April 2, 2017 8:50 AM

Public records for week of April 3, 2017

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Lawrence M. Fields et al, $334,960, Bank of America NA, 2014-CA-001314, online.

Guy R. Paul et al, $401,443, Christiana Trust, 2015-CA-000642, online.

Mark Rex Baker et al, $80,089, Bank of New York Mellon, 2015-CA-002738, online.

John W. Walker et al, $48,418, Midfirst Bank, 2015-CA-004918, online.

Douglas M. Holcomb et al, $133,249, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-005440, online.

Theresa L. McCarthy et al, $163,641, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000856, online.

David A. Bock et al, $300,691, The Bank of New York Mellon, 2016-CA-001979, online.

Camille M. Coleman, $78,511, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 2016-CA-003143, online.

Marcia A. Dean et al, $133,601, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-003713, online.

Virginia A. Burnham et al, $160,544, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-004007, online.

WEDNESDAY

Michael R. Skoyec et al, $106,754, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-002708, online.

Donald R. Childers et al, $164,465, US Bank NA, 2015-CA-003180, online.

THURSDAY

No records.

FRIDAY

Vincent Jason Raburn et al, $206,433, Bank of New York Mellon, 2009-CA-012752, online.

Henry Washington Jr. et al, $53,973, Wells Fargo Financial System Florida Inc., 2014-CA-004836, online.

Reyna Pineda Guzman et al, $78,801, Liberty Savings Bank FSB, 2015-CA-000599, online.

Rodney G. Stickler, $213,888, US Bank NA, 2015-CA-000635, online.

Robert M. Elliot et al, $58,992, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-002392, online.

Randall T. Dailey et al, $165,650, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-003572, online.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

818 LLC, 818 13th St. W., rental units, Mike Fuller, 941-747-8888.

Doctors of Manatee, 1720 Manatee Ave. E., administration office, Doctors of Manatee, 941-216-2878.

Sweet Life Jewelry by Elizabeth, 302 28th St. W., administration office, Elizabeth Hartung, 941-400-5188.

The Cuban Tire, 2509 Ninth St. W., Unit 6, new merchant or merchandising, Martiza Fernandez, 941-462-7616.

The Home Depot, 5820 SR 64 E., new merchant or merchandising, Home Depot USA Inc., 941-904-4392.

The Sage Biscuit Cafe LLC, 1401 Manatee Ave. W., Unit 100, restaurant, Nicole Praessel, no tel.

Trillium Healthcare Consulting LLC, 5115 SR 64 E., bookeeping service, Trillium Healthcare Consulting, no tel.

