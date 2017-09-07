Public Records for Aug. 29-Sept. 5, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
No records.
Manatee Memorial Hospital
No records
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017
Mark Anthony Kaspirowicz and Jennifer Lyn Perler
Joseph Emil King and Rachelann Degregoris
Christine Tolley Hindman and Philip William Turner
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017
Damaris Gaud and Willy Q Freites
Billy Lee Cahoon and Patti Mae Ahrens
Nicholas Ryan Jorge and Danielle Nicole Gordon
Stacy Suzanne Fortner and Erik David Rowe
Katelyn Nicole Madison and Rollin Hunter Read
Vincent Tyler Edwards and Miriah Lauren Chapman
Taylor L Brown and Langston J Woodie
Sebastien Alan Cook-Espinet and Brittney Ann Bhooshan
Taylor Lockhart Brown and Langston James Woodie
Friday, Sept. 1, 2017
Donovan Clark Augustin and Nicole Marie Lewis
Cheryl Lynn Lozo and Gregory Joe Wyrick
Jacqueline Alvarado Sabatini and Paul Lupoli
Ricardo De Cuer Madison and Asha Antonia Small
Ryan Steven Krusch and Amanda Marie King
Tanisha Ann Crosby and Rufus Lavern Smith
Ninoshka Marie Santiago and Daniel Pearce Deluca
Daniel Janusz Urbanski and Abigail Leigh Passmore
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017
Heather Junqueira and Gilberto Junqueira
Luis Rene Arambula and Ana Fernanda Del Pozzo
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017
Michael B. Mann and Kimberly O. Mann
Terry James Peugh and Alexa Rae Peugh
Erika Marie Laplante and Stephen George Laplante
Tina M Scarpino and Ramy Elmasri
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017
Deborah Ann Pope and Arlin Augustas Pope
Jason A Machovina and Stephanie L Machovina
Danielle L Ely and Odie B Ely
Franzua Dayat Goodwin Angulo and William Larry Goodwin
Philip Misiura and Susan Misiura
Trucha T Tran and Hanh M Nguyen
Friday, Sept. 1, 2017
Emma Bell and Kenny Bell
Joseph R Sauer and Shannon M Scarfino-Sauer
Tara Eitman and Kyle Eitman
Melissa Ferlazzo and Patrick Ferlazzo
Hattie Marie Gardner and Karl Gardner
Teresa Bush and William Bush
Abier Wood and Bryan Wood
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017
Antonio Ray Ortega and Irkania J Ortega
Tafara Smith and Curtis Smith
Comments