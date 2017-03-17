Public Records

March 17, 2017 3:43 PM

Public Records week of March 8-14, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

Barnes, Haylee Mae, a girl to Trish Turner and Joey Barnes, Palmetto, March 9, 2017

Mealey, Belle Mary Rena, a girl to Brittany Layne and Keith Mealey, Sarasota, Feb. 25, 2017

Odom, Shawn Michael Jr., a boy to Nichole Emmons and Shawn Odom, Bradenton, March 6, 2017

Vopenka, Reece M., a boy to Rochelle R. and Lukas Vopenka, Bradenton, Feb. 19, 2017

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Shaun Eric Hackman and Kai Elizabeth Leff

Cori Steven Fournier and Jessica Lynne Luty

Ivelisse Lopez and James Bradley Moore

Jose Antonio Delgado Marrero and Migdalia Colon Rivera

Toni Lynn Stenshoel and Thomas Kimball Chase

Jeremiah Joseph Ryan and Deborah Anne Campbell

Michael Earl Hartmann and Colleen Michele Reilly

Monica Rose Adams and Myron Richard Hull Jr.

Douglas James Brunelle and Tracy Lee McKay

Edwin Noel Hernandez Lara and Mona Lisa Aguilar

Molly Sue Siferd and Evan Austin Bennett

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Deanna Lynne Taylor and Charles Dwayne Williamson

Jennifer Lynn Brown and Larry Heath Daughtry

Lea Jasmine Bailey and Andrew Garrett Deweerd

Daniel Francis Johnson and Jennifer Michelle Halm

Susan Emely Naglieri and Lee Richard O’Neill

Rashad Ameen Knight and Kimberly Nicole Barrett

Kayla Renee Parrish and Timothy James Collier

Tyler Ryan Small and Kayle Nicole Adams-Fronek

Yvonne Alvarez and Jay Michael Payton

Jeffrey Jerold Kokiel and Wendy Lea Cyr

Loretta Lynn Kirkland and Dana Lawrence McCloud

Friday, March 10, 2017

Molly Elizabeth Fetterhoff and Nicholas Allen Pirner

Maria Isabel Ugalde Cortes and Juan Hernandez Cruz

Nabor Popoca Wences and Ma Yadira Damian Gomes

Marie Carline Louis and Cerius Decius

Michael William Mayfield Rodriguez and Patricia Elaine Henderson-Kellar

Christopher John Perez and Andrea Jean Cantrell

Erin Kristine Keeven and Blakelyn Lance Busse

William Jay Tusing and Phyllis Mary Swartz

Jordanne Louise Pearson and Ronald Lee Ducharme

Brett Alexander Todd Kirby and Jennifer Donovan Hand

Matthew Stephen Dehaan and Briana Marie Wiegele

Nicole Leann Peverly Ricahrd Wallace Hinkle

Kyle Stuart Dembo and Maggie Judith McMurtrie

Wendell Averil Faison and Rosalee Larkins Daughtry

Leyla Valiere Sparrow Perez and William Eduardo Garcia Ramos

Carrie Elizabeth Moran and Joseph Riley Hamblen

Monday, March 13, 2017

Nathan Charles Flick and Laura Marie Thorne

Sonaily Patricia Bezerra and Lindemberg David Nouzinho

Nathan Richard Keefe and Ellie Margaret Murray

Celine Christine Elsener and David Richard Anthony Rogers

Alanis Marie Rosell and Christian Wade Baugh

Brandy Lee Bannan and Christopher Kendall Hofstra

Margarita Maria Garcia Medina and Lori Kay Waters

Jessica Marie Fann and John Robert Yates

Dale J. Wolfe and Colleen Mary Burns

Eduardo Silva and Maria Emilia Cortes

Mary Angela Wagner and Dale Randall Hermann

Thomas Michael Wilhelm Jr. and Nova Alexis Krzyanowski

Gricelda Vega de Cortes and Jaime Yair Sanchez Rivera

Cody Thomas Dixon and Monica Marielo Martinez

Tina Lynn Harris and Brian Edward Clark

Russell Allen Koponen and Elisa Diane Rodriguez

Patricia Fay Liddell and Joshua Caleb Thomas

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Candi Elaine Weiler and Levi James Buchanan

Jewery Christopher Thomas Sr. and Ashley Pualani Benn

Candy Kay Bishop and Baljit Singh

Dedrix Benjamin Daka and Emily Amanda Liming

Kelvyn Martinez and Krichia Alicia Christopher Torres

Megan Ann Mobley and Brandon John Thrasher

Kasandra Sue Bishop and Carmen Joseph Iacono

Deanna Christine Newhall and Alfonso Patrick Tejeda

Caleb Allen Washington and Lesly Abril Soto

Alisha Monique Jackson and Jonathan Kirby Beal

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Lyndsey Misiweicz and David Michael Misiweicz

Ann Marei Mobley and Timothy Francis Mobley

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Daniel Mark Beasley and Whitney Taylor Beasley

Joyce Elaine Shuler Phoenix and Louis Bernard Phoenix

Earl D. Matthews Jr. and Ciana Matthews

Vincenzo Esposito and Cheryl Grecco

Cynthia Underwood and Frank R. Underwood

Edward N. Pittz and Molly O’Donnell

Cheri Briggs and Raymond C. Briggs

Friday, March 10, 2017

Robert Allen Witham Jr. and Lee Ann Witham

Jessica Crutchfield and James Crutchfield

Patricia C. Smith and Geary Lee Smith

Monday, March 13, 2017

Lori Santan and Marcos Santana

Angelina Cisneros Mendoza and Bartolome Mendoza Amezcua

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Jeanne E. Weissman and Jason L. Weissman

Michael P. Womack and Danielle Womakc

Dawn Berniece Miller and George Michael Miller

Maurice Eugene Roberts and Patricia Ann Scruggs

Maricus Richardson and Trinity Q. Collins

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Adam J. Martinez vs. John Richard Clendenon et al (auto negligence)

Vera Hoeppner vs. Allison Lynn Humphrey et al (auto negligence)

Ashley Parcels vs. Carole Ann Beattie et al (auto negligence)

Ariel Roman Hernandez et al vs. Mary Watterson Avery et al (auto negligence)

Rebecca Lassabe vs. TNT Towing and Recovery Inc. et al (auto negligence)

Allen Eaton T. III vs. Joseph L. Wiley Sr. et al (contract and indebtedness)

American Express Centurion Bank vs. Kenneth Hawkins (contract and indebtedness)

Sysco West Coast Florida Inc. vs. America Dreaming Restaurants Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)

Bank of America NA vs. Samuel M. Christopher (contract and indebtedness)

US ROF II Legal Title Trust 2015 1 by US Bank NA vs. Chang Qi Chen et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Sherry L. Sumner et al (mortgage foreclosure)

MTGLQ Investors LP vs. James C. Craft et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Carol A. Galid et al (mortgage foreclosure)

US Bank NA vs. Christopher R. Carter et al (mortgage foreclosure)

US Bank NA vs. Reinde D. Jesel trustee of the Reine D. Jesel Trust D. et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Antonio Dorisca vs. Foster Burgess et al (auto negligence)

Geico General Insurance Company et al vs. Michael Deremer (auto negligence)

Cach LLC vs.Peter Miletic (contract and indebtedness)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Linda K. Leavitt et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Dawn M. Addison et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, March 10, 2017

Geico General Insurance Company et al vs. William Perri et al (auto negligence)

Cach LLC vs. Elizabeth Shannon (contract and indebtedness)

Ratnamani Lingamallu vs. Pine View Gulf LLC et al Cach LLC vs. Elizabeth Shannon (contract and indebtedness)

Bank of America NA vs. Scott van der Kooy et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, March 13, 2017

Tammy Roberson vs. Shawn Kaleta (auto negligence)

Toni Goin et al vs. Dennis Stevens (auto negligence)

Eusebio Hernandez Cabal vs. JMN Trucking Services Corp. et al (auto negligence)

First National Bank of Omaha vs. Michael P. Braun et al (contract and indebtedness)

Hurricane Wings of Bradenton LLC vs. CSMC 2006-CS Retail 6310 LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)

Discover Bank vs. David Rondeau (contract and indebtedness)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Henry Smalls vs. Florida Peninsula Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

Northbridge Financial Inc. vs. Red Giant Entertainment Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Northbridge Financial Inc. vs. Cre8tive Works Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Northbridge Financial Inc. vs. Oceanic Research and Recovery Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trash fire spreads to Bradenton mobile home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos