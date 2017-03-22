Public Records

March 22, 2017 9:54 AM

Public records week of March 27, 2017

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Juan Ruiz-Tagle et al, $590,247, Suntrust Mortgage Inc. et al, 2010-CA-010541, online.

Jennifer Davis et al, $76,783, Citimortgage Inc., 2011-CA-008499, online.

Daniel Smith et al, $257,687, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-003338, online.

Nova A. Adams et al, $15,408, US Bank NA, 2016-CA-000930, online.

Joan L. Guzek et al, $188,961, James B. Nutter Company, 2016-CA-001002, online.

William Odio et al, $391, 255, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 2016-CA-002017, online.

Alejandro Reyna et al, $188,941, Pacific Union Financial LLC, 2016-CA-002061, online.

Jose Ramon Villalpando et al, $218,076, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-004144, online.

Rita L. Sanders et al, $132,703, Federal National Mortgage Association, 2016-CA-004203, online.

WEDNESDAY

No records.

THURSDAY

No records.

FRIDAY

Roy J. Fairbrother et al, $505,259, William H. Marshall, 2008-CA-009206, online.

Frankie L. Sanders Jr. et al, $249,982, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2013-CA-006447, online.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Lee Alterations, 105 21st. Ave. W., needle trades, Hoa Huynh, 941-787-9715.

