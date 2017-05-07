Public Records

May 07, 2017 8:50 AM

Public records for May 8-12, 2017

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Michael T. Duffy et al, $250,730, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2013-CA-003780, online.

Kenneth A. Merritt et al, $514,514, US Bank NA, 2014-CA-001350, online.

Ubaldo M. Cisneros et al, $95,401, Wells Fargo Bank NA as trustee, 2016-CA-000163, online.

Angelie L. Graham, $64,446, GTEFCU, 2016-CA-001852, online.

Jeffrey Wagner et al, $581,977, Bank of New York Mellon, 2016-CA-002983, online.

Van J. Balam et al, $1,153,472, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-003118, online.

Yan Carlos Domenech et al, $140,708, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-003179, online.

Estate of Rose M. Tippery et al, $116,912, James B. Nutter & Company, 2016-CA-004005, online.

Francis L. Taylor, $85,324, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-004338, online.

Waqar A. Khan et al, $53,429, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-005546, online.

WEDNESDAY

Hanford George Brace et al, $602,970, Citibank NA et al, 2014-CA-000714, online.

Paul Sulkowski et al, $454,398, Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, 2015-CA-001690, online.

Shelby R. Fullerton et al, $399,831, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-005014, online.

April Turner et al, $156,829, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., 2016-CA-001307, online.

THURSDAY

Katharine M. Braun et al, $277,094, Bank of New York et al, 2012-CA-008263, online.

Kathi L. Gabrielse et al, $98,617, GTE Federal Credit Union, 2013-CA-003896, online.

Melissa Gagnon et al, $474,149, Bankunited NA, 2014-CA-003273, online.

Jerome T. Davis et al, $140,575, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2014-CA-006597, online.

Donald John Stuart et al, $1,101,372, Regions Bank, 2015-CA-002653, online.

FRIDAY

Luis Laberto Guzman et al, $264,712, Taylor, Bean &Whitaker Mortgage Corp. et al, 2008-CA-010694, online.

Gary L. Scott et al, $231,807, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2011-CA-003655, online.

James C. McKeefrey et al, $222,920, HSBC Bank USA NA as trustee et al, 2013-CA-003966, online.

Joshua T. Vouglas et al, $150,811, US Bank NA, 2014-CA-005196, online.

Allison Walker, $339,027, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000248, online.

Matthew Blanton et al, $25,371, Estelle L. Sprague-McConnell et al, 2016-CA-004372, online.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Bradenton Diesel and Auto Repair LLC, 1310 13th Ave. W., garage, George Dabbiero.

