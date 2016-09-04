Public records

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Kristen Widunas et al, $470,739, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2009-CA-004442, online.
Margo Driver et al, $187,732, Wells Fargo Financial Systems Florida Inc., 2010-CA-009429, online.
Bridget R. Smith et al, $385,887, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-002960, online.
Scott C. Malachowski, $186,123, US Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-005804, online.
Christopher L. Bowers et al, $197,084, Branch Banking and Trust Company, 2014-CA-005189, online.
William J. Hoppes et al, $21,976, US Bank NA,2015-CA-004215, online.
B&B Investments Group LLC et al, $144,686, Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation, 2015-CA-006011, online.
Charles Karel Adam et al, $57,809, Shadybrook Village Owners Association Inc., 2016-CA-000173, online.
Jeffrey Wagner et al, $403,143, Bank of New York Mellon, 2016-CA-000304, online.
WEDNESDAY
Syliva Fratoni, $168,021, The Bank of New York Mellon, 2013-CA-002818, online.
Larry W. Arrasmith et al, $367,355, Regions Bank, 2015-CA-001117, online.
THURSDAY
Darryl Moore et al, $629,182, Wilmington Trust NA et al, 2013-CA-001893, online.
Lamar Eugene Willis et al, $196,215, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2013-CA-002789, online.
Brian R. Briggs et al, $367,756, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2015-CA-00923, online.
Spiritual House of Praise Inc. et al, $242,582, Bank of the Ozarks et al, 2016-CA-001254, online.
FRIDAY
Trust Mortgage LLC et al, $306,113, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2015-CA-002918, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
FLA Property Sales LLC, 515 Ninth St. E., real estate, Teresa Kuhrts, 941-448-0278.
Kriya Food Mart, 2612 Manatee Ave. E., automotive, Satyam Patel, 941-746-4200.
Technomarine USA, 1000 First Ave. W., administrative office, Technomarine Inc., 941-735-7754.
