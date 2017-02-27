Public Records

February 27, 2017 10:41 AM

Public Records week of Feb. 15-21, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Olivia Noel Osornio and Joshua West Fabry

Kara Michelle Morgan and Daniel Paul Hackman

James wesley Jacobs and Erika Fay Johnson

Reina Posada and Roberto Antonio Flores Vega

Jason Michael Hempel and Jessica Lynne Eicken

Meredith Elissa Keele and Joshua David Caballero

Dillon Christopher Cramer and Whitney Lynn Brown

Magalie Jean-Francois and Wideus Pierre Francois

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Paul Louis Novaky and Maria Szabo

Alison Page Grand and Erik Raj Patel

Christopher Fabrice Eduardo Corral and Zaneta Kinga Stpien

Kevin Matthew Campbell and Cristina Elizabeth Byman

Kara Suzanne Ellis and Jonathan David Stone

Martin David Greenhalgh and Christy Carol Johnson

Elmer Paul Cuevas Ventura and Amanda Sue Vorase

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Tracie Tanesia White and James Rudolph Cardwell II

Melvin Elroy Wilson Jr. and Jakaiya Alesia Johnson

Riley Bill Blue Jr. and Taryn Lee King

Stephen Douglas Jaslow and Chelsea Marie Kalous

Daniel Ramirez Jr. and Brenda Esmeralda Salmeron

Kaylee-Anna Jasmine Williams and Samuel O’Quinn

Kathryn Marie Eva and Marco Anthony Cabrera

Jenna Michelle Byram and James Cody Parks

Susan Carol Ashby and William Owen Vance

Bunyachai Yordprai and Richard Alfred Lagace Sr.

Eric Lamar Davis and Cristal Ivette Custis

Whitney Nicole Slone and Nicholas Christopher Warber

William Allen Bethke and Lori Catherine Viars

Euripides Perez and Christina Renaye Johnson

Laura Ann Shives and Adam Tory Chevalier

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

No records.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Tommie Willie Salter and Janice Barber

Christopher Crespo and Tatiana Paola Colindres Flores

Karen Betancourt and Ismael Mejia

Christine Marcelino Cebalosa and Raymond Paul Stranagan

Hung Ngoc Pham and Hang Thi Minh Joslin

Tyler Cody Kildow and Emily Christine Barla

Lisa Mary Kelly and John Kenneth Citta

Junior Ade and Roseberline Casimir

Mathias Heinz Berthold Schaefer and Kerstin Kind

Sylvain Marcel Albert Etienne and Pascal Christian Alain Objois

Suzanne Helen Seagle and Will Herron Moody

Marcos Antonio Agosto Acosta and Esther Guadalupe Maravilla Aguilar

Sally Emily Banks and Raymond Joseph Klodnicki

Robert Jasen Richards and Nicole Suzane Patterson

Debora Milena Triana Vanegas and Niguer Adrian Linares

Carlos Manuel Medina and Ety Maria Testa

Samantha Paige Gibbs and Garrett Marshall Barth

Kevin Leonard Freeman and Brea Dishawn Little

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Lucy Ellen Holzer and Peter Fredric Holzer

Jarrett D. Webber and Jess Cocanougher Webber

Paul Andrew Van House and Janice Ann Parrott

Sara L. Weintraub and Mark P. Weintraub

Magdalena Carr and Rocky T. Carr

Darren Daly and Asia Daniela Daly

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Libertad O. Cancio la Rosa and Bermero Fernandez

Kimberly P. Lamm and Antonio B. Murray

Tammy Guayasamin-Odell and Andrew R. O’Dell

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

John Owen and Loraline Brandin

Joshua Kreithen and Andrea Kreithen

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

No records.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Lucia Garcia Rivera and Victor Hugo Lopez Gutierrez

Kendrick Scott Anderson and Mechelle Louise Anderson

Kara M. Austin and Carlos M. Austin

Iliana Castro and Javier Garcia-Mastache

Latrina Sheree Williams and Reginal Leon Williams

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Marcus Betancourt Jr. vs. Ellen N. Jacobs (auto negligence)

Progressive American Insurance Co. et al vs. Randall Scott Middleton et al (auto negligence)

Jesus M. Hernandez Rodriguez et al vs. Jeremy Brant Waldrip (auto negligence)

Carol Smith et al vs. Daniel Leal et al (auto negligence)

Melissa J. Bomer vs. Elea M. Raiswell (auto negligence)

Tramlaw LLC vs. DCW Industries Inc. et al (contract and indebtedness)

Vet EMS LLC vs. Vet Care Express LLC et al (other civil circuit)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Dianna L. Mierendorf et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Laura A. Griffin et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Debbie Wagner et al vs. Geico General Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Emely Reyes vs. Morgan R. Penton et al (auto negligence)

Basilica Ventura and Joseph A. Campise (auto negligence)

Bank of America NA vs. Donald M. Obermeyer (contract and indebtedness)

Vet Care Express LLC vs. Vet EMS LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)

Arnold Abitabilo et al vs. Traci Williams (other civil circuit)

US Bank NA vs. Lynn Buckholdt et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Elizabeth Reyes et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Bank of New York Mellon vs. John G. Bundy (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Rickey Gardner vs. Curtis A. Briles et al (auto negligence)

Teodora Cunningham vs. Sook Ling Yee (auto negligence)

Lisa A. Scott et al vs. Harshida Patel et al (auto negligence)

Jamie Burchett et al vs. Rick Wells (auto negligence)

daniel L. Kays vs. Manatee County Florida et al (auto negligence)

JG Wentworth Originations LLC vs. A. Dunbar Christensen (other civil circuit)

US Bank NA vs. Lauri S. Mailloux et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

No records.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Belinda Marlene Mills vs. Metropolitan Casualty Insurance Company et al (auto negligence)

Discover Bank vs. Brad Heiny (contract and indebtedness)

Rockwell Capital Partners Inc. vs. Cardinal Energy Group Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

American Express Centurio Bank vs. John Kunce (contract and indebtedness)

Charlene Volk vs. Eugene S. Stern (other civil circuit)

