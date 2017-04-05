Public Records for week of March 29-April 4, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Manatee Memorial Hospital
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Francis Joseph Galvin and Adrianne Benton Noss
Matthew Arnold Constalbe and Clare Marie Jowers
Tao Cheng and Andrew Jefferson Wright III
Brenda Beth Case and Mickey Dean Iden
Amber Marie Kennedy and Megan Anne Edwards
Brenda Sue Osborn and James Bernard Scholtis
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Roberto Alvarez Espinoza and Elodia Luis
Joseph Morone Jr. and Patricia Ann Close
Linda Lee Nunez and David Richmond May
Katie Elizabeth Vella and Jason Greaves George
Barbara Jocelyn Porter and Ben Ackerman Buholtz
Ginger Leigh Goode and Joseph Robert Johnson
Raymond James Mueller and Stacie Anita Hamilton
Amber Lynn Bouchard and Charles Ray Frasier
Sarah Ruth Geraldson and Chandler Earle Watson
Friday, March 31, 2017
Brad Allen Crossan and Maria Michelle Baldwin
Braden William Lowen and Kyle Ryan Smothers
Ortencia Oralia de Leon Lopez and Guillermo Andres Pedro
Anne Marie Finck and Gregory Thomas Taylor
Jesus Caballero II and Elizabeth Hope Tull
Alexis Marie Klein and Jordan Asher Harmon
Kelvin Jerome Handley and Karen Lou Raymer
Marvin Alixis Isaula and Madeline Pedraza-Melgoza
Daniel Mark Schuler and Lara Ann Alexander
Nicola Pearce and Richard Raymond Riseborough
Lazandious Marshall Randall Jr. and Cierra Rene Ogilvie-Thomas
Rosemene Jecroix and Henricles Rene
Franky Charles Koons Jr. and Kimberly Marie Kitzman
Tracey Lynn Woods and Macy Keane Mitchell
Thomas Lee Gordon and Kalen Michelle Schmidt
Ana Yancy Elias and Quirio Baldemar Guzman Montiel
Marcus Corrnell Furman and Joan Mauree Jordan
Jeremiah Jeffrey Gilmore and Raven Danielle Gossett
Keondre Dejuan Webb and Julissa Alvarez
Monday, April 3, 2017
Randal Lee Kaufmann Jr. and Randi Marie Jakubiak
Roman Santana Carmen and Antonia Morales Guadalupe
Valentin Santana Carmen and Bernarda Morales Guadalupe
Elizabeth Regan Bollinger and Andrew James Joseph Corry
Hector Obdulio Martinez Castro and Rosalinda Perez
Marilyn Robinson Bates and David Blair Sanford II
Jose David Osorio Velasquez and Elizabeth Bocanegra
Margaret Michelle Pinkham and Alex Jordan Berkun
William Michael Keyes and Callia Antonia Van Omme
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Adolfo Garcia and Maria Isabel Alvarado
David Howard Ecker and Mary Catherine Beck
Sylvan Anne Selby Antaillia and Eric Christopher Deibel
Kirk Ray Brawley and Jennifer Christine Wasem
Kayla Ann Jones and Michael Asa Davis
Rene Amanda Perry and John Joseph Shea
Harold Donald Decker and Suzanne Frances Chalekian
Eric Lloyd Carroll and Michelle Ann Christner
Veronica Brown and Chase Patrick Freeman
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Charlene Fay Davis-Menda and Ronald Menda
Harry Samuel Renkert III and Margaret Etta Renkert
Timea Csikos and Andras Nemeth
James Arthur Leverett and Julia Ann Leverett
Jody D. Flowers and Crystal Lyn Flowers
Linda M. Seybold and Robert F. Seybold Jr.
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Yarelys Martinez Figueroa and Herminio A. Gonzalez Class
Jessica Lea Truax and Christopher D. Truax
Laura Chasey Braxton Fulwider and James R. Fulwider
John Geletka and Sheryl Geletka
Friday, March 31, 2017
Michelle Moran and Brendan Moran
Peggy Kluge and Alex Abraham
Cynthia P. Akersloo and Charles Akersloot III
Monday, April 3, 2017
Heather Renee Ivanits and John Steven Ivanits IV
Erik Manfred Ziegler and Ciara Victoria Sports
Judith Antonelli and Dominick Antonelli
Lukasz Marek Gryko and Olivia Esmay Gryko
Ana Maria Borrero and Stelios Rekkas
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
No records.
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Micler Valcin vs. Joe Alfred Gutierrez et al (auto negligence)
Bank of America vs. Barry Swan (contract and indebtedness)
American Express Bank FSB vs. Deena Hackett (contract and indebtedness)
Sharon Como vs. Hudsons Bay Company et al (other civil circuit)
US Bank NA et al vs. Santos Nunez-Albarran et al (mortgage foreclosure)
US Bank Trust NA et al vs. Beth M. Sticken et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Ditech Financial LLC vs. Keith D. Martin et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Selene Finance LP vs. Shelly Overstreet (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Fargo Bank NA et al vs. Pamela F. Morris et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Bank of New York Mellon vs. Marc Mailloux et al (mortgage foreclosure)
US Bank NA vs. Lauri S. Mailloux et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, March 31, 2017
Geico General Insurance Company vs. Gregory Myers et al (auto negligence)
Bank of America NA vs. Bryan W. Kelsey (contract and indebtedness)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jennifer M. Garland (contract and indebtedness)
Wells Fargo Advisors LLC vs. Jeffrey Mark Cappelo (contract and indebtedness)
Wright Way Emergency Water Removal LLC et al vs. Citizens Property Insurance Corporation (contract and indebtedness)
Village Green of Bradenton Condominium Section One vs. Estate of Tillie Kevelighan et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Caliber Home Loans Inc. vs. Teanish L. Porter (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, April 3, 2017
John Christensen vs. Oscar Ramos et al (auto negligence)
Gloria Randolph vs. Raymond A. Hestres (auto negligence)
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Kelli O’Malley et al vs. Nancy Haynes (auto negligence)
Brian Keller vs. Owners Insurance Company et al (auto negligence)
Andria L. Russell vs. Janna Beth Scott et al (auto negligence)
Benjamin Quick vs. Robert Dewart et al (auto negligence)
