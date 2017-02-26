Public Records

February 26, 2017 8:50 AM

Public records for the week of Feb. 27-March 4, 2017

FORECLOSURES

Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.

MONDAY

No records.

TUESDAY

Gerald J. Bowes et al, $1,296,797, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2012-CA-002429, online.

Van C. Vollmer Jr. et al, $233,028, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2013-CA-004261, online.

Russell S. Sasman et al, $553,341, Nationstar Mortgage LLC et al, 2014-CA-001011, online.

Roxanne K. Rankin et al, $210,793, Deutsche Bank National Trust Comany, 2015-CA-003285, online.

Robin J. Reed et al, $354,235, HSBC Bank USA NA, 2015-CA-004065, online.

Henning Jacobsen et al, $408,048, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-004065, online.

Bridget Lee O’Leary, $150,364, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2015-CA-004145, online.

Richard Perez et al, $539,983, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-005933, online.

Betty E. Robinette et al, $218,219, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-003771, online.

WEDNESDAY

Michael W. Drager et al, $127,247, First Bank et al, 2014-CA-006322, online.

THURSDAY

Donise Jackson et al, $64,268, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2014-CA-006512, online.

Brian P. O’Halloran et al, $519,029, Sharon Keil et al, 2016-CA-000586, online.

FRIDAY

No records.

NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS

The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:

Bradenton

Nature’s Best Pressure Washing LLC, 1115 Riverscape St., janitorial service, Mark Lawrence, 217-971-5584.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle unveils rotation, names Opening Day starter

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos