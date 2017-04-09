Public Records

April 9, 2017 8:50 AM

Public records

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Thomas L. Dawson et al, $111.567, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2014-CA-004691, online.

WEDNESDAY

Gary Michael Kinsey et al, $216,748, Real Estate Mortgage Network Inc. et al, 2013-CA-007501, online.

Jacqueline Wright et al, $250,521, Bank of New York Mellon, 2013-CA-007573, online.

Michael Steele et al, $157,187, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2014-CA-004942, online.

Lisa Darley et al, $641,258, US Bank NA et al, 2014-CA-005007, online.

THURSDAY

Elizabeth R. Guerrero et al, $525,186, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2013-CA-007407, online.

Karen A. Furst et al, $120,949, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-003493, online.

HOA Problem Solutions Inc. et al, $549,891, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-005876, online.

FRIDAY

No records.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

ABC Family LLC, 3807 SR 64 E., rental units, Dave Balot, 941-315-2223.

ABC Family LLC, 3825 SR 64 E., rental units, Dave Balot, 941-315-2223.

Movement Mortgage LLC, 3021 Manatee Ave. W., Unit A, administration office, Bradley Huston, 988-314-1499.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sarasota Film Festival

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos