Real Estate News

October 23, 2016 3:30 PM

Real estate transactions Oct. 24

$1,550,000 Silvestri Michael, Silvestri Michelle to Constantine William, Lumpkin Nancy, Lot 27 Hawks Harbor, Oct. 8.

$1,530,000 Hang Ten Ami LLC to Bokor Andrew R, Moss Lisa A, Lot 7 Blk E Gulf View, Oct. 6.

$1,500,000 Forest West Apartments LLC to Petry Maxwell Development LLC, Pt 10-35-17, Oct. 10.

$1,476,385 SD CCE LLC to Campbell Sandra T, Sandra T Campbell Revocable Trust, Lot 11 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 11.

$1,400,000 Dickinson Joseph E, Dickinson Mary Margaret Senger Trust, Joseph E Dickinson Trust, Mary Margaret Senger Dickinson Trust, Senger Dickinson Mary M to Mcclenahan Carol T, Mcclenahan David L, Lot 7 North Point Harbour, Oct. 11.

$1,350,000 Hall Hunter A, Hall Lee H, Hall Lee Hartley, Mayotte Holly Hall, Mayotte William F, Roberts Dorinda Hall to Valadie Alan L, Valadie Sherri M, Pt 19-34-17, Oct. 10.

$1,250,000 Gertrude Wagner Revocable Trust, Wagner Gertrude, Wagner Lawrence M to Benfer David W, Benfer Mary S, Lot 33 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 11.

$1,200,000 Numar Corporation to Terrazza Romana LLC, Lot 10 Blk 23 Ilexhurst, Oct. 11.

$1,100,000 Dekock Douglas, Dekock Sandra N Trust, Sandra N Dekock Trust to Wentworth Property Group Inc, Lot 4 Key Royale, Oct. 5.

$1,020,000 Moreland Marine Development Corporation of Holmes Beach to Debra D Hall Revocable Trust, Hall Debra D, Villas of Holmes Beach Unit 8, Oct. 11.

$1,015,000 Jr Lemon Family Trust, Lemon J Robert, Lemon Jr Family Trust, Lemon Judith E to Grand Mariner On Dream Island LLC, Grand Mariner On Longboat Key Unit 23B, Oct. 6.

$926,075 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Najjar Elsie T, Najjar Leonard J, Lot 487 Esplanade, Oct. 11.

$925,000 Island Holdings of Manatee LLC to 206 69Th Street LLC, Hemingways Unit A, Oct. 8.

$925,000 Island Holdings of Manatee LLC to Ami Prime Vacation Homes LLC, Hemingways Unit B, Oct. 8.

$680,000 Bruce K Flint 1991 Trust, Flint Bruce K to Reiss Carole F, Reiss Clemens A III, Lot 16 Eaton, Oct. 5.

$675,000 Stroburg Sharon K to Hamilton Karen Ogilby, Ogilby John J, Martinique Condominium Apartments South Unit 501, Oct. 8.

$645,000 Wicklund David W, WicklunDRuby A to Flinn William, Lentz Michele, Lot 10 Blk P Corrected Plat Holmes Beach, Oct. 11.

$636,084 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Murphy John Anthony, Murphy Katherine Phyllis, Lot 45 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 6.

$635,000 Palms of Holmes Beach LLC to Robbins Linda, Robbins Mark S, Palms of Holmes Beach Unit B, Oct. 8.

$615,000 Rodimel Trent W, Rodimel Tyana, Walker Tyana M to Pleinis Gregory S, Pleinis Teresa A, Lot 102 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Oct. 10.

$600,000 Smith Janet L to CKH Investments LLC, Lot 19 Blk Q Holmes Beach, Oct. 11.

$566,494 Lennar Homes LLC to Gerger Michelle H, Gerger Richard J Jr, Lot 220 Bridgewater, Oct. 10.

$550,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lula Paul E, Lula Susan A, Lot 4309 Enclave at Heritage Harbour, Oct. 10.

$549,500 Derwent Investment to Huibers Jennifer, Huibers Ronald C, Lot 18 Homes Beach, Oct. 5.

$545,000 Bertz Edward J, Trust Agreement Number 8426 For Edward J Bertz to Jewell Joanne, Leblond Michael H, Lot 62 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 5.

$545,000 Bonnie L Simpson Revocable Trust, Simpson Bonnie L to Agnelli Frank G, Lot 19 Blk 1 Anna Maria Beach, Oct. 10.

$539,810 Minto Bradenton LLC to Logan Constance Maria, Logan Denis Anthony Charles, Marina Walk on Harbour Isle, Oct. 6.

$530,000 Kingan Deborah, Kingan Richard H to Devine Jeffrey S, Devine Lori A, Pomello Park, Oct. 11.

$515,000 Brown William C to Holliday Georgia E, Lot 94 Wisteria Park, Oct. 6.

$514,859 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Keshishian Elsa K, Lot 320 Esplanade, Oct. 8.

$512,959 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Daniel Glenn E, Daniel Tracey L, Lot 430 Esplanade, Oct. 11.

$507,500 Sinton Christopher A, Tillinghast Jean M to Dekany Pamela G, Dekany Richard L, Lot 14 Blk 1 Waterlefe Golf anDRiver Club, Oct. 8.

$500,000 Rose Gail, Rudek Mark to Pearson Auto Transport Inc, Palmetto Grove and Garden Co, Oct. 5.

$499,220 WCI Communities LLC to Mccabe David J, Mccabe Family Trust, Mccabe Virginia M, Lot 18 Blk L Tidewater Preserve, Oct. 11.

$496,100 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Judith R Zeiler Revocable Trust No 2, Zeiler Judith R, Lot 4141 Twin Rivers, Oct. 5.

$494,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Reuschel Barbara T, Reuschel Ricky E, Lot 261 Bridgewater, Oct. 11.

$487,500 Holliday Georgia Edwards to Formoso Donna, Mangrove Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 259 C, Oct. 6.

$487,309 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Freeman Gurn H, Freeman Kathleen, Lot 685 Esplanade, Oct. 11.

$481,400 Marra Carol P, Marra Frank A to Rudis James, Rudis Karellyn, Lot 87 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Oct. 6.

$470,000 Devine Jeffrey S, Devine Lori Ann to Darras Sandra Loyal, Loyal Nicholas, Pomello Park, Oct. 6.

$465,000 Herzing Paul H Revocable Trust, Lafortune Herzing Carol, Paul H Herzing Revocable Trust to Olivo Adrian, Olivo Stephanie, Lot 3 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 11.

$459,900 Robinson Craig Scott, Robinson Judith Denk to Wesner Daniel E, Wesner Elizabeth A, Lot 27 Greyhawk Landing, Oct. 6.

$459,000 Meyer Ana Cristina, Meyer Anthony J to Goldey Carolyn R, Goldey James W, Lot 70 Blk B River Wilderness, Oct. 8.

$455,000 Cronan Bonnie W, Cronan James A to Atkinson Andrea, Atkinson Christopher, Bradenton Beach Club Unit 35, Oct. 8.

$446,938 Pulte Home Corporation to Stadalman Barbara H, Stadalman Ralph C, Lot 156 Del Webb, Oct. 8.

$440,000 Hawkins Leona Family Trust, Leona Hawkins Family Trust, Sanders Diane, Sanders Spencer to Dentici Salvatore, Oakrun, Oct. 8.

$433,000 Sacco Vanessa to Johnson Debra F, Johnson Mark L, Lot 5 Mariner Estates, Oct. 5.

$429,210 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Stagner Pene T, Stagner Richard T, Lot 86 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Oct. 8.

$425,000 Summers Steele Frances to Witcomb Alexander, Witcomb Zoe, Lot 7 Knollwood, Oct. 10.

$418,000 DR Horton Inc to Coutinho Fleena, Gracias Milagre Januario, Lot 52 Legends Bay, Oct. 8.

$416,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Jones Deryl Steven, Jones Mary Jo, Lot 41 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 11.

$415,530 WCI Communities LLC to Howard S Levy and Elizabeth W Revocable Living Trust, Levy Elizabeth W, Levy Howard S, Lot 231 Rosedale Addition, Oct. 8.

$415,000 Mccauley Lisa D, Mccauley Mark B to Boblooch Darlene C, Boblooch Ronald A, Lot 90 Greyhawk Landing, Oct. 10.

$412,700 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Airi Property Group Number 2 LLC, Lot 1059 River Club South, Oct. 10.

$410,000 Peace River Presbytery Inc to Peridia Terrace Partners LLC, 5150 Peridia Boulevard Unit B, Oct. 5.

$405,000 Troy Iris, Troy Williain to Lyons Amelia T, Lyons Scott J, Lot 11 Blk D 1 Summerfield Village, Oct. 8.

$400,000 Sullivan Geraldine to Harkness John R, Longboat Harbour Unit 103, Oct. 8.

$399,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Stines Angela Lorene, Stines Randy Scott, Lot 39 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 11.

$391,000 Jackson Ernest N, Jackson Nancy M to Mcnamara Martin A, Mcnamara Mary K, Lot 3 Sanctuary, Oct. 10.

$390,000 Watson Anthony, Watson Cassie to Brown Susan C, Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 8.

$382,000 Coffman Carolyn C, Coffman John T to Hoffman Joanne E, Hoffman Ronald M, Lot 20 Central Park, Oct. 8.

$382,000 DR Horton Inc to Gao Yong, Tong Changying, Lot 43 Soleil West, Oct. 5.

$377,595 DR Horton Inc to Odneal Natalie, Lot 304 Del Tierra, Oct. 8.

$377,200 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Lascaibar Albert A, Lot 18 Raven Crest, Oct. 5.

$376,560 Pulte Home Corporation to Catone James A, Catone Lynn M, Lot 107 Del Webb, Oct. 5.

