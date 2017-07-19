Public Records

July 19, 2017 10:33 AM

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Isadora de Moraes Anjo and Nicholas Stephen Ogline

Dona Frances Drymon and Michael Richard McDaniel

Joel James Kofron and Nancy Rose Beach

Alex Michael Roussin and Amanda Marie Yandow

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Lise Pilon and Paul Richard Budick

Rachel Jennifer Paul and Shervin Nejad

Carrie Pillar and Arthur d’Assern Diedrick

Benjamin Brandon Lang and Lakeysta Marie Bailey

Francisco Javier Yanez Jaimes and Sandra Luviano

Luz Marina Castaneda Martinez and Luis Octavio Flores

Noemi Maria Cintron and Robert Ernest Hayes

Anthony Fred Monte and Gabrielle Lynne Hammond

Friday, July 14, 2017

Maria Rocha and Miguel Angel Flores

Chinata Henry and Vladymir Delva

Fiona Elizabeth Sherlock and Sean James Bradley

Susan Fox and Scott David Anderson

Reginald Lamar Clemons and Chelsie Lyn Owens

Breeze Marie Carpenter and Austin Kirt Aylward

Marvin Danilo Garrido Ortiz and Jasmine Victoria Plasencia

Lindsay Dawn May and Laci Louise Richardson

Ariel Fernandez Bermudez and Yolanda Estrella Loperena

Abelardo Carchure Tranquilino and Stephanie Torres

Hector Manuel Gomez Lucas and Martha Maria Alvarez

Nikita Nicole Kelly and Zabian Lavar Carley

Dennis Aramis Acosta Basulto and Yoselin Castellanos de Leon

Ryan Keith Maule and Amber Renee Miller

Alexander Nicholas Petreas and Elizabeth Iva Young

Monday, July 17, 2017

Bryce Anthony Dworshak and Hayley Elizabeth Sousa

James Albert Nalls and Sabreena Inta

Mirna Dementshuk and Ricardo Gherman

Trina Roxane Rowan and Earl Warren Kane Jr.

Jasmin Elaine Ward and Jeremiah Adam Bell

Aaron Douglas Cornelius and Melissa Anne Nahrwold

Apolinario Bacilio Alvarado Reynoso and Deysi Griselda Ortiz Diaz

Charles Frederic Benzing and Marcia Ann Bachura

Marie Saintanie Lamatiniere and Victor Denejuste

Rochelly Vanessa Otero Montanez and Hugo Jose Quinonez

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Tamara Siamof and Conrad Reese Snyder II

Michael Dale Johnston and Diana Vivan Lipka

Nicole Rene Davison and Kevin Joseph Cox

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Merijull Fletcher Lalley and Joseph Nelson Lalley

Timothy Curry and Laura Curry

Sergot Jean-Jaques and Marie M. Jean-Jaques

Linda S. Pabon and Orlando Pabon

Karen Dakin and Jerry L. Dakin

Thomas G. White and Michelle Alcathie-White

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Christine Shaffer and Brian Leroy Shaffer

James E. Weaver and Kelly S. Weaver

Valerie Elizabeth Nichols and Kristen J. Nichols

Friday, July 14, 2017

Lillian N. Maury and Wilson O. Rosero

Lindsey Marie Farnsworth and Joshua Michael Farnsworth

Kelly Ann Fero and Brandon C. Young

Anne Catherine Galuszka and Todd William Galuszka

Sabrina Wiliams and Madison Williams

Shelby Griffs and Randall Griffs

Diana Santiago and Ignacio Molinero

John H. Eldred III and Monika Eldred

Monday, July 17, 2017

Robert James Pike and Terry Lynn Shindel

Billy H. Brisson and Helen M. Brisson

Dana Douglass and Michelle Douglass

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Robert C. Richardson and Erica T. Richardson

Larry M. Shaw and Brenda K. Shaw

Rebecca Garwood and Buzz Garwood

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Transcor Recycling LLC vs. Slentz Electric Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)

Gary Kellner vs. Melvin Joseph Cadmus II et al (contract and indebtedness)

Ashley Kaekel vs. Peoples Trust Insurance Company (other civil circuit)

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA vs. Tony W. Hindman et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Jeffrey Scott Barg vs. James Patrick Hardy (auto negligence)

Ronald E. Estelle vs. Frontier Communications of Florida et al (auto negligence)

Brandon Lee Powell vs. Geico General Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Eric J. Peterson vs. Elena Salazar Izep (contract and indebtedness)

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Andrew Saulo et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, July 14, 2017

Manatee Physician Alliance LLC vs. Lakewood Ranch Urgent Care Center PA et al (contract and indebtedness)

Steelworx Solutions LLC vs. Validus Hangar LLC (contract and indebtedness)

Keys Rentals LLC vs. Richard D. Green et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, July 17, 2017

Jennifer Gainer vs. The Standard Fire Insurance Company (auto negligence)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al vs. Ronaldo Muniz Lopez (auto negligence)

Robin A. Mosher vs. Herman J. Hoskins et al (auto negligence)

Rex Chupp vs. Charles W. Carmichael et al (auto negligence)

Patricia Cherniske vs. RPET Inc. (auto negligence)

Minto Bradenton LLC vs. Robert A. Ford III Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Theresa Rogers et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Publix Super Markets Inc. vs. Coast Dental Services Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Minto Bradenton LLC vs. Sutton Contracting Solutions Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Minto Bradenton LLC vs. Currier Roofing Co. Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

David Charles Young vs. Stephen G. Young et al (contract and indebtedness)

