Real estate transactions Sept. 12

$2,000,000 Victory Road LLC to MHC Ridgewood Estates LLC, Pt 10-34-18, Aug. 24.
$1,400,000 Florida Gulf Coast Vacation Homes LLC to Fl 5702 Marina Drive LLC, Blk P Holmes Beach, Aug. 22.
$1,200,000 Heck Jeffrey G to Marshall Barry, Marshall Suzanne, Lot 35 Blk H Ballentine Manor Estates, Aug. 24.
$937,500 Hyman Joel Elliot, Rolsky Andrea L to Dorothy S Savacool Revocable Trust, Hanrahan Deborah S, Martinique Condominium Apartments North Unit 405, Aug. 24.
$925,000 Edmund Terri, White James W, White Terri to Rochelli Karen M, Rochelli Louis J, Lot 8 Lacios, Aug. 23.
$918,000 Clekis Terry, Tracy Clekis Laura, Tracy Laura to Asher Charles Andrew, Asher Sarah Soto, Pt 29-34-19, Aug. 23.
$917,000 Davis Cynthia, Davis Jerome to Alrubaiy Alaa E, Dorwart Michelle L, Lot 38 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Aug. 24.
$775,927 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Long Kevin C, Long Mary E, Lot 450 R Esplanade, Aug. 23.
$749,000 Altman Denise, Altman Lawrence David to Allen Sarah E, Lot 16 Lansdowne Crescent, Aug. 24.
$699,000 Campos Jose, Campos Kimberly J to Weymouth Linda M, Lot 7002 Mill Creek, Aug. 23.
$650,000 Shirley L Smythe Revocable Living Trust, Smythe Shirley L to Loehrer Victor M, Zenner Cathy J, Lot 3 Stanhope Gate, Aug. 23.
$650,000 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Patel Darshak, Lot 256 Esplanade, Aug. 24.
$630,000 Cej Investments I LLC to 1680 Bayshore Drive LLC, Pt 27-33-17, Aug. 24.
$612,000 Bussey Frank K, Bussey Janis P to Dicello Diane M, Dicello Mark A, Lot 11 Blk 1 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Aug. 24.
$600,000 Miller Angela M, Miller Mickey R to Beukema Amy Michelle, Beukema Michael K, Lot 1006 Winding River, Aug. 22.
$580,000 Maple Guide LLC to Leigh James J, Leigh Jennifer H, Warners Plat, Aug. 24.
$560,000 Robinson Sharon M, Robinson Timothy M to D G Island Properties LLC, Lot 33 Lacios, Aug. 23.
$535,000 Liles Elizabeth, Liles Jason to Haynie James C, Walborn Haynie Andrea S, Lot 84 Greyhawk Landing West, Aug. 24.
$525,000 Rudder Robert M, Toney Scott to Schweitzer Craig Norman, Watercrest Unit 302, Aug. 23.
$505,000 Stevens Brian K, Stevens Wendy J to Azuero Mario A, Belzares Susan Karen, Lot 1008 Country Meadows, Aug. 22.
$500,000 Mid State Energy Inc to 6619 Sw 14Th St Company LLC, Blk B Patrison, Aug. 23.
$492,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Neal Signature Homes LLC, Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Aug. 23.
$475,000 Blair Jonpaul, Blair Lea Ann to Bettencourt Marilyn J, La Dulce Vida Revocable Trust, Lot 83 Legends Bay, Aug. 23.
$473,000 DR Horton Inc to Breton USA Customers Service Corp, Soleil Unit 102, Aug. 24.
$460,000 Barackman Bruce M Jr, Barackman Sharon S to Dunnan Noland L Jr, Newton Lynn S, Lot 8 Blk 16 Palma Sola Park, Aug. 24.
$448,574 Pulte Home Corporation to Mafadini Debra K, Mafadini William E, MafadinII Revocable Family Trust, Lot 191 Del Webb, Aug. 23.
$442,500 Candlish Angela N, Candlish John M to Braunstein Judith L, Braunstein Robert J, Lot 20 Riverwalk Village, Aug. 23.
$433,500 Haney Kristy M, Haney Wesley D to Piscitelli Lari, Piscitelli Michelle, Pomello Park, Aug. 23.
$405,000 Hallinan Smith Bernadene, Smith Alfred J Jr, Smith Trust to Lombardi Karen, Lombardi Mario C, Lot 113 Tailfeather Way at Tara, Aug. 24.
$400,000 Fazio G Thomas, Fazio Mary Judith to Ole Ventures Inc, Linda Vista, Aug. 22.
