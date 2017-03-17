Public Records week of March 8-14, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Manatee Memorial Hospital
Barnes, Haylee Mae, a girl to Trish Turner and Joey Barnes, Palmetto, March 9, 2017
Mealey, Belle Mary Rena, a girl to Brittany Layne and Keith Mealey, Sarasota, Feb. 25, 2017
Odom, Shawn Michael Jr., a boy to Nichole Emmons and Shawn Odom, Bradenton, March 6, 2017
Vopenka, Reece M., a boy to Rochelle R. and Lukas Vopenka, Bradenton, Feb. 19, 2017
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Shaun Eric Hackman and Kai Elizabeth Leff
Cori Steven Fournier and Jessica Lynne Luty
Ivelisse Lopez and James Bradley Moore
Jose Antonio Delgado Marrero and Migdalia Colon Rivera
Toni Lynn Stenshoel and Thomas Kimball Chase
Jeremiah Joseph Ryan and Deborah Anne Campbell
Michael Earl Hartmann and Colleen Michele Reilly
Monica Rose Adams and Myron Richard Hull Jr.
Douglas James Brunelle and Tracy Lee McKay
Edwin Noel Hernandez Lara and Mona Lisa Aguilar
Molly Sue Siferd and Evan Austin Bennett
Thursday, March 9, 2017
Deanna Lynne Taylor and Charles Dwayne Williamson
Jennifer Lynn Brown and Larry Heath Daughtry
Lea Jasmine Bailey and Andrew Garrett Deweerd
Daniel Francis Johnson and Jennifer Michelle Halm
Susan Emely Naglieri and Lee Richard O’Neill
Rashad Ameen Knight and Kimberly Nicole Barrett
Kayla Renee Parrish and Timothy James Collier
Tyler Ryan Small and Kayle Nicole Adams-Fronek
Yvonne Alvarez and Jay Michael Payton
Jeffrey Jerold Kokiel and Wendy Lea Cyr
Loretta Lynn Kirkland and Dana Lawrence McCloud
Friday, March 10, 2017
Molly Elizabeth Fetterhoff and Nicholas Allen Pirner
Maria Isabel Ugalde Cortes and Juan Hernandez Cruz
Nabor Popoca Wences and Ma Yadira Damian Gomes
Marie Carline Louis and Cerius Decius
Michael William Mayfield Rodriguez and Patricia Elaine Henderson-Kellar
Christopher John Perez and Andrea Jean Cantrell
Erin Kristine Keeven and Blakelyn Lance Busse
William Jay Tusing and Phyllis Mary Swartz
Jordanne Louise Pearson and Ronald Lee Ducharme
Brett Alexander Todd Kirby and Jennifer Donovan Hand
Matthew Stephen Dehaan and Briana Marie Wiegele
Nicole Leann Peverly Ricahrd Wallace Hinkle
Kyle Stuart Dembo and Maggie Judith McMurtrie
Wendell Averil Faison and Rosalee Larkins Daughtry
Leyla Valiere Sparrow Perez and William Eduardo Garcia Ramos
Carrie Elizabeth Moran and Joseph Riley Hamblen
Monday, March 13, 2017
Nathan Charles Flick and Laura Marie Thorne
Sonaily Patricia Bezerra and Lindemberg David Nouzinho
Nathan Richard Keefe and Ellie Margaret Murray
Celine Christine Elsener and David Richard Anthony Rogers
Alanis Marie Rosell and Christian Wade Baugh
Brandy Lee Bannan and Christopher Kendall Hofstra
Margarita Maria Garcia Medina and Lori Kay Waters
Jessica Marie Fann and John Robert Yates
Dale J. Wolfe and Colleen Mary Burns
Eduardo Silva and Maria Emilia Cortes
Mary Angela Wagner and Dale Randall Hermann
Thomas Michael Wilhelm Jr. and Nova Alexis Krzyanowski
Gricelda Vega de Cortes and Jaime Yair Sanchez Rivera
Cody Thomas Dixon and Monica Marielo Martinez
Tina Lynn Harris and Brian Edward Clark
Russell Allen Koponen and Elisa Diane Rodriguez
Patricia Fay Liddell and Joshua Caleb Thomas
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Candi Elaine Weiler and Levi James Buchanan
Jewery Christopher Thomas Sr. and Ashley Pualani Benn
Candy Kay Bishop and Baljit Singh
Dedrix Benjamin Daka and Emily Amanda Liming
Kelvyn Martinez and Krichia Alicia Christopher Torres
Megan Ann Mobley and Brandon John Thrasher
Kasandra Sue Bishop and Carmen Joseph Iacono
Deanna Christine Newhall and Alfonso Patrick Tejeda
Caleb Allen Washington and Lesly Abril Soto
Alisha Monique Jackson and Jonathan Kirby Beal
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Lyndsey Misiweicz and David Michael Misiweicz
Ann Marei Mobley and Timothy Francis Mobley
Thursday, March 9, 2017
Daniel Mark Beasley and Whitney Taylor Beasley
Joyce Elaine Shuler Phoenix and Louis Bernard Phoenix
Earl D. Matthews Jr. and Ciana Matthews
Vincenzo Esposito and Cheryl Grecco
Cynthia Underwood and Frank R. Underwood
Edward N. Pittz and Molly O’Donnell
Cheri Briggs and Raymond C. Briggs
Friday, March 10, 2017
Robert Allen Witham Jr. and Lee Ann Witham
Jessica Crutchfield and James Crutchfield
Patricia C. Smith and Geary Lee Smith
Monday, March 13, 2017
Lori Santan and Marcos Santana
Angelina Cisneros Mendoza and Bartolome Mendoza Amezcua
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Jeanne E. Weissman and Jason L. Weissman
Michael P. Womack and Danielle Womakc
Dawn Berniece Miller and George Michael Miller
Maurice Eugene Roberts and Patricia Ann Scruggs
Maricus Richardson and Trinity Q. Collins
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Adam J. Martinez vs. John Richard Clendenon et al (auto negligence)
Vera Hoeppner vs. Allison Lynn Humphrey et al (auto negligence)
Ashley Parcels vs. Carole Ann Beattie et al (auto negligence)
Ariel Roman Hernandez et al vs. Mary Watterson Avery et al (auto negligence)
Rebecca Lassabe vs. TNT Towing and Recovery Inc. et al (auto negligence)
Allen Eaton T. III vs. Joseph L. Wiley Sr. et al (contract and indebtedness)
American Express Centurion Bank vs. Kenneth Hawkins (contract and indebtedness)
Sysco West Coast Florida Inc. vs. America Dreaming Restaurants Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)
Bank of America NA vs. Samuel M. Christopher (contract and indebtedness)
US ROF II Legal Title Trust 2015 1 by US Bank NA vs. Chang Qi Chen et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Sherry L. Sumner et al (mortgage foreclosure)
MTGLQ Investors LP vs. James C. Craft et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Carol A. Galid et al (mortgage foreclosure)
US Bank NA vs. Christopher R. Carter et al (mortgage foreclosure)
US Bank NA vs. Reinde D. Jesel trustee of the Reine D. Jesel Trust D. et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, March 9, 2017
Antonio Dorisca vs. Foster Burgess et al (auto negligence)
Geico General Insurance Company et al vs. Michael Deremer (auto negligence)
Cach LLC vs.Peter Miletic (contract and indebtedness)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Linda K. Leavitt et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Dawn M. Addison et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, March 10, 2017
Geico General Insurance Company et al vs. William Perri et al (auto negligence)
Cach LLC vs. Elizabeth Shannon (contract and indebtedness)
Ratnamani Lingamallu vs. Pine View Gulf LLC et al Cach LLC vs. Elizabeth Shannon (contract and indebtedness)
Bank of America NA vs. Scott van der Kooy et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, March 13, 2017
Tammy Roberson vs. Shawn Kaleta (auto negligence)
Toni Goin et al vs. Dennis Stevens (auto negligence)
Eusebio Hernandez Cabal vs. JMN Trucking Services Corp. et al (auto negligence)
First National Bank of Omaha vs. Michael P. Braun et al (contract and indebtedness)
Hurricane Wings of Bradenton LLC vs. CSMC 2006-CS Retail 6310 LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)
Discover Bank vs. David Rondeau (contract and indebtedness)
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Henry Smalls vs. Florida Peninsula Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)
Northbridge Financial Inc. vs. Red Giant Entertainment Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Northbridge Financial Inc. vs. Cre8tive Works Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Northbridge Financial Inc. vs. Oceanic Research and Recovery Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
