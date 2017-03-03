Public Records from week of Feb. 22-28, 2017

BIRTHS
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
Gregory Gillespie Jr. and Catrina Lechele Randall
Shannon Rose Yalcin and Christopher Ryan Coakley
Shane Michael Harwin and Katherine Marie Honer
Angel Medina Palacios and Celia Estrada Trujillo
Nathan Lee Crouch and Hailey Rose Church
Brea Nicole Duncan and Harper Franklin Thompson
Howard Keith Banfield and Ann Elizabeth Faulkner-Clark
Hedi Cuellar Silva and Antonia Aguilar
John Bruce Lafontaine and Cheryl Elise Ferreira
Libo Lin and Huozhen Xue
Mayra Xochtil Adan-Monzon and Ubaldo Garcia-Hernandez
Gennerra Denise Lane and Eddie Alphonso Bostic
Kim Ann Brown and Ciera Justara McDonald
Amanda Rose Drake and Alyisa Marie Adkins
Jose Omar Salinas-Perez and Laura Martinez
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
James Anthony Deflippo and Elise Lathrop Miller
William James Wilson and Ileana Yadira Pena Alvarez
Clarence Pompey Jr. and Patrice Michele Crawford
Jessica Maribel Pena Velazquez and Andrew Fisher
Iobani Cornejo and Christina Frias
Megan Elaine McClanathan and Brian Paul Padova
Gabriela Arteaga and Andrew Taylor Couch
Natisha Alexandra Gardiner and Jalen Maurice Thomas
Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
Celsa Valle Saucedo and Jose Arevalo Carranza
Jean Hurton Fleury and Denise Valerie Gallon
Dallas Michael Handel and Stephanie Lynn Youdal
Andrew Kyle Carson and Melissa Lynn McMurtry
Charles Edward Braxton and Lorraine Delores Dash
Edelweiss Luraza Doniego and Franz David Gessner
Tracey Lea Brenn and Anthony Wayne Barrett
Marion Farrell Oglesby and Timothy Michael Wonderly
Meghan Nicole Story and Tobias Uther Ebner
Vera Novelia Simarmata and Brian Thomas Smith
Austin Robert Mai and Alyssa Michelle Haney
Zonia Gail Griffeth and John Richard Swartz Jr.
Brian Edward Fixter and Karen Ann Williams
Cheryl Lynn Klein and Jason Allen McIlwaine
Armando Barrera Morales and Maribel Mendoza
Anthony Albert Sculerati III and Katelyn Rene Vickery
Marlon Nain Midence Hernandez and Karen Paola Castellanos Castellanos
Heather Lynn Snyder and Gregory Clyde Lackey
Bradley Martin Watts and Melanie Ann Bauer
Daniel Nils Martin Svensson and Anna Jennie Mariell Uleskog
Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
Elizabeth Elouise-Mae Hunsberger and Austin James Pike
Brandi Linn Dutilly and Christopher Alan Hagens
Rosario Vazquez Hernandez and Inosente Rubio Mendez
Richard Todd Schultheis and Paula Marie Dietrich
Melissa Sue Jardina and Benjamin Hoffmann
Amy Lynn Kepling and Jeffrey James Harman
Donovan Pollins and Carolyn Marie Cox
Alyssa Renee Wolff and Jamison Charles Smith
Lizeth Jaramillo and Carlos Valerio Sanchez
Jaun Lemar Bryant Sr. and Darlene Siplin Hall
Jean Ann Vahue and Constantine Mavromichalis
Summer Michele Baker and Jeffrey William Supplee
Holly Joy Fraser And Robert Carey Jones
Ben Samari and Jennifer Lynn Vozne
Maryluz Gonzalez Diaz and David Mardoqueo Tejada
Robert John Kohlmeier III and Kobie Jasmine McColley
Arizona Handy and Samantha Rose Herrington
Tyler Vincent Smith and Nicole Dorothy O’Brien
Curtis Michael Palmer II and Melissa Leigh Turner
Lester Ray Sparkes and Rosemary Jane Williams
Mark Tate Jernigan II and Tarin Renee Meek
Lateshia Andria Brinson and Sharama Tashawn McCullough
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
David Nelson Burdwood and Kassandra Marie Lane
Sandra Yamileth Robles Carias and Abraham Dominguez Fuentes
Jeffrey Lenard Pompey Jr. and Alexis Anne Wiggins
Laura Ann Hilber and Richard Charles Mathews
Gwendolyn Selena Saint-Joie and Modou Sarr
Nicole Leigh Bresser and Nicholas Robert Fossen
Angela Renee Sapp and Troy Martin Wiek
Lisa Marie Cortez and Bradley Jay Surface
Matias Agustin Navarro and Alita Dudash
Johanna del Carmen Lampe Torres and Willy Fereira Villafranca
Adabella Amairany Garcia and Alberto Rodrigeuz
Sanguenetta Laketia Sharp and James Emanuel Sharp
Corey Aaron Wells and Autumn Lindsey Garber
Victor Abdon Blancas-Nieto and Emily Marie Olmos
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
Patricia N. Turbeville and John B. Turbeville III
Charlene Compton-Warner and Gary Rand Warner
Diane D. Pagano and David L. Pagano
Jasmine Marie Johnson and Jessica Johnson
Nazmi Bacelliu and Greta Bacelliu
Timothy Michael Newton and Karynn Marie Newton
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
Moses Rodriguez and Tania Rubi Rodriguez
Vickie L. Kim and Thomas J. Kim
John Pecunies and Jennifer Pecunies
Danielle Rae Myers and Harley Jason Myers
Liza Johnson and David W. Johnson
Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
Ashley Marie Helmer and Victor Ian Helmer
Stephanie Marie Gonzales Navarro and Mariano Betancourt
Kevin Lamonte Davis and Ltvia Davis
Cynthia Eggleston and John David Eggleston
Anna Colleen Herranz and Stephen Thomas Herranz II
Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
Hyunjin Mong and Mason D. Mong
Milissa Helene Martorano and Brett Martorano
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
Patesha Dawane Davis and Louis Bernard Davis Jr.
Dasean Darnell Watson and Lora Watson
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
Brian Shirk vs. Auto Club South Insurance Company (auto negligence)
Donald Rothard et al vs. Mariano Rodriguez (contract and indebtedness)
American Express Bank FSB vs. Kenney Music Centre Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2004-1 vs. Christen Gause et al (contract and indebtedness)
National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trust I vs. Christen Gause et al (contract and indebtedness)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2003-I vs. Christen Gause et al (contract and indebtedness)
Shane McDonald vs. Superior Asphalt Inc. (other civil circuit)
HSBC Bank USA vs. Nancy Oakley Mills (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
Gladeen Roberts Margraf vs. Truscapes Industries Inc. et al (auto negligence)
Catherine Previte and Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois (auto negligence)
Chad M. Kapprs et al vs. Cypress Property and Casualty Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)
Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
Cheri Greehal;gh vs. Douglas M. Mooney (auto negligence)
Copperstone Townhomes Homeowners Association Inc. vs. Copperstone Master Association Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC vs. Mary T. Dawson et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Bank of America NA vs. Frederick E. Jackson Jr. et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Bank of New York Mellon vs. Karen Swatzell et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
William Wagner vs. Foster Jackson Krabill et al (auto negligence)
Bank of America NA vs. Paul M. Shovlin (contract and indebtedness)
Bank of America NA vs. Angela C. Hill (contract and indebtedness)
The Bradenton Herald Inc. vs. Cindy Moss Smith (contract and indebtedness)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2 vs. William C. Vigar (contract and indebtedness)
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
Allstate Insurance Company et al vs. Ross Lane Nelson (auto negligence)
Allstate Insurance Company et al vs. James Arthur Howard (auto negligence)
