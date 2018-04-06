Public Records

Public Records for March 23-April 2, 2018

April 06, 2018 04:35 PM

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

No records.

Manatee Memorial Hospital

Edward Zachary Gifford, son of Angel Gifford and Jameson Donnian, was born March 26, 2018.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Barbara Lynn Cash and Davis James Debrady V

Christopher Alexander Falls and Karem Soledad Paredes Pacheco

Erica Paige Seeley and Kelsey Lee Borrel

Jose Hernan Aragon Maldonado and Gloria Esperanza Axume

Ma Edith Arrieta Hernandez and Jesus Alfredo Lara Mendoza

Kyle Benjamin Bruener and Jessica Layne Hess

Thursday, March 29, 2018

Glenn Michael Glasser and Diane Lynn Glasser

Michael Joseph Snyder and Kelly Erin Rogers

Kyle Raymond Varnadore and Samantha Renae Thornton

Christopher James Adams and Christina Maria Blair

Sharon Talamantes Santiago and Luis Antonio Beckett Morales

Thomas Dwight Mcguire and Alicia Marie Laplante

Sara Michelle Laflam and William Owen anderson

Jonathan Frankie Espinal and Beatriz Marie Quintero

Gina Marie Sprague and David Anthony Peters

Karla Yojana Coello Pego and Jose Fredy Pineda Guerra

Ernesto Chavez Rodriguez and Celeny Tivisay Rivas Aguilar

Monday, April 2, 2018

Ashley Shannon Ramon and Lee Wesley Coarsey

Gail Belinda Mays and James William Foster

Richard Michael Riccio and Margaret Elisha Riccio

Austin Christopher Smullen and Tess Elise Kent

Denise Daigle and Rubin Randel

Marco Antonio Diaz Gomez and Maria Gonzalez Ortiz

Schawanna Lynn Mcnear and Levar Demond Ackerman

Kathleen Ann Standridge and William Robert Cameron

Herwing Javier Materan Marquina and Gabriela Carolina Morales Arenas

Cindy Jillian Low and Donald Alden Fancher

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Monday, March 23, 2018

Marsha Perkins Baker and Gerald R Baker

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Diana L Bartolo-Corona and Alfredo Bartolo Corona

Denise Marie Brink and Timothy Duane Brink

Marie Gabriel and Hyppolite Augustin

Tara Lynne Vandermolen and Eric T Suttner Jr

Yesenia Guerrero Garcia and Jose Guadalupe Garcia Zuniga

Rebecca Lee Engle and Christopher Robert Engle

Angela Beutelschmidt-Keen and Robert Keen

Thursday, March 29, 2018

Miraida Colon Rosado and Rafael Ramos Martinez

Lourdes Espinoza and Roger Dale Ross

Carl E Johnson Iii and Micole Johnson

Monday, April 2, 2018

Sylvia Luz Acevedo and Luis Angel Acevedo

Kim Holloway and Willie J Holloway Jr

Tracy Brown and Mark Brown

Victoria Clemente and Nicholas Trimarco

Jeniffer I Lopez Colon and Osvaldo Lopez Rivera

Ryan L Eurice and Hilary G Eurice