$400,000 Foley Gerald J, Foley Nancy F to Fredrickson Barbara E, Fredrickson Carl R, Lot D 66 Rosedale Highlands, Aug. 24.
$400,000 Mckeithen Monica to Vogel Norman D, Vogel Rhonda L, Lot 3 River Wilderness, Aug. 24.
$397,295 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Foster Brian K, Foster Deborah P, Lot 36 Indigo, Aug. 22.
$375,000 Peck Family Trust, Peck Regina B, Peck Richard L to Mercer Elfriede M, Mercer Steven L, Sunbow Bay Unit 8A, Aug. 23.
$372,500 Teoh Hooi Ling, Tsang Gordon to Leung to Gillen Brian, Gillen Eileen, Windward Bay Unit 20 V 32C, Aug. 23.
$370,000 Bryant Evelyn M, Bryant Michael P to Newell William T, Lot 32 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Aug. 24.
$369,500 Duffy Anthony S to Harrison James D, Harrison Lyneene M, Harrison Revocable Trust of 2011, Lot 144 Woodbrook, Aug. 23.
$363,500 Kavanagh Jeannine, Sturm Jeannine to Nordland Denise K, Nordland Jeffrey D, Lot 277 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Aug. 24.
$350,000 Schanzer Kay to Goodman Brittany, Lot 4 E C Rice, Aug. 24.
$350,000 Widunas George A to Van Gunten Nancy, Lot 102 River Club North, Aug. 23.
$347,000 Newell William T to Maciag Jill, Maciag Michael, Lot 9 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Aug. 24.
$325,500 Mccrary Janet M, Trust A to Wilson Alan W, Wilson Neille M, Lot 23 Lakeside Woods, Aug. 23.
$322,480 WCI Communities LLC to Vehner Vanessa, Lot 172 Rosedale Addition, Aug. 24.
$318,827 Central Park Lifestyles LLC to Custons Alexandra E, Gardner Adam, Lot 53 Central Park, Aug. 22.
$315,000 Fry Stanley Aldine, Sisco John M to Barnes Bruce M, Craig Robert D, Lot 54 Tara, Aug. 24.
$308,000 Laybourn Diane L, Laybourn James J to Hoyle Elizabeth L, Lot 27 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Aug. 24.
$307,000 Booma Kristy L to Rosing Stacey L, Rosing Wayne K, Lot 263 Central Park, Aug. 23.
$305,000 Frazier John M Jr to Douglas Anne Marie, Douglas Jim, Lot 189 Chelsea Oaks, Aug. 23.
$304,795 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Young Family Revocable Trust, Young Theodora Dolly, Lot 109 Mirabella at Village Green, Aug. 23.
$302,000 University Village LLC to Hurt Reginald, Lot 166 University Village, Aug. 23.
$301,021 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Tamburello Nicholas, Tamburello Trista, Lot 83 Villa Amalfi, Aug. 23.
$300,000 Ross Donald W, Ross Sherry L to Ross Bramley Elizabeth, Ross Christopher Aaron, Wilson Estates, Aug. 24.
$299,799 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Ahn Jennifer Hyunae, Lot 84 Villa Amalfi, Aug. 23.
$296,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Robinson Dita, Lot 184 Greyhawk Landing West, Aug. 24.
$275,490 DR Horton Inc to Bakshi Jagteshwar, Kaur Jatinder, Singh Charandeep, Lot 351 Del Tierra, Aug. 23.
$269,530 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Fetkenher David R Sr, Fetkenher Rhonda, Lot 65 Heron Creek, Aug. 23.
$263,770 Pulte Home Corporation to Encarnacion Yanira Y Rohena, Pope William A, Lot 29 Harrison Ranch, Aug. 23.
$260,000 Cantell Christopher M to Faisal Muhammad, Sorathia Muhammad Amin, Sorathia Razia, Sorathia Sabra A, Lot 20 Summerfield Village, Aug. 24.
$260,000 Walther Kimberly A to Mcdermott George A Jr, Miller Mcdermott Helen M, Lot 59 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony, Aug. 24.
$259,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Clark Leeann, Clark Thomas, Lot 33 Briarwood, Aug. 23.
$256,000 Cosens Amy, Cosens Lee R to Brede Christopher M, Lot 35 Harbor Haven, Aug. 24.
$256,000 Wiesbauer Alfred to Deren Deborah A, Pt 8-37-22, Aug. 22.
$255,000 Ebeling Ashley M, Ebeling Samuel C, Williams Ashley M to Schmerzler Alan M, Blk 1 Forest Creek Fennemore Way, Aug. 23.
$252,500 Hodgens John Bart, Hodgens Kameron P to Patton Andrew K, Webb Michelle A, Lot 40 Blk A Sarabay Woods, Aug. 22.
$252,500 Whitaker Brenda L, Whitaker James H to Treworgy Colleen, Treworgy John Ernest, Lot 14 Blk A Palma Sola Bay Estates, Aug. 24.
$251,000 Keenan Karen A, Keenan Michael J, MJK Revocable Trust to Masters Robert L, Coach Homes II at River Strand Unit 2201, Aug. 24.
$250,000 Florida Gulf Coast Vacation Homes LLC to UGP Lot 316 LLC, Blk P Holmes Beach, Aug. 22.
$250,000 Florida Gulf Coast Vacation Homes LLC to UGP Lot 314 LLC, Blk P Holmes Beach, Aug. 22.
$250,000 Orr Patricia W, Orr Stephen R III to Krivelow Debra M, Krivelow Joseph S, Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch III Unit 203, Aug. 23.
$245,000 Mack Robert E to Ambriati Nicholas J, Cioci Rebecca G, Pt 24-33-19, Aug. 23.
$242,000 Baldwin Monica L, Mattscheck Monica L to Larson Alyson Sue, Larson David Ryan, Lot 44 Cordova Lakes, Aug. 23.
$242,000 Compton Lynn to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 133 Trails, Aug. 24.
$242,000 Francis Bryan, Francis Kristina to Taylor Angela, Taylor Edward, Lot 88 Harrison Ranch, Aug. 22.
$240,000 Coleman Tina C, Coleman William D to Click Terry, Lot 41 Blk A Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation, Aug. 24.
$238,000 Hansen Frederick G III to Madison Betsy Ann, Madison Michael James, Lot 347 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Aug. 23.
$235,000 Cape Jerry J, Cape Nancy L, Cape Veanna J to Vojcek Moni, Lot 16 River Wilderness, Aug. 22.
$235,000 Hutchinson John J, Hutchinson Nancy L to Coffey Charles, Coffey Yvonne, Bougainvillea Place, Aug. 24.
$235,000 Larson Charlene M, Larson Terry, Larson Terry K, Murray Charlene, Murray Larson Charlene to Ferguson Richard, Lot 30 Braden River Ranchettes, Aug. 24.
$235,000 Pacheco Calvin K, Pacheco Lucia A to Vogel Deborah, Lot 109 Gillette Grove, Aug. 24.
$233,700 Scarfone Leonardo, Scarfone Lisa M to Holdsworth Elizabeth, Holdsworth Michael, Lot 92 Greenbrook Village, Aug. 24.
$230,000 Pike James C, Pike Sharon K to Fierro Jonathan, Fierro Maggie, Pt 4-35-19, Aug. 23.
$222,300 Sullivan Nancy to Cit Bank, Valencia Gardens Unit 115, Aug. 24.
$215,000 Gardenhire Ruth L Revocable Trust, Ruth L Gardenhire Revocable Trust, Ryska Sandra Lee to DW Customs LLC, Pinehurst Unit 3, Aug. 22.
$213,000 Dicello Diane M, Dicello Mark A to Hinton Nancy S, Hinton Thomas G, Watch at Waterlefe Unit 2 C, Aug. 23.
$210,000 Deutsche Alt A Securities Inc Series 2007 Oa4, HSBC Bank USA, Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2007-Oa4 to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 178 Covered Bridge Estates, Aug. 24.
$208,000 Cook Teresa A, Cook Terrence S to Hidalgo Lawrence, Hidalgo Thomasine D, Lot 42 Plantation Oaks, Aug. 23.
$205,000 Fordham Erika, Fordham Jeffrey D to Lee Donald Ray Jr, Lee Jill Marie, Lot 1034 Winding River, Aug. 24.
$200,000 Eilers Michael R to Cosens Amy, Cosens Lee R, Buffalo Park, Aug. 23.
$199,900 LSF9 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust to Frank Jeremy, Frank Rachael, Lot 101 Harrison Ranch, Aug. 24.
$199,000 Landz Management and Consulting LLC to Polansky Gregory, Lot 69 Woods of Whitfield, Aug. 24.
$185,000 Chtay Salim to Tee Theoharides Lisa J, Sabal Bay Unit 11 3, Aug. 23.
$185,000 Mustaine Brigit Ann, Mustaine Christopher O to Schmitt Gary J, Schmitt Joshua, Blk 19 B Fogartys, Aug. 23.
$185,000 Tyler Tammy J to Gustow Irwin, Wentling Pamela E, Wildewood Springs Unit 765, Aug. 24.
