Real estate transactions

$1,800,000 Greene Richard E to Johnson Joseph D, Johnson Lindsay, Lot 1 Reg, Sept. 21.
$1,357,699 Slv II Cce Venture LP to WCI Communities LLC, Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Sept. 20.
$1,300,000 Fenstermacher Barry W, Fenstermacher Lorraine H, Fenstermacher Lorraine S to Shannahan Cindy B, Shannahan Dashiell J Jr, Lot 18 Holmes Beach, Sept. 19.
$1,275,000 Kaleta Shawn T to 110 11Th Street LLC, Lot 6 Blk 19 Cortez Beach, Sept. 21.
$950,000 Papiech Bruce P, Papiech Joyce A to Satterfield Barbara, Satterfield Rick, Lot 3 Bay Palms, Sept. 21.
$766,360 Minto Bradenton LLC to Ecker Edward Steven, Edwards Kara Brown, Marina Walk on Harbour Isle, Sept. 20.
$699,999 WCI Communities LLC to Haycraft James K, Haycraft Jennifer A, Lot 3 Blk D Tidewater Preserve, Sept. 21.
$673,800 Medallion Home at The Inlets Reserve LLC to Benner Bonnie J, Benner Lewis O Jr, Riverdale Revised, Sept. 20.
$625,000 Farris Joan R, Farris Michael A to Fenton Nona S, Fenton Paul J, Lot 4086 Heritage Harbour, Sept. 19.
$620,000 Custer Melanie, Custer Scott to Moore Scott S, Lot 6 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Sept. 20.
$567,000 Cw Rr LLC to Ashton Tampa Residential LLC, Rosedale, Sept. 20.
$564,295 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Socas Veronica, Lot 18 Palma Vista, Sept. 20.
$544,574 Pulte Home Corporation to Buddie Anita Latorre, Buddie Michael Gary, Lot 71 Del Webb, Sept. 20.
$538,192 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Guthrie William E, Mccleary Guthrie Cathlein, Lot 296 Esplanade, Sept. 20.
$532,355 WCI Communities LLC to Sessa Lori I, Sessa Michael J, Lot 1 Tidewater Preserve, Sept. 20.
$521,500 Pinel William Toby to Ritter Carolyn R, Ritter Thomas W, Lot 590 Blk A Riverdale, Sept. 21.
$486,809 Pulte Home Corporation to Pelick John, Pelick Marcia, Lot 157 Del Webb, Sept. 21.
$441,386 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Paul J and Cynthia A Rossi Family Trust, Rossi Cynthia A, Rossi Emily F, Rossi John Paul, Rossi Paul J, Lot 4130 Twin Rivers, Sept. 19.
$370,000 Winchester Matthew T to Evers Cynthia G, Evers William A, William A Evers Revocable Living Trust, 0, Sept. 20.
$360,000 Baker Martha J to Donald H Innes and Helen M Innes Revocable Living Trust, Innes Donald H, Innes Donald H, Innes Helen M, Lot 49 River Wilderness, Sept. 21.
$356,000 Manco Barbara to Doyle Brian, Lot 52 Arbor Lakes B, Sept. 20.
$355,000 Lehman Diane L, Lehman John D to Kaffka Allison, Kaffka Miroslav, Lot 9 Blk C Fiddlers Green, Sept. 21.
$349,900 Froug Jodi Ellen to Lohstreter Thomas A, Lot 132 Arbor Lakes A, Sept. 21.
$320,000 Ramsey Susan M, Susan M Ramsey Trust to Jacobi Kathleen Ann, Jacobi Paul, Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch II Unit 54, Sept. 20.
$317,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Dobson Darlene, Dobson Terry D, Lot 73 Oakleaf Hammock, Sept. 20.
$317,500 Bender Robert R, Petrova Mariya S to Barley Kevin David, Barley Terri Lynne, Lot G 30 Rosedale 6 B, Sept. 21.
