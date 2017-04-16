Public records for April 17, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Annie L. Elmore et al, $102,032, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-002118, online.
Jeanne Debona Williams et al, $232,101, Bank of America NA, 2016-CA-002207, online.
Dean E. Lambert et al, $373,431, WellsFargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-002463, online.
Jerry L. McCart et al, $174,455, US Bank NA, 2016-CA-002523, online.
Dolores G. Zuccolo et al, $248,897, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA et al, 2016-CA-003014, online.
WEDNESDAY
Bradenton Car Care LLC, $325,626, Pensco trust Company Custodian, 2016-CA-005140, online.
Luis Rodriguez et al, $279,883, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2013-CA-002752, online.
Annette Brookins et al, $28,786, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2014-CA-006269, online.
Pat Zagony et al, $304,790, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-003470, online.
James C. Hallman III et al, $150,527, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-001099, online.
Jeremy Pisciotta et al, $148,371, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2016-CA-001840, online.
Cynthia L. Washington et al, $146,949, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-001906, online.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Bluestone Lawn Maintenance LLC, 2203 Seventh St. W., lawn, yard and garden care, Guadalupe Villalvazo, 941-465-3216.
MG Systems LLC, 405 26th Ave. W., alarm system, fire, burglary, Matthew Shelton, 407-756-5509.
Rachel Frazee, 4815 14th Ave. E., rental units, Rachel Frazee, 941-720-0406.
The Happy Goddess, 309 27th St. W., administration office, Sandra Filer, 713-201-2020.
Comments