$184,000 CD Development LLP to Beckley Stout Holdings LLC, Centre Park Commerce Center Unit 2242, Aug. 23.
$183,940 Griemsmann Amber V, Verity Amber S, Will Amber S, Will Anthony to Becerra Efrain, Deleon Maria C, Lot 6 Blk F Windsor Park, Aug. 23.
$181,652 MML I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Ronske Anna M, Ronske Wilham M, Lot 287 Silverleaf, Aug. 22.
$180,000 Hauck Jerry W, Hauck Marsha L to Kiefer Charles G, Pt 30-34-18, Aug. 24.
$177,200 Geartz Kathie J, Geartz Kent W, Kent W Geartz Revocable Living Trust to Huber Charles H III, Lot 29 Oak View, Aug. 24.
$175,000 Duryea Bridgitte R, Duryea Dustin A to Delgado Jose, Pt 29-33-18, Aug. 23.
$175,000 Vaughan Patti to Weaver David C, Lot 6 Burton Place, Aug. 24.
$170,000 Deschu Claudia M to Bascom Kristen L, Terracedale, Aug. 23.
$167,000 Schmitt Micheal Steven to Porrey Michael A, Porrey Patricia A, Terrace III at River Strand Unit 2734, Aug. 23.
$165,000 Diggs Joshua M to Lewis Ethan, Brookside, Aug. 23.
$162,000 Lee Debra K, Lee Ronald C to Baker Rebecca, Baker Rebecca S, Lot 39 North River Estates, Aug. 24.
$155,000 Barker William Jason, Becker Brenda G to Gonzalez Minerva, Lot 17 River Isles, Aug. 24.
$150,000 Callaghan Donna G, Callaghan Douglas E to Cassella Margaret, Cassella Pasquale, Stone Harbour Unit 115, Aug. 23.
$150,000 MCN Property Management Inc to Navarro Restructuring Corp, Lot 19 Blk 3 A Casa Del Sol, Aug. 24.
$150,000 Smith Wilma J to Carolyn S Mann Revocable Trust, Mann Carolyn S, Fairways at Pinebrook Unit 204, Aug. 22.
$147,000 Doren Louise to Gorris Donald C, Pt 3-35-17, Aug. 23.
$142,000 Bailey Krista, Jones Kelly to Garcia Luis R, Lot 33 West Oneco, Aug. 24.
$141,050 Pingora Loan Servicing LLC to Dartmouth Capital Group Land Trust, Furber Stephen H, Sunkist Acres, Aug. 22.
$139,900 Rangel Valerie K to Greo Luis, Torres Francisca H, Lot 23 Blk 41 Holiday Heights 2Nd Addition, Aug. 24.
$139,000 Armentrout David Brian, Armentrout Deborah, Armentrout Ruel, Halstead Deena Lyn, Wagner Deena Lyn to Bunting Henrietta P, Henrietta P Bunting Trust, Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc Unit 217, Aug. 24.
$135,900 Briere Edmonde, Briere Jacques P to Froehlich Christine, Shorewalk Unit 1 4519, Aug. 24.
$135,000 Hendel Amy Jennifer, Williams Karen E to White Tina L, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove VI Unit 1306, Aug. 22.
$135,000 Kerce Glenn D to Zajaczkowski Charles A, Riverview Unit 606, Aug. 23.
$135,000 United States of America Administration of Veterans Affairs to Serterides George, Lot 8 Tropical Harbor, Aug. 23.
$133,000 Brady Michael, Burdick Jon to Church of The Cross of Manatee County, Lot 9 Blk C College Heights, Aug. 24.
$129,500 Jerge Nancy Lynn to Strange Robin, Pt 6-34-18, Aug. 24.
$125,000 Oxendine Ray E, Oxendine Virginia to Plaza Land Trust, Warman Philip V II, Blk A Manasota Park, Aug. 24.
$120,000 Eisenbarth Paul to Matlacha Rentals LLC, Lot 25 Blk H Batshore Gardens, Aug. 23.
$117,000 Florida R and V Properties LLC, R and V Properties LLC to Plaza Land Trust, Warman Philip V II, Lot 34 Peacocks, Aug. 24.
$112,500 Bacon Robert E to Mizner Jonathan E, Ellenton Village, Aug. 23.
$110,000 Duncan Isabel M to Nier George J III, Country Village Unit 2274, Aug. 23.
$105,000 Golden Bridge Investment LLC to Giordanengo Ronald R, Lot 3 Alcona Estates, Aug. 23.
$100,500 Hoth Timothy M to Shirley Justin, Lot 49 Farrows, Aug. 24.
