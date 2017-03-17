Public records for the week of March 20-24, 2017

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes Pause

1:29 Manatee Pride, on its 4th year, expects to be bigger and better

0:53 Aerial view of massive fire in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:47 Bradenton riverfront home listed for $4 million

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

1:07 Kristen Bell premieres timelapse video at SXSW of malnourished child recovering

0:54 Gov. Rick Scott stops in Manatee County to encourage funding for Visit Florida, Enterprise Florida

1:16 FWC photos show José Fernandez boat accident