brown Brandon Lee, Brown Lauren Rachael, Lot 30 Crossing Creek Village, Oct. 12.
$302,464 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Kocak Hope G, Lot 55 Eagle Trace, Oct. 17.
$300,000 Heckendorn Elizabeth E, Reed Jonathan R to Cobblestone Iii LLC, Lot 13 Northshore at Riviera Dunes, Oct. 13.
$299,900 Sher Patricia Ann to Ruffo Kent A, Vold Connie, Lot 49 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Oct. 12.
$295,000 Copp Norman E, Copp Patricia T to Horne Casey G, Horne Kate E, Pt 1-34-18, Oct. 14.
$295,000 Novak Eugene G, Novak Rhonda M to Collins Amanda, Collins Matthew, Lot 550 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 14.
$295,000 Pearce Debra M, Pearce Robert J to Horn Clifton D, Horn Jo El R, Sun Isle of Bradenton Beach Unit 3, Oct. 17.
$294,708 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Marquette Beverly S, Lot 188 Eagle Trace, Oct. 12.
$294,300 Johnson George E, Johnson George Evert to Sherwin Laura M, Sherwin Roger Eric, Lot 2093 Mill Creek, Oct. 13.
$292,900 Scuderi Carol E, Scuderi Christopher J to Reynolds Patricia L, Lot 116 West Glenn, Oct. 12.
$292,500 Converse Allen to Kinzel Adam Michael, Kinzel Nicole, Lot 332 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 13.
$290,000 Caravel Brazil LLC to Brennan John, Lot 15 Greyhawk Landing, Oct. 17.
$290,000 Hedin Paula M to Taunton Patricia, Lot 6 Central Park, Oct. 12.
$290,000 Vitale Cecilia G, Vitale Donald E to Klein Manfred, Lot 4 Blk E Belair Bayou, Oct. 17.
$289,900 Williams Christina M to Cucci Kathryn M, Cucci Stephen L Jr, Pt 33-34-22, Oct. 13.
$287,000 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Perry Heather Cameron, Saracina Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 102, Oct. 13.
$285,000 Combs Janet E, Janet E Combs Revocable Trust to Mkm Rentals LLC, Flamingo Cay Apartments Unit 37, Oct. 12.
$284,000 University Villages LLC to Daly Kevin T, Lot 196 University Village, Oct. 12.
$282,500 Olson Amy E, Olson Christopher C to Beausang John B, Beausang Susan M, Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 8049, Oct. 17.
$280,968 River Reach Associates LLC to Poculan Goldamier, Tan Allyn M, Lot 229 Rivers Reach, Oct. 12.
$280,843 River Reach Associates LLC to Greene Kristin I, Greene Robert L, Lot 232 Rivers Reach, Oct. 12.
$280,000 Waters Faye G, Waters Jerry L to Wennberg Doreen, Wennberg Scott D, Lot 158 Bougainvillea Place, Oct. 12.
$279,141 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bridegroom Carol F, Bridegroom William E, Lot 56 Eagle Trace, Oct. 12.
$278,990 Neal Commumties of Southwest Florida LLC to Pavlow Victor, Pavlow Yvonne W, Lot 114 Eagle Trace, Oct. 12.
$278,220 Pulte Home Corporation to Kollmeyer Chantal D, Lot 47 Del Webb, Oct. 12.
$277,000 Carmichael Tatra E to Moise Maga Lie, Pierre Louis ALCide, Lot 155 Silveriake, Oct. 12.
$276,953 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Frieden Ann M, Frieden Tom L, Lot 206 Silverleaf, Oct. 12.
$275,500 Depaola Jason M, Depaola Jennifer A to Deneweth Young Pamela Suzanne, Young Earl Edward Jr, Lot 30 Blk B Glenbrooke, Oct. 14.
$270,000 Majano Alma G to Crymer David I, Leggett Catherine A, Lot 413 Sabal Harbour, Oct. 13.
$269,000 Nelson Ann G, Nelson Bradley G to Fakarava LLC, Lot 122 Sonoma, Oct. 14.
$268,097 River Reach Associates LLC to Davis Robert Edward, Lot 217 Rivers Reach, Oct. 12.
$265,700 Kettelhut Brandi Lynn, Morton Brandi, Morton Jason to Wessels Jeffery R, Wessels Robin K, Lot 373 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 14.
$265,200 Cargor Partners Iii Parrish LC to Reitwiesner Andrew M, Reitwiesner Diana L, Lot 95 River Plantation, Oct. 17.
$265,000 Albert Wiesbauer Trust, Wiesbauer Albert to Parker Ceburn R, Parker Jeaneen S, Pt 21-33-21, Oct. 17.
$265,000 Cooper Marie A Revocable Living Trust, Marie A Cooper Revocable Living Trust, Pennell Barbara J to Brown Gerald M Jr, Waterbury Graperfruit Tracts, Oct. 13.
$265,000 Edith S Starr Revocable Trust 2004, Starr Edith, Starr Kelly Anne to Lauria Frank T, Lauria Kathleen M, Lot 5026 Cascades at Sarasota, Oct. 14.
$260,990 Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Penna Ackerman Carrie Irene, Piano Rita, Lot 154 Blk F Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 12.
$260,000 Keller Jennifer D to Mueller Christopher, Mueller Robyn, Lot 18 Greenbrook Village, Oct. 17.
$259,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Dimeo Robert Gerald, Lot 159 Blk F Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 13.
$258,200 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Wang Hui, Lot 96 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Oct. 13.
$258,020 Pulte Home Corporation to Varela Juan M, Zuleta Eglibeth, Lot 5 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 12.
$257,500 T and G Property Management of Central Florida LLC to Ergood Christopher, Ergood Christy, Lot 56 Tropical Harbor, Oct. 17.
$255,000 Davidson Jeanne L to Reagan Aaron, Reagan Stephanie, Lot 13 Blk 3 Kingsfield Lakes, Oct. 12.
$255,000 Muhn Family Living Trust, Muhn Gladys E to Muhn Geraldine M, Muhn Jeffrey A, Edgewater Pointe at Perico Bay Club Unit 141, Oct. 17.
$255,000 Seyler Pamela M, Seyler Robert L to Stengle Martin F, Lot 83 Summerfield Village, Oct. 12.
$255,000 Weber Shane D to Nguyen Dung A, Nguyen Hang T, Lot 66 Summerfield Village, Oct. 12.
$254,900 Cordero Paulo S, Labrecque Eric to Bousquet Eileen T, Bousquet Joseph F, Lot 33 Blk 2 Village Green of Bradenton, Oct. 12.
$250,000 Baker Kimberly, Baker Michael C to Poor Thomas J, Stockton Lauren, Blk 4 New Home Development Company, Oct. 17.
$249,500 Suncastle Properties LLC to Holland Gerald S, Holland Phyllis A, Lot 2 Fairway Six, Oct. 12.
$248,750 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Layhew Patrick James, Layhew Zelda Harriet, Lot 27 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Oct. 12.
$247,520 Hoffman George H, Hoffman Gloria T to Lehman Diane L, Lehman John D Jr, Lot 20 Blk C Fiddlers Green, Oct. 12.
$247,000 Davenport Jason Scott, Davenport Margaret Marie to Bolanos Mariela, Yepes William, Lot 198 Aberdeen, Oct. 12.
$247,000 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Leon John Victor Jr, Sajdak Jeffrey Mathew, Lot 73 Creekwood Townhomes, Oct. 12.
$245,403 MML I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Novakowski Deborah J, Novakowski Francis T, Lot 189 Silverleaf, Oct. 17.
$245,000 Adkins Christina, Adkins James P to Vanover Regena, Lot 7 Lakewood Estates, Oct. 12.
$245,000 Ergood Chris, Ergood Christy to Downer Douglas E, Downer Megan A Black, Lot 16 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Oct. 12.
$240,000 Jain Arun K, Jain Rachana to Zak Elaine M, Laguna at Riviera Dunes Iv Unit 207, Oct. 12.
$240,000 Stahl Elinora J, Stahl Family Trust to Hawkins Mark, Hawkins Nancy, Braden River Lakes, Oct. 13.
$240,000 Wamu Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2004 Pr2 Trust, Wells Fargo Bank to Gaschler Jill, Holzwarth David S, Lot 27 Blk 4 Palma Sola Park, Oct. 12.
$240,000 Wingardh Christer C, Wingardh Peggy Ann to Harris Mark Jay, Harris Teresa Lee, Lot 423 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Oct. 12.
$239,900 Campbell Christopher R, Campbell Jessica F to Nguyen Demi, Lot 208 Copperstone, Oct. 13.
$239,900 Hughes Kenneth R, Hughes Ulrika G, Hughes Ulrike G to Adams Mary K, Adams William, Lot 42 Kew Gardens, Oct. 13.
$238,000 Day Thomas A to Weeks Raabe Pamela A, Lot 20 Blk B Glenbrooke, Oct. 13.
$237,500 Morelli Bob, Morelli H Nena to George P Stellas Jr Trust, Stellas George P Jr, Club Bamboo South Unit 124, Oct. 12.
$237,000 DR Horton Inc to Dougherty Josephine A, Dougherty Sttella N, Lot 4 Park Place, Oct. 12.
$234,500 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc, Greyhawk Landing West, Oct. 13.
$232,015 PGCI Iv=V LLC to Bonifazi Gerda E Revocable Trust, Bonifazi Reno, Reno Bonifazi and Gerda E Bonifazi Revocable Trust, Lot 147 Silverleaf, Oct. 12.
$232,000 Stitgen Joan T, Stitgen Marvin M to Briggs Dwight W, Sims William M, Garden Lakes Village Unit 22, Oct. 12.
$230,990 DR Horton Inc to Graham Gwendolyn, Graham Michael, Lot 3 Park Place, Oct. 13.
$230,989 PGCI IV LLC to Decker Jonathan B, Person Alexandria N, Lot 43 Silverleaf, Oct. 12.
$230,600 Ferguson Daniel R, Ferguson Karen H to Christiana Trust, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2012 13, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 3090 Twin Rivers 2013 Ca 006524, Oct. 13.
$228,000 Weydig Diana, Weydig Walter G to Nichols James S, Lot 14 Blk A Greenfield Plantation, Oct. 12.
$227,000 Kramer Fran T, Kramer Lanny S to Lipkin Robert P, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 201, Oct. 17.
$225,000 Stokes Linda S, Stokes Rodney A to Hafner Paul L, Pinehurst Village Unit 59, Oct. 12.
$221,000 Fitzgerald Patricia E to Edwards Carla L, Lot 17 Blk C Braden River Lakes, Oct. 12.
$218,500 Cooke Susan L to Branham Joshua, Lot 55 Waterford, Oct. 13.
$218,030 PGCI IV LLC to Ricca Carmine P Jr, Lot 59 Silverleaf, Oct. 12.
$217,800 Stephenson Manor Homes Inc to Maronda Homes Inc, Heron Creek, Oct. 17.
$217,795 PGCI IV LLC to Dowling Courtney S, Elderkin Jacqueline J, Lot 61 Silverleaf, Oct. 12.
$217,500 Devore Donald Howard, Devore Douglas Allen, Devore Gary, Devore Philip, Donaldson Carol Joyce, Rainone Judith Ann to Szalanczy Laszlo, Pomello Park, Oct. 14.
$215,000 Branham Joshua to Powers Bonnie L, Powers Joseph F, Lot 87 Parkside, Oct. 13.
$215,000 PheLPs Sharon L to Damico Guido S, Damico Janet A, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 99, Oct. 12.
$214,000 Beddow Caroline A to Lyu Yang, Lakebridge Unit 63, Oct. 14.
$210,000 BDS Development Corp to Foster Erika, Foster John, Pt 23-35-18, Oct. 12.
$209,740 Owen Gary John to Colley Adam R, Colley Lindsey V, Lot 3 Blk L1 Riverdale, Oct. 17.
$202,500 Main Benjamin Fessington, Main Elicia Celeste to Drobny Tiffany L, Lot 93 Lakeside Preserve, Oct. 12.
$198,000 White Jeffrey H, White Licia M to Skorupa Mary, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 74, Oct. 12.
$195,000 Divine Plumbing Inc to Miller Victoria, English Villa, Oct. 17.
$195,000 Tomaszewski Jeffrey M to Taylor Austin Tyler, Lot 18 Blk 2 Cypress Pond Estates, Oct. 13.
$192,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Maniktala Roopa Aneja, Maniktala Sujay, Veranda Iv at River Strand Unit 2525, Oct. 14.
$190,000 Behbahani Mehasti, Behbahani Revocable Trust to Rollon Leslie A, Cypress Strand Unit 44 201, Oct. 17.
$187,500 Holtey Orion J to Mcgill Claire, Mcgill Walter Scott Iv, Lot 19 Braden Crossings, Oct. 17.
$182,000 King Kathleen J to Faust Lisa M, Lot 1 Cordova Lakes, Oct. 12.
$182,000 Rushing Paul S to Hays Christie A, Hays Gary P Jr, Lot 138 Fosters Creek, Oct. 12.
