Public Records for week of May 3-9, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Lauren Noel Thomas and David Thomas Goodyear Jr.

Nicholas Ryan Gayheart and Lyndsey Marie Combs

Stephen Paul Ward and Carla Jean Nelson

Joshua James Ramsteck and Krystal Lyn Zimmerman

Christopher David Eggleston and Amanda Nicole G’Sell

Leticia Juarez Velarde and Felix Carlos Garcia Marrero

Judson Homer Vann III and Kelly Leigh Russell

Marc Anthony Coale and Rachel Dianne Young

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Lee Wayne Schomburg and Donna Mary Rawley

Vilian Acevedo and Christina Faith Griffin

Victoria Clark and Jamie David Macnab

Christine Ann Peters and Kenneth Wayne Staggs Jr.

Nancy Elizabeth Oliver and Robert Paul Wieme

Kathryn Joyce Hare and Michael John Cunko

Murisa Nicole Deighton and Kyler Matthew Kippin

Stephanie Michelle Montgomery and Casey Ryan Flanigan

Cody Lynn Mangum and Ashley Morgan Powell

Patricia Louise Perryman and Robert Carl Rothman

Felipe Ricardo Novakowski and Kara Nicole Carrano

Friday, May 5, 2017

Hermes Saul Flemenco and Michelle Medina Mojica

Tonya Michelle Bellamy and Michael Allen Giles

Joshua David Jones and Amber Irene Albers

William Rogers and Christine Louise Rohner

Gabriela arteaga and Andrew Taylor Couch

Eugenia Delphine Mays and Edward Wayne Gresham

Dwight Barnard Roberts and Oralia Ordella Brantly

Baltazar Casiano Jr. and Lorena Ramirez

Melissa Grace Morrison and Austin Hugh Boyd

David Malcolm Hubbard and Judith Ann Brady

Monday, May 8, 2017

Elizabeth Martinez and Jose Jesus Mireles-Nunez

David Wayne Burt and Connie Maria Hayes

William Edward Bush and Teresa Ann Paul

Louis Edward Orosz and Marianne Morrison

Cheryl Ann Wright and Trina Ann Sinks

William Kyler Pentecost and Kristin Carol Woodcock

Brittany Dawn Tucker and Zachary Alan McClain

Annette Marie Timmerman and Geoffrey Haywood Roberts

Adisa Stranjac and James William Blanch

Esteban Mares and Anna Victoria Mejia

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Gilbert Bernard Saylors Jr. and Alexis Jahnell Anthony

Anthony Maurice Roberts and Crisania Keboria Spence

Judith Ann Brady and David Malcolm Hubbard

Ashlyn Brooke Howard and John Keith Lisonbee

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Duvigen Santiago Cruz and Anabel Garcia

Flora Del Carmen Castillo and Jesus Castillo Pena

Kiranjit Sidhu and Leanna Sidhu

Daniel R. Devito and Elaine E.S. Devito

Krystina M. Gardner and Jordan D. Gardner

Cara Deloach and Frederick Robert Deloach

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Caitlin Banker and Brandon Joseph Pearsall

Kylee Louise Barry and Richard Thomas Barry

Lester Alfredo Perez Montalvan amd Araisa Mauga

Lenward L. Burrows and Belinda D. Burrows

Michelle Lee Juntunen and Erik Mark Juntunen

Friday, May 5, 2017

Javier Monroy and Johana Villegas

Nicole Thomas Brydson and Raynard E. Brydson

Claudia Patricia Perez and Miguel Angel Perez

Justin Lee Henderson and Cherish Lee Henderson

Daniel Jaquez Mendez and Jeimy Madera Espinal

Monday, May 8, 2017

Shawn P. Harding and Bridget M. O’Doherty

Subia Maricela Armand Izquierdo and Sergio Salazar

Theron Durrell Grinage and Amy Cover

Richard J. Turner and Linda L. Turner

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Dino Rustin and Monetta Adams-Rustin

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Jennifer Westberry et al vs. Michelle Anne Doranth et al (auto negligence)

James William Weymouth vs. Kasey William Geartz (auto negligence)

RCS Recovery Services LLC vs. Edilberto J. Morillo (contract and indebtedness)

US Bank NA vs. Jay J. Rotolo et al (mortgage foreclosure)

US Bank NA vs. Dontea J. Kit et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of America NA vs. Stephanie H. Walter et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Kelvin Rodriguez et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Everbank vs. Hugette Duteau Salahuddin et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Suntrust Mortgage Inc. vs. Michael M. Kelly et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Paul W. Hartford et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Adam Kework vs. Jeremy Maxwell Abrams et al (auto negligence)

Stephen D. Turner vs. Jordan H. Girtman et al (auto negligence)

Belview Properties Inc. vs. Rich Obren (contract and indebtedness)

Collins Asset Group LLC vs. David Dominguez (contract and indebtedness)

HSBC Bank USA NA vs. Amado Sanchez Jr. et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Keith Collazo et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. vs. Monte J. Veon et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, May 5, 2017

Adepeju Dawodu et al vs. Monica B. Da Silva (auto negligence)

Zamrene Blanc et al vs. Alexander Martin et al (auto negligence)

Norma Mendez vs. Heath Demarco et al (auto negligence)

Discover Bank vs. Melissa S. Kieffer (contract and indebtedness)

Kathleen Barkley et al vs. HCS Health Services of Florida Inc. et al (professional malpractice)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Gerald Peter Moyles et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Harbor Community Bank et al vs. Margaret V. Maciolek et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, May 8, 2017

National Collegiate Student Loans Trust 2006-3 vs. Joseph V. Chuisano II et al (contract and indebtedness)

Herc Rental Inc. vs. BB Horizontal of Manatee Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Jaime Molina vs. Integon Preferred Insurance Company (auto negligence)

April Mullins vs. Eric Gingrich (auto negligence)

William Gale et al vs. Unique Pools & Designs Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

