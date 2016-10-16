Real estate transactions Oct. 17

$10,393,000 Riverside Mob LLP to HTA Riverside LLC, Beau Vue Estates, Sept. 30.
$2,800,000 K Hovnanian Amber Glen LLC to Amber Glen Land Partners LLC, Amber Glen, Sept. 29.
$1,851,053 Fischer Andrew, Fischer Robyn to Sugar Creek Business Park LLC, Pt 5-35-18, Sept. 29.
$1,300,000 Harles Gerald A, Vignocchi Harles Judy D to Gavin Kevin, Lot 19 Bay Palms, Sept. 29.
$1,056,000 Astore Pasqua T, Pasqua T Astore Trust to Riley John R Jr, Riley Victoria L, Lot 11 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Sept. 30.
$895,000 Da Vinci By The Sea LLC to LP One LLC, Lot D 64 Center Professional, Oct. 3.
$860,000 Stella Carmine N, Stella Mary to Robinson Sharon M, Robinson Timothy M, Lot 15 Lacios, Oct. 3.
$755,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Thomsen Amber Kay, Thomsen Ted F, Lot 4307 Enclave at Heritage Harbour, Sept. 30.
$673,494 Lennar Homes LLC to Holzborn Scott A, Holzborn Susan R, Lot 254 Bridgewater, Sept. 30.
$615,000 Mcclintock Arlita, Mcclintock David E II to Leddy Jennifer M, Lot 4 Blk 22 Ilexhurst, Sept. 29.
$548,003 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Maliniak Gina A, Maliniak Richard, Lot 4119 Twin Rivers, Sept. 29.
$537,990 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Wicklund Dawn M, Wicklund Terry M, Lot 20 River Wind, Sept. 30.
$525,000 Morgan Frank P, Morgan Nancy A to Fisher Anthony Alan, Fisher Stephanie Michelle, Lot 61 Greenbrook Village, Sept. 30.
$521,400 Newton Developments Inc to Torre Family Trust, Lot 25 Rosedale Addition, Sept. 30.
$516,673 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Plotts Courtney S, Plotts Kyle, Lot 4190 Twin Rivers, Sept. 30.
$505,880 Minto Bradenton LLC to Town Paul William, Marina Walk on Harbour Isle, Sept. 29.
$500,000 SM 17th Avenue LLC to Hargreaves Property Too LLC, Pt 35-34-17, Sept. 30.
$480,000 Visser Dennis D, Visser Kimberly A to Guiliano Anthony Joseph Jr, Guiliano Monica Jean, Lot 115 Greenbrook Village, Sept. 30.
$473,515 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Kelly Gary R, Kelly Theresa Marie, Lot 111 Serenity Creek, Sept. 29.
$470,000 Terry M Wicklund and Dawn M Wicklund Revocable Trust, Wicklund Dawn M, Wicklund Terry M to Harles Gerald A, Harles Judy Vignocchi, Lot 1105 Country Meadows, Sept. 30.
$464,500 Harvey A Small and Regina L Small Revocable Trust, Small Harvey A, Small Regina L to Govostes 2005 Revocable Family Trust, Govostes Demetrios James, Govostes Monique, Lot 38 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Sept. 30.
$451,000 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc, Woods of Moccasin Wallos, Sept. 30.
$429,957 Nussbaum Frederic J, Nussbaum Kathryn R to Fischer Andrew, Fischer Robyn, Lot 1007 Oakleaf Hammock, Sept. 29.
$421,000 Rauer Robert K, Spooner Nancy E to Forristall Jessica M, Forristall Michael J, Lot 2010 Mill Creek, Sept. 30.
$406,355 WCI Communities LLC to Boudrot Barbara J, Boudrot Richard L, Richard L Boudrot and Barbara J Boudrot Revocable Trust, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit C, Sept. 30.
$405,000 Brodie Karen Ann, Crum Karen, Crum Karen A to Braun Cameo E, Braun Gregory M, Lot 427 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Sept. 29.
$401,300 Lorentsen James V to Zaddy6805 LLC, Lot 10 Blk 17 West Wind Shores, Sept. 29.
