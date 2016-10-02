Real Estate News

October 2, 2016 4:30 PM

Real estate transactions

$1,800,000 Greene Richard E to Johnson Joseph D, Johnson Lindsay, Lot 1 Reg, Sept. 21.

$1,357,699 Slv II Cce Venture LP to WCI Communities LLC, Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Sept. 20.

$1,300,000 Fenstermacher Barry W, Fenstermacher Lorraine H, Fenstermacher Lorraine S to Shannahan Cindy B, Shannahan Dashiell J Jr, Lot 18 Holmes Beach, Sept. 19.

$1,275,000 Kaleta Shawn T to 110 11Th Street LLC, Lot 6 Blk 19 Cortez Beach, Sept. 21.

$950,000 Papiech Bruce P, Papiech Joyce A to Satterfield Barbara, Satterfield Rick, Lot 3 Bay Palms, Sept. 21.

$766,360 Minto Bradenton LLC to Ecker Edward Steven, Edwards Kara Brown, Marina Walk on Harbour Isle, Sept. 20.

$699,999 WCI Communities LLC to Haycraft James K, Haycraft Jennifer A, Lot 3 Blk D Tidewater Preserve, Sept. 21.

$673,800 Medallion Home at The Inlets Reserve LLC to Benner Bonnie J, Benner Lewis O Jr, Riverdale Revised, Sept. 20.

$625,000 Farris Joan R, Farris Michael A to Fenton Nona S, Fenton Paul J, Lot 4086 Heritage Harbour, Sept. 19.

$620,000 Custer Melanie, Custer Scott to Moore Scott S, Lot 6 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Sept. 20.

$567,000 Cw Rr LLC to Ashton Tampa Residential LLC, Rosedale, Sept. 20.

$564,295 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Socas Veronica, Lot 18 Palma Vista, Sept. 20.

$544,574 Pulte Home Corporation to Buddie Anita Latorre, Buddie Michael Gary, Lot 71 Del Webb, Sept. 20.

$538,192 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Guthrie William E, Mccleary Guthrie Cathlein, Lot 296 Esplanade, Sept. 20.

$532,355 WCI Communities LLC to Sessa Lori I, Sessa Michael J, Lot 1 Tidewater Preserve, Sept. 20.

$521,500 Pinel William Toby to Ritter Carolyn R, Ritter Thomas W, Lot 590 Blk A Riverdale, Sept. 21.

$486,809 Pulte Home Corporation to Pelick John, Pelick Marcia, Lot 157 Del Webb, Sept. 21.

$441,386 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Paul J and Cynthia A Rossi Family Trust, Rossi Cynthia A, Rossi Emily F, Rossi John Paul, Rossi Paul J, Lot 4130 Twin Rivers, Sept. 19.

$370,000 Winchester Matthew T to Evers Cynthia G, Evers William A, William A Evers Revocable Living Trust, 0, Sept. 20.

$360,000 Baker Martha J to Donald H Innes and Helen M Innes Revocable Living Trust, Innes Donald H, Innes Donald H, Innes Helen M, Lot 49 River Wilderness, Sept. 21.

$356,000 Manco Barbara to Doyle Brian, Lot 52 Arbor Lakes B, Sept. 20.

$355,000 Lehman Diane L, Lehman John D to Kaffka Allison, Kaffka Miroslav, Lot 9 Blk C Fiddlers Green, Sept. 21.

$349,900 Froug Jodi Ellen to Lohstreter Thomas A, Lot 132 Arbor Lakes A, Sept. 21.

$320,000 Ramsey Susan M, Susan M Ramsey Trust to Jacobi Kathleen Ann, Jacobi Paul, Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch II Unit 54, Sept. 20.

$317,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Dobson Darlene, Dobson Terry D, Lot 73 Oakleaf Hammock, Sept. 20.

$317,500 Bender Robert R, Petrova Mariya S to Barley Kevin David, Barley Terri Lynne, Lot G 30 Rosedale 6 B, Sept. 21.

