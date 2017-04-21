Public Records

Public Records week of April 12-18, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Michael Eric Cook and Alicia Diane Dole

Brenda Marie Peterson and Benjamin Ellis Guess

Scarlet Marily Chavez Acosta and Jeffry Ramses Lopez Umana

Celina Moreno Tapia and Marlon Ernesto Martinez

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Rachel Elizabeth Liggins and Zachary Dewitt Sopak

Kevin Michael Marsh and Valerie Ann McMahon

Lynn Irene Hertlein and John David Mehall

Matthew Phillip Mangone and Blair Elizabeth Whiteley

Stephen Kenneth Lee and Ginger marie Weiskopf

John Cyrus Wayne and Misty Nicole Cooley

Lis Christine Comkowycz and Eric Patrick Ulrich

Jesse Alan Schroeder and Tamara Leigh Roberts

Fatima Yosaret Castro Ostria and Araceli Ochoa

Friday, April 14, 2017

No records.

Monday, April 17, 2017

Edel Munoz Gonzalez and Isabel Diaz Bello

Regina Marie Parnell and David John Arseneau

Sandra Christine Sinkfield and Stephen Ray Shockley

Disha Gautambhai Patel and Parin Sureshkumar Patel

Nicolae Veniamin Ferroni and Liliya Mashtaler

Carla Irene Santoro and Thomas Henry Cocks

Renee Michelle St. Laurent and Chad Stuart Eibner

Rachel Lynn Billings and Christopher Bo Dillard

Rafael Perez Jr. and Ana maria Paris

Angela Jo Stewart and John Edward Berry

Jennifer Robin Cavett and Shane Edward Bish

Lisa Karen Hartman and Jamie E. Alters

Dean Scott Hastings and Jon Maxwell Seeley

Samantha Celeste Theobald and Bryan Timothy Dwyer

Shaun Carol Campbell Bush and Hugo Armando Gordon Rull

Christina Marie Correia and Andrew Jordan Stafford

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Matthew Ward Albritton and Shana Nicole Molter

Jacob Dewayne Brown Caitlin Rae Campbell

Alan Joseph Strudas and Donna Kay Hukalowicz

Steven Lee Perry and Kathy Ann Salain

William Clayton Canning and Lynn Frances Garcia

Laura Rosario Guerra and Michael Stephen Sellars

Anyelly Ramirez and Ryan Christopher Litschauer

Casey Ann Goins and Randalll Lee Hutchinson Jr.

Lauren Michele Amidon and Alfred Thomas Scaccia

Nicholas John Andalora and Carolina Ludmyla Brandon

Sandra Renee Andrews and Patrick James Conaty Jr.

Raquel Nopal Maye and Misael Mefiboset Merida Chavez

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Ester S. Garcia and Isaias Garcia

Bridgette Fitzgerald and Matthew Fitzgerald

Jeremy James Slezak and L’Oriel Andkisson Slezak

Crystal Rose Duggar David Arnold Duggar

Janice C. Bondeson and Paul Theodore Bondeson Jr.

Don Blair Snoke and Monica Francis

Lilia Maldonado and Orlando Maldonado

Jessica Mrie Wishon and Keith James Washon

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Craig A. Drinko and Linda D. Drinko

Gertrude E. Hussey and Wayne J. Hussey

Jennifer Westbrook and Ronald Westbrook

Friday, April 14, 2017

No records.

Monday, April 17, 2017

Florencia Tellado and Wilfredo Tellado

Lorena Nicole Edwards and Justin Brown Sr.

Chanta V. Nicholson and Jeremy Elton Harris

Andrea Martinez and Robert Rene Martinez

Nicholas I. Carter and Eldy Escoto

Sarah Christina Romeo and Brent Joseph Romeo

Sylvia Martinez Velasquez and Josue Garcia Velasquez

Troy D. Johnson and Laurel A. Johnson

Tina Desimone Petrasek and Robert Petrasek

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

No records.

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Geico General Insurance Company et al vs. Lucia Cruz-Cabellero et al (auto negligence)

Alex J. Beaubien vs. Rhonda Garlock et al (auto negligence)

Rene M. Briones Jr. et al vs. Joseph Edward Varos (auto negligence)

Clifford Livingston vs. Lester Hacker et al (auto negligence)

Bank of America NA vs. David W. Kremer (contract and indebtedness)

Tramlaw LLC vs. Subway Real Estate LLC (contract and indebtedness)

James Pick & Sons Construction Inc. vs. Mary Jo Miller Weber et al (contract and indebtedness)

American Express Centurion Bank vs. Theresa Demarco (contract and indebtedness)

Philippe DeOliveira et al vs. Jeffreu Russell et al (contract and indebtedness)

CIT Bank NA vs. Estate of Jacqueline K. Easterbrook et al (mortgage foreclosure)

US Bank NA vs. Daena Berdejo et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Citibank NA vs. Alina Cordovez et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. David C. Kovach et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Homebridge Financial Services Inc. vs. Shanay D. Jones et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Sharriff Gonzalez vs. USAA General Indemnity Company (auto negligence)

Jacqueline E. Gleber vs. Tyler C. Cooke (auto negligence)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Gary Crum et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of America NA vs. Kathleen M. Barkley (mortgage foreclosure)

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Cheryl A. McIntosh et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Kathleen M. Reilly (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, April 14, 2017

No records.

Monday, April 17, 2017

Geico General Insurance Company et al vs. Mary Ann Andreade et al (auto negligence)

Richard Osmond et al vs. Shreeman Inc. (auto negligence)

CR Companies Inc. vs. DX Trim Enterprise LLC (contract and indebtedness)

Page M. Knoebel vs. Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (contract and indebtedness)

Fire Safety Inc. vs. AR Manatee LLLP et al (contract and indebtedness)

5234 14th Street LLC vs. Bramley Construction LLC (contract and indebtedness)

Frederick C. Hutchinson II as trustee vs. City of Holmes Beach (other civil circuit)

Advance Controls Inc. vs. Eugene C. Brown (other civil circuit)

Bank of America NA vs. Andrew Jason Bear et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Sonny Davis et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

No records.