$315,000 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Loux Joanne M, Loux Kenneth G, Lot 53 Oakleaf Hammock, Sept. 20.
$314,200 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Manganaro Marie L, Manganaro Ronald B, Lot 160 Mirabella at Village Green, Sept. 20.
$308,000 Mendez Margaret A, Mendez Raul A to Chepren Nicholas R, Lot 22 Mckinley Oaks, Sept. 21.
$303,210 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamytampa Sarasota LLC to Corral Christopher Fabrice Eduardo, Stepien Zaneta Kinga, Lot 177 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Sept. 20.
$300,000 Rebula Michael C to Copeland James John Jude Anthony, Lot 114 Lakeside Preserve, Sept. 19.
$300,000 Whisenant Farms Inc to Sellars Brian, Pt 24-33-19, Sept. 19.
$293,000 Cronin Erin J, Cronin Scott, Foley Erin J to Koval Susanne, Vera Daniel, Lot 24 Crossing Creek Village, Sept. 20.
$281,220 Pulte Home Corporation to Levitsky Anthony, Levitsky Margaret, Lot 34 Harrison Ranch, Sept. 20.
$279,500 Kouzehkanani Ramin, Kouzehkanani Sandra L to Fennell Tracy Ann, Kent Todd Adam, Lot 81 Creekwood, Sept. 20.
$278,000 DR Horton Inc to Wall Ann Marie, Wall Jeffrey Stuart, Del Tierra, Sept. 20.
$267,990 DR Horton Inc to Kuszmaul Troy A, Lot 431 Del Tierra, Sept. 21.
$267,000 Rowe Edward S, Rowe Jaime to Obei Tony, Lot 91 Lexington, Sept. 20.
$265,270 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Savage Helen M, Savage Ronald A, Lot 80 Eagle Trace, Sept. 21.
$262,100 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Phillip E Stephenson Revocable Trust, Stephenson Phillip E, Lot 158 Mirabella at Village Green, Sept. 20.
$260,000 Popov Svetlana E, Popov Teliee to Mcninch John T, Puhr Mcninch Heather R, Lot 78 Greenbrook Village, Sept. 20.
$260,000 Wennberg Doreen, Wennberg Scott D to Jaskulski Cynthia Sher, Patricia Ann Sher Revocable Trust, Sher Patricia Ann Revocable Trust, Lot 3 Blk G Woodlawn Lakes, Sept. 21.
$259,990 DR Horton Inc to Aye Bryan, Nguyen Uyen, Lot 324 Del Tierra, Sept. 20.
$255,000 Austin James Lee, Fink Jill, Fink Jill A to Stover David C, Stover Kimberley M, Lot 37 Woodlawn Lakes, Sept. 21.
$255,000 Carson Gregory Scott, Carson Samantha to Waid Christopher, Waid Leslie, Lot 3044 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Sept. 20.
$254,990 DR Horton Inc to Olvera Jose Ricardo Alfaro, Lot 12 Park Place, Sept. 21.
$254,900 France David C, France Jennifer A to B and T Holdings LLC, Lot 131 Wallingford, Sept. 20.
$249,365 DR Horton Inc to Dang Thanh Truyen T, Nguyen Nghia, Lot 333 Del Tierra, Sept. 21.
$249,000 Mcdowell Ronald A, Mcdowell Susan M to Vest Ronnie J, Lot 54 Hammock Place, Sept. 20.
$247,990 DR Horton Inc, Dr Horton, Horton Dr to Rodriguez Maria, Lot 418 Del Tierra, Sept. 21.
$245,000 Lallier Daniel Claxton, Lallier Pamela J to Benford Leela N, Lot 20 Blk C Spanish Park, Sept. 21.
$239,000 Ackert Mona L, Ackert Mona Lee to Luc Kathleen, Luc Stephen, Lot 90 Manatee Oaks III, Sept. 21.
$236,490 DR Horton Inc to Durham Mark R, Durham Patricia A, Lot 15 Park Place, Sept. 21.
