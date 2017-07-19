Public Records

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Manatee Memorial Hospital
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Isadora de Moraes Anjo and Nicholas Stephen Ogline
Dona Frances Drymon and Michael Richard McDaniel
Joel James Kofron and Nancy Rose Beach
Alex Michael Roussin and Amanda Marie Yandow
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Lise Pilon and Paul Richard Budick
Rachel Jennifer Paul and Shervin Nejad
Carrie Pillar and Arthur d’Assern Diedrick
Benjamin Brandon Lang and Lakeysta Marie Bailey
Francisco Javier Yanez Jaimes and Sandra Luviano
Luz Marina Castaneda Martinez and Luis Octavio Flores
Noemi Maria Cintron and Robert Ernest Hayes
Anthony Fred Monte and Gabrielle Lynne Hammond
Friday, July 14, 2017
Maria Rocha and Miguel Angel Flores
Chinata Henry and Vladymir Delva
Fiona Elizabeth Sherlock and Sean James Bradley
Susan Fox and Scott David Anderson
Reginald Lamar Clemons and Chelsie Lyn Owens
Breeze Marie Carpenter and Austin Kirt Aylward
Marvin Danilo Garrido Ortiz and Jasmine Victoria Plasencia
Lindsay Dawn May and Laci Louise Richardson
Ariel Fernandez Bermudez and Yolanda Estrella Loperena
Abelardo Carchure Tranquilino and Stephanie Torres
Hector Manuel Gomez Lucas and Martha Maria Alvarez
Nikita Nicole Kelly and Zabian Lavar Carley
Dennis Aramis Acosta Basulto and Yoselin Castellanos de Leon
Ryan Keith Maule and Amber Renee Miller
Alexander Nicholas Petreas and Elizabeth Iva Young
Monday, July 17, 2017
Bryce Anthony Dworshak and Hayley Elizabeth Sousa
James Albert Nalls and Sabreena Inta
Mirna Dementshuk and Ricardo Gherman
Trina Roxane Rowan and Earl Warren Kane Jr.
Jasmin Elaine Ward and Jeremiah Adam Bell
Aaron Douglas Cornelius and Melissa Anne Nahrwold
Apolinario Bacilio Alvarado Reynoso and Deysi Griselda Ortiz Diaz
Charles Frederic Benzing and Marcia Ann Bachura
Marie Saintanie Lamatiniere and Victor Denejuste
Rochelly Vanessa Otero Montanez and Hugo Jose Quinonez
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Tamara Siamof and Conrad Reese Snyder II
Michael Dale Johnston and Diana Vivan Lipka
Nicole Rene Davison and Kevin Joseph Cox
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Merijull Fletcher Lalley and Joseph Nelson Lalley
Timothy Curry and Laura Curry
Sergot Jean-Jaques and Marie M. Jean-Jaques
Linda S. Pabon and Orlando Pabon
Karen Dakin and Jerry L. Dakin
Thomas G. White and Michelle Alcathie-White
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Christine Shaffer and Brian Leroy Shaffer
James E. Weaver and Kelly S. Weaver
Valerie Elizabeth Nichols and Kristen J. Nichols
Friday, July 14, 2017
Lillian N. Maury and Wilson O. Rosero
Lindsey Marie Farnsworth and Joshua Michael Farnsworth
Kelly Ann Fero and Brandon C. Young
Anne Catherine Galuszka and Todd William Galuszka
Sabrina Wiliams and Madison Williams
Shelby Griffs and Randall Griffs
Diana Santiago and Ignacio Molinero
John H. Eldred III and Monika Eldred
Monday, July 17, 2017
Robert James Pike and Terry Lynn Shindel
Billy H. Brisson and Helen M. Brisson
Dana Douglass and Michelle Douglass
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Robert C. Richardson and Erica T. Richardson
Larry M. Shaw and Brenda K. Shaw
Rebecca Garwood and Buzz Garwood
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Transcor Recycling LLC vs. Slentz Electric Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)
Gary Kellner vs. Melvin Joseph Cadmus II et al (contract and indebtedness)
Ashley Kaekel vs. Peoples Trust Insurance Company (other civil circuit)
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA vs. Tony W. Hindman et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Jeffrey Scott Barg vs. James Patrick Hardy (auto negligence)
Ronald E. Estelle vs. Frontier Communications of Florida et al (auto negligence)
Brandon Lee Powell vs. Geico General Insurance Company (auto negligence)
Eric J. Peterson vs. Elena Salazar Izep (contract and indebtedness)
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Andrew Saulo et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, July 14, 2017
Manatee Physician Alliance LLC vs. Lakewood Ranch Urgent Care Center PA et al (contract and indebtedness)
Steelworx Solutions LLC vs. Validus Hangar LLC (contract and indebtedness)
Keys Rentals LLC vs. Richard D. Green et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, July 17, 2017
Jennifer Gainer vs. The Standard Fire Insurance Company (auto negligence)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al vs. Ronaldo Muniz Lopez (auto negligence)
Robin A. Mosher vs. Herman J. Hoskins et al (auto negligence)
Rex Chupp vs. Charles W. Carmichael et al (auto negligence)
Patricia Cherniske vs. RPET Inc. (auto negligence)
Minto Bradenton LLC vs. Robert A. Ford III Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Theresa Rogers et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Publix Super Markets Inc. vs. Coast Dental Services Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Minto Bradenton LLC vs. Sutton Contracting Solutions Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Minto Bradenton LLC vs. Currier Roofing Co. Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
David Charles Young vs. Stephen G. Young et al (contract and indebtedness)
