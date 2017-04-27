Public Records

April 27, 2017 10:34 AM

Public Records for week of April 19-25, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

William Norman Knight and Valorie Nichelle Shoates

Wayne Allen McGuire and Kristy Ann Partyka

Derek Lance Filcoff and Lindsay Strecker

Maggie Levonne Gibbs and Edward Wheeler

Joy Lynn Folbrecht and Jessica Jan Roberts

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Francisco Javier Nunez Popoca and Nancy Renteria

Jourdan Rae Kipp and Matthew James Piermarini

Richard Dana Trent and Jeanne Elizabeth Rouleau

Rachel Rose Beston and Jason Nehemiah Robledo

Andrew Jacob Johnson and Mary ELizabeth Norman

Josh Matthew Gnesin and Alanna Colleen Burke

Kujtim Spata and Rachel Elizabeth Connolly

Ariana Rose Castle and Christopher Owen McGarr

Friday, April 21, 2017

Lawrence Ray Nau II and Tawana Louise Edwards

Stephen Whitney Winstead and Katilyn Alicia Suggs

Cornelius Leon Pompey Sr. and Kenya Dashawn Bryant-Pompey

Matthew Stephen McCarty and Ashlyn Ann Gueits

Ramon Amaury Santana and Teresa de Jesus Tejada Tejada

Noris Yisel Matute Rodas and Hiran Vasquez Olivares

Nancy Osveli Duran Arizaga and Marco Antonio Ramos Leon

Brandi Kaye Oaks and Allison Laurcel Lee

Leticia Luna and Valdemar Arredondo

Sarait Barron and Caleb Lee Ramon

Josie Lane Cockerham and Christopher Matthew Johnson

Felix Manuel Pizarro Reategui and Karen Marie Mooneyhan

Orlando Escobar and Mildred Tabares

Matthew Blaine Arnold and Amanda Eloisa Felico

Andres Romero Zuniga and Angelica Estrada Juarez

Julian David Montenegro and Paula Andrea Rincon

Anthony Vega de la Hoz and Isis Afrodita Rosario Solano

Matthew Jobe Giudice and Chenel Monique Richardson

Monday, April 24, 2017

Robert Michael Bright Jr. and Tiffany Nicole Riggs

Ruslan Charles Pike and MacKinzie Kay Tompkins

James Coleshill and Alison James

Maria de Jesus Rivera and Oscar Chavez

Kristi Nichole Dillard and Eli Shamus Taylor

Yolanda Gonzalez Henao and Oscard Diaz Morales

Sarah Marie Dunn and James Patrick Shields

Dana Lynn Delzingaro and Ryan Christopher English

Kiara Lee Kendall and Keaton Tyler Fraticelli

Dolores Ann Hiott and Brice Weldon Gore

Cristobal Arnulfo Henriquez Castellanos and Liliam Martina Hernandez Miranda

Sandra Jane Hadwen and Craig Michael Howes

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Ronald Rozier and Katajanay Lawanna Spears

Hugo Guy Philippe Girardon and Sophie Maria Clark

Mary Louise Transue and Susanne Jean Page

John William Barringer and Courtney Marie Metzler

Casey Kole Comiskey and Daniel Pirelle Colanto

Jason John Sanecki and Victoria Louise Jessop

Alfred Julien and Chauncey Denise Kennon

Florasmin Gonzalez Saucedo and Antonio Miguel Garcia

Lauren Michael Conley and Brian Andrew Shonebarger

Betty Sue Gilbertson and Pamela Sue Turner

Martha Elizabeth Escobar Villalta and Walter Ovidio Blanco Molina

David Shawn Bratten and Tonya Michelle Cook

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Colby Brian Markwell and Stacy Elizabeth Markwell

Maribel Rios Munoz and Melvin Selim Amaya Sanchez

Sherri Murray and Todd Murray

Gabriel Gomez Rosario and Heidi Favila Gonzalez Ayala

Christopher Scott Kaleta and Stephanie Lee Desecki

Bari Lyn Norden and John Arthur Norden

Kimberly Timms and Bernard Timms

Luke Allen Wright and Britani Nicole Wright

Tracey Williams and Carl Hesse

Natasha Bauer and Robert Bauer

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Dana Ann Cohen and Jeffrey Scott Cohen

Lori L. Frank Schlossberg and Blair Gordon Schlossberg

Friday, April 21, 2017

Rozalyn Francis Charett and Noel Charette

Wilbur H. Schenerlein III and Jane Engelke

Christine Frances Swinehart and Lauren Christopher Attaway

Erin Paige Dunne and Andrew Nolan Mitchell Davis

Monday, April 24, 2017

Felix Cruz Valdivia and Maria Luvia Nino Hernandez

Anthony Eugene Cooper and Brittany Cooper

Kathy Fulkerson and Chris Fulkerson

Andre Phillip Grant and Alejandra Yuvicela Aleman Orta

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Diega A. Lievano Moreno and Melinda Denisson

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Progressive Select Insurance Company et al vs. Lillian Marjorie Bragg et al (auto negligence)

Kuz A. Landaeta vs. Progressive Select Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Joseph Darby et al vs. Robert Williams Quinn III et al (auto negligence)

Marisha Escuza vs. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Mileydi Gil vs. Safepoint Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

Palmetto Rental Properties Inc. vs. Mega Enterprises Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Patrick Vulgamore et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Shadow Brook Condominium Owners Association Inc. vs. Estate fo Robert Lucey (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Mark Mccormack et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Steve A. Carver vs. Bruce’s Taxi Service Inc. et al (auto negligence)

Carol J. Purvis vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Frank Anthony Fortuna vs. Liberty Mutual General Insurance Comany (auto negligence)

American Express Bank FSB vs. Multi Capital Funding LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)

HSBC Bank USA NA vs. Stephen D. Rowe et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Adam Berhanu et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wilmington Trust NA vs. Timothy Brink et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, April 21, 2017

Joy Perkins vs. Patricia Jones et al (auto negligence)

Shalynn Padgett vs. Jason David Wallace et al (auto negligence)

Christine Walker vs. Alma Delia Sanchez Salinas et al (auto negligence)

William J. Cooke et al vs. Deborah F. Hendon et al (auto negligence)

Aracelis Ayala Lopez vs. Warren John Obert et al (auto negligence)

Matthew J. Schott vs. Sarasota Boat Works Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Velocity Investments LLC vs. Todd Counts (contract and indebtedness)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Michael A. Savinsky et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Chad Oliver Pendry et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, April 24, 2017

Kevin Johnson vs. Roger Touchberry (auto negligence)

Felix Gonzalez Pensado vs. Donna Jean Gress (auto negligence)

Florida Lawnpros Inc. vs. Jeymmy Cordobapuentes et al (auto negligence)

Estefany Bustamante et al vs. FCA US LLC (contract and indebtedness)

Lee James Wagner vs. Arthur Andrew Schulte (contract and indebtedness)

PDG Electric LLP vs. 1st Choice Interiors & Displays LLC (contract and indebtedness)

Scott A. Kraner vs. Debra L. Kraner (other civil circuit )

Krista Burns et al vs. Werther Roberto Marciales M.D. et al (professional malpractice)

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Elite Group Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