$180,200 Briggs Brian R, Briggs Lurleen L, Kingsfield Homeowners Association Inc to Bank of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc Asset Backed Certificates Series 2005 13, Lot 27 Blk C Kingsfield 2015-CA-004923, Oct. 13.
$180,000 Denny William Paul, Smith Patricia P, Smith Robert O to TRD Investments LLC, Lot 4 Blk A Spanish Park, Oct. 13.
$179,900 Lynch Jacklyn Ann, Miller Jacki, Miller Jacklyn Ann to Rivera Linda M, Lot 17 Blk 3 Whitfield Manor, Oct. 14.
$178,840 Geartz Kathie J, Geartz Kent W, Kent W Geartz Revocable Living Trust to Crocker Donna M, Crocker Michael D, Lot 25 Oak View, Oct. 13.
$174,900 Astete Debra L, Astete Luis E to Wilson Lori J, Lot 281 Rosedale Manor, Oct. 13.
$169,900 Johnson Jennifer L to Truitt Geraldine B, Lot 133 Fosters Creek, Oct. 13.
$169,400 Fortune Judy A, Fortune Walter S to Drysdale John, Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 644, Oct. 13.
$165,000 Ciasullo Joseph E to Stephens Chad, Stephens Sarah, Pine Terrace, Oct. 12.
$165,000 Frazee Helen Wehmeyer, Helen Wehmeyer Frazee Revocable Living Trust to Dougherty Bart D, Fairway Oaks Unit 16 A, Oct. 17.
$162,000 Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, Bank of New York Trust Company, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Ctfs Series 2003 Rs3 to Miano David R, Oaklawn, Oct. 13.
$155,000 Freitas Lucia to Froug Jodi Ellen, Palm Aire at Sarasota No 8B Unit 202, Oct. 14.
$154,500 Wells Fargo Bank to Peyton Jayson, Blk A Lyonsdale, Oct. 17.
$149,900 J and K Property Solutions LLC to Newhall Paul K, Lot 41 Farrows, Oct. 13.
$149,000 Skillin Sharon to Lopez Rosalio, Lot 27 Blk 36 Holiday Heights, Oct. 12.
$149,000 Tropic Isles Co Op Inc to Grossi Miriam, Grossi Paul, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 128, Oct. 17.
$148,000 Rinehart Homes LLC to Chavez Celia, Chavez Daniel A, Lot 38 Cortez Landings, Oct. 12.
$145,000 Chatani Kavita K, Padmanabh Pari to Chainami Kamlesh, Kamlesh Chainami Revocable Trust, Stone Harbour Ii Unit 513, Oct. 12.
$145,000 Oreilly Kathleen E, Oreilly Michael T to West Marilyn B, Tara Verandas Two Unit 104, Oct. 14.
$142,000 Joseph J Nicolini and Madeline G Nicolini Revocable Living Trust, Nicolini Joseph J, Nicolini Madeline G to Ferrigon Tanya N R, Lot 11 Blk D Southwood Village, Oct. 13.
$135,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Izquierdo Juan Carlos Barrera, Patterson Claire Elizabeth, Lot 155 Oak View, Oct. 12.
$133,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Fleming Arthur L, Fleming Sheila E, Lot 3 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 12.
$133,000 Lynn Jason Perry, Morris Annalee G to Mahon John F, Lot 18 Melwood Oaks, Oct. 12.
$132,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to and So It Begins LLC, Lot 16 Blk 1 Bayou Harbor, Oct. 12.
$130,000 Edens Brenda, Key Patricia A to Panarello Denise, Summerfield Hollow Unit 101, Oct. 12.
$130,000 Tarabokia Laura D to Curtin Diane, Curtin Mark, Serenata Sarasota Unit 204, Oct. 12.
$120,000 Cooper Vera C, Cooper Willie G, Murrell Vera Christine to Roe Anthony J, Lot 1A B Blk A Villas, Oct. 12.
$120,000 Kirouac Georges to Usa Property68 LLC, Shorewalk Bath Tennis Club Unit 103B, Oct. 12.
$112,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Amber Glen, Oct. 17.
$111,000 Fullilove Jenny to Keppel Deanna L, Keppel William E, Cambridge Village Unit 15, Oct. 12.
$110,600 Trocki Norbert J Ii, Woodland Green Condominium Association Inc to Gt Trust, Woodland Green Iii Unit C 5 2016-CC-001028, Oct. 13.
$105,500 Aaronson Beth S, Goldsmith David M to Calloway Crystal D, Village at Townpark Unit 102, Oct. 17.