$400,000 Scarlett Carriejean, Scarlett Roger to Wilson Brian G, Wilson Nicole S, Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts, Sept. 30.
$390,000 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Rodgers Daniel Harold Gordon, Rodgers Jennifer Fabbro, Lot 66 Enclave at Country Meadows, Sept. 30.
$385,785 WCI Communities LLC to Indriso Elizabeth P, Lot 4 Blk K Tidewater Preserve, Sept. 29.
$385,000 Cantell Christopher M to Kimmitz Rebecca P, Leguizamon Andres G, Lot 11 Greenbrook Village, Sept. 29.
$382,500 Klee James W, Klee Kathryn P to Hedrick Mary K, Lot 41 Hampton Terrace at University Place, Sept. 30.
$378,500 DR Horton Inc to Lanigan Ann M, Lanigan Richard A, Lot 415 Del Tierra, Oct. 3.
$370,675 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Kumar Deborah W, Kumar Prabhat, Lot 3095 Twin Rivers, Sept. 30.
$357,500 Dennis John V Jr to Zhu Rongxing, Lot 40 Blk 1 Glenn Lakes, Sept. 29.
$350,000 Hammontree Jessica L, Hammontree Morris H III to Cranker Connie D, Cranker William G, Lot 76 Greyhawk Landing, Sept. 30.
$349,900 Pleyer Marek to Nachimson Linda, Nachimson Stanley B, Lot 4398 Heritage Harbour, Sept. 29.
$340,000 Dukovac Jennell Glynn, Dukovac Joseph Theodore to Rice Dorothy J, Rice Timothy M, Lot 182 Lexington, Sept. 29.
$340,000 Price Catherine Fluck, Price Family Trust, Price Steven Milburn to Beck Jefferson K, Beck Kristin D, Lot 75 Summerfield Village, Sept. 29.
$334,275 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Partridge David Alan, Partridge Marion L, Lot 3089 Twin Rivers, Sept. 30.
$333,585 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Connolly Carl, Velez Connolly Ivette S, Lot 163 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Oct. 4.
$329,000 Damico Frank L Jr, Damico Laura to Rahe Adriana R, Rahe Charles D, Lot 58 Summerfield Village, Sept. 29.
$322,000 Davis Cynthia L, Davis Scott N, Scott N Davis Trust to Marrs Connie I, Marrs Marvin, Club Villas at Palm Aire Unit 7706, Oct. 3.
$318,000 Boyes Karen D to Connell Maria C, Connell Phillip S, Willow Oaks, Sept. 29.
$315,500 University Village LLC to Smith Jennifer A, Smith William T, Lot 163 University Village, Sept. 30.
$315,360 WCI Communities LLC to Heffernan Gerald, Heffernan Rosalie, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit B, Sept. 29.
$310,000 Jain Peggy S, Jain Purmod K to Morgan Allen Douglas, Morgan Debbie Rae, Lot 602 Stoney Brook at Heritage Harbour, Sept. 29.
$310,000 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Jonlin Properties LLC, Saracina II at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 103, Oct. 4.
$305,183 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Leib Andrew Jason, Leib Molly Elizabeth, Lot 92 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Sept. 30.
$305,000 Lamendola Lynnette M to Stockwell Chris, Stockwell Renee, Lot 80 Chelsea Oaks, Oct. 4.
$304,000 Ramsey Kia M to Meinberg Brian I, Meinberg Karen M, Lot 137 Silverlake, Oct. 3.
$300,000 Halpn Ronald J, Schmidt Lynn P to Mcculla Alexander, Tretolo Lauren A, Lot 15 Greenbrook Village, Sept. 29.
$300,000 Lake Club Investors LLC to Verble Kathy J, Lot 151 Lake Club, Sept. 30.
$300,000 WCI Communities LLC to Scheurer Joseph R, Scheurer Leslie H, Lot 90 Rosedale Addition, Sept. 30.
$300,000 Wilson Patricia J, Woods Albert J to Calandrino Laura, Calandrino Vincent, Lot 58 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Sept. 30.
