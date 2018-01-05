Public Records for Dec. 27-Jan. 2, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
No records.
Manatee Memorial Hospital
No records
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017
Joseph Keith Dowling Jr. and Sarah Marie Boyd
Jeremy Richard Glaser and Emily Michelle Brackins
Kelly Maureen Lavoice and Mark James Williams
Paul Vincent Bianco and Cindy Calabroso Torino
Sarah Elizabeth Hunt and Jamie Langan
Thomas Daniel Ronan and Elizabeth Marie Stafki
Ana Maria Frias Damm and Carl Alfred Jones
Travis Lee Barfield and Martha Elizabeth Crawford
Julianna Renee Borkus and Kevin James O’Neill II
Luis Valadez Aguilar and Racquel Blanco
Samantha Troi Slowik and Ian Mitchell Norman
Justina Maria Vasquez and Nicholas Joel Colangelo III
Lena Sharaine Parker and Perry Costales Sr.
Nathan Allen Teuton and Laura Lee Reed
Elda Celena Chirinos Cardona and Kevin Jusino Santana
Alexander Artur Strzalkowski and Maria Kania
Keith Ryan Coomes and Roxanne Kay Shepherd
Grace Isabella Holtey and Jonathan Roy Bryant
Lea Jean Sifrit and Austin Cole Brown
Robert Chadler Wells and Maria Lena Conley
Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017
Vassily Melnichukjr and Amy Cristina Ortega
Kim Lashawn Coleman and Michael Jerome Joy Jr.
Betty Jo Willis and Lawrence David Ewain
Heather Jo Lee and McKauley Tres Martin
Jesse Ray Marker and Samantha Delight Brooke
Shea Danielle Whidden and Cody Michael Giltner
Peri Amanda Duffy and Antonio Edward Berrones
Wendy Dawn Dolenti and Anthony Randolph Dimauro
Ryan Timothy Mapp and Amanda Lynn Feig
Friday, Dec. 29, 2017
Halie Lynee Walker and Jarvis Breon Canady
Chong Hwan Kim and June Louise Waldraff
Darlene Evon Wall and Roger Alan Podwoski
Marcosalem Silva and Danielle Elisabeth Hummel
Scott Michael Brown and Dawn Elizabeth Brown
Richard Lee Thompson Jr. and Kristi Anne Warwick
Ausencio Mendoza Espinoza and Antonia Rodriguez
Patrick Michael Latzanich and Tara Jayne Borelly
Andrea Cristina Moreno Galue and Jonathan Paul Sweeney
Carros Keagan Swope and Benjamin Eric Butler
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017
Deirdre Jo Adrian and Eric Joseph Adrian
Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017
Thomas Fenton and Amorjosie Sumile Fenton
Nicole Walker and Johnny Stephens
Amanda Grissinger and Mitchell Grissinger
Jeremy David Greenwood and Kathryn Michelle Greenwood
Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017
Patricia Ann Thomas and Jason Nichols Thomas
Ma. Concepcion Rangel Padilla and Lenin Macias Esparza
Selina Marie Griggs Wiggins and Shevin Wiggins
Melvin Calhoun and Melissa Felicia Packer
Damaris E Rodriguez Rodriguez and Eduardo Antunez De La Paz
Ida Guler and Ibrahim Guler
Friday, Dec. 29, 2017
John Harrison and Catherine Harrison
Mary Jo K Apthorpe and Patrick William Apthorpe II
Lisa Reynolds and Gregory A Beck
Jessica Campos and Oscar E Lopez
Michael Thorne and Deborah J Thorne
Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017
Amber Nicole Barber and Michael Ryan Barber
Douglas Schofield Jr and Natalie C Schofield
