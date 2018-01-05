Public Records

Public Records for Dec. 27-Jan. 2, 2017

January 05, 2018 01:22 PM

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

No records.

Manatee Memorial Hospital

No records

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

Joseph Keith Dowling Jr. and Sarah Marie Boyd

Jeremy Richard Glaser and Emily Michelle Brackins

Kelly Maureen Lavoice and Mark James Williams

Paul Vincent Bianco and Cindy Calabroso Torino

Sarah Elizabeth Hunt and Jamie Langan

Thomas Daniel Ronan and Elizabeth Marie Stafki

Ana Maria Frias Damm and Carl Alfred Jones

Travis Lee Barfield and Martha Elizabeth Crawford

Julianna Renee Borkus and Kevin James O’Neill II

Luis Valadez Aguilar and Racquel Blanco

Samantha Troi Slowik and Ian Mitchell Norman

Justina Maria Vasquez and Nicholas Joel Colangelo III

Lena Sharaine Parker and Perry Costales Sr.

Nathan Allen Teuton and Laura Lee Reed

Elda Celena Chirinos Cardona and Kevin Jusino Santana

Alexander Artur Strzalkowski and Maria Kania

Keith Ryan Coomes and Roxanne Kay Shepherd

Grace Isabella Holtey and Jonathan Roy Bryant

Lea Jean Sifrit and Austin Cole Brown

Robert Chadler Wells and Maria Lena Conley

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

Vassily Melnichukjr and Amy Cristina Ortega

Kim Lashawn Coleman and Michael Jerome Joy Jr.

Betty Jo Willis and Lawrence David Ewain

Heather Jo Lee and McKauley Tres Martin

Jesse Ray Marker and Samantha Delight Brooke

Shea Danielle Whidden and Cody Michael Giltner

Peri Amanda Duffy and Antonio Edward Berrones

Wendy Dawn Dolenti and Anthony Randolph Dimauro

Ryan Timothy Mapp and Amanda Lynn Feig

Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

Halie Lynee Walker and Jarvis Breon Canady

Chong Hwan Kim and June Louise Waldraff

Darlene Evon Wall and Roger Alan Podwoski

Marcosalem Silva and Danielle Elisabeth Hummel

Scott Michael Brown and Dawn Elizabeth Brown

Richard Lee Thompson Jr. and Kristi Anne Warwick

Ausencio Mendoza Espinoza and Antonia Rodriguez

Patrick Michael Latzanich and Tara Jayne Borelly

Andrea Cristina Moreno Galue and Jonathan Paul Sweeney

Carros Keagan Swope and Benjamin Eric Butler

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017

Deirdre Jo Adrian and Eric Joseph Adrian

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

Thomas Fenton and Amorjosie Sumile Fenton

Nicole Walker and Johnny Stephens

Amanda Grissinger and Mitchell Grissinger

Jeremy David Greenwood and Kathryn Michelle Greenwood

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

Patricia Ann Thomas and Jason Nichols Thomas

Ma. Concepcion Rangel Padilla and Lenin Macias Esparza

Selina Marie Griggs Wiggins and Shevin Wiggins

Melvin Calhoun and Melissa Felicia Packer

Damaris E Rodriguez Rodriguez and Eduardo Antunez De La Paz

Ida Guler and Ibrahim Guler

Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

John Harrison and Catherine Harrison

Mary Jo K Apthorpe and Patrick William Apthorpe II

Lisa Reynolds and Gregory A Beck

Jessica Campos and Oscar E Lopez

Michael Thorne and Deborah J Thorne

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017

Amber Nicole Barber and Michael Ryan Barber

Douglas Schofield Jr and Natalie C Schofield

