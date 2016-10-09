Real estate transactions Oct. 10

$3,075,000 Soho Mendoza LLC to Willow Lane Holdings LLC, 0, Sept. 28.
$2,100,000 Laundry Plus Holdings LLC to Crown Linen LLC, Henson Industrial Park, Sept. 22.
$1,077,778 Gulash Joseph A Jr to James Hillcrest Ibc LLC, Lot K Blk 5 Harbor Hills, Sept. 23.
$975,000 Rego Diana D, Rego Michael R to Craighead Justin C, Lot 316 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Sept. 22.
$925,000 Wilson Richard A, Wilson Stephanie M to Cheek Chrisann, Cheek Joseph Edward, Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 63 B, Sept. 23.
$862,500 Pineside Investments LLC to Alpha Virtual LLC, Pines II Industrial Park Unit 19, Sept. 22.
$770,118 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Taylor Marian L, Lot 480 Esplanade, Sept. 23.
$749,070 WCI Communities LLC to Mizell Christine, Mizell Justin, Lot 12 Blk D Tidewater Preserve, Sept. 23.
$675,000 Gillespie Jon M to Lapide Alisa, Lapide John, Sound at Waterlefe Unit 4, Sept. 26.
$674,465 Neal Signature Homes to Seider Carol L, Lot 5 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Sept. 23.
$617,100 SW Florida Land Investors LLC to Galiardo Jeffrey, Galiardo Stacey, Blk A Riverdale, Sept. 23.
$597,696 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Belle Richard A, Pogozelski Marie, Lot 266 Rosedale Addition, Sept. 22.
$575,000 Acosta Edwin, Acosta Fanny to Ryder Jeffrey C, Stout J Alvin III, Lot 73 Arbor Lakes B, Sept. 22.
$560,000 Marshall Richard, Montjoy Richard M Sr, Mountjoy Richard M, Mountjoy Richard M Sr, Mountjoy Teresa F to Flynn Michele Tevere, Orourke Audrey Tevere, Tevere Anthony, Tevere Joanne, Lot 49 San Remo Shores, Sept. 22.
$542,500 Waldick Blair R, Waldick Denise E to Eldred John H III, Lot 10 River Club South, Sept. 23.
$512,000 Bates Elbert E, Bates Karen H to Aylward Christine, Christine Aylward Trust, Lot 22 Ascot, Sept. 23.
$505,000 Ghent James R III, Ghent Judy L, Ghent Living Trust to Grimmer Linda M, Grimmer Stephen R, Blk 21 West Wind Shores, Sept. 22.
$498,950 Minto Bradenton LLC to Barr David, Marina Walk On Harbour Isle, Sept. 26.
$485,000 Tatreau Cheryl L, Tatreau Chris J to Burgess Clint Revocable Living Trust, Burgess Lisa A Revocable Living Trust, Clint Burgess and Lisa A Burgess Revocable Living Trust, Lot 4 Blk 17 Longbeach On Longboat Key, Sept. 22.
$474,300 Minto Bradenton LLC to Irizarry Janine Catherine, Marina Walk on Harbour Isle, Sept. 26.
$472,914 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Mallard Alfred, Mallard Bonnie D, Lot 120 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Sept. 26.
$460,000 Horn Lisa Tosi to Topping Ellen Louise, Topping Leonard P, Blk 21 West Wind Shores, Sept. 28.
$450,000 GRM Properties LLC to Miller Colleen N, Miller Matthew C, Lot 20 Charleston Pointe, Sept. 22.
$449,900 Adele G Liberi Revocable Trust, Granger Cheryl L, Liberi Adele G to Fitzgerald Patricia Elder, Patricia Elder Fitzgerald Revocable Trust, Lot 4 Broadmoor Pines, Sept. 23.
$449,055 Pulte Home Corporation to Damiano Karen M, Lot 152 Del Webb, Sept. 26.
$439,900 Camp Michael D to Thornton Katherine, Lot 169 Rosedale, Sept. 23.
$435,000 Gamsky Frank David, Gamsky Susan C to River Loft LLC, 0, Sept. 26.
$432,864 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Marco David Michael, Marco Jaime Anne, Lot 140 Greyhawk Landing West, Sept. 28.
$426,500 Pulte Home Corporation to Ngo Trang Thuy, Lot 732 Harrison Ranch, Sept. 23.
$423,000 Pimentel Eleanor, Tracy Nancy T to Sheffield Brenda I, Sheffield Ronald W, Lot 371 Riverdale, Sept. 23.
$420,000 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Acosta Edwin J, Lot 370 Rosedale Addition, Sept. 23.
$419,525 WCI Communities LLC to Amoroso Michael, Amoroso Renee, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit D, Sept. 28.
$415,000 Sommers Harry C, Sommers Naomi H to Mcneely Marsha K, Lot 394 Riverdale Revised, Sept. 23.
$400,000 Francois Sammy, Harris Briana K to Trueba Holly A, Trueba Jessie A, Lot 64 Hawthorn Park, Sept. 23.
$400,000 Soyka David L to Parada Emmy J, Parada Reemberto J, Lot 3 Sarabay Harbour, Sept. 22.
$399,000 Greiner Karl H, Greiner Trust, Van Den Hauwe Carine G to Connell Geiss Vicki L, Geiss Richard O, Lot 15 Blk G Glenn Lakes, Sept. 22.
$387,000 Hayes Kelly J to Dangalan Aimee, Dangalan Dustin, Lot 28 Greyhawk Landing West, Sept. 22.
$384,650 WCI Communities LLC to Knaus Amy, Knaus Richard L, Lot 16 Blk D Tidewater Preserve, Sept. 23.
$380,000 Gierl Roberta B to Apter Andreas, Caruso Apter Deborah A, Lot 89 Virginia Water, Sept. 28.
$377,500 Bramwell Janice C, Bramwell John D to Molloy Thomas F, Lot 232 Palma Sola Trace, Sept. 22.
$376,100 Arrasmith Larry W, Regions Bank to Harbor Community Bank, Pt 31-33-18 2015 Ca 001117, Sept. 28.
$375,000 King Brian, Sprayberry Randy to Hyde Shawn M, Hyde Tammie L, Pt 31-33-18, Sept. 22.
$375,000 Louis R Mazzie Jr and Joyce A Mazzie Recocable Living Trust, Mazzie Joyce A, Mazzie Louis R Jr to Conti Carol Anne, Conti Ronald A, Ronald A Conti and Carol Anne Conti Revocable Trust, Lot 3057 Cascades at Sarasota, Sept. 28.
$375,000 Oconnor Charles R, Oconnor Judith F to Milan Louis G, Milan Sharon M, Bay Club Unit 2302, Sept. 22.
$373,198 Lennar Homes LLC to Alvarez Nelson, Sasso Gladys E, Lot 208 Heritage Harbour, Sept. 22.
$373,000 Alcivar Rogger U Zambrano, Cortez Heydi Cecilia Ortega to Enos Brian, Kiernan Enos Robin, Reilly Karen, Lot 214 River Plantation, Sept. 23.
$370,700 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Bennett David, Bennett Stacy, Lot 25 Raven Crest, Sept. 23.
$364,900 Mcneely Marsha K to Bartlett Elizabeth S, Bartlett Family Revocable Trust, Bartlett Paul H, Lot 15 Blk J Glenn Lakes, Sept. 22.
$359,500 Kahley Richard, Kahley Sherrie, Mock Stanley D to Lambert Carly J, Lambert William R III, Blk G Riverside Park, Sept. 22.
$350,101 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Godfrey Kamille, Godfrey Michael, Lot 7013 Mill Creek, Sept. 23.
$350,000 Dunphy Daniel J, Dunphy Wilfred J to Ewing Marie L, Ewing Thomas J, Lot 33 Flamingo Cay, Sept. 28.
$350,000 Rowe Anna Mae, Rowe David L to Joseph Mazza Jr and Mary L Mazza Revocable Trust, Mazza Joseph Jr, Mazza Mary L, Lot 8 Blk B Windsong Acres, Sept. 28.
$349,500 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Courtenay Mark Andrew, Krudys Kristina Jeanette, Lot 352 Greyhawk Landing West, Sept. 23.
$346,298 Lennar Homes LLC to Silver Jane H, Silver John Robert, Lot 313 Heritage Harbour, Sept. 26.
$343,528 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Carson Gregory S, Carson Samantha J, Lot 33 Oakleaf Hammock, Sept. 28.
$342,800 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Sigler Dawn M, Sigler Michael D, Lot 32 Raven Crest, Sept. 26.
$341,800 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Filkins Chrystal L, Filkins Donovan L, Lot 481 Greyhawk Landing West, Sept. 23.
$340,000 Fling Costery A to Figueroa Nikholas E, Lot 22 Ancient Oaks, Sept. 28.
$339,569 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Frandsen Candice S, Frandsen Candice Shannon, Frandsen Gary A, Holloway John Arthur, Lot 88 Villa Amalfi, Sept. 28.
$339,000 Matz Clara J, Matz P Marshall to Allgood Charlotte, Allgood Kenneth, Lot 32 Blk C Glenn Lakes, Sept. 22.
$337,000 Nemanick Janyce M, Nemanick William L to Giraldo Alba M, Giraldo Guillermo Losada, Lot 10 Blk B Chaparral, Sept. 26.
$335,000 Don G Stormzand Revocable Living Trust, Stormzand Don G Revocable Living Trust, Stormzand Leicht Jane M to Johns Elmira R, Krueger Robert O, Bayside Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Unit 110, Sept. 23.
$335,000 J and K Investments LLC to Deturo Barbara, Stasen Hope Ann, Lot 5 Blk F West Woods, Sept. 26.
$332,500 Simington Bruce E, Simington Marcia E to Aguilera Chavez Fernando, Aguilera Crystal, Lot 644 Braden Woods, Sept. 23.
$332,000 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Venable Amanda A, Lot 8 Nursery, Sept. 23.
$330,703 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Wang Ying Zhen, Lot 56 Oakleaf Hammock, Sept. 28.
$330,000 Oaks Dustin to Castellow Joel K, Castellow Megan E, Lot 144 Oakleaf Hammock, Sept. 28.
$329,500 Rock Marjorie G to Abbott Laura Kathryn, Wilson Timothy J, Runaway Bay Unit 268, Sept. 28.
$326,300 University Village LLC to Mazzie Joyce A, Mazzie Louis R, Lot 31 University Village, Sept. 23.
$325,307 August Urbanek Oneco Shopping Center Revocable Trust, Urbanek August Oneco Shopping Center Revocable Trust, Urbanek Gerald A to H and P Urbanek, Blk A Harmon Park, Sept. 23.
$325,000 Alternative Loan Trust 2006 Oa16, Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Cwalt Inc, Cwalt Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2006 Oa16 to Spiekerman Jamie, Spiekerman Jason, Lot 57 Magnolia Hill, Sept. 22.
$321,000 Rogers Clarence D Jr, Rogers Linda D to Oestreicher Darrin M, Lot 51 Lionshead, Sept. 22.
$320,000 Campbell Stacey Y, Mcglashen Ruth A to Mountjoy Richard Marshall Sr, Mountjoy Teresa Fisher, Lot 4 Blk F Glenn Lakes, Sept. 22.
$319,500 Newgard Ann Gayle to Handley James R, Handley Judith M, Lot 4 Blk 3 Glenn Lakes, Sept. 27.
$317,500 Thornton Dalan B, Thornton Katherine H to Leonard Nuala, Lot 44 Greenbrook Village, Sept. 26.
$315,000 Paetz Helmut to Beyer Mark A, Beyer Monika, Seabreeze Condominium on Anna Maria Island Unit C, Sept. 23.
$315,000 Schubert Charles T, Schubert Kimberly G to Yzeiri Bledar, Yzeiri Ela, Lot 1 Blk C 1 Summerfield Village, Sept. 22.
$312,000 Rhodes David L, Rhodes Melissa A to Benitez Marcela, Benitez Richard Jr, 0, Sept. 23.
$310,000 Mckeon Christopher T, Mckeon William J to Burian Thomas, Lot 685 Braden Woods, Sept. 22.
$290,000 Nova Alfred C II, Nova Kerry to Andrews Denise, Collett Joel R, Lot 160 Carlyle at The Villages of Palm Aire, Sept. 26.
$290,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Willow Walk, Sept. 26.
$288,000 Reed Suzanne M, Reed William W to Shufelt Joanne P, Westbay Point and Moorings II Unit 231, Sept. 28.
$283,525 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Rivera Bibi N, Rivera Victor W, Lot 162 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Sept. 26.
$280,000 Charlene R Loebell Revocable Trust, Loebell Charlene R Revocable Trust, Loebell David K, Loebell Gina W to Szymanski Bernard, Szymanski Cathy M, Lot 45 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Sept. 22.
