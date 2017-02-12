Public records for Feb. 13, 2017

FORECLOSURES
Foreclosed properties to be sold either online or at 11 a.m. on the days listed at the Manatee County Courthouse/Annex. Listed are the borrower’s name, the amount of the trust deed, the lender, the file number and online or Annex. For online foreclosure sales visit manateeclerk.com.
MONDAY
No records.
TUESDAY
Roy J. Fairbrother Jr. et al, $427,191, William H. Marshall, 2008-CA-009206, online.
Antonio Hernandez et al, $78,392, Bank of America NA, 2015-CA-005437, online.
Estate of Anne W. Thompson et al, $281,718, CIT Bank NA, 2016-CA-000580, online.
Estate of Ricahrd Hedblom Jr. et al, $159,479, CIT Bank NA, 2016-CA-001512, online.
Mary Dunham et al, $204,051, CIT Bank NA, 2016-CA-001948, online.
Alvin T. McKinney et al, $247,436, US Bank NA, 2016-CA-002032, onine.
Benjamin Shives et al, $293,188, US Bank et al, 2016-CA-003198, online.
WEDNESDAY
No records.
THURSDAY
No records.
FRIDAY
No records.
NEW LOCAL BUSINESS TAX RECEIPTS
The following businesses have applied new local business tax receipts in Manatee County cities:
Bradenton
Breiter Capital Management Inc., 1001 Third Ave. W., Unit 450, administrative office, Tom Breiter, 941-778-1900.
Cornerstone Carpenters LLC, 2711 Manatee Ave. E., services, 941-920-0987.
