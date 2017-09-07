Public Records

Public Records for Aug. 29-Sept. 5, 2017

September 07, 2017 5:28 PM

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

No records.

Manatee Memorial Hospital

No records

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017

Mark Anthony Kaspirowicz and Jennifer Lyn Perler

Joseph Emil King and Rachelann Degregoris

Christine Tolley Hindman and Philip William Turner

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017

Damaris Gaud and Willy Q Freites

Billy Lee Cahoon and Patti Mae Ahrens

Nicholas Ryan Jorge and Danielle Nicole Gordon

Stacy Suzanne Fortner and Erik David Rowe

Katelyn Nicole Madison and Rollin Hunter Read

Vincent Tyler Edwards and Miriah Lauren Chapman

Taylor L Brown and Langston J Woodie

Sebastien Alan Cook-Espinet and Brittney Ann Bhooshan

Taylor Lockhart Brown and Langston James Woodie

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017

Donovan Clark Augustin and Nicole Marie Lewis

Cheryl Lynn Lozo and Gregory Joe Wyrick

Jacqueline Alvarado Sabatini and Paul Lupoli

Ricardo De Cuer Madison and Asha Antonia Small

Ryan Steven Krusch and Amanda Marie King

Tanisha Ann Crosby and Rufus Lavern Smith

Ninoshka Marie Santiago and Daniel Pearce Deluca

Daniel Janusz Urbanski and Abigail Leigh Passmore

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017

Heather Junqueira and Gilberto Junqueira

Luis Rene Arambula and Ana Fernanda Del Pozzo

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017

Michael B. Mann and Kimberly O. Mann

Terry James Peugh and Alexa Rae Peugh

Erika Marie Laplante and Stephen George Laplante

Tina M Scarpino and Ramy Elmasri

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017

Deborah Ann Pope and Arlin Augustas Pope

Jason A Machovina and Stephanie L Machovina

Danielle L Ely and Odie B Ely

Franzua Dayat Goodwin Angulo and William Larry Goodwin

Philip Misiura and Susan Misiura

Trucha T Tran and Hanh M Nguyen

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017

Emma Bell and Kenny Bell

Joseph R Sauer and Shannon M Scarfino-Sauer

Tara Eitman and Kyle Eitman

Melissa Ferlazzo and Patrick Ferlazzo

Hattie Marie Gardner and Karl Gardner

Teresa Bush and William Bush

Abier Wood and Bryan Wood

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

Antonio Ray Ortega and Irkania J Ortega

Tafara Smith and Curtis Smith

