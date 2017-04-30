Manatee County public records for week of May 1-5, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Russell L. Rhoden et al, $152,898, Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 2015-CA-004695, online.
James B. Frederick et al, $88,133, US Bank NA as successor, 2016-CA-000212, online.
Raymundo Garcia IV et al, $161,627, Everbank, 2016-CA-000394, online.
WEDNESDAY
No records.
THURSDAY
Barbara Stephens et al, $360,161, The Bank of New York et al, 2008-CA-001595, online.
Thomas A. Spousta et al, $193,358, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2013-CA-000613, online.
FRIDAY
Michell M. Martinez et al, $227,740, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC et al, 2012-CA-006042, online.
Marc Franceski et al, $148,752, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC et al, 2015-CA-001882, online.
Maria Ibarra et al, $66,052, Aileron Interim Credit Fund LLC, 2016-CA-002371, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Abundant Favor Mortuary Inc., 916 13th St. W., undertaker, embalmer, funeral, Margie G. Woodson, 941-747-2700.
Badd Ass Chaps, 3307 17th St. Ave. W., administration office, Michelle E. Young, 941-201-5848.
Noble Painters, 6602 16th Ave. Dr. W., painting and paperhanging, Justin Gargett, 941-524-4124.
