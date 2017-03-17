Public records for the week of March 20-24, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Naomi R. Hindman et al, $95,445, US Bank NA, 2016-CA-000128, online.
WEDNESDAY
Sharon Sturchio et al, $610,548, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000543, online.
THURSDAY
Mary Van Sant et al, $167,942, Green Tree Servicing LLC et al, 2014-CA-004506, online.
Mary Jane Huff et al, $29,456, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, 2015-CA-005958, online.
FRIDAY
Ravixay Vongkorad et al, $417,679, US Bank NA, 2007-CA-008274, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
SS Kayak Rental LLC, 2204 42nd St. W., administration office, Susan Williams, 941-726-8875.