$376,101 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Jones Caleb, Jones Elizabeth, Lot 320 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 6.

$364,900 J and K Investments LLC to Rennhack Linda L, Rennhack Steven A, Lot 15 Blk D Pine Meadow, Oct. 11.

$352,848 Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Guzman Thomas M, Mack James S Jr, Lot 317 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 6.

$351,800 Gandel Stephen David, Paulette Jeanne Gandel to Kinal Albert, Kinal Susan M, Lot 334 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 8.

$350,000 Jobe LLC to Templo La Hermosa Reino Y Justica Inc, Gazebo Square Commercial Unit 4444, Oct. 11.

$350,000 Rizzo Janet, Rizzo Wm Barry to Ohmit Teresa, Lot 57 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 5.

$347,000 Quattrociocchi Aimee A to 5716 Timber Lake LLC, Lot 6 Palm Aire at Sarasota, Oct. 11.

$340,000 Barnick Patricia, Parini Joseph to Henne Denise M, Henne Paul W, Lot 325 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 11.

$340,000 Boblooch Darlene C, Boblooch Ronald to Greene Deanna K, Jagodzinski Jeffrey R, Lot 15 Greyhawk Landing, Oct. 8.

$340,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Willow Walk, Oct. 8.

$336,000 Gunning Elaine C, Gunning John T to Baldwin Monica L, Wormley James R, Lot 156 Palm Aire at Sarasota, Oct. 8.

$335,000 Berati 2 LLC to Gs Deerfield LLC, Lot 1 Creekwood East Corporate Park, Oct. 5.

$325,000 Lynch Brian G D, Lynch Jane to Thompson Judy A, Thompson Michael G, Lot 33 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Oct. 11.

$325,000 Lyons Amelia, Lyons Robert J, Lyons Scott to Freel Laura O, Williamson Scott D, Lot 56 Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks, Oct. 6.

$325,000 Radcliffe Joanne M to Beverly Ryan T, Stewart Kelly, Lot 3 Blk 2 Braden Woods, Oct. 5.

$320,000 Meyer Pierre, Meyer Sharon to Grant Vesey, Lot 2 Charleston Pointe, Oct. 8.

$319,250 Tompkins Kristine A, Tompkins Robert B to Omeluk Raymond, Lot 33 Sugar Mill Lakes, Oct. 11.

$315,000 Desio Maria J, Geoffrey P Desio Living Trust to Glasgow Cody L, Glasgow Harris L, Lot 5 Blk 2 Gulf and Bay Estates, Oct. 8.

$315,000 Gibson Rex to Arnold Jayson, Arnold Monique, Lot 38 Water Oak, Oct. 11.

$314,330 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Brickhouse Jamie Victor, Brickhouse Stanley Ray, Lot 62 Brookside Estates, Oct. 11.

$312,250 Pura Vida LLC to Erdelyi Marianne, Valentino Anthony D, Golf Pointe at Palm Aire Country Club Unit V 197, Oct. 6.

$311,455 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Cassidy Patrick, Perrier Ginette, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1703, Oct. 8.

$305,135 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Tracy Donna M, Tracy John R, Lot 85 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Oct. 6.

$304,710 Pulte Home Corporation to Mcmurren Jay, Seetha Urmilla, Lot 45 Del Webb, Oct. 5.

$304,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Iacobelli John L, John L Iacobelli Revocable Trust, Lot 432 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 10.

$303,298 Lennar Homes LLC to Henry George Frances, Henry Julia, Lot 426 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 10.

$303,140 DR Horton Inc to Notta Andrea L, Notta Stephen A, Lot 518 Del Tierra, Oct. 5.

$302,305 WCI Communities LLC to Stubler Family Revocable Living Trust, Stubler James W, Stubler Susan J, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit A, Oct. 5.

$301,389 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bennett Christopher A, Bennett Linda J, Lot 87 Villa Amalfi, Oct. 6.

$300,000 Sachs William, Santilli Margaret, Santilli Peter to Thai Tram, Vu Luann, Lot 4 Blk 4 Barrington Ridge, Oct. 8.

$299,000 Harris Victor, Miranda Michelle L to Green Alisha M, Green Marcus L, Lot 31 Parkwood Lakes, Oct. 11.

$297,371 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Torrick Carol I, Torrick Robert J, Lot 95 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Oct. 6.

$295,000 Hayes Donna Gailey to Litteral Pamela M, Litteral Robert D, Lot 2 Blk B River Landings Bluffs, Oct. 8.

$295,000 Van Horne Vivian Ashford to Rodriguez Lisbeth U Oscuvilca, Van Horne William Joseph Jr, Lot 11 Blk R Holmes Beach, Oct. 8.

$290,710 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Tickner Robert Lee, Tickner Robin Allayne, Lot 14 Brookside Estates, Oct. 11.

$285,000 Casper DonalDRevocable Trust, Casper Joyce A, Donald Casper and Joyce A Casper Revocable Trust to Cynthia Zanne Revocable Trust, Zanne Cynthia Felice, Lot 7 Oakbrooke II at River Club North, Oct. 5.

