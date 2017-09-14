Public Records for Sept. 5-7, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
No records.
Manatee Memorial Hospital
Addelyn Grace Baublitz, daughter of Samantah McConville and Brent Baublitz of Bradenton, was born Sept. 22, 2017.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017
Kenneth Arnold Dunbar and Frances Louise Rumph
Alyssa Marie King and Tylor John Glenn Cosby
Latesia Laverne Davis and Arther Bernard Hinson
Ryan Douglas Gantt and Jerilyn Marie Toubman
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017
Kyle Justin Dawson and Alicia Marie Carrano
Katherine Diane Harris and Kevin Jay Vassar
Matthew Edward Schwartz and Cornelia Joy Winn
Carolyn Ann Leider and Mark William Johnson
Teri Lynn Evangelista and Robert Edwin Hawks
Louise Alice Feydeau and Luke James Boles
Marvin Lee Barberiii and Katilyn Marie Schlegel
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017
Robert F Genito and Jianxin Chen
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017
Patrick J Keller and Denise P Keller
Kyle Rehkopf and Allison Rehkopf
Thursday, Sept. 7
Brooke Lopez and Theodore Lopez
