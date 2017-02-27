Public Records week of Feb. 8-14, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Manatee Memorial Hospital
Collier, Jaxson Lee, a boy to Jessica Ballinger and Kyle Collier, Bradenton, Jan. 31, 2017
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
Terry Edward Dhein Jr. and Casy Linn Bassett
Monica Elizabeth Villa and Jason Lee Daubert
Martin Friedrich Guenther Zwanzger and Urusla Anna Radzikowski
Anthony Michael Lancenese and Amanda Maria Batt
Kelvin Leon Dunbar and Christina Loren Snell
Darya Gordobudskaya and Alexander Filipovich
Steven Anthony Grossl and Danielle Lynne Rossman
Brooke Alene Sutphin and Nathan Troy Brenner
Millie Ella Cameron and Kelsie Nicole Flynn
Michelle Ann Armstrong and James Andrew Faulkner
Marsden O. Lewis and Amanda Rachelle Chrickenberger
Ashley Renee Thurman and Lashanne William Beasley
Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
Eugene Phillip Gentry Jr. and Rebecca Jane Cappello
Sahkeina S. Jarrett and Jessica Marie Glover
Timothy John Bartnett and Jennifer Yvonne Logan
Vicente Reyes Uscanga and Grethel Nichell Ramirez
Debra Ann Hibbert and John Charles Hibbert
Angela Lee Bray and Ronald Lee Smith
Amilcar Jose Gonzalez Narvaez and Maria Teresa Longart Pinto
Valerie Nadine Sanders and Jaime Sanches Silva
Debron Mychell Green and Brigette Lee Levesque
Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
Eric M. Miller and Christelle Abadia
Elourdes Roblero Sargento and Omar Trejo Martinez
Alicia Max Artz and Matthew Greg Holland
Deena Marie Fannin and Bradley James Jones
Penelope Grace Pellett and John Edward Mills
Andrew Clayton Wyatt and Brittany Lynn Ward
Patricia Vale Sheman and Dean Eugene Sherman
Joshua Ryan Hendricks and Isabelle Luisa Mendez
Joshua Ryan Hendricks and Isabelle Luisa Mendez
Timothy William Geisler and Melissa Angela Theresa Rabbitt
Steven Patrick Hopkins and Dana Lynn Rolfe
Karl N. Weihs and Kelly Ann Alflen
Edward D. Osika and Dawn Marie Carr
Chantele Jeanette Buratczuk and Adam James Paquin
Savannah Gabrielle Bridges and Brendon Nicholas Vollmer
Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
Stephen Thomas Koperna II and Brianna Marie Signore
Matthew Stephen Cassidy Collins and Jessica Rose Jones
Jason David Sommer and Michelle Leann Schultz
Abis Manuel Peralta and Alexis Anne Long
Steven V. Welmer and Colleen Kay Blume
Fanny Irene Cordova Trivino and Richard Harold Charles Kinsella
Alfredo Antonio Lazo Archaga and Alma Josefina Montalvo
Elia Herrera Pacheco and Carlos Leonel Vela Graciano
Tyler Jeffrey Hudgins and Ashley Danielle Carr
Jacquelyn Elizabeth Smith and Remington James Miller
Jose Ricardo Cruz Ramos and Jennifer Jasmine Silva
Diego Armando Lievano Moreno and Melinda Darlene Dennison
Michel Mata Redonet and Andrea Martin Flecken
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
Jeremy Alton Fulwood Kendra Josephine Cuahonte
Cheryl Sue Michals and William Carl Meisner
Hannah Melinda Evangelina Fossum and Charles Cole Newton
Mary Marsh Lasseter and John Roger Rule
Ryan Ray Larowe and Amber Marie Foley
Graciano Covarrubias and Martha Mancillas
Jean Ronick Francois and Chantale Caceuis
Kenly Delva and Naphtha Andre
Rosalina Casangkapan Penola and Greg Michael Buschur
Anthony Robert Ayres and Brenda Louise Legger
Bradley M. Watts and Melanie A. Bauer
Roberta Marie Pond and Firat Osman Sumbay
Deborah Julie Trimmer and Richard Allen Wilson
Jaimi Dawn Johnson and Ronald Gerald Robinson Jr.
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
Nicole M. Moore and James A. Moore
Karen M. Mooneyhan and Ryan C. Mooneyhan
Tiuril Silvana Rojas-Blanco and Raul Cancino Suarez
Karen Cushing and Darin Cushing
Julie Sheck and Ryan L. Sheck
Christopher M. Kobler and Laurel E. Kobler
Sharon Sellers and James Sellers
Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
Richard Robert Shackett II and Darcia C. Shackett
Andrea Del Valle and Juan C. Del Valle
James A. Alderman II and Joanne Disantis
Joyce Ann Johnson and Maurice David Johnson
Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
Betsy A. Lytle and Tmolura Gordan Howard
Barbara Oliveros and Eugenio Oliveros
Michael Fagan and Wendy Fagan
Lisa Margiotta and Nicolo Margiotta
Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
Jessica Crutchfield and James Crutchfield
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
Francisco Javier Pena Ponce and Mayra Teresa Castillo Padilla
Kent Virgil Price and Terri Dawn Price
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
Wendy Torres vs. Southern Fidelity Insurance Company (contract and indebtedness)
John Matthew Odowd et al vs. Lorna Jo Deutscher et al (auto negligence)
Alexandria Stonebridge vs. Government Employees Insurance Company (auto negligence)
David Joseph Niemeyer vs. Vicky Kay Traynor et al (auto negligence)
Bank of America NA vs. Stephen H. Swan St. (contract and indebtedness)
Discover Bank vs. Melissa Birchell (contract and indebtedness)
Discover Bank vs. Jane M. Shambour (contract and indebtedness)
Nations Direct Mortgage LLC vs. Andrea C. Koch (mortgage foreclosure)
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Celia Noli Dandoy Stickler et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Regions Bank vs. Jeffery L. Gaudette et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al vs. C. R. Carpenter et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
XByte Technologies Inc. vs. Daniel Schaeffer (contract and indebtedness)
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Byron Schaeffer (contract and indebtedness)
Mark Bueby vs. J.S. Held LLC (other civil circuit)
Rosedale Master Homeowners Association Inc. vs. Joseph Casna (mortgage foreclosure)
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB vs. David Browne et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al vs. Brandi Ward (auto negligence)
Jean Michel vs. Isaac Lyle Biagotti (auto negligence)
Calvalry SPV I LLC et al vs. Timothy M. Larson (contract and indebtedness)
US Bank NA et al vs. Clarence B. Roberts IV et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Ditech Financial LLC vs. Bob L. Mobley et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Caliber Home Loans Inc. vs. Harmon Blanding et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
Roy Lovett vs. Marissa M. Baker (contract and indebtedness)
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
No records.
Comments