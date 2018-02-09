Public Records

Public Records for Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2018

February 09, 2018 04:24 PM

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

No records.

Manatee Memorial Hospital

William Okuley, son of Brent and Stephanie Okuley of Bradenton, was born Jan. 12, 2018.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

Claudia Mora Melendez and Juan Carlos Pantoja Chavarria

Jose Alejandro Lopez Perez and Nohelia Herminia Aguilar Guevara

Sarah Rosales and William Allen Quinn McRoberts

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

Charles Daniel Bender and Anna Marjory Harper

Michelle Mary Crew and John David Shifflet II

Flores Rosanna Maria and Kevin Lemont Solomon

Anne Marguerite Melius and Albert Louis Green

Carmen Joy Breeden and Carl Lemaster

Frank Cali and Jennifer Lee Ybarra

Raquel Abigail Lavern Mccall and Carlos Ochoa Hernandez

Megan Rose Fincke and Daniel Roy Whitt Jr.

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

Joseph Kyle Ramer and April Elizabeth Mays

Alyssa Lynn Mccarron and Michael Lee Fick

Kyle Michael Zembal and Allison Leeann Pendzich

Kenneth Arthur Pieron and Nicole Jean St. John

Kyle Justin Vicens and Sarah Lyn Yochim

Cheryl Lynn Lowe and Jose Ralph Brackins

Jarrine Shante Poole and Robert Steven Conwell

Scott Allan Richardson and Barbara Jean Shore

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

Myles Anthony Cox and Melissa Anne Milton

Michael Duane Sloan and Laraine Ann Trigiani

Abner Roncarati Miranda Dos Santos and Hollie Marie Maupin

Alyssa Marie Stinton and Miles Martin Evans Sr.

Charles Oddie Hendersoniv and Traci Lynn Whitaker

Sheryl Ann Trammell and Keith Martin Cromwell

Katherine Estefania Paredes Rios and Michael Leonard Cascio Rivera

Maria Estel Riverin and Russell Hayward Lynch Jr.

Gerrell Keon Houston and Lakeytha Janey Taylor

Amanda Nicole Graves and Marco Antonio Ortiz

Enoch Joshua Forte and Victoria Lace Springer

Zachary Aaron Jaillet and Lucilene Torres Bezerra

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

Michael Kevin Weinberg and Erica Orlove Weinberg

Milo D Miller and Meretta Miller

Irma Luz Cantres and Carlos Perez Reyes

Richard Allen Shaw and Pamela Gazdik Shaw

Shaun Arfaras and Lauren Arfaras

Gayla Joanne Roberts and Brian Stephen Brewer

Karen M Wood and Jeffrey D Wood

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

Neil B Keen and Tracy Keen

Michael Boothman and Leslie Sasser Boothman

Richard A Quiton and Jacqueline Tredway

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

Crystal Marie Boardman and Phillip M Boardman

Laura Zito and Michael Zito

Laura Ann Cota and James R Cota

Nazario Gutierrez Pena and Selene Reyes Hernandez

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

Dorin Moon and Sherri Moon

Gloria Delaroche and Andres Delgado

Megan Nelson and Iram Rodriguez

Lauren Arfaras and Shaun Arfaras

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018

Oscar Jose Navarrete and Monica Isabel Castillo

Judith Ann Overman and John Boyd Overman