$277,500 Kraner Debra L, Kraner Marilyn J Inter Vivos Trust, Marilyn J Kraner Inter Vivos Trust to Walker Ashley, Walker Zackary, Blk E Country Club Heights, Sept. 26.
$268,000 Emery Dorothy J, Fairburn Jacqueline A, Johnson Karen J, Pointer David, Pointer Kenneth C to Acco Maria Delires, Mendoza Jorge Lopez, Lot 108 Carlyle at Villages of Palm Aire, Sept. 22.
$268,000 Laframboise Michael to Blinkhorn Jennifer Marie, Lot 62 Sonoma, Sept. 28.
$265,000 Shoff Nancy, Shoff Robert to Rapp Karla J, Rapp Matthew A, Lot 29 Tara, Sept. 23.
$262,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Grant Ryan Charles, Grant Stephanie Lisa, Lot 94 Oakley Place, Sept. 23.
$259,500 Kted1 LLC to Gonzalez Maria, Gonzalez Noe, Lot 11 Blk 4 Kingsfield Lakes, Sept. 28.
$255,000 Herrington David W, Herrington Pamela S to Bonas Gerald L, Cote Bonas Geraldine M, Lot 26 Creekwood, Sept. 28.
$250,000 Henderson Delbert D, Henderson Marilyn B to Valle Arroyo Marisela, Valle Duarte Miguel A, Blk G Country Club Heights, Sept. 22.
$248,000 Richards Deborah D to 505 Forest LLC, Cedars East Unit 6, Sept. 26.
$247,800 Lennar Homes LLC to Beauchamp Luc Andre, Peachey Louise, Lot 18 Heritage Harbour, Sept. 28.
$245,490 DR Horton Inc to Biery David R, Biery Jennifer L, Lot 370 Del Tierra, Sept. 22.
$239,000 Obeidallah Fadileh, Obeidallah Ibrahim to Touzet Alicia, Lot 1 Blk B Braden River Lakes, Sept. 28.
$235,000 Burkholder James, Burkholder Martha to Daka Dedrix B, Liming Emily A, Lot 92 Cottages at San Casciano, Sept. 26.
$235,000 Leonard Nuala to Omega 11 Inc, Lot 93 Blk A 5 Summerfield Village, Sept. 27.
$233,000 Fullerton Bruce F, Fullerton Pamela A to Giuliano Andrew, Giuliano Jeanette, Lot 58 Riverbay Townhomes, Sept. 28.
$232,600 Krause Laurie to Lee Kathryn D, Patterson John M, Lot 697 Harrison Ranch, Sept. 28.
$230,000 Bauer Joyce Anne, Dirden Richard K, Dirden Sarah Elizabeth to Downey Diana, Downey Family Living Trust, Lot 84 River Sound, Sept. 23.
$229,000 Abiaad Maroun, Abiaad Najib to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 5 Quail Run, Sept. 28.
$229,000 Rubendall Joan H, Rubendall Robert G to Trahan George Joseph, Lot 169 Waterford, Sept. 27.
$224,990 DR Horton Inc to Hohmeister Ashley N, Hohmeister Blair W, Lot 429 Del Tierra, Sept. 28.
$223,500 Stava Kerry L, Stava Luke to Joseph Alex J, Lot 45 Summerfield Village, Sept. 22.
$220,700 Titsworth James R to Leaning Palm Properties LLC, Patio Homes Unit 122, Sept. 23.
$220,000 Smith James Allen to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, J P Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007 He1, Lot 24 Palmbrooke at River Club North 2015-CA-002675, Sept. 23.
$220,000 Walker Ashley, Walker Ashley Reese, Walker Zachary to Hoskins Annette L, Lot 55 Lake Forest Estates, Sept. 22.
$220,000 Whitfield Development LLC to Brown Stacy, Gibellina Glen, Pt 21-35-18, Sept. 22.
$218,000 Ballard Carolyn L, Van Hoedt Carolyn L to Griesi Jeanne Marie, Griesi John Zachary, Lot 65 Forest Creek, Sept. 23.
$212,500 Cusanelli Craig, Cusanelli Jelena to Koceja Derek J, Koceja Sarah, Lot 57 Central Park, Sept. 28.
$211,000 Banfield Gerald R III, Banfield Laura to Wojcik Richard, Pt 25-35-17, Sept. 22.
$210,000 Lyons Gary to Piasczyk Troy S, Palma Sola Trace Unit 511, Sept. 22.
$208,800 Hamburg Ronald Van, Kramer Simone, Van Hamburg Ronald to Hamburg Ronald Van, Van Hamburg Ronald, Lot 6 Blk D Tidewater Preserve, Sept. 22.
$208,000 Rondeau David W to Fierro Matthew L, Fierro Melanie Tyann, Lot 16 Blk A North Oaks Estates, Sept. 23.
$207,800 Harper Donna to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 3218 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour 2014-CA-005927, Sept. 23.
$200,000 Atkins Eric, Atkins Stephanie to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 20 Blk A Braden River Lakes, Sept. 28.
$195,000 Oelker Investments LLC to Hammond Robert, Hammond Susan, Robert and Susan Hammond Living Trust, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 5738, Sept. 27.
$194,000 Arthur and Carol Walmsley Properties L LC to Kurtz Paul, Palma Sola Harbour Unit V 73, Sept. 28.
$193,578 Montgomery Deana A to Palmer Duane, Palmer Properties and Rentals LLC, Lot 30 Lionshead, Sept. 28.
$192,990 DR Horton Inc to Murray Amanda, Lot 26 Willow Walk, Sept. 22.
$191,200 Mustico Linda Lee to Fruto Manuel, Lot 11 Mich Ind O, Sept. 26.
$191,000 Weidle Jean Ann to Birchard Vincent R, Blk L Bears, Sept. 22.
$188,000 Ellison Ann L, Ellison Family Revocable Living Trust to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 24 Cordova Lakes, Sept. 22.
$187,000 Hawley Rachael to Hand Jennifer D, Blk 37 Comprehensive Replat, Sept. 23.
$185,300 Moore Darryl to Citibank, Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Trust 2007 Ar6, Wilmington Trust, Lot 758 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour 2013-CA-001893, Sept. 28.
$180,000 Czyspak Marion V Revocable Trust, Marion V Czyspak Revocable Trust, Redmond Kathryn A to Suarez Eduardo Rodriguez, Blk H Cape Vista, Sept. 28.
$179,000 Cucci Stephan L Jr, Joseph Kathryn to Herrin John F, Lot 123 Crystal Lakes, Sept. 22.
$178,000 Financial Edge LLC to Torrisi Laura J, Village at Townpark Unit 204, Sept. 23.
$177,700 Brown James L Jr, Brown Wendy E to Monroe Jason N, Monroe Yilan, Palmetto Point, Sept. 28.
$176,000 Ruben Harvey, Ruben Liza J to Landz Management and Consulting LLC, Lot 231 Briarwood, Sept. 28.
$175,100 Wagner Janet, Wagner Jeffrey to Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, First Horizon Alternative Mortgage Securities Trust 2006 Aa3, Blk E Patrison 2016-CA-000304, Sept. 28.
$174,000 Haywoood Putman Linda C, Putman Robert L to Augustitus Patricia A, Fernwood Unit 28, Sept. 22.
$170,000 Taylor Aaron D to Beck Diane, Beck Michael, Lot 61 Bayou Estates North, Sept. 23.
$165,000 Kitzmann Christien to Guran Levko B, Blk 50 Whitfield Estates, Sept. 26.
$158,629 Peacock Lori Paige to Akers Jason Luther, Akers Jessica Nicole, Blk A Ardmore, Sept. 23.
$154,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Campbell Michael, Orchid Cove Unit 3 202, Sept. 28.
$154,000 Clow Holly M to Rager Debra L, Rager Robert P, Grand Estuary VI at River Strand Unit 735, Sept. 28.
$154,000 Torrisi Laura J to Leonard Austin M, Village at Townpark Unit 105, Sept. 23.
$153,000 Glen Robertson Revocable Trust, Kildahl Kim, Robertson Glen E Revocable Trust to Huber Ronald P, Banyan House of Sarabay Coves Unit B 203, Sept. 28.
$152,000 Easley Steven W to Cadd Michael, Lot 31 Blk B 26Th Street Addition, Sept. 27.
$150,000 Hendrix David A, Hendrix Gay F to Kahley Richard, Kahley Sherrie, Blk 2 Reynolds, Sept. 22.
$150,000 Sezer R Nejat to Dassing Katherine, Lakes III Unit 132, Sept. 22.
$150,000 Yates Edward to Danna Sharon, Fairway Gardens II at Tara Unit 6 101, Sept. 27.
$146,200 Charles Eddy to Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp, Home Equity Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 8, US Bank NA, Lot 32 Hibiscus Park 2013-CA-001297, Sept. 23.
$140,000 Artazen Construction Inc to T and A Properties of Manasota LLC, Blk D Whitfield Industrial Park, Sept. 23.
$140,000 Digman Martha B to Jimenez Roy N, 0, Sept. 23.
$139,000 Mcvey Michelle Fawn to Baker Michael A Jr, Blk 51 Myakka City, Sept. 28.
$139,000 Watts Cheryl M, Watts Robert A to Watts Michael J, Lot 3 Blk 2 Whitfield Manor, Sept. 28.
$135,000 Bechtel Christopher J to Sabal Palm Bank, Sultzer Thomas M Self Directed Ira, Sultzer William Robb Self Directed Ira, Thomas M Sultzer Self Directed Ira, William Robb Sultzer Self Directed Ira, Tradition at Palm Aire Unit 15 5812, Sept. 22.
$131,000 Stockton Lauren to Samuels Amber N, Samuels Michael J, Lot 6 Blk 5 River Haven, Sept. 23.
$130,000 Jean A Myers Living Trust, Myers Jean A, Pusheck Ralph W to Hollmeyer Janice N, Hollmeyer Ralph G, Village at Tara Unit 701, Sept. 22.
$129,000 Close Shirley J, Close Trust to Mamros Jessica S, Lot 37 Creekwood, Sept. 22.
$127,500 Reider Brenda A, Reider Fred E to Rohr Jeanne M, Rohr Robert F, Tierra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 452, Sept. 22.
$125,000 Coen Kenneth L, Coen Sandra K to James Roshong Michelle, Pt 33-34-22, Sept. 23.
$123,000 Dillworth Marc S, Keim Cheryl L, Mckinney Debra A to Leonick Janie, Leonick John, Meadowcroft South Unit 6308, Sept. 23.
$122,500 Skye Andrea C to Murphy Bobbi J, Murphy Dennis E, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 103, Sept. 23.
$115,000 Abbiati Georgianne to Cady Ann M, Cady Patrick J, Ironwood Fifth Unit 204 F, Sept. 27.
$110,000 Calvert Dennis Michael, Durrance Jessica Renee to Torres Gheovanni Rooel Castillo, Pt 8-37-22, Sept. 22.
$110,000 Lopez Christina, Martinez Rigoberto to Carmona Marvin A Melendez, Pt 10-34-18, Sept. 28.
$109,000 Woods Brian M, Woods Jeffrey V to Katz Stephanie, Lot 10 Blk 2 Bayou Harbor, Sept. 23.
$108,750 Selene Finance LP to REI 77 LLC, Blk 6 Parrish Annex, Sept. 23.
$107,307 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Robideau Laura, Robideau Richard, Lot 53 Magnolia Point, Sept. 23.
$94,900 Lizzco LLC to Sargent William, Sabal Bay Unit 16 3, Sept. 22.
$94,900 Timlex LLC to Sargent William, Sabal Bay Unit 16 3, Sept. 22.
$92,100 Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Cwalt Alternative Loan Trust 2006 18Cb, Fratoni Sylvia to S A F Solutions L LC, Lot 12 Blk 2 Garden Heights 2013 Ca 002818, Sept. 28.
$90,000 Malachowski Scott, Malachowski Scott C to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 Wfhe3, Us Bank NA, Lot 10 Riverside Heights 2013-CA-005804, Sept. 28.
$90,000 Maruca Frank to Brazier Marcia, Daybreak Building of Harbor Pines Unit 2, Sept. 22.
$85,000 619 64th Ave Ter West Trust, Trustee Management Services LLC to Flores Dimas Alfredo Benitez, Vogelsangs Brasota Manor, Sept. 26.
$85,000 Brooks Cynthia E, Vankirk Cynthia to Fl Alpine LLC, Manatee Palms, Sept. 28.
$83,500 White Antionette to Speight Hudson Rachel E, Lot 4 Blk C Oakwood, Sept. 22.
$82,500 Krause Donald J to Nesbit Rita S, Sutherland Carolyn, Sutherland Gregory, Heatherwood Unit 19, Sept. 22.
$80,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Berkenbusch Kevin, Lot 16 Glen Cove Heights, Sept. 28.
$75,500 Cromwell Donna J to Jaskulski Cynthia S, Jaskulski Lawrence S, Palm Cove Villas Unit 33, Sept. 23.
$75,000 Duquette John, Duquette John P, Meirowsky Jamie to Duquette John P, Meirowsky Jamie, Lot 45 Hibiscus Park, Sept. 28.
$75,000 Ruth Shirley M to Poirier Christopher S, Lot 25 Blk B Twenty Sixth Street Addition, Sept. 23.
$73,200 Bmo Harris Bank NA, Hoppes William J, Lakeside South Property Owners Association Inc, US Bank NA to Bmo Harris Bank N A, Lot 29 Blk A Villas of Lakeside South 2015-CA-004215, Sept. 28.
$72,000 Stock Dorothy L to Murdoch Stanley J, Lot 2 Blk K Heather Hills Estates, Sept. 23.
$65,000 Racey Loretta Mae, Racey Roy William Jr to Wolfinger Charlotte A, Lot 79 Braden Castle Park, Sept. 22.
$64,740 Bank of America to Threemilners LLC, Blk B La Selva Park, Sept. 23.
$64,500 Peatee Roger A Restatement of Declaration of Trust, Roger A Peatee Restatement of Declaration of Trust, Wells Fargo Bank to Caraway Sweet Donna Anne, Raintree Unit 204, Sept. 27.
$63,900 Driver Margo, Driver Margo E to Wells Fargo Financial System Florida Inc, Lot 2 Ida K 2010-CA-009429, Sept. 28.
$60,000 Sanders Mary M, Sanders Robert H to Mcdonald Jeanette, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Subdivision Unit 384, Sept. 28.
$59,000 United States of America Administration of Veterans Affairs to Maruca Alphonse, Westerfield Maruca Divina, Giant Oak Building of Harbor Pines Unit 6, Sept. 26.
$55,000 Jesse J Kersey and Janet L Kersey Revocable Trust, Kersey Janet L, Kersey Jesse J to Allan H Horton Trust, Horton Allan H, Horton Martha R, Martha R Horton Trust, Pt 17-37-21, Sept. 23.
$54,050 Carranza Lourdes, Carranza Marcial to Amaya Glendy R, Lot 16 Orange Ridge, Sept. 27.
$52,500 Kendall Family Revocable Trust, Kendall Jo C, Kendall John S to Rosano James, Rosano Roxanne, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 4A, Sept. 22.
$51,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Dollison James, Dollison Jill, Village Apartments Unit 6, Sept. 27.
$50,000 Ervin Karen B D, Ervin Wayne K to Schomp Lillian, Lot 118 Braden Castle Park, Sept. 27.
$46,000 Lelievre Theresa M, Lelievre William R to Perkins Lindel R, Perkins Ronnie L, Leisure Lake Village Unit 341, Sept. 22.
$44,300 B and B Investments Group LLC, Baron Jaime A, Debaron Karen M to Floyd C Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation Inc, Pt 17-34-18 2015-CA-006011, Sept. 28.
$41,350 Broad Street Funding Trust 1 to Royal Palm Construction Services LLC, Parkway Villas Unit 5, Sept. 23.
$41,000 Schufer Albert J, Schufer Ardys C to Kaijala M Gene, Kaijala Nancy C, Leisure Lake Village Unit 490, Sept. 22.
$37,500 Tarleton Donna J, Tarleton Joseph A to Anglin Katheleen, Anglin Lanny A, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 124, Sept. 28.
$35,333 Negris Nancy, Negris Rachel E, Negris Timothy P to Lynch Patricia, Negris Rachel E, Morton Village Unit E 9, Sept. 22.
$35,000 Boyer Kathy L, Boyer Michael W to Howell Becky, Howell Kevin, Kevin and Becky Howell Living Trust, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 316, Sept. 28.
$35,000 Campfield Mary L to Hoey Theresa, Villager Apartments Unit B, Sept. 26.
$31,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Lawson Cheryl L, Lawson James E, Westwinds Village Unit T 2, Sept. 28.
$30,000 Barber Brian E, Barber Robert D, Barber William B, Ringelberg Darla D, Robinson Cathy A to Hojnacki Holly, Maness Maureen, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 7, Sept. 27.
$27,000 Bryant Sabrina Y to Santos Cardona Sixto J, Blk D Lincoln Heights, Sept. 28.
$22,500 Gibson W Roland, Williams Valaree to Phipps John A, Lot 5 Blk 9 Trailer Estates, Sept. 22.
Comments