Public records

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Thomas L. Dawson et al, $111.567, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2014-CA-004691, online.
WEDNESDAY
Gary Michael Kinsey et al, $216,748, Real Estate Mortgage Network Inc. et al, 2013-CA-007501, online.
Jacqueline Wright et al, $250,521, Bank of New York Mellon, 2013-CA-007573, online.
Michael Steele et al, $157,187, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2014-CA-004942, online.
Lisa Darley et al, $641,258, US Bank NA et al, 2014-CA-005007, online.
THURSDAY
Elizabeth R. Guerrero et al, $525,186, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2013-CA-007407, online.
Karen A. Furst et al, $120,949, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-003493, online.
HOA Problem Solutions Inc. et al, $549,891, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-005876, online.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
ABC Family LLC, 3807 SR 64 E., rental units, Dave Balot, 941-315-2223.
ABC Family LLC, 3825 SR 64 E., rental units, Dave Balot, 941-315-2223.
Movement Mortgage LLC, 3021 Manatee Ave. W., Unit A, administration office, Bradley Huston, 988-314-1499.
