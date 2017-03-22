Public Records for week of March 15-21, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Manatee Memorial Hospital
Cole, Jack Kingdon IV, a boy to Andrea M. and Jack K. Cole III, Bradenton, March 13, 2017
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Debra Jean Richard and Jennifer Ann Blake
Christopher Ryan Gaskamp and Kathleen Sueellen Farry
Ryan Joseph Talbert and Carla Vanessa Fernandez Echevarria
Abraham Sanchez Ugando and Karla Elizabeth Garcia Ruiz
Richard Joseph Yablonski and Courtney Ann Elder
Zachary Michael Moody and Courtney Marie Mehlenbacher
Andrew Scott Davis and Laramie Sierra Gipe
Thursday, March 16, 2017
Brian Andrew Walsh and Sandra Perkins Davidson
Thomas Charles Kitchen Jr. and Kara Anne Rush
Lisa Marie Dulgar and Michael Lee Cambridge
Liliam Martha Saavedra and Hector Elizarraras Torres
Martin Lynn Swartzentruber and Brooke Alison Stamm
Constance Eliane Frazier and Roderick Lamar Duval
Michael Brandon Fultz and Kayanna Elaine Farquharson
Krystal Marie Star Foth and Danny Elliot King
Wigdaliz Malave Ortiz and Miguel Angel Felix Figueroa
Ebony Shavell McNear and Eugene Booker Williams
Friday, March 17, 2017
Brian Scott Matras and Sheila Ann Krogh Jespersen
Donald Benton Roberts Jr. and Kay Barbara Chitwood
Robert Lawrence Reed and Gina Lynn Blankenship
Benzard Quinton Holland Jr. and Elizabeth Martinez
Joshua Hames Stinton and Kimberly Ann Lynch
Alissa Eileen Digman and Lucas John Heying
George Webb Wood IV and Juliana Marie Beisinger
Jessica Michael Pearman and Randy Scott Leftwich
Charles W. Ellis and Michelle Paige Brush
Renee Suzanne Kucinski and Eric Joseph Coleman
Sergio Adolfo Arango and Maribel Barron
Christopher Marcus Williams and Tanisha Rashanda Earwood
James David Silvius and Joyce Held Bergin
Lissette Patricia Chavez and Stephan Wayne Baker
Natalia Currea and Matthew Garrett George
Heidi Angelica Rogers and Daniel Hubert Cordero
Holly Ann Diehl and Darrell Lamar Walker II
Monday, March 20, 2017
Kylie Jane Murphy and Robert Clay Long
Ryan William Miller and Abigail Irene Johnson
Rebecca Fay Wilson and Christopher Jason Andrews
John Charles Long Jr. and Margaret Jo Johnson
Julie Rose Maher and Susan Ellen Yerman
Mark Edward Roberts and Erica Lynne Moore
Scott Alan Davis and Shauna Marie Evans
Tracy Marie Adams and Gary Kenneth Lightner
Janet Lee Payne and Brett Rochford Harris Parkinson
Andre Taylor and Lavoia Ingram Clayburn
Rochell Shaunamarie Wicks and Brandon James Higdon
Henry Donald Standrigde Jr. and Patricia Rigdon
Hugo Garcia Sanjuan and Amber Lee Garcia
Louis Nestra Caidor and Chawtale Jean
Maria de los Angeles Razo Vazquez and Marcelino del Angel Garcia
Danielle Maria Taylor and Timothy Robert Eldon Fyffe
Sir Tarris Rondel Harvey and Nikita Micah Bellinger
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Renee Marshall Schrimsher and Mary Colleen Field
Qwanna Necole Hammond and Michael Jerome Jackson
Jeremy Richardson Perry and Pauline Marie Lee
Hans Werner Labor and Angela Marie Pirkle
Lisa Jane Kezar and George Franklin Betz
Jayro Mora Rebolledo and Yvette Aguirre-Zarabia
Bonnie Anne Jaehning and Robert Lesly Welcher
Tiffany Jeanette Siddle and Chris Lavar Mays
Jesus Mardoqueo Rodriguez and Eloiza del Carmen Gallardo Molina
Robert Joseph Carrubba Jr. and Susan Lebish Turner
James Vincent Borgia iii and Janine Renee Tito
Hector Manuel Alvarez and Jorja Marie Stephenson
Maria de Lourdes Pereda and Arquimedes Guzman Pineda
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Tiffany Veltz and Matthew Veltz
Kristin J. Horie and Matthew G. Horie
Anthea S. Francis Poag and Sharond R. Poag
Charlene Singletary and Jeff Moran
Angela Lynn Pluff and Paul Arthur Pluff Jr.
Maria M. Ferrer Villasmil and David B. Lora Severino
James A. Pasko and Christine M. Pasko
Thursday, March 16, 2017
Andre Renodd Ackerman and Pamala Sue Ackerman
Tracey Annette Vaillancourt-Funk and Russel Dean Funk
Erik Bello and Aimee Ruiz
Friday, March 17, 2017
Danny Montgomery and Teresa Montgomery
Gary M. Panico and Peggy L. Panico
Monday, March 20, 2017
Luz Marina Castaneda and Lucio Enrique Sotaquira
Maricel Oro Escobar and Daniel Rodriguez Heredia
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Ronald Bernard Johnson Houston and Gladys M. Houston
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Julie Rossil et al vs. Rick Wells Manatee County Sheriff (auto negligence)
Jabez Restorations Inc. vs. Hurricane Wings of Bradenton LLC (contract and indebtedness)
Angela Intoccia vs. Reynolds Ventures LLC (contract and indebtedness)
Vicky Lee Sheppard vs. Hyundai Capital America Inc. (other civil circuit)
Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Andrew J. Alcorn et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Bank of America NA vs. Daniel J. Semeniuk et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, March 16, 2017
Warren Kinder vs. Debra Forman et al (auto negligence)
Pasqual T. Astore vs. Donald Eugene Dozier et al (auto negligence)
Hawk Investment Holdings LLC vs. Wayne Bookstaver (contract and indebtedness)
Suncoast Credit Union vs. Karen Malesky (contract and indebtedness)
HSBC Bank USA NA vs. Constancia Bravo et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, March 17, 2017
Geico General Insurance Company et al vs. Robert S. Henry (auto negligence)
Christine A. Rude vs. Kevin Gallagher et al (auto negligence)
Government Employees Insurance Company et al vs. Ahmad Pinder (auto negligence)
Brett Jenkins vs. Agnes R. Lester et al (auto negligence)
Sea Force IX Inc. vs. Cotty Fay Marine Design Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)
Swackhamer Investments VI LLC vs. City of Holmes Beach (other civil circuit)
April Maguire vs. Omega Insurance Company (other civil circuit)
Bank of New York Mellon vs. Jacinto Saez et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Angelita Anderson Stephens et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Michael A. Tringali et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas vs. Joseph A. Jacobson et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Dean A. Buschner et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, March 20, 2017
Nikita Mykel Joyner vs. Dunia Canales Almendarez (auto negligence)
Amanda Rottmann et al vs. Latrice Powell et al (auto negligence)
American Express Bank FSB vs. Deniz Uzbay (contract and indebtedness)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Estate of Frances Ferlazzo et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Gerardo Avila vs. Robert Ruth (auto negligence)
Beth Scott et al vs. Woodrow Yeaney M.D. et al (professional malpractice)