$229,400 Andrews Kendra M, Andrews Kenneth M, Kenneth M Andrews Family Trust, Kenneth M Andrews Residence Trust to Harrison Adrian L, Harrison Brooke D, Lot 59 Blk B Pointe West, Sept. 21.
$226,600 Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2013 18, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Bowermaster Bradley M, Blk 2 Richards Addition to Palmetto, Sept. 20.
$222,500 Augustitus Patricia A to Lockliear Lloyd A, Lockliear Ruth B, Lot 332 River Isles, Sept. 21.
$222,000 Truman 2013 Sc4 Title Trust, US Bank N A to Massey Jeffrey M, Massey Lila A, Coach Homes I at River Strand Unit 901, Sept. 20.
$217,000 Elder Courtney W, Elder John R to Barnhard Florence L, Barnhard William H Iv, Lot 65 Arbor Creek, Sept. 21.
$215,000 Ferguson Jacquelyn A Revocable Living Trust, Hanka Edward, Jacquelyn A Ferguson Revocable Living Trust to Campbell Judith A, Lot 193 Carlyle at Villages Of Palm Aire, Sept. 20.
$210,000 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Melton Mike E, Lot 203 Silverlake, Sept. 20.
$203,000 Bj and Lj Investments LLC to Simington Bruce E, Simington Marcia E, Lot 77 Harborage on Braden River, Sept. 20.
$192,000 Waid Christopher G, Waid Leslie D to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 3046 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Sept. 20.
$190,000 Dalto Joann, Maruca Frank to Buttinghausen Barbara D, Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 5828, Sept. 21.
$189,616 Mclean Constance E, Mclean John S to Bond Kenneth D Jr, Lot 3 Blk L Kingsfield, Sept. 20.
$185,000 Oliver Darrell E to Mills Jeanette J, Mills Ronald J, Lot 5 Blk 3 Village Green Of Bradentoin, Sept. 21.
$185,000 Overholt Tom to Baker Martha J, River Wilderness, Sept. 20.
$180,000 Barfield Janey Marie to Cox Leavell Tamra R, Justin H Leavell and Tamra R Cox Leavell Revocable Trust, Leavell Justin H, Dude Ranch Acres, Sept. 21.
$180,000 Parrish Genevieve T to Parrish Eileen L, Parrish James Spencer, Pt 29-33-19, Sept. 21.
$178,000 Peters Deborah K to Teasley Christopher A, Teasley Kendra D, Fairway Gardens II at Tara Unit 3-201, Sept. 20.
$175,000 Ford Ross E to Ortiz Jose G, Ortiz Olga, Lot 59 Cortez Estates, Sept. 19.
$175,000 Powell Mark William, Powell Soon Sup to Menzies Alexandrina, Menzies John, Terrace Iv at River Strand Unit 2937, Sept. 19.
$174,900 Pineywoods Acquisition LLC to Johnson David C, Forest Creek, Sept. 20.
$170,000 2308 2Nd LLC to Chan Adeline Pui Yee, Wong Jimmy Joy Man, Blk 10 Dr J C Pelots Addition to Town Of Manatee, Sept. 20.
$165,900 Harrison Adrian L, Harrison Brooke D to Brown Rachel, Lot 14 Clear View Manor, Sept. 21.
$157,500 Drake Carla Mae to Hardy Jennifer, Lot 1 Bend Of Terra Ceia II, Sept. 21.
$155,000 Apolinario C D R Colaco Trust, Colaco Apolinario C D R Trust, Colaco Eroneia F, Residuary Trust to Lily Sunshine Rentals Inc, Lake Hill, Sept. 19.
$155,000 Colaco Eroneia F, Eroneia F Colaco Trust to Lily Sunshine Rentals Inc, Lake Hill, Sept. 19.
$154,000 Huber Amy to Weaver Jody, Willowbrook Unit 905, Sept. 21.
$153,000 Sanchez Miguel R to Bellane Lason, Louis Bayina C Pierre, Lot 29 Blk T Windsor Park, Sept. 20.
