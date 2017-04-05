Public Records

April 5, 2017 11:08 AM

Public Records for week of March 29-April 4, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Francis Joseph Galvin and Adrianne Benton Noss

Matthew Arnold Constalbe and Clare Marie Jowers

Tao Cheng and Andrew Jefferson Wright III

Brenda Beth Case and Mickey Dean Iden

Amber Marie Kennedy and Megan Anne Edwards

Brenda Sue Osborn and James Bernard Scholtis

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Roberto Alvarez Espinoza and Elodia Luis

Joseph Morone Jr. and Patricia Ann Close

Linda Lee Nunez and David Richmond May

Katie Elizabeth Vella and Jason Greaves George

Barbara Jocelyn Porter and Ben Ackerman Buholtz

Ginger Leigh Goode and Joseph Robert Johnson

Raymond James Mueller and Stacie Anita Hamilton

Amber Lynn Bouchard and Charles Ray Frasier

Sarah Ruth Geraldson and Chandler Earle Watson

Friday, March 31, 2017

Brad Allen Crossan and Maria Michelle Baldwin

Braden William Lowen and Kyle Ryan Smothers

Ortencia Oralia de Leon Lopez and Guillermo Andres Pedro

Anne Marie Finck and Gregory Thomas Taylor

Jesus Caballero II and Elizabeth Hope Tull

Alexis Marie Klein and Jordan Asher Harmon

Kelvin Jerome Handley and Karen Lou Raymer

Marvin Alixis Isaula and Madeline Pedraza-Melgoza

Daniel Mark Schuler and Lara Ann Alexander

Nicola Pearce and Richard Raymond Riseborough

Lazandious Marshall Randall Jr. and Cierra Rene Ogilvie-Thomas

Rosemene Jecroix and Henricles Rene

Franky Charles Koons Jr. and Kimberly Marie Kitzman

Tracey Lynn Woods and Macy Keane Mitchell

Thomas Lee Gordon and Kalen Michelle Schmidt

Ana Yancy Elias and Quirio Baldemar Guzman Montiel

Marcus Corrnell Furman and Joan Mauree Jordan

Jeremiah Jeffrey Gilmore and Raven Danielle Gossett

Keondre Dejuan Webb and Julissa Alvarez

Monday, April 3, 2017

Randal Lee Kaufmann Jr. and Randi Marie Jakubiak

Roman Santana Carmen and Antonia Morales Guadalupe

Valentin Santana Carmen and Bernarda Morales Guadalupe

Elizabeth Regan Bollinger and Andrew James Joseph Corry

Hector Obdulio Martinez Castro and Rosalinda Perez

Marilyn Robinson Bates and David Blair Sanford II

Jose David Osorio Velasquez and Elizabeth Bocanegra

Margaret Michelle Pinkham and Alex Jordan Berkun

William Michael Keyes and Callia Antonia Van Omme

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Adolfo Garcia and Maria Isabel Alvarado

David Howard Ecker and Mary Catherine Beck

Sylvan Anne Selby Antaillia and Eric Christopher Deibel

Kirk Ray Brawley and Jennifer Christine Wasem

Kayla Ann Jones and Michael Asa Davis

Rene Amanda Perry and John Joseph Shea

Harold Donald Decker and Suzanne Frances Chalekian

Eric Lloyd Carroll and Michelle Ann Christner

Veronica Brown and Chase Patrick Freeman

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Charlene Fay Davis-Menda and Ronald Menda

Harry Samuel Renkert III and Margaret Etta Renkert

Timea Csikos and Andras Nemeth

James Arthur Leverett and Julia Ann Leverett

Jody D. Flowers and Crystal Lyn Flowers

Linda M. Seybold and Robert F. Seybold Jr.

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Yarelys Martinez Figueroa and Herminio A. Gonzalez Class

Jessica Lea Truax and Christopher D. Truax

Laura Chasey Braxton Fulwider and James R. Fulwider

John Geletka and Sheryl Geletka

Friday, March 31, 2017

Michelle Moran and Brendan Moran

Peggy Kluge and Alex Abraham

Cynthia P. Akersloo and Charles Akersloot III

Monday, April 3, 2017

Heather Renee Ivanits and John Steven Ivanits IV

Erik Manfred Ziegler and Ciara Victoria Sports

Judith Antonelli and Dominick Antonelli

Lukasz Marek Gryko and Olivia Esmay Gryko

Ana Maria Borrero and Stelios Rekkas

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

No records.

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Micler Valcin vs. Joe Alfred Gutierrez et al (auto negligence)

Bank of America vs. Barry Swan (contract and indebtedness)

American Express Bank FSB vs. Deena Hackett (contract and indebtedness)

Sharon Como vs. Hudsons Bay Company et al (other civil circuit)

US Bank NA et al vs. Santos Nunez-Albarran et al (mortgage foreclosure)

US Bank Trust NA et al vs. Beth M. Sticken et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Ditech Financial LLC vs. Keith D. Martin et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Selene Finance LP vs. Shelly Overstreet (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA et al vs. Pamela F. Morris et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Bank of New York Mellon vs. Marc Mailloux et al (mortgage foreclosure)

US Bank NA vs. Lauri S. Mailloux et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, March 31, 2017

Geico General Insurance Company vs. Gregory Myers et al (auto negligence)

Bank of America NA vs. Bryan W. Kelsey (contract and indebtedness)

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jennifer M. Garland (contract and indebtedness)

Wells Fargo Advisors LLC vs. Jeffrey Mark Cappelo (contract and indebtedness)

Wright Way Emergency Water Removal LLC et al vs. Citizens Property Insurance Corporation (contract and indebtedness)

Village Green of Bradenton Condominium Section One vs. Estate of Tillie Kevelighan et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Caliber Home Loans Inc. vs. Teanish L. Porter (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, April 3, 2017

John Christensen vs. Oscar Ramos et al (auto negligence)

Gloria Randolph vs. Raymond A. Hestres (auto negligence)

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Kelli O’Malley et al vs. Nancy Haynes (auto negligence)

Brian Keller vs. Owners Insurance Company et al (auto negligence)

Andria L. Russell vs. Janna Beth Scott et al (auto negligence)

Benjamin Quick vs. Robert Dewart et al (auto negligence)

