Public Records

April 13, 2017 3:05 PM

Public Records week of April 5-11, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Matthew Fernando Montes and Lisa Ann Anderson

Corey Elizabeth Allsion and Drew Michael Marcello

Benjamin Henry Dolloff Jr. and Laurie Ann Brunskill

Cheyenne Jazmyne-Marie Quailey and Tolulope Jordan Bixler Omogbehin

Christopher John Russell Burns and Ashley Nicole Basara

Jennifer Michelle Stamper and James C. Hester Jr.

Juan Guerrero III and Angel Michelle Couchois

Larry Curtis Phillips III and Kate Elizabeth Gordon

Lori Alejandra Canales-Diaz and Mrcos Alberto Aguilar

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Andrew Michael Looper and Danielle Rochelle Blanchard

Timothy Ray Buckley and Tamara Dewillis Waniska

Brittni Danielle Addison and Jayson Matthew Fonseca

Kent Ray Brouwer and Jane Elizabeth Humphrey

Marisol Socorro Stockhausen and Reynaldo Isaias Hernandez Gonzalez

Vincent Mark Puleo and Amy Poucher Puleo

Friday, April 7, 2017

Craig Stephen Hunt and Caroline Stancell

J. Carmen Everardo Garcia and Miriam Perez Angeles

Lauren Elizabeth Stockton and Thomas Justin Poor

Stephanie Lynn Hefner and Stuart Jonathan Roth

Hannah Lee Ness and Jon-Michael William Corso

Moises Rodriguez Reyes and Lisbeth Catherine Lopez

Jerod Alston Brinn and Casey Marie Alley-Rios

Melkior Louis and Marjorie Dieudonne

Ronald Berlin Lanning and Brenda Bennett Burress

Joshua Starr Rapolla and Lakesha Lashawn Dawes

John Edward Mosca and Elizabeth Kelli Schiano

Velirjan Serani and Jessica Rowe Crutchfield

Monday, April 10, 2017

Matthew Quang Le and Ngoc Thi Yen Nguyen

Benjamin Joseph Burden and Jeannette Nicole Burton

June Elizabeth Barnett and Dod Andrew Hammond

Kolja Rocek and Sandra Roehr

Luis Miguel Moreno-de Leon and Nancy Lee Santana

Marquise Antwone Thomas and Latrisha Devonne Wilson

David James Parizo and Elizabeth Anne Wilcoxson

Michael Scott Barber and Louise Leanne Skidmore

Kimberly Alice Johnston and Daniell Scott Gitzler

Jeremiah Lynn Yoder and Shannon Kami-Lynn Barrett

Salvatore Thomas Ardizone and Hayley Marie Tuffy

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Henry Zoon-Hon Chen and Elana Renee Whaley

Jennifer Erin Baird and Christian Jordan Chang

Noel Corona Chacon and Rosita Chavez

Matthew Leon Scott and Caitlin Shirley Gayron

Jessie Nicole Gonzalez and Andres Aaron Garcia

Antoine Eugene Wortham and Jessina Artice Butler

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Robyn J. Bowne and Mark Bowne

Kathy S. McReynolds and Robert L. McReynolds

Darryl B. Rapson and Lisa M. Rapson

Rodney G. Wanzer and Genie E. Poirier

Muna Badra Silva and Augustin Rodrigeuz Silva

Jennifer Leah Preslar and Sean Preslar

Thursday, April 6, 2017

James Payne and Madeline M. Spears

Tiffany Ann Revels and Robert Levi Revels

Daniel Cintron and Lorena M. Cintron

Kristina Maria Arias and Rony Arias-Hernandez

Friday, April 7, 2017

Tino Terry Solomon and Whitney Solomon

Monday, April 10, 2017

Tulay Akar and Rustem Akar

Tonya Kida and Ronald D. Kida

William H. Corr and Cynthia S. Phillips

Joseph Allen MacFarlane and Christina Leigh MacFarlane

Elizabeth Reyes and Jorge Reyes

Joanna C. Lipkowska and Jason Littlejohn

Roberta L. Salter and Paul Titus Salter

Blanca Estela Guzman and JorgeLuis Guzman

Kristina Bernice Schurr and Noah Allan Schurr

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Jerry Paul Reiboldt and Diana Rogers Reiboldt

Justin R. Miller and Amber K. Miller

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Hannah Morris vs. Security National Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Cybthia Mitchell vs. Gastroenterology Associates of Manatee LLC (other civil circuit)

First Bank et al vs. Larry V. Wells et al (mortgage foreclosure)

US Bank Trust NA vs. Antonia C. Ochoa et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Daniel L. Webb et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, April 6, 2017

James Khargie et al vs. Sherla Patricia Webbe et al (auto negligence)

Raquel Cruz Batista vs. Citizens Property Insurance Corporation (contract and indebtedness)

First National Bank of Omaha vs. Yvonne D. Pruss et al (contract and indebtedness)

Carol Perisian et al vs. Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company Inc. (other civil circuit)

Loandepot.com LLC vs. Michael J. Boyles et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of America NA vs. Misty W. Dashiell et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, April 7, 2017

Government Employees Insurance Company et al vs. William Lee et al (auto negligence)

Allison Murray vs. Romans Roadside Assistance LLC et al (auto negligence)

Jasper Leon Collins Jr. vs. Ryan Harris Stulman (auto negligence)

SLM Private Education Loan Trust vs. Barbara J. Gritt et al (contract and indebtedness)

Discover Bank vs. Tunde E. Szekely (contract and indebtedness)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB vs. Pamela Kiernan et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells FargoBank NA vs. John Francis Estill et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, April 10, 2017

Scott Kearney vs. 21st Century Centennial Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Regions Bank vs. Larry J. Hollinger (contract and indebtedness)

Walden Avenue Blend All Hotel Development Inc. et al vs. SRQBEER USK LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)

Bank of America NA vs. Rhonda L. Coupland (contract and indebtedness)

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Travis Gregory vs. Geico Indemnity Company (auto negligence)

Emily L. Young vs. Reynaldo Deras et al (auto negligence)

Taka Elevator Company LLC vs. AR Manatee LLLP (contract and indebtedness)

Jorge Almaguel Vera et al vs. Peoples Trust Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

