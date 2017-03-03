Public Records

March 3, 2017 9:14 AM

Public Records from week of Feb. 22-28, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Gregory Gillespie Jr. and Catrina Lechele Randall

Shannon Rose Yalcin and Christopher Ryan Coakley

Shane Michael Harwin and Katherine Marie Honer

Angel Medina Palacios and Celia Estrada Trujillo

Nathan Lee Crouch and Hailey Rose Church

Brea Nicole Duncan and Harper Franklin Thompson

Howard Keith Banfield and Ann Elizabeth Faulkner-Clark

Hedi Cuellar Silva and Antonia Aguilar

John Bruce Lafontaine and Cheryl Elise Ferreira

Libo Lin and Huozhen Xue

Mayra Xochtil Adan-Monzon and Ubaldo Garcia-Hernandez

Gennerra Denise Lane and Eddie Alphonso Bostic

Kim Ann Brown and Ciera Justara McDonald

Amanda Rose Drake and Alyisa Marie Adkins

Jose Omar Salinas-Perez and Laura Martinez

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

James Anthony Deflippo and Elise Lathrop Miller

William James Wilson and Ileana Yadira Pena Alvarez

Clarence Pompey Jr. and Patrice Michele Crawford

Jessica Maribel Pena Velazquez and Andrew Fisher

Iobani Cornejo and Christina Frias

Megan Elaine McClanathan and Brian Paul Padova

Gabriela Arteaga and Andrew Taylor Couch

Natisha Alexandra Gardiner and Jalen Maurice Thomas

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Celsa Valle Saucedo and Jose Arevalo Carranza

Jean Hurton Fleury and Denise Valerie Gallon

Dallas Michael Handel and Stephanie Lynn Youdal

Andrew Kyle Carson and Melissa Lynn McMurtry

Charles Edward Braxton and Lorraine Delores Dash

Edelweiss Luraza Doniego and Franz David Gessner

Tracey Lea Brenn and Anthony Wayne Barrett

Marion Farrell Oglesby and Timothy Michael Wonderly

Meghan Nicole Story and Tobias Uther Ebner

Vera Novelia Simarmata and Brian Thomas Smith

Austin Robert Mai and Alyssa Michelle Haney

Zonia Gail Griffeth and John Richard Swartz Jr.

Brian Edward Fixter and Karen Ann Williams

Cheryl Lynn Klein and Jason Allen McIlwaine

Armando Barrera Morales and Maribel Mendoza

Anthony Albert Sculerati III and Katelyn Rene Vickery

Marlon Nain Midence Hernandez and Karen Paola Castellanos Castellanos

Heather Lynn Snyder and Gregory Clyde Lackey

Bradley Martin Watts and Melanie Ann Bauer

Daniel Nils Martin Svensson and Anna Jennie Mariell Uleskog

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Elizabeth Elouise-Mae Hunsberger and Austin James Pike

Brandi Linn Dutilly and Christopher Alan Hagens

Rosario Vazquez Hernandez and Inosente Rubio Mendez

Richard Todd Schultheis and Paula Marie Dietrich

Melissa Sue Jardina and Benjamin Hoffmann

Amy Lynn Kepling and Jeffrey James Harman

Donovan Pollins and Carolyn Marie Cox

Alyssa Renee Wolff and Jamison Charles Smith

Lizeth Jaramillo and Carlos Valerio Sanchez

Jaun Lemar Bryant Sr. and Darlene Siplin Hall

Jean Ann Vahue and Constantine Mavromichalis

Summer Michele Baker and Jeffrey William Supplee

Holly Joy Fraser And Robert Carey Jones

Ben Samari and Jennifer Lynn Vozne

Maryluz Gonzalez Diaz and David Mardoqueo Tejada

Robert John Kohlmeier III and Kobie Jasmine McColley

Arizona Handy and Samantha Rose Herrington

Tyler Vincent Smith and Nicole Dorothy O’Brien

Curtis Michael Palmer II and Melissa Leigh Turner

Lester Ray Sparkes and Rosemary Jane Williams

Mark Tate Jernigan II and Tarin Renee Meek

Lateshia Andria Brinson and Sharama Tashawn McCullough

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

David Nelson Burdwood and Kassandra Marie Lane

Sandra Yamileth Robles Carias and Abraham Dominguez Fuentes

Jeffrey Lenard Pompey Jr. and Alexis Anne Wiggins

Laura Ann Hilber and Richard Charles Mathews

Gwendolyn Selena Saint-Joie and Modou Sarr

Nicole Leigh Bresser and Nicholas Robert Fossen

Angela Renee Sapp and Troy Martin Wiek

Lisa Marie Cortez and Bradley Jay Surface

Matias Agustin Navarro and Alita Dudash

Johanna del Carmen Lampe Torres and Willy Fereira Villafranca

Adabella Amairany Garcia and Alberto Rodrigeuz

Sanguenetta Laketia Sharp and James Emanuel Sharp

Corey Aaron Wells and Autumn Lindsey Garber

Victor Abdon Blancas-Nieto and Emily Marie Olmos

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Patricia N. Turbeville and John B. Turbeville III

Charlene Compton-Warner and Gary Rand Warner

Diane D. Pagano and David L. Pagano

Jasmine Marie Johnson and Jessica Johnson

Nazmi Bacelliu and Greta Bacelliu

Timothy Michael Newton and Karynn Marie Newton

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

Moses Rodriguez and Tania Rubi Rodriguez

Vickie L. Kim and Thomas J. Kim

John Pecunies and Jennifer Pecunies

Danielle Rae Myers and Harley Jason Myers

Liza Johnson and David W. Johnson

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Ashley Marie Helmer and Victor Ian Helmer

Stephanie Marie Gonzales Navarro and Mariano Betancourt

Kevin Lamonte Davis and Ltvia Davis

Cynthia Eggleston and John David Eggleston

Anna Colleen Herranz and Stephen Thomas Herranz II

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Hyunjin Mong and Mason D. Mong

Milissa Helene Martorano and Brett Martorano

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Patesha Dawane Davis and Louis Bernard Davis Jr.

Dasean Darnell Watson and Lora Watson

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Brian Shirk vs. Auto Club South Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Donald Rothard et al vs. Mariano Rodriguez (contract and indebtedness)

American Express Bank FSB vs. Kenney Music Centre Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2004-1 vs. Christen Gause et al (contract and indebtedness)

National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trust I vs. Christen Gause et al (contract and indebtedness)

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2003-I vs. Christen Gause et al (contract and indebtedness)

Shane McDonald vs. Superior Asphalt Inc. (other civil circuit)

HSBC Bank USA vs. Nancy Oakley Mills (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

Gladeen Roberts Margraf vs. Truscapes Industries Inc. et al (auto negligence)

Catherine Previte and Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois (auto negligence)

Chad M. Kapprs et al vs. Cypress Property and Casualty Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Cheri Greehal;gh vs. Douglas M. Mooney (auto negligence)

Copperstone Townhomes Homeowners Association Inc. vs. Copperstone Master Association Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC vs. Mary T. Dawson et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of America NA vs. Frederick E. Jackson Jr. et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of New York Mellon vs. Karen Swatzell et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

William Wagner vs. Foster Jackson Krabill et al (auto negligence)

Bank of America NA vs. Paul M. Shovlin (contract and indebtedness)

Bank of America NA vs. Angela C. Hill (contract and indebtedness)

The Bradenton Herald Inc. vs. Cindy Moss Smith (contract and indebtedness)

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2 vs. William C. Vigar (contract and indebtedness)

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Allstate Insurance Company et al vs. Ross Lane Nelson (auto negligence)

Allstate Insurance Company et al vs. James Arthur Howard (auto negligence)

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos