Public records

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit www.manateeclerk.com/sales/foreclosure.html.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Sergey A. Popesku et al, $593,906, US Bank NA et al, 2010-CA-006331, online.
Horace L. Paulk Jr. et al, $272,562, Sovereign Bank NA et al, 2013-CA-006045, online.
John Greeman et al, $96,179, Green Tree Servicing LLC, 2013-CA-006314, online.
Gary R. Lightbourn et al, $174,872, Caliber Home Loans Inc., 2013-CA-006485, online.
Lyle L. Sullivan et al, $162,692, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2014-CA-005497, online.
D.H. Kelly Gurnon et al, $145,625, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 2015-CA-005706, online.
Justin Todd Yost et al, $184,898, US Bank NA, 2016-CA-003288, online.
WEDNESDAY
Rebekah A. Dorman et al, $370,410, HSBC Bank USA NA et al, 2015-CA-003387, online.
Susan M. Linden, $281,305, Ditech Financial LLC, 2015-CA-005356, online.
Joneen Nielsene et al, $154,628, HSBC Bank USA NA, 2016-CA-000991, online.
THURSDAY
Jerome T. Davis et al, $140,575, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2014-CA-006597, online.
Matthew R. Chenault et al, $367,390, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000527, online.
FRIDAY
Brandy N. Lacrois et al, $211,971, US Bank NA, 2013-CA-003712, online.
Arthur L. Yarborough, $182,432, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, 2014-CA-006079, online.
Theresa I. Parello et al, $169,609, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-002683, online.
Wendy Smith et al, $593,735, HSBC Bank USA NA, 2015-CA-003316, online.
Leo R. Beaumier Jr. et al, $300,173, US Bank NA et al, 2015-CA-003598, online.
Linda M. Register et al, $101,683, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-000505, online.
April L. Talos-Prodan et al, $249,941, Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-000743, online.
Alpha Realty Holdings and Rentals LLC et al, $22,514, Frontier Capital Group Ltd., 2016-CA-002825, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Aspire Home Buyer LLC, 3021 Manatee Ave. W., Unit A, real estate, Jennifer Kenna, 941-201-4295.
Build Signs Online, 2854 Manatee Ave. E., manufacturing fabricating, procedure, Rick Stephens, 941-748-9400.
JAS Welding LLC, 11020 Bristol Bay Dr., Unit 502, repair and service, Joseph Johnson, 865-898-1032.
