May 05, 2017 4:45 PM

Public Records week of April 26-May 2, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Cynthia Ann Choate and Daniel John Seleski

Amanda Nichole Myers and Kevin Lee Rister

John Michael Kim and Jordan Nicole Pavoni

Rebecca Jean Paynter and John Edward Gore

Adan Mauricio Cifuentes and Tatiana Brand Vasquez

Michael Scott Gibbs and Monika Sonja Kraffert

Michelle Theresa Belloise and Kristopher Dale Ulman

Daniel Gatica Diaz and Destiny Marie Rivera

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Kimberly Paige Leslie and Robert Henri Hollis Jr.

Francisco Donelio Tejada and Idalia Guadalupe Rauda Ochoa

Raymond Gilbert Phillips and Emma Susan Phillips

WIlliam Winston Wall and Diana Lynn Fredericks

Friday, April 28, 2017

James Paul Thomson and Pamela Jane Brown

Dalton Walter Robinson and Lauren Michelle Curtis

Milquella Minverva Perez and Hector Fabio Osorio

Erik Raj Patel and Alison Paige Grand

Tram Thi Bich Tran and Linh Kim Bao Le

Misty Diane Howell and Jennifer Nichole Eason

Jessica Marie Krenz and Andrew Rolf Soderquist

Earl Eldon Irwin and Edith Anne Browning

Laura Patricia Carbajal and Cristian Rojas

Neal Vrajlal Rajyaguru and Veda P. Gadhiya

Alexandria Kevonda Hong and Justin Wayne Hensley

Judith Marie Heinig and Mark Joseph Daubenberger

Samuel Vaughn Simpson and Renee Nicole Hazas

Monday, May 1, 2017

Joseph Daniel Cook and Amanda Jean Saidi

Jordan richard Shelton and Lauren Ashley Marck

Tiffiany Lea Coriell and Ryan Stewart Meeks

Jessie Bermudez Jr. and Nicodi Rae Frances Bermudez

Jorge Gonzalez de Pinera and Yanelis Bermudez

Rene Ramirez Jr. and Blanca Suhey Garcia

Grace Theresa Perez and Christopher Patrick Collins

Emmanuela Pierre Louis Joseph and Wilner Jean-Pierre

Evaristo Silva Jr. and Anallely Sanchez Nava

Jose Francisco Diaz Mayo and Celina Victoria Ibalio Bildan

William Patrick Sweetnich and Lucianne Gomes Peterson

Maria Guadalupe Hernandez and Arturo Mancillar Jr.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Jayon Ricardo Newbold Jr. and Sandy Jean-Jacques

Alexander Michael Ratcliffe and Kimberly West

Donna Dean Robinett and Brian Keith Albritton

Allyson Marie Bieglecki and Michael David Helman

Jeffrey Charles Nunes and Michael William Stransky

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Dawn Kitchner and Keith Kitchner II

Jean K. Ross and Gary Brent Ross

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Sandra Adcock and James Wesley Adcock

Thomas Arthur Chandler and Deborah Lampe Chandler

John J. Mettile and Tara-Lynn Mettile

Stacey Gilham and Michael Gilham

Michele L. Adams and Patrick Adams

Angela Fox and Elty Fox

Chance Critjan Rutherford Siefert

Angelica Kay Edwards Rutherford Siefert

Friday, April 28, 2017

Alexander Gaius Gerbig and Anita Elfare Gerbig

Patricia A. Hanlon and Thomas Hanlon

Astride Kovacik and John P. Kovacik Jr.

Christine Putnam and Ralph Putnam

Monday, May 1, 2017

Justin Matthew Langer and Nicole Elaine Gueli

Kayla Marie Rodriguez and Forrest Lee Carrol

America Deanda-Donzalez and Valentin Deanda-Gonzalez

Tracy Lynn Deslauriers and Mark E. Deslauriers

Maritza Perez-Figueroa and Jose A. Torres-Cardona

Gricelda Vega de Cortes and Jaime Yair Sanchez

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Stacey Ann Martinez and Angel O. Martinez

Juana Arreguin and Javier Ramirez Arreguin

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Richard L. Camadeca vs. Thomas Kent Williford (auto negligence)

Melissa Dossey vs. Daniel Perella et al (auto negligence)

Suncoast Credit Union vs. Oscar A. Acosta (contract and indebtedness)

Florida Gulf Coast Vacation Homes LLC vs. City of Holmes Beach (other civil circuit)

Thomas Glenn vs. Olga Glenn et al (professional malpractice)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Michael J. Styx et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Cherri L. Wendt et al (mortgage foreclosure)

US Bank NA vs. OK Realty Investments LLC et al (mortgage foreclosure)

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA vs. Michael Wimette et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. William L. Douglas et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Isaac L. Biagotti vs. Jean Yvon Michel (auto negligence)

Benjamin Keith Bearden vs. Florida Worldwide Citrus Products Group Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)

West Florida Distributors Inc. vs. TL Hill Construction LLC (contract and indebtedness)

53rd Avenue East Medical Center PA vs. Veronica Nabizada M.D. (contract and indebtedness)

Drypro Inc. et al vs. Gulfstream Property and Casualty Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

Branch Banking and Trust Company vs. Sean Murphy (mortgage foreclosure)

Ditech Financial LLC vs. Jennifer Foscolos et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, April 28, 2017

Anthony Allen Jordan vs. Gaudencia Hernandez et al (auto negligence)

Zimmer Equipment Inc. vs. Carlos Dominguez et al (auto negligence)

RCS Recovery Services LLC vs. Guadalupe Carino et al (contract and indebtedness)

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Glen H. Bleau (contract and indebtedness)

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Richard J. Campbell (contract and indebtedness)

Ditech Financial LLC vs. Ruth S. Denu et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Branch Banking and Trust Company vs. Francisco M. Cepeda et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, May 1, 2017

Eloisa Sanchez Merino vs. Michael James Dixon Jr. et al (auto negligence)

Agustin Lekaj vs. Ashley Marini et al (auto negligence)

93 LFRPT LLC et al vs. R&V Imports LLC (contract and indebtedness)

Northbridge Financial Inc. vs. Oceanic Research and Recovery Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Northbridge Financial Inc. vs. Hailtron Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Hemp Americana Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Hill Specialty Construction LLC vs. Christopher Cooper et al (contract and indebtedness)

US Bank NA vs. Samantha Sweeney et al (mortgage foreclosure)

MTGLQ Investors LP vs. Ervin Behn (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of America NA vs. James Edward Farr et al (mortgage foreclosure)

