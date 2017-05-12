Public Records for week of May 3-9, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Manatee Memorial Hospital
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Lauren Noel Thomas and David Thomas Goodyear Jr.
Nicholas Ryan Gayheart and Lyndsey Marie Combs
Stephen Paul Ward and Carla Jean Nelson
Joshua James Ramsteck and Krystal Lyn Zimmerman
Christopher David Eggleston and Amanda Nicole G’Sell
Leticia Juarez Velarde and Felix Carlos Garcia Marrero
Judson Homer Vann III and Kelly Leigh Russell
Marc Anthony Coale and Rachel Dianne Young
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Lee Wayne Schomburg and Donna Mary Rawley
Vilian Acevedo and Christina Faith Griffin
Victoria Clark and Jamie David Macnab
Christine Ann Peters and Kenneth Wayne Staggs Jr.
Nancy Elizabeth Oliver and Robert Paul Wieme
Kathryn Joyce Hare and Michael John Cunko
Murisa Nicole Deighton and Kyler Matthew Kippin
Stephanie Michelle Montgomery and Casey Ryan Flanigan
Cody Lynn Mangum and Ashley Morgan Powell
Patricia Louise Perryman and Robert Carl Rothman
Felipe Ricardo Novakowski and Kara Nicole Carrano
Friday, May 5, 2017
Hermes Saul Flemenco and Michelle Medina Mojica
Tonya Michelle Bellamy and Michael Allen Giles
Joshua David Jones and Amber Irene Albers
William Rogers and Christine Louise Rohner
Gabriela arteaga and Andrew Taylor Couch
Eugenia Delphine Mays and Edward Wayne Gresham
Dwight Barnard Roberts and Oralia Ordella Brantly
Baltazar Casiano Jr. and Lorena Ramirez
Melissa Grace Morrison and Austin Hugh Boyd
David Malcolm Hubbard and Judith Ann Brady
Monday, May 8, 2017
Elizabeth Martinez and Jose Jesus Mireles-Nunez
David Wayne Burt and Connie Maria Hayes
William Edward Bush and Teresa Ann Paul
Louis Edward Orosz and Marianne Morrison
Cheryl Ann Wright and Trina Ann Sinks
William Kyler Pentecost and Kristin Carol Woodcock
Brittany Dawn Tucker and Zachary Alan McClain
Annette Marie Timmerman and Geoffrey Haywood Roberts
Adisa Stranjac and James William Blanch
Esteban Mares and Anna Victoria Mejia
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Gilbert Bernard Saylors Jr. and Alexis Jahnell Anthony
Anthony Maurice Roberts and Crisania Keboria Spence
Judith Ann Brady and David Malcolm Hubbard
Ashlyn Brooke Howard and John Keith Lisonbee
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Duvigen Santiago Cruz and Anabel Garcia
Flora Del Carmen Castillo and Jesus Castillo Pena
Kiranjit Sidhu and Leanna Sidhu
Daniel R. Devito and Elaine E.S. Devito
Krystina M. Gardner and Jordan D. Gardner
Cara Deloach and Frederick Robert Deloach
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Caitlin Banker and Brandon Joseph Pearsall
Kylee Louise Barry and Richard Thomas Barry
Lester Alfredo Perez Montalvan amd Araisa Mauga
Lenward L. Burrows and Belinda D. Burrows
Michelle Lee Juntunen and Erik Mark Juntunen
Friday, May 5, 2017
Javier Monroy and Johana Villegas
Nicole Thomas Brydson and Raynard E. Brydson
Claudia Patricia Perez and Miguel Angel Perez
Justin Lee Henderson and Cherish Lee Henderson
Daniel Jaquez Mendez and Jeimy Madera Espinal
Monday, May 8, 2017
Shawn P. Harding and Bridget M. O’Doherty
Subia Maricela Armand Izquierdo and Sergio Salazar
Theron Durrell Grinage and Amy Cover
Richard J. Turner and Linda L. Turner
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Dino Rustin and Monetta Adams-Rustin
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Jennifer Westberry et al vs. Michelle Anne Doranth et al (auto negligence)
James William Weymouth vs. Kasey William Geartz (auto negligence)
RCS Recovery Services LLC vs. Edilberto J. Morillo (contract and indebtedness)
US Bank NA vs. Jay J. Rotolo et al (mortgage foreclosure)
US Bank NA vs. Dontea J. Kit et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Bank of America NA vs. Stephanie H. Walter et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Kelvin Rodriguez et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Everbank vs. Hugette Duteau Salahuddin et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Suntrust Mortgage Inc. vs. Michael M. Kelly et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Paul W. Hartford et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Adam Kework vs. Jeremy Maxwell Abrams et al (auto negligence)
Stephen D. Turner vs. Jordan H. Girtman et al (auto negligence)
Belview Properties Inc. vs. Rich Obren (contract and indebtedness)
Collins Asset Group LLC vs. David Dominguez (contract and indebtedness)
HSBC Bank USA NA vs. Amado Sanchez Jr. et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Keith Collazo et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. vs. Monte J. Veon et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, May 5, 2017
Adepeju Dawodu et al vs. Monica B. Da Silva (auto negligence)
Zamrene Blanc et al vs. Alexander Martin et al (auto negligence)
Norma Mendez vs. Heath Demarco et al (auto negligence)
Discover Bank vs. Melissa S. Kieffer (contract and indebtedness)
Kathleen Barkley et al vs. HCS Health Services of Florida Inc. et al (professional malpractice)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Gerald Peter Moyles et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Harbor Community Bank et al vs. Margaret V. Maciolek et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, May 8, 2017
National Collegiate Student Loans Trust 2006-3 vs. Joseph V. Chuisano II et al (contract and indebtedness)
Herc Rental Inc. vs. BB Horizontal of Manatee Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Jaime Molina vs. Integon Preferred Insurance Company (auto negligence)
April Mullins vs. Eric Gingrich (auto negligence)
William Gale et al vs. Unique Pools & Designs Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