$102,000 Migunov Alexander, Migunov Elena to De Oliveira Antonio Pedro, De Oliveira Blenda, Shadybrook Village Unit 67 C, Oct. 12.
$100,460 Nearn Gloria Denise to Jones Gerald L, Lot 6 Blk 2 A B Bennett, Oct. 14.
$93,200 Babbas Carolyn, Bua Anthony to Middaugh Robert V Jr, Huntington Woods Unit B, Oct. 17.
$93,000 Cox Robert E, Cox Rosemary to Stahl Elinora, Lot 20 Blk E Casa Loma Mobile Home, Oct. 13.
$89,100 Grolemlnd William to Cruz Eladio, Woodlawn Lakes, Oct. 12.
$88,000 Stumpf Thais to Albritton Leonard E, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 75, Oct. 17.
$85,000 Guio Carmaeleta, Williams Carmaeleta to Davis John Jeff, Woodland Village Unit 14, Oct. 13.
$85,000 Mcfarland James C to Obrien Michael Shane, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Subdivision Unit 259, Oct. 17.
$81,900 Manson Cherish L, Manson Robert L, Trautman Cherish L to Herrington David W, Herrington Pamela S, Harbor Pines Unit 7, Oct. 14.
$80,000 Myers Douglas G, Myers Laurie A to Gaudi Enterprises LLC, Pt 28-35-20, Oct. 14.
$80,000 Turner Moore Julie to Avalos Juan Carlos Villa, Pt 33-34-22, Oct. 13.
$80,000 UStates Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to Maldonado Jaime Wilfredo, Lot 6 Ten Oaks, Oct. 13.
$74,000 Bird Michael S to Pareti Deborah Bird, Sherwood Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 217, Oct. 13.
$70,000 Persad Marilyn, Persaud Marilyn to Piliado Jose Alfaro, Rodriguez Lucia E Mendoza, Calbert Hauser, Oct. 12.
$69,000 Selene Finance LP to Castle 2016 LLC, Pt 24-35-17, Oct. 13.
$63,500 Roberts Julie A, Roberts Mark E to Stevens Joseph M, Lot 15 Blk 39 Trailer Estates, Oct. 12.
$60,000 Herron Brian M, Herron Dianna C to Pope Jessica L, Pope John F III, Pt 32-34-22, Oct. 17.
$55,000 3708 LLC to Church of God Cleveland Tennessee, Fairbanks Daniel, Hall Ed, Moore Lisa, Samoset Church of God, Blk J Hill Park, Oct. 12.
$50,000 Farmer Rebecca to 2Dl Properties LLC, Pt 17-33-21, Oct. 17.
$50,000 Vickers Loreen, Vickers William A Jr to Keys Joshua A, Piney River, Oct. 17.
$42,500 Gold Tree Co Op Inc to Henson Harold K, Henson Shirley L, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 103, Oct. 13.
$42,500 Judith A Williams Living Trust, Williams Judith A to Booth Danny, Love Kathleen, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 14 3, Oct. 12.
$42,000 Pierce Eric B, Pierce Graham to Carnio Goncalves, Carnio Tatiana Valadares Goncalves, Valadares Tatiana, Ironwood Third Unit 404 D, Oct. 12.
$37,523 Nagle Marion, Nagle Warren to Flood Lynn, Nagle Marion, Nagle Warren, Summerfield Hollow Unit 105, Oct. 12.
$34,000 Coddington Kathleen, Gill David, Parsons Barbara Christian, Reed Barbara to Fortson Homes LLC, Lot 8 Blk 6 Tropical Shores, Oct. 13.
$30,000 Dillard Brian Stephen to Brockschmidt Barbara A, Lev Jo Ann T, Blk G Fair Lane Acres, Oct. 17.
$29,000 Conover Jenean L to Warrington Richard Earl, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 72 3, Oct. 12.
$28,000 Hostetler Jane, Peterson Maxine to Fiore Ed, Second Bayshore Unit L 22, Oct. 12.
$25,000 Kerwin Linda J, Senior Susan A to Mabry Clyde, Senior Susan A, Terraces 4 of Tara Unit 107, Oct. 13.
$25,000 Manriquez Juan, Manriquez Raquel to Manriquez Victor, Blk C Beverly Heights, Oct. 17.
$22,000 Van Dyken Henry, Van Dyken Wilma to Grathwohl Donald E, El Rancho Village Unit D 36, Oct. 13.