$315,000 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Loux Joanne M, Loux Kenneth G, Lot 53 Oakleaf Hammock, Sept. 20.

$314,200 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Manganaro Marie L, Manganaro Ronald B, Lot 160 Mirabella at Village Green, Sept. 20.

$308,000 Mendez Margaret A, Mendez Raul A to Chepren Nicholas R, Lot 22 Mckinley Oaks, Sept. 21.

$303,210 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamytampa Sarasota LLC to Corral Christopher Fabrice Eduardo, Stepien Zaneta Kinga, Lot 177 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Sept. 20.

$300,000 Rebula Michael C to Copeland James John Jude Anthony, Lot 114 Lakeside Preserve, Sept. 19.

$300,000 Whisenant Farms Inc to Sellars Brian, Pt 24-33-19, Sept. 19.

$293,000 Cronin Erin J, Cronin Scott, Foley Erin J to Koval Susanne, Vera Daniel, Lot 24 Crossing Creek Village, Sept. 20.

$281,220 Pulte Home Corporation to Levitsky Anthony, Levitsky Margaret, Lot 34 Harrison Ranch, Sept. 20.

$279,500 Kouzehkanani Ramin, Kouzehkanani Sandra L to Fennell Tracy Ann, Kent Todd Adam, Lot 81 Creekwood, Sept. 20.

$278,000 DR Horton Inc to Wall Ann Marie, Wall Jeffrey Stuart, Del Tierra, Sept. 20.

$267,990 DR Horton Inc to Kuszmaul Troy A, Lot 431 Del Tierra, Sept. 21.

$267,000 Rowe Edward S, Rowe Jaime to Obei Tony, Lot 91 Lexington, Sept. 20.

$265,270 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Savage Helen M, Savage Ronald A, Lot 80 Eagle Trace, Sept. 21.

$262,100 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Phillip E Stephenson Revocable Trust, Stephenson Phillip E, Lot 158 Mirabella at Village Green, Sept. 20.

$260,000 Popov Svetlana E, Popov Teliee to Mcninch John T, Puhr Mcninch Heather R, Lot 78 Greenbrook Village, Sept. 20.

$260,000 Wennberg Doreen, Wennberg Scott D to Jaskulski Cynthia Sher, Patricia Ann Sher Revocable Trust, Sher Patricia Ann Revocable Trust, Lot 3 Blk G Woodlawn Lakes, Sept. 21.

$259,990 DR Horton Inc to Aye Bryan, Nguyen Uyen, Lot 324 Del Tierra, Sept. 20.

$255,000 Austin James Lee, Fink Jill, Fink Jill A to Stover David C, Stover Kimberley M, Lot 37 Woodlawn Lakes, Sept. 21.

$255,000 Carson Gregory Scott, Carson Samantha to Waid Christopher, Waid Leslie, Lot 3044 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Sept. 20.

$254,990 DR Horton Inc to Olvera Jose Ricardo Alfaro, Lot 12 Park Place, Sept. 21.

$254,900 France David C, France Jennifer A to B and T Holdings LLC, Lot 131 Wallingford, Sept. 20.

$249,365 DR Horton Inc to Dang Thanh Truyen T, Nguyen Nghia, Lot 333 Del Tierra, Sept. 21.

$249,000 Mcdowell Ronald A, Mcdowell Susan M to Vest Ronnie J, Lot 54 Hammock Place, Sept. 20.

$247,990 DR Horton Inc, Dr Horton, Horton Dr to Rodriguez Maria, Lot 418 Del Tierra, Sept. 21.

$245,000 Lallier Daniel Claxton, Lallier Pamela J to Benford Leela N, Lot 20 Blk C Spanish Park, Sept. 21.

$239,000 Ackert Mona L, Ackert Mona Lee to Luc Kathleen, Luc Stephen, Lot 90 Manatee Oaks III, Sept. 21.

$236,490 DR Horton Inc to Durham Mark R, Durham Patricia A, Lot 15 Park Place, Sept. 21.

$229,400 Andrews Kendra M, Andrews Kenneth M, Kenneth M Andrews Family Trust, Kenneth M Andrews Residence Trust to Harrison Adrian L, Harrison Brooke D, Lot 59 Blk B Pointe West, Sept. 21.

$226,600 Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2013 18, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Bowermaster Bradley M, Blk 2 Richards Addition to Palmetto, Sept. 20.

$222,500 Augustitus Patricia A to Lockliear Lloyd A, Lockliear Ruth B, Lot 332 River Isles, Sept. 21.

$222,000 Truman 2013 Sc4 Title Trust, US Bank N A to Massey Jeffrey M, Massey Lila A, Coach Homes I at River Strand Unit 901, Sept. 20.

$217,000 Elder Courtney W, Elder John R to Barnhard Florence L, Barnhard William H Iv, Lot 65 Arbor Creek, Sept. 21.

$215,000 Ferguson Jacquelyn A Revocable Living Trust, Hanka Edward, Jacquelyn A Ferguson Revocable Living Trust to Campbell Judith A, Lot 193 Carlyle at Villages Of Palm Aire, Sept. 20.

$210,000 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Melton Mike E, Lot 203 Silverlake, Sept. 20.

$203,000 Bj and Lj Investments LLC to Simington Bruce E, Simington Marcia E, Lot 77 Harborage on Braden River, Sept. 20.

$192,000 Waid Christopher G, Waid Leslie D to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 3046 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Sept. 20.

$190,000 Dalto Joann, Maruca Frank to Buttinghausen Barbara D, Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 5828, Sept. 21.

$189,616 Mclean Constance E, Mclean John S to Bond Kenneth D Jr, Lot 3 Blk L Kingsfield, Sept. 20.

$185,000 Oliver Darrell E to Mills Jeanette J, Mills Ronald J, Lot 5 Blk 3 Village Green Of Bradentoin, Sept. 21.

$185,000 Overholt Tom to Baker Martha J, River Wilderness, Sept. 20.

$180,000 Barfield Janey Marie to Cox Leavell Tamra R, Justin H Leavell and Tamra R Cox Leavell Revocable Trust, Leavell Justin H, Dude Ranch Acres, Sept. 21.

$180,000 Parrish Genevieve T to Parrish Eileen L, Parrish James Spencer, Pt 29-33-19, Sept. 21.

$178,000 Peters Deborah K to Teasley Christopher A, Teasley Kendra D, Fairway Gardens II at Tara Unit 3-201, Sept. 20.

$175,000 Ford Ross E to Ortiz Jose G, Ortiz Olga, Lot 59 Cortez Estates, Sept. 19.

$175,000 Powell Mark William, Powell Soon Sup to Menzies Alexandrina, Menzies John, Terrace Iv at River Strand Unit 2937, Sept. 19.

$174,900 Pineywoods Acquisition LLC to Johnson David C, Forest Creek, Sept. 20.

$170,000 2308 2Nd LLC to Chan Adeline Pui Yee, Wong Jimmy Joy Man, Blk 10 Dr J C Pelots Addition to Town Of Manatee, Sept. 20.

$165,900 Harrison Adrian L, Harrison Brooke D to Brown Rachel, Lot 14 Clear View Manor, Sept. 21.

$157,500 Drake Carla Mae to Hardy Jennifer, Lot 1 Bend Of Terra Ceia II, Sept. 21.

$155,000 Apolinario C D R Colaco Trust, Colaco Apolinario C D R Trust, Colaco Eroneia F, Residuary Trust to Lily Sunshine Rentals Inc, Lake Hill, Sept. 19.

$155,000 Colaco Eroneia F, Eroneia F Colaco Trust to Lily Sunshine Rentals Inc, Lake Hill, Sept. 19.

$154,000 Huber Amy to Weaver Jody, Willowbrook Unit 905, Sept. 21.

$153,000 Sanchez Miguel R to Bellane Lason, Louis Bayina C Pierre, Lot 29 Blk T Windsor Park, Sept. 20.

