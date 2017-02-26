Public records for the week of Feb. 27-March 4, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Gerald J. Bowes et al, $1,296,797, Bank of New York Mellon et al, 2012-CA-002429, online.
Van C. Vollmer Jr. et al, $233,028, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2013-CA-004261, online.
Russell S. Sasman et al, $553,341, Nationstar Mortgage LLC et al, 2014-CA-001011, online.
Roxanne K. Rankin et al, $210,793, Deutsche Bank National Trust Comany, 2015-CA-003285, online.
Robin J. Reed et al, $354,235, HSBC Bank USA NA, 2015-CA-004065, online.
Henning Jacobsen et al, $408,048, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-004065, online.
Bridget Lee O’Leary, $150,364, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2015-CA-004145, online.
Richard Perez et al, $539,983, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2015-CA-005933, online.
Betty E. Robinette et al, $218,219, Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2016-CA-003771, online.
WEDNESDAY
Michael W. Drager et al, $127,247, First Bank et al, 2014-CA-006322, online.
THURSDAY
Donise Jackson et al, $64,268, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2014-CA-006512, online.
Brian P. O’Halloran et al, $519,029, Sharon Keil et al, 2016-CA-000586, online.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Nature’s Best Pressure Washing LLC, 1115 Riverscape St., janitorial service, Mark Lawrence, 217-971-5584.