$299,900 Heck Catherine, Heck Paul to Murphy Brenda, Murphy Patrick M, Lot 24 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Sept. 30.
$282,000 Lawrence Linda E to Sturts Reginald W, Lot 6 Mirabella at Village Green, Sept. 30.
$280,000 Mission Property Partners LLC to Dalessio Jesse, Dalessio Patricia, Lot 2 Fair Oaks, Oct. 3.
$275,990 DR Horton Inc to Greene Michael C, Greene Theresa M, Lot 367 Del Tierra, Oct. 3.
$275,000 Kreps Karen M, Kreps Ronald S to Perkins Karen L, Perkins Richard R, Anna Maria Beach Place Unit 2, Sept. 30.
$272,000 Horvath David P, Horvath Sarah Michele to Chowdhury Akm M, Chowdhury Salma Afrin, Lot 23 Summerfield Village, Oct. 3.
$269,500 BPGoldings Inc, Gosling Acquisitions Inc to Ronderos Eduardo, Ronderos Patricia, Lot 798 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Oct. 3.
$264,000 Enlow Nicole to Devin Scott Ramsey Trust, Ramsey Benjamin Scott, Ramsey Devin Scott Trust, Lot 70 Catalina, Sept. 29.
$260,000 Purkhiser Patricia A, Purkhiser Steven L to Yonker Adam R, Lot 562 Harrison Ranch, Oct. 4.
$259,000 Johnson Carole M, Johnson Richard A to Mort Rachael L, Mort Shawn M, Lot 172 Forest Creek, Sept. 30.
$256,125 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Coppa John D, Kirby Daniel F, Lot 71 Heron Creek, Sept. 30.
$255,000 Viola Raymond D to Fadely Keith R, Second Longboat Harbour Unit 304, Sept. 30.
$250,000 Farnum James E, Farnum Rachele Reccia to Albarez Anna T, Lot 31 Quail Run, Sept. 29.
$250,000 Michener Tod M to Holding Darren, Holding Jamie, Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts, Oct. 3.
$250,000 Sobr Frederick J, Sobr Renee to Kovich Eric M, Kovich Wendy E, Lot C 3 Blk 4 Harbor Hills Resubdivision, Sept. 29.
$248,000 Allen Bernarda to Taylor Aaron D, Lot 19 Blk K Kingsfield, Sept. 29.
$243,000 Ott Investment Company LLC to Gat Margaret A, Lot 4 Blk 22 Lakeridge Falls, Sept. 30.
$242,000 DR Horton Inc to Ernway LLC, Soleil Unit 101, Oct. 3.
$240,000 Richardson Hardie L Jr, Richardson Kristin to Brown Brittany A, Brown Matthew, Lot 132 Covered Bridge Estates, Sept. 29.
$237,500 Flanary Jill E Holmes to Gurley Kate Elizabeth Kessler, Gurley Richard Craig, Lot 6 Blk K Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates, Sept. 29.
$237,450 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Galletto Philip M, Galletto Valerie Mae, Lot 63 Heron Creek, Sept. 30.
$237,000 Riehle Miki, Riehle Troy to Knopp Andrew P, Lot 16 Blk D Sandpointe, Oct. 3.
$236,000 Kted1 LLC to Campbell Joseph H, Lot 86 Harrison Ranch, Sept. 30.
$231,990 DR Horton Inc to Bradley Desmond Lamont Sr, Pollard Sharran Yvettee, Lot 11 Park Place, Oct. 3.
$230,000 Kushmer C Dean, Kushmer Diane E, Kushmer Thomas A to Mclaughlin Barbara E, Lot 5 Blk G Pine Lakes, Sept. 29.
$225,000 Price Jillian, Price Joseph E, Vansprundel Jillian to Daniels Brandon, Lot 6 Gillette Grove, Oct. 4.
$221,200 Adams Shelby S, Bank of America to Classic Property Management of Srq, Lot 12 Blk 15 Palma Sola Park 2014 Ca 001862, Oct. 3.
$219,000 Carmasse Property Management Assoc LLC to Lambert Alexandra A, Lambert Kristofer, Lot 48 Village Green of Bradenton, Sept. 30.
