Manatee County public records for July 17-21, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Katharine M. Braun et al, $277,094, Bank of New York et al, 2012-CA-008263, online.
Mark Hildebrandt et al, $173,831, Fannie Mae, 2014-CA-000402, online.
Estate of Mary E. Hold a.k.a. Mary Emma Holt et al, $193,326, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-002788, online.
Mark Vincent Stanley et al, $98,142, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-004955, online.
Orilange Bein-Aimee et al, $573,981, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2017-CA-000212, online.
Bob L. Mobley et al, $115,255, Ditech Financial LLC, 2017-CA-000659, online.
Jessie Cristello et al, $268,791, PNC Bank NA, 2017-CA-000767, online.
Albert James Keown III et al, $136,583, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2017-CA-000974, online.
WEDNESDAY
Stanley R. Fleck et al, $294,858, US Bank NA et al, 2015-CA-002065, online.
THURSDAY
Robert Alan Blades et al, $357,115, Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 2015-CA-000067, online.
Leonard L. Host et al, $151,380, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-004944, online.
Michael H. Kemp, $209,987, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-002145, online.
Denise P. Disharoon-Smoot et al, $204,048, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 2016-CA-002477, online.
Aaron Schultz et al, $103,157, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-003990, online.
MIchael C. Klemkosky et al, $300,408, Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 2016-CA-005492, online.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
9 Round, 4635 Cortez Road W., new merchant or merchandising, Darcy Bessette, 941-216-3326.
9 Round, 4635 Cortez Road W., health studio, Darcy Bessette, 941-216-3326.
David Prickett, 4113 Sandpointe Dr., rental units, David Prickett, 303-220-0183.
Eagle Home Mortgage LLC, 5540 SR 64 E., unit 220, administration office, Eagle Home Mortgage LLC, 239-785-3432.
Local’s Barber Shop LLC, 3322 Manatee Ave. W., new merchant or merchandising, Shane Lindergren, 941-405-5870.
Local’s Barber Shop LLC, 3322 Manatee Ave. W., barbershop, Shane Lindergren, 941-405-5870.
Sheridan Court LLC, 529 13th St. W., rental units, Vladamir Nepustil, 303-499-9243.
Southwest Florida Medicine PLLC, 2902 59th St. W., unit C, administration office, Azim Lalani, 941-847-7000.
Stonecoal’s Ballpark & Deli, 1720 Ninth St. W., restaurant, Rita M. Murray, 941-592-3294.
West Coast OB/GYN LLC, 513 Manatee Ave. E., administration office, Sherry Carey, 941-745-1616.