$145,000 Busch Ann L, Wargo Wayne F to Wood John E, Wood Teresa L Lewis, Wood Terry L, Woods at Pinebrook Unit 103, Sept. 21.
$145,000 Marine Wendy G to Cooney Brian D, Cooney Dillon, Lot 15 Blk B Woodman, Sept. 20.
$145,000 Toptaner Ali, Toptaner Mine to Garbus Joseph T, Westwego Park, Sept. 21.
$143,000 Morton Lois A, Morton William B to Craven Cheryl A, Lot 7 Melwood Oaks, Sept. 19.
$138,000 Dommenge Family Trust, Dommenge Giraud K, Dommenge Irene H to Lavoie Pauline J, Singletary Elaine Y, Lot 81 River Isles, Sept. 19.
$135,000 Revere Margaret Anne to Kuciban Lawrence L, Eagle Creek III Unit 7484, Sept. 20.
$129,000 Richard Schmidt Revocable Trust, Schmidt Dorothy W, Schmidt Richard to Ihle Diane Grete, Arbors at Pinebrook Unit 403, Sept. 21.
$127,500 Everett David E, Zeckzer Joan M to Kusterman Bradley, Kusterman Teresa J, Blk 2 Sunniland, Sept. 21.
$125,000 Gladys H Wills Revocable Trust, Haynes Marci H, Wills Gladys H to 5266 Office Park Blvd Unit 205 LLC, Peridia Commons Unit 205, Sept. 20.
$116,000 5 Blind Mice Corp to Bonita Vista LLC, Pt 10-34-17, Sept. 20.
$115,000 Gray Audrey M, Gray Kenneth B to Witter Charles H III, Witter Vivian R C, Wildewood Springs IIb Unit 214, Sept. 19.
$105,000 Pugh Megan D, Rollins Jeremy Ray, Rollins Megan D to Hessinger Justin E, Hessinger Leah, Lot 24 Blk E Kirkhaven, Sept. 21.
$90,500 Barrett Regina A, Gaetan Diane E, Lemaresquier Cecile, Russo Marian P to Fisher Dawn, Fisher Henry A, Cortez Villas Unit 32, Sept. 19.
$80,000 Jehangir Mehernosh to Vila Fernando, Lot 35 Blk D Villages Of Lakeside South, Sept. 21.
$75,000 Garzone John M, Garzone Margaret P to Mendolia Francine, Morton Village Unit H 1, Sept. 20.
$68,500 Kramer Lynne to Dodson Ann Marie, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 377, Sept. 21.
$56,549 Gaster Fair Deborah L to Karava Cindy, Karava Kevin, Pt 4-37-22, Sept. 21.
$51,000 Banc Of America Alternative Loan Trrust 2004 6 Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, Certificateholders Of Banc Of America Alternative Loan Trrust 2004 6, Wells Fargo Bank to Funez Jairo Dagoberto, Blk F East Palmetto, Sept. 20.
$50,402 Brown Clark Andrew J, Brown Clark Bella D to Brown Clark Bella D, Lot 3 Blk G Bayshore Gardens, Sept. 19.
$50,000 Meidama Leona, Nyenhuis Leona to Donald C Nicholson and Margie S Nicholson Living Trust, Nicholson Donald C, Nicholson Margie S, Lot 1 Blk A Desoto Community, Sept. 20.
$45,000 Malsnee Richard A, Malsnee Walene Sue to Underwood Williams L, Burgundy Unit 145, Sept. 21.
$30,000 Erb James E, Erb Michael B to Visser Fetje D, Skyway Village Estates Unit 86, Sept. 21.
$26,500 Ryan Susan Marie to Ritter David, Sims Larry, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 122, Sept. 21.
$23,000 Kaper Cheryl J, Zeck Family Trust, Zeck Frank Frederick, Zeck Stephen to Waggoner Jeannette A, Waggoner Nicholas, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 169, Sept. 21.
