Manatee County public records: May 15-19, 2017

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Mitchell C. Dressler et al, $390,769, US Bank NA, 2015-CA-000688, online.
Pamela L. Brookshear-Hool et al, $58,657, Patriot Bank, 2016-CA-000536, online.
WEDNESDAY
No records.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
Mary M. Rizzo et al, $145,082, US Bank NA et al, 2012-CA-003366, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Council’s, 536 12th St. W., restaurant, Sandi Wagner, 941-746-8350.
Jade Publishing, 1612 Point Pleasant Ave. W., administration office, Jane Plitt, 941-538-4613.
Kara Controls LLC, 1201 Ninth Ave. W., rental units, Kara Controls LLC, 260-624-3200.