$284,990 DR Horton Inc to Waller Gary, Lot 354 Del Tierra, Oct. 5.

$283,000 Miller Katrina R, Miller Naomi F, Wright Katrina R to Palmer Danny K, Palmer Debra D, Lot 22 Blk C Heritage Bay, Oct. 5.

$282,000 Nguyen Peter H, Tran Theresa T Anh to Gamble Creek Land Trust 3, Gamble Creek Ranch Holdings 3 LLC, Pt 4-34-19, Oct. 6.

$277,906 PGCI IV LLC to Grover Nancy M, Maher Maureen P, Lot 214 Silverleaf, Oct. 11.

$277,309 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Libas Robert J, Saril Roberta, Saracina II at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 101, Oct. 8.

$275,000 Hall James W, Hall Sheila A, James W Hall and Sheila A Hall Living Trust to Archibald Charles, Archibald Julie, Lot 1033 Winding River, Oct. 8.

$275,000 Lasse Arra J, Lasse Thomas V to Chandler Sharon L, Nielsen James D, Imperial House of Bradenton Beach Unit 29, Oct. 11.

$275,000 Owens Jonna L to Cera Joseph A, Lot 240 Central Park, Oct. 5.

$275,000 RIF Properties LLC to Brolli Arianna, Cedars East Unit 17, Oct. 8.

$273,450 Lennar Homes LLC to Monville Carol Lynn, Lot 428 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 6.

$273,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Rayan Jody L, Rayan Mohammed F, Lot 420 Heritage Harbour, Oct. 11.

$270,000 Hayward Anthony S, Hayward Dolina M, Malenfant Carolann, Malenfant James to Hayward Christopher, Hayward Debra, Sandy Pointe Unit 210, Oct. 8.

$269,900 Geschke Nedervelt Barbara A, Nedervelt Brian J to Evans Patricia L, Skouzes Fotios, Lot 25 Tara, Oct. 8.

$269,000 Zampa Jayne to Mackinlay Lauren, Mackinlay Raymond E, Pt 33-34-22, Oct. 6.

$265,000 Alexander Realty Trust, Vasapoli Paul M to Huynh Hanh Kieu, Lot 2 Summerfield Village Cypress Banks, Oct. 5.

$263,966 Compass PH LLC to Colavecchi David, Colavecchi Jeanine, Lot 201 Forest Creek, Oct. 8.

$263,000 Aust Bobbie S, Aust Richard E Sr to Marchitello Dino J, Marchitello Kerrie J, Lot 51 Peridia, Oct. 5.

$258,235 Hyvonen Jodi R, Hyvonen Jodie R, Hyvonen John P to Bennett Donna, Lot 131 Covered Bridge Estates, Oct. 8.

$257,500 Blanton Jamie S to Crouch Caitlynn Amary, Lot 5 Shoreland, Oct. 8.

$255,000 Gibbs Dan R Sr, Gibbs Teresa J to Commendatore Louis A Jr, Commendatore Tracie E, Lot 20 Candlewood, Oct. 8.

$255,000 Goldey Carolyn R, Goldey James W to Garcia Debra S, Garcia Edwin, Lot 40 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Oct. 8.

$255,000 Hunter Ellen G, Hunter Raymond T to Sarasono LLC, Lot 131 Sonoma, Oct. 8.

$255,000 Mcgowan Janene, Mcgowan William G to Garcia Nidia, Rodriguez Torres Randall R, Lot 60 Gates Creek, Oct. 8.

$255,000 Mckown Donna L, Mckown William G to Crimi John C, Crimi Tracey, Laguna Riviera Dunes IV Unit 502, Oct. 8.

$250,000 Smith Christine M, Smith Dana S to Devooght Maria, Devooght Shane D, Blk 5 Golden Third Addition to Town of Verna, Oct. 10.

$247,500 Skorupa Mary to Peternell Bonnie R, Peternell James A, Lot 48 Creekwood, Oct. 8.

$246,500 Phelps Allan, Phelps Valerie M to Bastic Edward George Jr, Bastic Family Trust, Palm Lakes Unit 54, Oct. 8.

$245,990 DR Horton Inc to Dublin Catherine Estelle, Dublin Walter Adam, Lot 215 Willow Walk, Oct. 8.

$245,000 Bavaro Sarah Patricia to Acevedo Pablo A, Vaishnav Rinita H, Lot 30 Greenbrook Village, Oct. 5.

$245,000 DR Horton Inc to Chojecka Helena, Soleil Unit 101, Oct. 5.

$244,497 Mohler Timothy Patrick to Blanton Jacob Gerald, Blk 10 Pinehurst, Oct. 5.

$244,000 Sullivan Adeline L, Sullivan William F Jr to Rubendall Joan H, Rubendall Robert G, River Dance Unit 101, Oct. 11.

$243,000 Shiplett Mary Jane, Shiplett Richard W to Kemper Geoffrey, Kemper Heather, Blk 35 Century Estates, Oct. 6.

$242,000 Haney James D, Haney Joyce M to Perhealth Ken, Perhealth Tabatha, Lot 88 Covered Bridge Estates, Oct. 5.

$239,900 Copeman Craig A, Copeman Nancy S to Theiss Bonnie, Theiss John, Lot 66 Village West, Oct. 11.

$239,550 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Rastovski Laurie, Rastovski Robert, Lot 9 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Oct. 11.

$238,700 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Faria Jason, Lot 185 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Oct. 6.

$237,000 Ritzenthaler Anna, Ritzenthaler Robert to Holdzkom Linda J, Lot 34 Briarwood, Oct. 11.

$235,000 DR Horton Inc to Burgett Germaine, Lot 328 Del Tierra, Oct. 8.

$234,891 PGCI IV LLC to Batters Robin M, Lot 40 Silverleaf, Oct. 11.

$234,000 Doria Eniete Lamanna, Doria Gustavo Andre Rodrigues to Whitworth Roslyn Jordan, Lot 2 Arbor Creek, Oct. 5.

$231,700 Gabler Gary F, Gabler Linda A to Everett Jamie L, Helensmith Vvilliam J, Lot 30 Regency Oaks, Oct. 10.

$230,000 Chofey Sharon R, Jennifer L Miller Trust, Miller Jennifer L to Turner Donald W, Turner Teresa D, Lot 6 Raintree Inlet, Oct. 11.

$230,000 Mcdonald Johnnie E Jr, Mcdonald Marlene W to Hilliard Megan Ashley, Hilliard Michael Allen, Lot 31 Gates Creek, Oct. 5.

$228,000 DR Horton Inc to Brown Lise Dawn, Lot 8 Park Place, Oct. 8.

$228,000 Red Brick Developments Inc to Shelby Alysha Noel, Shelby Jeremy Tyrone, Lot 9 Blk D Kingsfield, Oct. 8.

$228,000 Roberts Deborah Sue, Roberts John D to Mark A Weibel Revocable Trust, Weibel Marci A, Weibel Mark A, Lot 31 Blk G Country Oaks, Oct. 5.

$227,320 UStates Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to Pawelkoski Andrea Kristin, Lot 39 Silverlake, Oct. 10.

$227,000 Prieto Alfredo Jr, Prieto Michelle Dawn to Echenique Aurelio A, Lopez Ramos Maria, Lot 28 River Point of Manatee, Oct. 8.

$225,500 Parsley Brian A, Parsley Karrie M to Walsh Diane Miller, Walsh James Richard III, Lot 111 Crystal Lakes, Oct. 8.

$225,000 Chambers Lucci Tracy A, Chambers Tracy A, Lucci Christopher Michael to Williams Chad, Williams Giselle, Lot 62 Cordova Lakes, Oct. 5.

$225,000 Freo Florida LLC to Tompkins Michael, Lot 22 Kingsfield Lakes, Oct. 10.

$224,900 KTED1 LLC to Gamrot Mary Ann, Gamrot Ron, Lot 57 Riverbay Townhomes, Oct. 8.

$223,990 DR Horton Inc to Larue Rebecca A, Ogden Stephen M, Lot 6 Park Place, Oct. 8.

$222,000 Powers Kayle S to Mcparland Beren P, Lot 65 Parkside, Oct. 11.

$219,000 Jones Lorraine B to Laing Earl, Laing Patricia A, Laing Philip K, Lot 13 Blk 8 Village Green of Bradenton, Oct. 8.

$217,500 Barnard Andrew, Barnard Luz M, Barnard Michael R, Michael R BarnarDRevocable Trust to Kakkad Ami H, Kakkad Hiren S, Lot 207 Copperstone, Oct. 11.

$216,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Anastasakis Gabriella S, Anastasakis Vasilios C, Lot 21 Townhomes at Regatta Landing, Oct. 11.

$216,000 Emond Sylvie, Montigny Serge to Mcintyre Mary C, Mcintyre Ralph M, Veranda I at River Strand Unit 1123, Oct. 8.

$215,000 Haynes Scott R, Haynes Stephanie D to Landauer Atsuko, Palm Grove Unit 10 202, Oct. 5.

$215,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Krause Greg W, Lot 22 Townhomes at Regatta Landing, Oct. 11.

$210,000 Page James to Coral Green Homes LLC, Lot 574 Braden Woods, Oct. 11.

$210,000 Skowron Maddalena, Skowron Peter to Absten Megan Special Needs Trust, Megan Absten Special Needs Trust, Rbc Trust Company, Vizcaya Unit 508, Oct. 8.

$209,000 Kalyadin Dmitry to Ferrari William K, Lot 213 Copperstone, Oct. 6.

$206,000 Westfall Larry, Westfall Valerie R to HP Florida I LLC, Blk B Highland Park, Oct. 10.

$205,900 Adelson Ronald, Ronald Adelson Revocable Living Trust to Jermyn Gary L, Jermyn Regina L, Valencia Garden Unit 233, Oct. 10.

$205,000 Middleton Barbara A, Middleton James G to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 63 Covered Bridge Estates, Oct. 5.

$205,000 Tipton John A, Tipton Melinda S to Curl Adam B, Curl Amanda, 0, Oct. 11.

$203,000 Castellano Dzembo Samantha E, Dzembo Nicholas S to Turner Mark A, Turner Renee E, Lot 138 Sugar Mill Lakes, Oct. 5.

$203,000 Helgeson Constance, Shoemaker Constance L, Shoemaker Marion L to Barbara A Chesney Declaration of Trust, Chesney Barbara A, Lot 57 Sheffield Glenn, Oct. 8.

$203,000 Lackens David M, Lackens Patricia K to Bonneau Dennis J, Bonneau Melanie A, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 93, Oct. 5.

$200,000 Harry Bridget Dawn, Harry Matthew Lee to Lovegrove Ross R, Saltos Marcolfa E Velez, Lot 69 Al and Ale, Oct. 11.

$200,000 Rihm Marcia, Rihm Philip to Kosch Victor G Jr, Smith Carol A, Lot 219 River Isles, Oct. 8.

$197,000 Diroff Alys M, Diroff Joseph M to Brunzell James L II, Triplett Alex, Lot 4 Blk 12 Whitfield Country Club Estates, Oct. 5.

$192,000 Collins Hobart C, Collins Mary Rohner, Hobart C Collins Revocable Living Trust, Mary Rohner Collins Revocable Living Trust to Judith M Roberts Living Trust, Roberts Judith M, Fiddlers Bend Unit 22, Oct. 11.

$190,625 Progress Residential 2015 2 Borrower LLC to Rasch Desiree Eve, Rasch Vincent Ray, Lot 97 Kingsfield Lakes, Oct. 6.

$190,000 Darrell L LunsforDRevocable Trust, Lunsford Barbara K, Lunsford Darrell L to Weselak Timothy Douglas, Willowbrook Unit 4006, Oct. 6.

$182,000 Davis Daniel L, Izquierdo Gabriela Dulanto to Buzbee Jeannine M, Buzbee Phillip R, Lot 85 Oak Terrace, Oct. 8.

$181,000 Przybyla Jayson Jerry, Przybyla Jerry A, Przybyla Jerry Andrew to Severs Barry L, Severs Sandy Y, Lot 47 Tropical Harbor, Oct. 5.

$180,000 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Dolin Barbara S, Dolin Barry Marshall, Lot 90 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 6.

$173,500 Nye Heather N, Nye Jason A to Fabry Joshua, Lot 41 Bayou Estates South, Oct. 10.

$169,900 Chorus Florida Investment LLC to Clark James, Clark Susan, James Clark Living Trust, Grand Estuary III at River Strand Unit 423, Oct. 8.

$168,000 Pilos Chris, Pilos Dorothy to Dunlap Brian Ray, Dunlap Katherine Jane, Lot 3 Blk 2 Beachton Park, Oct. 5.

$162,500 Zimmerman Joan A to Prickett David B, Lot 1 Blk H Sandpointe, Oct. 5.

$162,000 Kuziel Kathleen E, Kuziel Ronald T to Hays Christopher, Hays Wendy, Grand Estuary I at River Strand Unit 216, Oct. 5.

$160,000 Ford Theresa J, Ford Wayne S to Hall Lonnie F, Hall Paula J, Lot 254 River Isles, Oct. 10.

$160,000 Gross Robert to Hammer Laura, Lot 60 Blk D Greyhawk Landing, Oct. 10.

$160,000 Savi Investments LLC to Foxtenn LLC, Crosscreek, Oct. 6.

$160,000 Verde Brothers LLC to Kinney Debra J, Kinney Gregg P, Blk 12 Pinehurst, Oct. 8.

$159,500 Weintraub Mark, Weintraub Sara to Dufour Patricia K, River Oaks Apartments Unit 503 B, Oct. 10.

$158,000 Claudia M Featherston Trust, Featherston Claudia M Trust, Featherston Jackie L to Straube Deborah D, Straube Richard E, Palm Breeze Villas Unit 113, Oct. 6.

$152,900 Chorus Florida Investment LLC to LCc Lllp, Grand Estuary III at River Strand Unit 415, Oct. 5.

$150,000 Gaines Kathaline Troxler, Gaines Kathleen Troxler, Smith Jeffrey R, Troxler Sandra O to Mbb Realty LLC, Pt 28-34-17, Oct. 8.

$147,000 Hauck Jason Guy, Sayban Deeann to Havill Eric, Greenbrook Walk Unit 103, Oct. 5.

$144,900 Chorus Florida Investment LLC to LCC LLLP, Grand Estuary III at River Strand Unit 416, Oct. 5.

