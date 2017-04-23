Manatee County public records for week of April 24-28, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales, visit manateeclerk.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Robert F. Lagasse et al, $550,534, Bank of America NA, 2013-CA-000561, online.
Victor G. Levine, $1,955,398, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2013-CA-005611, online.
Juan Carrasco et al, $204,148, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2014-CA-004534, online.
Leslie Brown et al, $126,349, Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 2015-CA-002474, online.
Adella Holems et al, $105,410, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2015-CA-004920, online.
Estate of Barbara C. Long et al, $140,091, PNC Bank NA, 2015-CA-005472, online.
Gregory M. Foos et al, $331,794, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2015-CA-005745, online.
Felicia E. Bly et al, $3,104,142, Deutsche Bank National Trust Comany et al, 2016-CA-000968, online.
Joseph W. Clemmons et al, $120,658, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2016-CA-001820, online.
WEDNESDAY
Lee C. Piper et al, $265,854, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-003078, online.
Robert J. Mullenix et al, $303,036, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as trustee, 2015-CA-000792, online.
Vonkeyia Rodgers et al, $227,916, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-000397, online.
Palaw LLC et al, $307,321, US Bank NA as trustee successor, 2016-CA-001996, online.
Kathy Knies et al, $251,154, Ditech Financial LLC, 2016-CA-003669, online.
Traci L. Deslauriers et al, $269,203, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-004430, online.
Jerome Balza et al, $274,006, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-005169, online.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
Sergey A. Popesku et al, $593,906, US Bank NA et al, 2010-CA-006331, online.
Robin J. Reed et al, $354,235, HSBC Bank USA NA, 2015-CA-004065, online.
Larry Tatro et al, $236,798, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2016-CA-000510, online.
William E. Baxendale et al, $194,682, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas et al, 2016-CA-001005, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Island Tattoo & Piercing LLC, 606 Manatee Ave. W., new merchant or merchandising, Thomas Daniels Jr., 941-725-4045.
Island Tattoo & Piercing LLC, 606 Manatee Ave. W., beauty parlor, Thomas Daniels Jr., 941-725-4045.
Immunotek Bio Centers LLC, 825 Ninth St. W., administration office, Immunotek Bio Centers LLC, 337-500-1175.
