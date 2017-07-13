Public Records

Public Records for week of July 5-11, 2017

July 13, 2017 2:00 PM

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Wayne Ronald Caravello and Teresa Bernadette Conley

Ryan John Sweeney and Rebecca Lynn Hewitt

Josiah Malachi Hartsell and Melanie Renee Hess

Ryan Matthew Haettich and Jennifer May Moore

Danielle Rebecca Gibellina and Marc Anthony Morgan

Carlos Roberto Valderramos Lara and Marisol Ochoa Betancourth

Lewis Paul Slaff and Marisa Lynn Nadeau

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Edwardo Vega and Angela Lynne Dezee

Arianna Gonzalez and Emanuel Lee Paredes

Jason Scott Jones and Candice Lauren Kresho

Derrick Lamount Guy and Symphonie Sharae Stringer

Vicki Ellen Godmer and Mark Allen Fulghum

Tricia Faith Aronsohn and Dylan Thomas Shearon

Friday, July 7, 2017

Adriana Carolina Maldonado Valle and Anthony Daniel Bellemare

James Joseph Gardner and Carolyn June Shurtz

Erika Brittany Isaacs and Tyler Dean Mullennax

Ryan Desmond Harriott and Kysa Karron Skinner

Erica Denise Phelps and Kenneth Edward Miles Jr.

Austin Leon Bolen III and Marie Christine Thompson

Nicholas James Wallace and Noelle Eileen Markou

Jennifer Katherine Funderburke and Daniel Mark Smith

Brian Randall Swain and Carolyn Sue Frasca

Monday, July 10, 2017

Steven Carl Wyland and David Austin White Jr.

Noel Corona Chacon and Rosita Chavez

Patricia Ann Krischke and William Henry Dunn

Kyle David McCune and Christine Michelle Reeves

Jessup Logan Demarcki and Jocelyn Claribel Gonzalez

Aaron Allen Lauderman and Allison Ann Burner

Kalyn Marie Helms and Bradley David James

Maria Guadalupe Gomez Torres and Raymond Zuniga

Pedro Jose Paulino Paez and Irenia del Risco Travieso

Ryan Joseph Scholl and Mindy Kay Larson

William Buck Sparkman III and Kathryn Eda Perry

Alberto Sanchez Ochoa and Kara Marie Gartley

Ashley Renee Bonvicino and Jaremi Travis Dobler

Jakelin Estela Velasquez Acuna and Felipe Rodriguez Nataren

Barbara Jean Arredondo and Manuel Colon

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Sally Ann Borrhello and Matthew Todd Newton

Dorothy Paulette Green and Martin Dale Leise

Sharon Lynn Barber and Donald John Fitch

Marta Marcela Reyes Mata and Jose Alonzo Martinez

Virginie Martine Jane Viviane Astruc and Claude Verona

Tamarra Merisier and Hans Berry Louis

Najlaa Mandri and Omar Mandri

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Michelle Alcathie-White and Thomas G. White

Jennie Gonzalez and Ricardo Gonzalez

Christine Rosa and Jose M. Rosa

Carri Comerio-Casciato and Francis A. Casciato

Sherri Sue Peel and Lamar Allen Peel

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Erin Marie Widener and Shawn Widener

Michelle Goldich and Brian Goldich

Luis Enrique Munoz-Anaya and Veronica Munoz

Christopher Bowman and Annellia Gay Lewis

Friday, July 7, 2017

Joshua C. Gilreath and Lindsey A. Gilreath

Jeremy Lang and Rose D. Presendieu

Monday, July 10, 2017

Alison Emery Smith and Ross Reed Smith

Yamson Foy and Sherline M. Alemy

Lucy Ellen Holzer and David Ferris Roberts Jr.

William D. George and Kayle M. George

Jonie Azor Tresalus and Remy Tresalus

Andrea Joan Peterson and Richard Ryan Moore

frances M. Rios and Jorge L. Rios

Deonna Lynn Diaz and Richard Diaz

Thomas Ferrett and Roseann Ferrett

Lenoris Jamal Dawes and Laquanda Elease Dawes

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Philip M. Pugh Jr. and Bruna Pugh

Frederick A. Bell and Wanda D. Bell

Es Louise Swihart and Christopher Michael Bellanca

Shawn Patrick Cummings and Michele Marie Cummings

Rudy Ricardo Sanchez Velasco and Santa Viviana Perez Pelico

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Paulette Hurst Blanton vs. Danielle Marie Burton (auto negligence)

Josefina Delvalle vs. Rachelle Lynne Eavis (auto negligence)

George H. Brinling et al vs. Candie Pedersen (contract and indebtedness)

Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Steven Bevington et al (mortgage foreclosure)

HSBC Bank USA NA vs. Jason A. Zimerman et al (mortgage foreclosure)

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA vs. Valerie G. Miller et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Justin Bryant vs. Associated Diversified Services Inc. et al (auto negligence)

Zamarit I. Vega vs. Dustin Davis (auto negligence)

Mary Ann Hall vs. Federated National Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company vs. James M. Horne Jr. et al (contract and indebtedness)

Whitney Bank vs. Linda F. Haney et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, July 7, 2017

Reiniel Baracaldo vs. Denise Ann Amato (auto negligence)

Dionna Austin vs. Alexy Jovany Rosario et al (auto negligence)

Trinet HR Corporation vs. Multi-Capital Funding Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Wright Way Emergency Water Removal LLC/Reynolds V.E. et al vs. Universal Insurance Company of N. America (contract and indebtedness)

American Advisors Group vs. Gerald F. Bond et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Caliber Home Loans Inc. vs. Anne N. Leister et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, July 10, 2017

3824 US 41 LLC et al vs. Penn America Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

Kevin Taylor et al vs. Prepared Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

Association of Summer Place Owners Inc. vs. Bevelyn Samuel et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Brenty Nunez Garcia vs. Luz Eneida Ramirez (auto negligence)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al vs. James David Haney Jr. et al (contract and indebtedness)

Northbridge Financial Inc. vs. Umbra Applied Technologies Group Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Lakewood Ranch Urgent Care Center PA et al vs. Manatee Physician Alliance LLC (contract and indebtedness)

