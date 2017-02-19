Manatee County public records for Feb. 20, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
James Alan et al, $316,534, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al, 2013-CA-001031, online.
Claire L. Hendricks et al, $394,372, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, 2014-CA-000311, online.
Joseph Lepiscopo, $200,809, George A. Sinclair et al, 2015-CA-001557, online.
Timothy J. Gilmer et al, $448,778, Regions Bank, 2015-CA-004975, online.
Jack L. Arnold et al, $170,949, CMG Mortgage Inc., 2016-CA-000117, online.
WEDNESDAY
Edgar Warren Forrester III et al, $250,187, Lasalle Bank NA et al, 2009-CA-006741, online.
Joseph Shelley et al, $393,417, US Bank NA, 2015-CA-000783, online.
Marie Magalie Laphoret et al, $226,132, Christiana Trust et al, 2015-CA-003636, online.
Sharon L. Celaya et al, $103,135, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2016-CA-000911, online.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
Frank P. Wade et al, $336,835, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2013-CA-003309, online.
George H. Womack et al, $232,261, Bank of America NA et al, 2015-CA-002515, online.
Harold C. Barrett et al, $303,987, Deutsche Bank National Trust et al, 2015-CA-003648, online.
Jeffrey L. Hostetler et al, $218,566, Ditech Financial LLC et al, 2015-CA-005362, online.
Robert Granato et al, $580,013, Citimortgage Inc., 2016-CA-002252, online.
John Polyakovics et al, $214,382, US Bank NA et al, 2016-CA-002729, online.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Bella Viva Sarasota Medspa LLC, 2010 59th St. W., administration office, Scott Howell, 941-920-4828.
Dani Fox Hypnosis, 5310 Fourth Ave. Circle E., administration office, Dani Fox, 941-681-0117.