$100,000 Kirby Amanda Lynn, Kirby Charles Henry II to WeLCh Randall E, Welsh Lisa A, Mirror Lake Unit 4203, Aug. 24.
$95,000 Durivage Norman to Odonnell James, Lot 2 Blk J Tidevue Estates, Aug. 23.
$94,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Lovera Luis A, Lot 5 Kid, Aug. 23.
$92,088 American C General Auto Finance, American General Financial Services of America Inc, Balderas Josefina, Jpmc Specialty Mortgage LLC, Manatee County, Martinaz Josefina, Martinaz Pristiliano, Martinez Josefina, Martinez Maria, Martinez Priscilian, Martinez to Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Blk A J R Etters 2015-CA-001811, Aug. 24.
$90,500 Craig E Caldwell Trust, Mckeithen Ken to Snyder Perry Allen, Blk 7 Orange Park, Aug. 22.
$89,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to LB and 2 LLC, Blk 1 Clark Mounts Resub, Aug. 24.
$83,000 Cozyn Marie Jose, Cozyn Willem A to Povero Cynthia J, Povero Philip C, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 485, Aug. 22.
$81,900 Wang Xuan, Zhang Fugui to John Donald M, John Tambra Dee, Palms of Cortez Unit 24, Aug. 23.
$81,000 Fifth Third Bank to Lord Edward, Lord Elaine, Ridgewood Oaks Unit 177, Aug. 24.
$79,000 Bowers Gregory S to Park Jonathan B, Schukraft Gary M, Ironwood First Unit 206 B, Aug. 23.
$77,000 Meyer Meghan to Pike David Cody, Pike Randy Lee, Cortez Villas 7 Unit 9, Aug. 23.
$75,000 Hightower Helen E, Hightower James T Jr to Spiveys Construction Co Inc, Blk H Rose Park, Aug. 24.
$72,900 Burg Anita to Dreyer Wendy, Lot 8 Blk G Heather Hills Estates, Aug. 22.
$70,000 Bishop Robert L to Hendricks Linda K, Blk E Jernigan, Aug. 23.
$70,000 Harrison Family Trust, Harrison J Rex, Harrison Jean A to Klimas Malgorzata, Heritage Pines Unit 64 B, Aug. 24.
$70,000 M Jane Snyder Credit Shelter Trust, Snyder M Jane, Tilbury Randy P to Chaikin, Chaikin Louise Lassa, Zelnik Louise Lassa, Zelnik Martin, Lot 25 Blk C Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Aug. 22.
$65,900 Twin Rivers Properties LLC to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Lot 4101 Twin Rivers, Aug. 24.
$65,500 Martin Diane C, Martin Donald R to Martin Diane C, Treetops at North Forty Placid, Aug. 22.
$63,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Enamorado Lesbia, Lot 58 Sunny Lakes Estates, Aug. 24.
$63,500 Soares Mary Ann, Soares William C, Tasca Mary Ann, William C Soares and Mary Ann Soares Joint Revocable Living Trust to Yesnick Sandra R, Ironwood Eighth Unit 206J, Aug. 23.
$63,500 Tiburon Group LLC to Florida R and V Properties LLC, Lot 2 Helmers Hideaway, Aug. 23.
$59,900 Gamble Creek L C to Manatee New Homes LLC, Lot 2010 Twin Rivers, Aug. 24.
$56,700 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc, Vacation Trust Inc to 0, Via Roma Beach Resort, Aug. 24.
$55,000 Gordon Joseph U to Beauchamp Beryl Denise, Lot 2 Blk 25 Trailer Estates, Aug. 24.
$51,000 Crandall Amanda, Touch Alan to Ernest David L, Ernest Nancy J, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 168, Aug. 24.
$45,000 Mcconnell Randall J, Pearl Diana Lynne to Pearl Brian Randall, Pearl Diana L, Lot 19 Blk 8 Trailer Estates, Aug. 24.
$43,000 Million Janeil, Swanson Cathy Ann to Royal Palm Construction Services LLC, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 405 E, Aug. 24.
$35,200 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Resort Sixty Six, Aug. 23.
$27,850 Newman Dan A to Brian L Heavrin Supplemental Needs Trust, Harrison Bruce M, Heavrin Brian L Supplemental Needs Trust, Lot 3 Blk 1 Fair Lane Acres, Aug. 23.
$27,000 Henson Rita Ann, Moore Kimberly Marie, Smith Kimberly Marie to Bracanovic Azra, Bracanovic Slobodan, Second Bayshore Unit N 26, Aug. 23.
$22,700 Abercrombie Leslie A to Abercrombie James R, Fair Lane Acres First Addition, Aug. 23.