$215,500 Harburg Clara Ann, Harburg Revocable Trust to Livingston David G, Livingston Sandra F, Pt 6-34-19, Sept. 30.
$215,000 Coffman Ann to Mullin Family Trust, Mullin Tatyana, Lot 27 San Michele at University Commons, Sept. 29.
$215,000 Kucharski Antoinette C, Kucharski Stanislaus W to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 242 Copperstone, Oct. 3.
$215,000 Lieberman Betsy L, Lieberman Lawrence J to Levesque Suzanne J, Lot 5 Blk 10 Village Green of Bradenton, Sept. 29.
$214,990 DR Horton Inc to Medina Jason B, Lot 51 Park Place, Sept. 30.
$212,000 LSF Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust to Boston Penny Dale, Lot 3173 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Oct. 3.
$206,000 Meinberg Brian, Meinberg Karen to Wallace Michele L, Lot 20 Blk 0 Sandpointe Estates, Oct. 4.
$205,000 Howard John Farnsworth, Howard Theresa T to Moody Benjamim H III, Moody Jan, Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 7, Sept. 30.
$204,665 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Donahue George D II, Lot 33 Willow Walk, Sept. 30.
$204,000 BH SRQ LLC to Pollio Ashley Theresa, Lot 2 Blk D Crescent Lakes, Sept. 30.
$200,000 Formella Sandra J M, Moore David W, Moore Douglas A, Moore Frances R Living Trust, Moore Gregory P, Moore Richard, Moore V W Living Trust, V W Moore and Frances R Moore Living Trust, Wightman Debra F to Bracken Joseph C, Bracken June A, Vizcaya Unit 402, Sept. 29.
$195,100 Harris Kevin D to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 55 Palma Sola Village 2015 Ca 000003, Sept. 29.
$194,300 Cole Christopher, Crossing Creek Village Homeowners Association Inc, Garber Carolyn, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Malik Muna, Rafiq Shahzad to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 6 Crossing Creek Village 2013 Ca 000626, Sept. 29.
$189,000 Barr Dolores Jean, Perry Desiree Ann Dowling to Moss Ashley, Moss Jonathan, Braden River Ranchettes, Sept. 29.
$188,000 Lazeski David C to Johnson Brian K, Lot 10 Blk B Concession, Oct. 3.
$185,000 Geiger Jody J to Ruby Karen D, Blk 42 Century Estates, Oct. 3.
$184,600 Bell Robyn L, Tracy Betty, Wilkes Robyn L to Tracy Betty A, Willemsens, Sept. 30.
$182,000 Yonker Adam R, Yonker Richard Dean to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 225 Harrison Ranch, Sept. 30.
$180,000 Dryer David A, Dryer Elvira M to Romanski Angela M, Palma Sola Trace Unit 370, Oct. 3.
$171,500 Crayton Joyce B, Crayton Richard Scott, Mcmorris Joyce B to Jacobs Martha S, Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 301, Oct. 3.
$170,000 Bisch Michael, Simpson Gary L, Waskowiz Family Living Trust to Bisch Michael, Lot 4 Blk B Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation, Sept. 29.
$170,000 Gullickson Jeanette B to Parshall Sandra J, Parshall William R, Lot 20 Blk 1 Ballentine Manor Estates, Oct. 3.
$169,900 Gregrich Sharla L to Howard John F, Howard Theresa T, Forty Three West Oaks II Unit 13, Sept. 30.
$169,000 Haught Philip, Haught Stacey to Martorell Jose Manuel, Lot 12 Blk 1 Bayshore Gardens, Sept. 30.
$169,000 Robertson John Thomas to Haught Philip, Haught Stacey, Lot 13 Blk C Ida K, Sept. 29.
$168,250 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Real Estate Dealers LLC, Lot 5 Blk A Whitfield Country Club Heights, Sept. 29.
$168,000 Agee Larry N to Burkholder James A, Burkholder Martha J, Cedar Hollow at Tara Unit 17 102, Oct. 3.
$168,000 Oblisk Irene, Oblisk Vernon G to Baeten James R, Baeten Kathryn L, Lot 49 Blk C Fresh Meadows, Oct. 3.