$145,000 Busch Ann L, Wargo Wayne F to Wood John E, Wood Teresa L Lewis, Wood Terry L, Woods at Pinebrook Unit 103, Sept. 21.

$145,000 Marine Wendy G to Cooney Brian D, Cooney Dillon, Lot 15 Blk B Woodman, Sept. 20.

$145,000 Toptaner Ali, Toptaner Mine to Garbus Joseph T, Westwego Park, Sept. 21.

$143,000 Morton Lois A, Morton William B to Craven Cheryl A, Lot 7 Melwood Oaks, Sept. 19.

$138,000 Dommenge Family Trust, Dommenge Giraud K, Dommenge Irene H to Lavoie Pauline J, Singletary Elaine Y, Lot 81 River Isles, Sept. 19.

$135,000 Revere Margaret Anne to Kuciban Lawrence L, Eagle Creek III Unit 7484, Sept. 20.

$129,000 Richard Schmidt Revocable Trust, Schmidt Dorothy W, Schmidt Richard to Ihle Diane Grete, Arbors at Pinebrook Unit 403, Sept. 21.

$127,500 Everett David E, Zeckzer Joan M to Kusterman Bradley, Kusterman Teresa J, Blk 2 Sunniland, Sept. 21.

$125,000 Gladys H Wills Revocable Trust, Haynes Marci H, Wills Gladys H to 5266 Office Park Blvd Unit 205 LLC, Peridia Commons Unit 205, Sept. 20.

$116,000 5 Blind Mice Corp to Bonita Vista LLC, Pt 10-34-17, Sept. 20.

$115,000 Gray Audrey M, Gray Kenneth B to Witter Charles H III, Witter Vivian R C, Wildewood Springs IIb Unit 214, Sept. 19.

$105,000 Pugh Megan D, Rollins Jeremy Ray, Rollins Megan D to Hessinger Justin E, Hessinger Leah, Lot 24 Blk E Kirkhaven, Sept. 21.

$90,500 Barrett Regina A, Gaetan Diane E, Lemaresquier Cecile, Russo Marian P to Fisher Dawn, Fisher Henry A, Cortez Villas Unit 32, Sept. 19.

$80,000 Jehangir Mehernosh to Vila Fernando, Lot 35 Blk D Villages Of Lakeside South, Sept. 21.

$75,000 Garzone John M, Garzone Margaret P to Mendolia Francine, Morton Village Unit H 1, Sept. 20.

$68,500 Kramer Lynne to Dodson Ann Marie, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 377, Sept. 21.

$56,549 Gaster Fair Deborah L to Karava Cindy, Karava Kevin, Pt 4-37-22, Sept. 21.

$51,000 Banc Of America Alternative Loan Trrust 2004 6 Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, Certificateholders Of Banc Of America Alternative Loan Trrust 2004 6, Wells Fargo Bank to Funez Jairo Dagoberto, Blk F East Palmetto, Sept. 20.

$50,402 Brown Clark Andrew J, Brown Clark Bella D to Brown Clark Bella D, Lot 3 Blk G Bayshore Gardens, Sept. 19.

$50,000 Meidama Leona, Nyenhuis Leona to Donald C Nicholson and Margie S Nicholson Living Trust, Nicholson Donald C, Nicholson Margie S, Lot 1 Blk A Desoto Community, Sept. 20.

$45,000 Malsnee Richard A, Malsnee Walene Sue to Underwood Williams L, Burgundy Unit 145, Sept. 21.

$30,000 Erb James E, Erb Michael B to Visser Fetje D, Skyway Village Estates Unit 86, Sept. 21.

$26,500 Ryan Susan Marie to Ritter David, Sims Larry, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 122, Sept. 21.

$23,000 Kaper Cheryl J, Zeck Family Trust, Zeck Frank Frederick, Zeck Stephen to Waggoner Jeannette A, Waggoner Nicholas, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 169, Sept. 21.

Related content

Real Estate News

Comments

Videos

Del Tierra homeowners want fixes finished

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos