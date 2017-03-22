Public Records

March 22, 2017 11:29 AM

Public Records for week of March 15-21, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

Cole, Jack Kingdon IV, a boy to Andrea M. and Jack K. Cole III, Bradenton, March 13, 2017

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Debra Jean Richard and Jennifer Ann Blake

Christopher Ryan Gaskamp and Kathleen Sueellen Farry

Ryan Joseph Talbert and Carla Vanessa Fernandez Echevarria

Abraham Sanchez Ugando and Karla Elizabeth Garcia Ruiz

Richard Joseph Yablonski and Courtney Ann Elder

Zachary Michael Moody and Courtney Marie Mehlenbacher

Andrew Scott Davis and Laramie Sierra Gipe

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Brian Andrew Walsh and Sandra Perkins Davidson

Thomas Charles Kitchen Jr. and Kara Anne Rush

Lisa Marie Dulgar and Michael Lee Cambridge

Liliam Martha Saavedra and Hector Elizarraras Torres

Martin Lynn Swartzentruber and Brooke Alison Stamm

Constance Eliane Frazier and Roderick Lamar Duval

Michael Brandon Fultz and Kayanna Elaine Farquharson

Krystal Marie Star Foth and Danny Elliot King

Wigdaliz Malave Ortiz and Miguel Angel Felix Figueroa

Ebony Shavell McNear and Eugene Booker Williams

Friday, March 17, 2017

Brian Scott Matras and Sheila Ann Krogh Jespersen

Donald Benton Roberts Jr. and Kay Barbara Chitwood

Robert Lawrence Reed and Gina Lynn Blankenship

Benzard Quinton Holland Jr. and Elizabeth Martinez

Joshua Hames Stinton and Kimberly Ann Lynch

Alissa Eileen Digman and Lucas John Heying

George Webb Wood IV and Juliana Marie Beisinger

Jessica Michael Pearman and Randy Scott Leftwich

Charles W. Ellis and Michelle Paige Brush

Renee Suzanne Kucinski and Eric Joseph Coleman

Sergio Adolfo Arango and Maribel Barron

Christopher Marcus Williams and Tanisha Rashanda Earwood

James David Silvius and Joyce Held Bergin

Lissette Patricia Chavez and Stephan Wayne Baker

Natalia Currea and Matthew Garrett George

Heidi Angelica Rogers and Daniel Hubert Cordero

Holly Ann Diehl and Darrell Lamar Walker II

Monday, March 20, 2017

Kylie Jane Murphy and Robert Clay Long

Ryan William Miller and Abigail Irene Johnson

Rebecca Fay Wilson and Christopher Jason Andrews

John Charles Long Jr. and Margaret Jo Johnson

Julie Rose Maher and Susan Ellen Yerman

Mark Edward Roberts and Erica Lynne Moore

Scott Alan Davis and Shauna Marie Evans

Tracy Marie Adams and Gary Kenneth Lightner

Janet Lee Payne and Brett Rochford Harris Parkinson

Andre Taylor and Lavoia Ingram Clayburn

Rochell Shaunamarie Wicks and Brandon James Higdon

Henry Donald Standrigde Jr. and Patricia Rigdon

Hugo Garcia Sanjuan and Amber Lee Garcia

Louis Nestra Caidor and Chawtale Jean

Maria de los Angeles Razo Vazquez and Marcelino del Angel Garcia

Danielle Maria Taylor and Timothy Robert Eldon Fyffe

Sir Tarris Rondel Harvey and Nikita Micah Bellinger

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Renee Marshall Schrimsher and Mary Colleen Field

Qwanna Necole Hammond and Michael Jerome Jackson

Jeremy Richardson Perry and Pauline Marie Lee

Hans Werner Labor and Angela Marie Pirkle

Lisa Jane Kezar and George Franklin Betz

Jayro Mora Rebolledo and Yvette Aguirre-Zarabia

Bonnie Anne Jaehning and Robert Lesly Welcher

Tiffany Jeanette Siddle and Chris Lavar Mays

Jesus Mardoqueo Rodriguez and Eloiza del Carmen Gallardo Molina

Robert Joseph Carrubba Jr. and Susan Lebish Turner

James Vincent Borgia iii and Janine Renee Tito

Hector Manuel Alvarez and Jorja Marie Stephenson

Maria de Lourdes Pereda and Arquimedes Guzman Pineda

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tiffany Veltz and Matthew Veltz

Kristin J. Horie and Matthew G. Horie

Anthea S. Francis Poag and Sharond R. Poag

Charlene Singletary and Jeff Moran

Angela Lynn Pluff and Paul Arthur Pluff Jr.

Maria M. Ferrer Villasmil and David B. Lora Severino

James A. Pasko and Christine M. Pasko

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Andre Renodd Ackerman and Pamala Sue Ackerman

Tracey Annette Vaillancourt-Funk and Russel Dean Funk

Erik Bello and Aimee Ruiz

Friday, March 17, 2017

Danny Montgomery and Teresa Montgomery

Gary M. Panico and Peggy L. Panico

Monday, March 20, 2017

Luz Marina Castaneda and Lucio Enrique Sotaquira

Maricel Oro Escobar and Daniel Rodriguez Heredia

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Ronald Bernard Johnson Houston and Gladys M. Houston

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Julie Rossil et al vs. Rick Wells Manatee County Sheriff (auto negligence)

Jabez Restorations Inc. vs. Hurricane Wings of Bradenton LLC (contract and indebtedness)

Angela Intoccia vs. Reynolds Ventures LLC (contract and indebtedness)

Vicky Lee Sheppard vs. Hyundai Capital America Inc. (other civil circuit)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Andrew J. Alcorn et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of America NA vs. Daniel J. Semeniuk et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Warren Kinder vs. Debra Forman et al (auto negligence)

Pasqual T. Astore vs. Donald Eugene Dozier et al (auto negligence)

Hawk Investment Holdings LLC vs. Wayne Bookstaver (contract and indebtedness)

Suncoast Credit Union vs. Karen Malesky (contract and indebtedness)

HSBC Bank USA NA vs. Constancia Bravo et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, March 17, 2017

Geico General Insurance Company et al vs. Robert S. Henry (auto negligence)

Christine A. Rude vs. Kevin Gallagher et al (auto negligence)

Government Employees Insurance Company et al vs. Ahmad Pinder (auto negligence)

Brett Jenkins vs. Agnes R. Lester et al (auto negligence)

Sea Force IX Inc. vs. Cotty Fay Marine Design Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)

Swackhamer Investments VI LLC vs. City of Holmes Beach (other civil circuit)

April Maguire vs. Omega Insurance Company (other civil circuit)

Bank of New York Mellon vs. Jacinto Saez et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Angelita Anderson Stephens et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Michael A. Tringali et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas vs. Joseph A. Jacobson et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Dean A. Buschner et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, March 20, 2017

Nikita Mykel Joyner vs. Dunia Canales Almendarez (auto negligence)

Amanda Rottmann et al vs. Latrice Powell et al (auto negligence)

American Express Bank FSB vs. Deniz Uzbay (contract and indebtedness)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Estate of Frances Ferlazzo et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Gerardo Avila vs. Robert Ruth (auto negligence)

Beth Scott et al vs. Woodrow Yeaney M.D. et al (professional malpractice)