$167,500 Vines Blenda A, Vines James F, Vines James F Jr to Unitis Elaine E, Unitis Ronald R, Forty Three West Palms II Unit 19, Sept. 30.
$167,000 Rose Donna Q to Wittman Marjorie, Wittman Nicole M, Wittman Theodore, Lot 9 Groveland, Oct. 3.
$165,000 Yates Doris H to Lawrence Linda E, Forty Three West Oaks Unit 1, Oct. 3.
$160,000 Bell Lee, Bell Stefanie to Lima Mauricio Pereira, Quian Claudia Rosales, Blk D Pennsylvania Park, Sept. 29.
$158,000 Delozier Charles Eugene, Hays Martha Stacey to Nicholls Barbara A, Vizcaya Unit 601, Sept. 30.
$157,500 Pham Songbao to Dinh Johnny, Lot 201 Blk A Gulfview Park, Sept. 29.
$149,900 Trytek Judith A to Yates Carmen, Lot 20 Blk D Bayshore Gardens, Oct. 3.
$147,000 Don A Hancock and Elizabeth A Hancock Trust, Hancock Don A, Hancock Elizabeth A to Hurd Anthony F, Hurd Patricia, Cambridge Village Unit 20, Oct. 3.
$145,000 Scolaro Margaret A, Stevens Margaret A to Cruz Raquel Batista, Airport Revised, Sept. 29.
$143,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Flores Casimiro Aniceto, Serrano Elsa, Lot 60 Cortez Landings, Sept. 30.
$142,550 JPMorgan Chase Bank to Cherrypick Investments LLC, Lot 3194 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Sept. 30.
$139,100 Bac Home Loans Servicing LP, Bank of America, Galati Francesco Gabriel Jr, Galati Frank G Jr, Galati Gretta J, Galati Powell Gretta Jean to Twenty Four Twelve LLC, Albert F Messner 2012-CA-004602, Oct. 3.
$136,000 Chevy Chase Funding LLC, US Bank NA to Pinell William Toby, Lot 29 River Isles, Sept. 29.
$123,973 Empire State Holding Group LLC, Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Maffei Janet N, Maffei Roger A, Lot 186 Indigo, Oct. 3.
$120,000 Rexter Armin, Smolik Gerold to Parker Gregory Dane, El Conquistador Unit 107, Sept. 29.
$119,900 Lopez Jamie, Lopez Nelson, Miller Jamie to Arena David M, Arena Veronica I, Lot 4 Blk 19 Sabal Harbour, Oct. 3.
$113,800 Akarie G Laney Living Trust, Laney Akarie G Living Trust, Laney Sukie S, Laney William B to Olinik Gerald W, Ironwood Fifth Unit 106 F, Sept. 30.
$111,000 Keck Brooke A to Elia Pamela A, Courtyard Square Unit 31, Sept. 30.
$105,000 Mark Zintel Inc to Fortune Barbara I, Pebble Springs Unit 6126, Sept. 29.
$99,824 Campbell Mary Beth, Hamvai Mary Beth to Hamvai Mary Beth, Hamvai Rudi Jr, Lot 234 Lexington, Sept. 30.
$99,700 Pion Corey, Pion Crystal Lynn to Pion Corey, Pion Crystal Lynn, Lot 3233 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Oct. 3.
$98,000 Palma Sola Realty LLC to Deangelis Debbie, Deangelis Stephen, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 9106, Sept. 29.
$97,000 Dolphin Props LLC to Farrell Family Trust, Farrell James M, Farrell Sally J Dodge, Pt 29-34-18, Sept. 30.
$95,562 Mixon Dianna, Mixon Robert S to Mixon Dianna, Mixon Robert S, Blk 1 New Homes Development Company Plat, Sept. 29.
$95,200 Stevens Remona to Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 9, US Bank NA, Palmetto Point 2014-CA-005672, Oct. 3.
$94,000 Barr Roger Jack to Sockrider Harriett, Sockrider Steve, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 68, Sept. 29.
$92,500 Wyatt Enterprises Inc to M3LBD LLC, Peridia Commons Unit 202, Oct. 4.