$142,000 Bank of America, Lasalle Bank, Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass Through Certificate Series 2004 11Xs, US Bank, Willmington Trust Company to Dentwerks Inc, Palmetto Point, Oct. 5.

$141,950 Burdett Anna Lynn, Burdett Larry A to Dipietro Candace Lee, Gogarty Karen Special Needs Trust, Karen Gogarty Special Needs Trust, Hidden Hollow Unit B 3149, Oct. 5.

$140,000 Blanton Diana L to Garcia Nunez Norma, Nunez Rigoberto, Blk E Edgewood Park, Oct. 8.

$140,000 Preservation Trust Services II LLC to Williams John E, Lot 19 Blk 6 Garden Heights, Oct. 5.

$140,000 Rayan Jody, Rayan Mohammed F to Armendariz Israel Perez, Villalobos Erika, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove III Unit 105, Oct. 6.

$139,900 Tallent Dina A, Tallent Michael S to Britto Amy C, House Stanley R, Pomello Park, Oct. 5.

$135,000 Allred Marian to Laplante Leo J Sep Ira, Leo J Laplante Sep Ira, Palm Aire at Sarasota No 8B Unit 102, Oct. 8.

$135,000 Chen Bai Zhong, Yang Jin Hui to Li Lin, Wei Jueyang, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove II Unit 2603, Oct. 8.

$135,000 Cullison Christine, Cullison Harold to Jj and L Properties Wares Creek LLC, Lot 9 Oaklawn, Oct. 5.

$135,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to I W Land Partners LLC, Willowbrook Unit 203, Oct. 5.

$133,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Casamassina Frank, Casamassina Patricia, Lot 48 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 6.

$129,001 RMAC Trust Series 2016 Ctt, US Bank NA to Provvedi Timothy, Blk B Crescent Heights, Oct. 11.

$128,000 GSAA Home Equity Trust 2006 3, US Bank NA to Brutus Janice M, Moorman Norma J, Pinehurst Unit 102, Oct. 10.

$125,000 Demola Donna C Loret, Demola Rafael C Loret to Smith Helen M, Smith Stuart W Sr, Ironwood Ninth Unit 106 1, Oct. 10.

$122,000 Gleitsman Bernadette L, Gleitsman Richard C to Nickerson Rochelle Renee, Nickerson Thomas Ronald, Palms of Cortez Unit 15, Oct. 11.

$120,383 Connett Eva Jane to Corona Gilberto, Blk B Oceola Heights, Oct. 10.

$118,000 Clapper James, Clapper Tracey to Isabella Immaculata, Mirror Lake Unit 4039, Oct. 5.

$115,000 Berube Julie M to Kurtyka Charity J, Sarabay Coves Unit C 408, Oct. 11.

$112,000 Bowman Elizabeth K, Courson Sydney Alexandra, Hall Kaisa B to Ziv Caroline, Lot 22 Blk D E D Scrogins, Oct. 11.

$111,220 Arcovitch Bonnie, Arcovitch Charles J to Kaple Sandra R, Kaple Stephen D, Lot 2055 Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community, Oct. 5.

$111,000 Slavova Svetlana T to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC, Lot 5 Blk C Gateway East, Oct. 10.

$109,000 Bishop Maxine H to Freeze Roslyn A, Ironwood Sixth Unit 508 G, Oct. 10.

$108,000 Stokes Marjorie Rose to Mayer Jeannine, Woodland Village Unit 42, Oct. 6.

$106,000 Slavova Svetlana to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC, Lot 1 Blk C Gateway East, Oct. 10.

$105,000 Skowronski Paul F to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 131, Oct. 5.

$100,000 Golden Bridge Investment LLC to Gonzalez Paul F, Blk 2 Lees Addition to Village of Manatee Florida, Oct. 8.

$100,000 Slavova Svetlana T to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC, Lot 11 Blk B Southwood Village, Oct. 10.

$100,000 Trejo Sonia R to Hernandez Erasto Luis, Torres Hernandez Gabriela, Lot 2 Blk A Sharp and Turners Addition to Palmetto, Oct. 8.

$98,000 Rollins Patricia A, Rollins Robert E to Mccarthy John Jr, Mccarthy Patricia J, El Rancho Village Unit Rd 4, Oct. 5.

$90,000 Pierce Mary L, Pierce Walter H to Underwood Jan Charles, Underwood Jill M, Shadybrook Village Unit 77 C, Oct. 8.

$89,414 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Klein Andrea L, Lot 77 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Oct. 6.

$85,000 Swiatek Jolene, Swiatek Sheri to Restrepo Monica, Pt 19-35-18, Oct. 8.

$80,000 Richey Floyd T Jr, Richey Gwen S to Couser Jean M, Walker Ted E, Lot 15 Blk A Highland Park, Oct. 11.

$78,900 Dailey Henry, Dailey Naoma to Smucker Marilyn Ann, Chateau Village Unit 224, Oct. 10.

$75,300 Roberts Allen C, Roberts Carolyn M, Roberts David A to Roberts Allen C, Roberts Carolyn M, Roberts David A, Lot 156 Rivers Reach, Oct. 11.

$72,500 Holbert Alan to Shockey Margaret F, Shockey Neal B, Lot 23 Blk I Heather Hills Estates, Oct. 6.

$72,000 Dehnart Cynthia H, Dehnart DaviDR to Cantolino Prop 1 LLC, Morningside Unit 204, Oct. 11.

$72,000 Williams Asset Conversion Inc to R&V Properties LLC, Blk 16 Houghtons Addition to New Memphis, Oct. 5.

$70,314 Fremont Home Loan Trust 2005 D Mortgage Backed Certificates Series 2005 D, HSBC Bank USA to Cristeros LLC, Lot 4 Shan Oaks, Oct. 5.

$70,000 Miu Peter, Miu Victoria, Sulja Emilia, Sulja Samuel to Puffenburger Kenneth L Jr, Puffenburger Wendy M, Pt 17-33-18, Oct. 10.

$60,000 Barbacane Joseph, Barbacane Karen J to Nehrboss Jessica, Nehrboss Kevin, Lot 60 Braden Castle Park, Oct. 6.

$58,400 Boulris Lynette Torres, Torres Lynette to Boulris Lynette Torres, Boulris Timothy Ronald, Lot 7 Triangle Park, Oct. 8.

$58,000 Parenteau Irene to Courts Kimberly, Courts Matthew, Landmark at Pointe West I Unit A 210, Oct. 10.

$57,900 Cleminson Carla Jean, Hall Kassandra Donna Lynn to Caswell Teresita C, Vinci Louise, Vinci Robert, Bayshore Windmill Village Unit G 10, Oct. 8.

$57,000 Anthony Gerald L to Schmidt Russell M Jr, Silk Oak Unit 9, Oct. 10.

$55,000 Boivin Annette J to Miraglia Christine, Miraglia Mark, Lot 214 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc, Oct. 11.

$55,000 Reppart Carol J, Reppart Stuart C to Hunter Raymond D, Hunter Sandra K, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 436, Oct. 6.

$53,500 Nesci Raymond to Fenton Michael, Lake View Unit 216, Oct. 5.

$52,000 Country Lakes Co Op Inc to Bouchard Gayle L, Bouchard Richard A, Country Lakes Village II Manufactured Housing Community Unit 2189, Oct. 10.

$49,000 Maginness Christopher C to J Ludwig Homes LLC, Lot 222 Foxbrook, Oct. 8.

$48,077 Pogan David B, Tommasone Daniel R, Tommasone Jerry M to Tommasone Daniel R, Tommasone Jerry M, Lot 33 Tara, Oct. 10.

$45,000 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward, Kolb Edward M III, Wallace James Macaulay Jr Inter Vivos Trust to Nuckols Michael, Blk 1 High School Addition, Oct. 8.

$40,000 Barnes Bonnie J to Valerio Alex, Pinecrest, Oct. 5.

$40,000 Peru Holdings LLC to Janta Linpiski Andrea, Summer Place Unit 16 C, Oct. 10.

$39,900 Goings Ellen J, Goings Larry R Sr to Bilotti Michael James Sr, Hatcherson Melissa Ellen, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit E 17, Oct. 10.

$39,000 Kaiser Donald C, Kaiser Rita M to Partyka Cinde, Partyka Edward, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit T 8, Oct. 10.

$39,000 Long Creek Acres LLC to Vazquez Luis A, Vazquez Mercedes, Pt 29-35-22, Oct. 6.

$38,625 Paradise Bay Estates Inc to Blank Beverly, Blank Larry, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 2 C, Oct. 5.

$38,000 Morrison Sammy J, Morrison Suzanne Tyler to Buck Michael G, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 220, Oct. 11.

$37,500 Azcui Jose F to Vtjfc Investments LLC, Second Bayshore Unit A 35, Oct. 8.

$35,000 Carter Lacy S, Carter Shirley H, Carter William E, Christopher C Carter Supplemental Needs Trust, Lacy S Carter Supplemental Needs Trust to Maheu Frank Jr, Lot 13 Blk K Floridana Mobile Homesite, Oct. 10.

$31,500 El Rancho Village Inc, Village on the Greens to Colwell Frank W, El Rancho Village Unit Q 2, Oct. 10.

$31,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Mcfarlane Carol L, Mcfarlane John G, Westwinds Village Unit V 2, Oct. 11.

$30,000 Britech Construction Corp to Sturdevant Susan B, Lot 8 Blk A Hills Grove, Oct. 11.

$29,000 El Rancho Village Inc, Village on the Greens to Jansen Jelane, Jansen Russell, El Rancho Village Unit B 20, Oct. 10.

$24,000 Hughes Terrance to Wehr Alice M, Leisure Lake Village Unit 18, Oct. 8.

Related content

Real Estate News

Comments

Videos

Del Tierra homeowners want fixes finished

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos