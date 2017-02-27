Public Records: Feb.1-7, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Manatee Memorial Hospital
Collier, Jaxson Lee, a boy to Jessica Ballinger and Kyle Collier, Bradenton, Jan. 31, 2017
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
Janet Ann Herold and Earl Alan Vogt
Marian Shehata Bassionuy Grace and Joe Samuel
Nicholas Raymond Mannor and Catriona Marie Swift
Jesus Javier Figueroa and Sabrina Mayhair
Christopher John Heflin and Morgan Ellen Mitchell
Rosmery Olivama Velasquez Perez and Benito Alejandro Alcudia
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
Gerardo Arturo Carbajal and Dorimel Hernandez Barreto
Robert Frank Warren and Rosemarie Kathryn Wagner
Chad Wright Andrews-Sheldon and Amber Nichole Taylor
Jairo Jose Mayorga Canales and Yaima Tamayo Mendoza
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Crystal Colantuono and Kevin Donald Sudbury
Traci Lynn McIntyre and Guy Allan Miller
Michael Sean Noyes and Nurys Rafaela Tejada Melo
Madsen Bienaime and Nethie Jean Charles
Marina Kathleen Edwards and Robert Alan Meyer
Donjay Morgan and Brittney Nicole Council
James Edward Scott Jr. and Shameka Vonta Anderson
Heriberto Ochoa and Leslie Andrea Garza
Oscar Rene Portillo Salguero and Maria Enedina Martinez Baez
Aaron William Sutcliffe and Daliah Marie Rosales
Danielle Elizabeth Bortz and Lucas Mayrinck Santos
Julia Ellen Dedrickson and Kimberly Jean Cottrell
Irineo Ramirez Guerreo and Cynthia Ortiz Yanez
Marcus Lee Pete and Yevonne Katrice Mays
Modesto Landeros Lira and Marie Joyce Licciardello
Eddie Lloyd Starling and Beverly Kay Conley
Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
Tony Wayne Davis Jr. and Lacey Lorena Helmer
Ross Reed Smith and Alison Emery
Lisa Marie Czarnecki and William George Christie
Brian A. Kenney and Gisele Ferreira Chaves
Cindy Alejandra Mendoza-Varela and Darwin Vasquez Figueroa
Alisha Daniele Holland and Deonte Lashaw Everette
Jacklyn Marie Smith and Michael Anthony Holaski Jr.
Inna Yuruevna Mikina and Zdzislaw Jasiukiewicz
Karolyn Lopez Garcia and Efrain Santiago Roman
Andrew John Paglicco and Brittany Marie Smith
Steven Robert Skocy and Stephen Douglas Kieck
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
Dawn Sody Eppig and David William Eppig
Americo de la Cruz Vargas and Maria Ester Rios
Steven James Tejkl Jr. and Lisa Marie Kerris
Timothy John Kellum II and Emily Catherine Campbell
Mason Quinn Theiler and Amanda Beth Santavicca
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
Rachel Y. Bailey and William Bailey Jr.
Eva Isabel Gil de Rubio-Skuba and Herbert Stephen Skuba Jr.
Michael A. Schmelzer and Christina C. Schmelzer
Diana Rutland and Robert Rutland
Brandalin Livengood and Ronny A. Livengood
Maria L. Jimenez de Arica and Rene Urquiza
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
Jason Roby and Selina Tadych
Christine Lowella Keener and Henry Clifford Williams II
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Ramonita Aquino and Santos A. Aquino
Erik Allen Holmen and Jennifer A. Holmen
Travis Edwin Dowell and Michelle K. Dowell
Joshua Montgomery and Amber Montgomery
Michele L. Anoshiravani and Amir Anoshiravani
Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
Cherfina Johnson and Any O. Hill
Sherry Lynn Dill and Joseph Edward Dill
Jessica Engilis and Frederick Engilis III
Eric S. Mayberry and Stacey L. Mayberry
Michael Fullerton and Christine J. Fullerton
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
Luis Rafael Gonzalez Santiago and Dorothy Gonzalez
Leverna R. Williams and Shakura Alexis Ogletree
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
Willie Bradley vs. Laura Rudd et al (auto negligence)
Pinzon LLC vs. Teitelbaum Developers US LLC (contract and indebtedness)
Beach to Bay Investments Inc. vs. Paul Schulz (contract and indebtedness)
Punta Gorda HMA LLC vs. Cody Loggins (contract and indebtedness)
Wendy Priest vs. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (other civil circuit)
Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. vss Rudy Boyok et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company vs. Shell Point Condominium Association Inc. (other civil circuit)
Federal National Mortgage Association vs, Marj Kushto et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Robin K. Tribbett et al vs. Jenni L. Pavlisko et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Liberty Home Equity Solutions Inc. vs. John C. Norris et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Christopher D. Siemers vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (auto negligence)
Michael R. Gray vs. Cyril R. Dougherty (auto negligence)
BIA Separation Doo et al vs. Cambryn Biologics LLC (contract and indebtedness)
Virginia Baden et al vs. M. Lewis Hall III et al (other civil circuit)
First Federal Bank of Florida vs. Ana C. Pombinho et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
August Leombruno vs. Caribe Trucking Co. LLC (auto negligence)
Terry Simmons vs. Denise Marie Jacobs et al (auto negligence)
Naomi N. Reetz vs. John P. Macfarlane et al (auto negligence)
Fifth Third Bank vs. Sheila C. Shackelford (contract and indebtedness)
Ross D. Montgomery et al vs. Carman Miller (mortgage foreclosure)
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
Janet Aubry vs. Nadine Neal et al (auto negligence)
Nijemi Inc. vs. X-Lent Auto Body Inc et al (contract and indebtedness)
