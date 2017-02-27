Public Records

February 27, 2017 10:40 AM

Public Records week of Feb. 8-14, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Manatee Memorial Hospital

Collier, Jaxson Lee, a boy to Jessica Ballinger and Kyle Collier, Bradenton, Jan. 31, 2017

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Terry Edward Dhein Jr. and Casy Linn Bassett

Monica Elizabeth Villa and Jason Lee Daubert

Martin Friedrich Guenther Zwanzger and Urusla Anna Radzikowski

Anthony Michael Lancenese and Amanda Maria Batt

Kelvin Leon Dunbar and Christina Loren Snell

Darya Gordobudskaya and Alexander Filipovich

Steven Anthony Grossl and Danielle Lynne Rossman

Brooke Alene Sutphin and Nathan Troy Brenner

Millie Ella Cameron and Kelsie Nicole Flynn

Michelle Ann Armstrong and James Andrew Faulkner

Marsden O. Lewis and Amanda Rachelle Chrickenberger

Ashley Renee Thurman and Lashanne William Beasley

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Eugene Phillip Gentry Jr. and Rebecca Jane Cappello

Sahkeina S. Jarrett and Jessica Marie Glover

Timothy John Bartnett and Jennifer Yvonne Logan

Vicente Reyes Uscanga and Grethel Nichell Ramirez

Debra Ann Hibbert and John Charles Hibbert

Angela Lee Bray and Ronald Lee Smith

Amilcar Jose Gonzalez Narvaez and Maria Teresa Longart Pinto

Valerie Nadine Sanders and Jaime Sanches Silva

Debron Mychell Green and Brigette Lee Levesque

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Eric M. Miller and Christelle Abadia

Elourdes Roblero Sargento and Omar Trejo Martinez

Alicia Max Artz and Matthew Greg Holland

Deena Marie Fannin and Bradley James Jones

Penelope Grace Pellett and John Edward Mills

Andrew Clayton Wyatt and Brittany Lynn Ward

Patricia Vale Sheman and Dean Eugene Sherman

Joshua Ryan Hendricks and Isabelle Luisa Mendez

Timothy William Geisler and Melissa Angela Theresa Rabbitt

Steven Patrick Hopkins and Dana Lynn Rolfe

Karl N. Weihs and Kelly Ann Alflen

Edward D. Osika and Dawn Marie Carr

Chantele Jeanette Buratczuk and Adam James Paquin

Savannah Gabrielle Bridges and Brendon Nicholas Vollmer

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Stephen Thomas Koperna II and Brianna Marie Signore

Matthew Stephen Cassidy Collins and Jessica Rose Jones

Jason David Sommer and Michelle Leann Schultz

Abis Manuel Peralta and Alexis Anne Long

Steven V. Welmer and Colleen Kay Blume

Fanny Irene Cordova Trivino and Richard Harold Charles Kinsella

Alfredo Antonio Lazo Archaga and Alma Josefina Montalvo

Elia Herrera Pacheco and Carlos Leonel Vela Graciano

Tyler Jeffrey Hudgins and Ashley Danielle Carr

Jacquelyn Elizabeth Smith and Remington James Miller

Jose Ricardo Cruz Ramos and Jennifer Jasmine Silva

Diego Armando Lievano Moreno and Melinda Darlene Dennison

Michel Mata Redonet and Andrea Martin Flecken

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Jeremy Alton Fulwood Kendra Josephine Cuahonte

Cheryl Sue Michals and William Carl Meisner

Hannah Melinda Evangelina Fossum and Charles Cole Newton

Mary Marsh Lasseter and John Roger Rule

Ryan Ray Larowe and Amber Marie Foley

Graciano Covarrubias and Martha Mancillas

Jean Ronick Francois and Chantale Caceuis

Kenly Delva and Naphtha Andre

Rosalina Casangkapan Penola and Greg Michael Buschur

Anthony Robert Ayres and Brenda Louise Legger

Bradley M. Watts and Melanie A. Bauer

Roberta Marie Pond and Firat Osman Sumbay

Deborah Julie Trimmer and Richard Allen Wilson

Jaimi Dawn Johnson and Ronald Gerald Robinson Jr.

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Nicole M. Moore and James A. Moore

Karen M. Mooneyhan and Ryan C. Mooneyhan

Tiuril Silvana Rojas-Blanco and Raul Cancino Suarez

Karen Cushing and Darin Cushing

Julie Sheck and Ryan L. Sheck

Christopher M. Kobler and Laurel E. Kobler

Sharon Sellers and James Sellers

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Richard Robert Shackett II and Darcia C. Shackett

Andrea Del Valle and Juan C. Del Valle

James A. Alderman II and Joanne Disantis

Joyce Ann Johnson and Maurice David Johnson

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Betsy A. Lytle and Tmolura Gordan Howard

Barbara Oliveros and Eugenio Oliveros

Michael Fagan and Wendy Fagan

Lisa Margiotta and Nicolo Margiotta

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Jessica Crutchfield and James Crutchfield

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Francisco Javier Pena Ponce and Mayra Teresa Castillo Padilla

Kent Virgil Price and Terri Dawn Price

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Wendy Torres vs. Southern Fidelity Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)

John Matthew Odowd et al vs. Lorna Jo Deutscher et al (auto negligence)

Alexandria Stonebridge vs. Government Employees Insurance Company (auto negligence)

David Joseph Niemeyer vs. Vicky Kay Traynor et al (auto negligence)

Bank of America NA vs. Stephen H. Swan St. (contract and indebtedness)

Discover Bank vs. Melissa Birchell (contract and indebtedness)

Discover Bank vs. Jane M. Shambour (contract and indebtedness)

Nations Direct Mortgage LLC vs. Andrea C. Koch (mortgage foreclosure)

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Celia Noli Dandoy Stickler et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Regions Bank vs. Jeffery L. Gaudette et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al vs. C. R. Carpenter et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

XByte Technologies Inc. vs. Daniel Schaeffer (contract and indebtedness)

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Byron Schaeffer (contract and indebtedness)

Mark Bueby vs. J.S. Held LLC (other civil circuit)

Rosedale Master Homeowners Association Inc. vs. Joseph Casna (mortgage foreclosure)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB vs. David Browne et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al vs. Brandi Ward (auto negligence)

Jean Michel vs. Isaac Lyle Biagotti (auto negligence)

Calvalry SPV I LLC et al vs. Timothy M. Larson (contract and indebtedness)

US Bank NA et al vs. Clarence B. Roberts IV et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Ditech Financial LLC vs. Bob L. Mobley et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Caliber Home Loans Inc. vs. Harmon Blanding et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Roy Lovett vs. Marissa M. Baker (contract and indebtedness)

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

No records.

Public Records

