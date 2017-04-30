Public Records

April 30, 2017 8:50 AM

Manatee County public records for week of May 1-5, 2017

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Russell L. Rhoden et al, $152,898, Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 2015-CA-004695, online.

James B. Frederick et al, $88,133, US Bank NA as successor, 2016-CA-000212, online.

Raymundo Garcia IV et al, $161,627, Everbank, 2016-CA-000394, online.

WEDNESDAY

No records.

THURSDAY

Barbara Stephens et al, $360,161, The Bank of New York et al, 2008-CA-001595, online.

Thomas A. Spousta et al, $193,358, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2013-CA-000613, online.

FRIDAY

Michell M. Martinez et al, $227,740, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC et al, 2012-CA-006042, online.

Marc Franceski et al, $148,752, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC et al, 2015-CA-001882, online.

Maria Ibarra et al, $66,052, Aileron Interim Credit Fund LLC, 2016-CA-002371, online.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Abundant Favor Mortuary Inc., 916 13th St. W., undertaker, embalmer, funeral, Margie G. Woodson, 941-747-2700.

Badd Ass Chaps, 3307 17th St. Ave. W., administration office, Michelle E. Young, 941-201-5848.

Noble Painters, 6602 16th Ave. Dr. W., painting and paperhanging, Justin Gargett, 941-524-4124.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Manatee High's 4x100 boys relay team zooms to region title

Manatee High's 4x100 boys relay team zooms to region title 0:28

Manatee High's 4x100 boys relay team zooms to region title
A heat wave didn't stop the DeSoto Heritage Parade or the bands 2:38

A heat wave didn't stop the DeSoto Heritage Parade or the bands
Meet the 2017 Hernando de Soto crew 1:55

Meet the 2017 Hernando de Soto crew

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos