Public Records for Sept. 5-7, 2017

September 14, 2017 4:51 PM

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

No records.

Manatee Memorial Hospital

Addelyn Grace Baublitz, daughter of Samantah McConville and Brent Baublitz of Bradenton, was born Sept. 22, 2017.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

Kenneth Arnold Dunbar and Frances Louise Rumph

Alyssa Marie King and Tylor John Glenn Cosby

Latesia Laverne Davis and Arther Bernard Hinson

Ryan Douglas Gantt and Jerilyn Marie Toubman

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017

Kyle Justin Dawson and Alicia Marie Carrano

Katherine Diane Harris and Kevin Jay Vassar

Matthew Edward Schwartz and Cornelia Joy Winn

Carolyn Ann Leider and Mark William Johnson

Teri Lynn Evangelista and Robert Edwin Hawks

Louise Alice Feydeau and Luke James Boles

Marvin Lee Barberiii and Katilyn Marie Schlegel

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

Robert F Genito and Jianxin Chen

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

Patrick J Keller and Denise P Keller

Kyle Rehkopf and Allison Rehkopf

Thursday, Sept. 7

Brooke Lopez and Theodore Lopez