$89,000 Navarrete Manuel, Navarrete Maria to Machuca Cristobal De Jesus Mendez, Lot 10 Blk 2 Town of New Memphis, Sept. 29.
$85,500 Sallenback Natalie to Griffiths Patricia L, Griffiths Robert A, Riverview, Oct. 3.
$80,000 Clements Holly to Woods Shelby, Pomello Park, Sept. 30.
$75,000 Crowder Diana, Crowder Donald to Crowder Donald, Blk A Willow Woods, Sept. 30.
$74,000 Dyshaw Ada Marie, Dyshaw Marvin, Liska David R to Pierce Dawn, Pierce Kevin J, Lot 21 Blk F Casa Loma Mobilehome, Sept. 29.
$69,900 Dobbs David Joe, Dobbs Navarin to Powell Smith Kathleen, Smith Shane, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Subdivision Unit 57, Sept. 29.
$67,500 Migoni Sharon R to Flora Lee A, Flora Rebecca P, Piney Point Homeowners Unit 81, Sept. 29.
$67,100 Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Looker Janet L to Macdougall Bob, J S Mcclure Additon to Manatee 2015 Ca 004581, Oct. 3.
$67,000 Cook Marion I, Irvin Marion Cook to Elsenheimer Misty, Tihy Peter Jr, Pt 1-35-21, Sept. 30.
$66,500 FV 1 Inc, Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC to Perez Lucio, Lot 15 Blk 1 Tradewinds, Sept. 29.
$63,158 Crull James, Nichols Jim III, Nichols Jim Jr to Gerard Juan Carlos Acuna, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 5101, Sept. 30.
$61,000 220 12th Ave West Lend Trust, Blanchard Joshua to Jiminez Joanna Ortiz, Reyes Israel Ortiz, Lot 17 Blk F J K Singletary, Sept. 29.
$60,000 Mcginnis Lisa M, Sorrento Charles S, Sorrento Kathleen M to Sorrento Audrey J, Sorrento Richard A, Second Bayshore Unit I 31, Sept. 30.
$54,000 Boston Curt, Boston Joyce to Briggle Michael, Wichert Joachim A, Lot 21 Casa Oneco Mobilehome, Sept. 29.
$53,000 Smith William, Smith William G to Hypes Johnny M, Hypes Victoria M, Palm Lake Estates Unit 280, Sept. 29.
$52,500 Delta Transactions LLC to CKA Fidu Inc, Trust No 382316, Washington Park, Sept. 30.
$52,000 Country Lakes Co Op Inc to Dibble Susan E, Nolte David M, Country Lakes Village II Unit 2067, Sept. 30.
$52,000 Roman Trisha D to Roman Tony P Jr, Roman Trisha D, Lot 21 Chamness Park, Sept. 29.
$50,000 Battaglino Philip to Sanctuary Residential Investor LLC, Sanctuary of Bradenton Unit 73, Sept. 29.
$50,000 Elder Beverlee J to Fristoe Mark R, Lot 7 Blk B Braden River Lakes, Sept. 30.
$45,000 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward, Wallace James Macaulay Jr Inter Vivos Trust to Delta Transactions LLC, Washington Park, Sept. 30.
$41,000 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc, Lot 36 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Sept. 30.
$39,000 Evensen A John, Evensen Judith D to Freter David M, Lot 7 Blk 56 Trailer Estates Third Addition, Sept. 29.
$39,000 Gigliotti Joseph M, Kearns Agnes to Persaud Denase, Second Bayshore Unit B 34, Sept. 29.
$38,000 Schueler Gisela to Cramer Henrietta, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1232, Sept. 29.
$37,000 Dang Mai N, Nguyen Thinh Huu to Jones Anthony, Roy Eileen M, Oakwood Villas Unit 68, Oct. 3.
$30,676 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, Sept. 30.
$27,000 Cunigan Joyce, Cunigan Ronald to Palatta Andrew J, Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit D 22, Sept. 29.
$24,000 Moldovanyi Balazs to Petaton LLC, Lot 4 Blk A Central Park, Oct. 4.
Comments