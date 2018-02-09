Public Records for Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2018

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
No records.
Manatee Memorial Hospital
William Okuley, son of Brent and Stephanie Okuley of Bradenton, was born Jan. 12, 2018.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018
Claudia Mora Melendez and Juan Carlos Pantoja Chavarria
Jose Alejandro Lopez Perez and Nohelia Herminia Aguilar Guevara
Sarah Rosales and William Allen Quinn McRoberts
Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018
Charles Daniel Bender and Anna Marjory Harper
Michelle Mary Crew and John David Shifflet II
Flores Rosanna Maria and Kevin Lemont Solomon
Anne Marguerite Melius and Albert Louis Green
Carmen Joy Breeden and Carl Lemaster
Frank Cali and Jennifer Lee Ybarra
Raquel Abigail Lavern Mccall and Carlos Ochoa Hernandez
Megan Rose Fincke and Daniel Roy Whitt Jr.
Friday, Feb. 2, 2018
Joseph Kyle Ramer and April Elizabeth Mays
Alyssa Lynn Mccarron and Michael Lee Fick
Kyle Michael Zembal and Allison Leeann Pendzich
Kenneth Arthur Pieron and Nicole Jean St. John
Kyle Justin Vicens and Sarah Lyn Yochim
Cheryl Lynn Lowe and Jose Ralph Brackins
Jarrine Shante Poole and Robert Steven Conwell
Scott Allan Richardson and Barbara Jean Shore
Monday, Feb. 5, 2018
Myles Anthony Cox and Melissa Anne Milton
Michael Duane Sloan and Laraine Ann Trigiani
Abner Roncarati Miranda Dos Santos and Hollie Marie Maupin
Alyssa Marie Stinton and Miles Martin Evans Sr.
Charles Oddie Hendersoniv and Traci Lynn Whitaker
Sheryl Ann Trammell and Keith Martin Cromwell
Katherine Estefania Paredes Rios and Michael Leonard Cascio Rivera
Maria Estel Riverin and Russell Hayward Lynch Jr.
Gerrell Keon Houston and Lakeytha Janey Taylor
Amanda Nicole Graves and Marco Antonio Ortiz
Enoch Joshua Forte and Victoria Lace Springer
Zachary Aaron Jaillet and Lucilene Torres Bezerra
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018
Michael Kevin Weinberg and Erica Orlove Weinberg
Milo D Miller and Meretta Miller
Irma Luz Cantres and Carlos Perez Reyes
Richard Allen Shaw and Pamela Gazdik Shaw
Shaun Arfaras and Lauren Arfaras
Gayla Joanne Roberts and Brian Stephen Brewer
Karen M Wood and Jeffrey D Wood
Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018
Neil B Keen and Tracy Keen
Michael Boothman and Leslie Sasser Boothman
Richard A Quiton and Jacqueline Tredway
Friday, Feb. 2, 2018
Crystal Marie Boardman and Phillip M Boardman
Laura Zito and Michael Zito
Laura Ann Cota and James R Cota
Nazario Gutierrez Pena and Selene Reyes Hernandez
Monday, Feb. 5, 2018
Dorin Moon and Sherri Moon
Gloria Delaroche and Andres Delgado
Megan Nelson and Iram Rodriguez
Lauren Arfaras and Shaun Arfaras
Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018
Oscar Jose Navarrete and Monica Isabel Castillo
Judith Ann Overman and John Boyd Overman
