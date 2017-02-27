Public Records

February 27, 2017 10:41 AM

Public Records: Feb.1-7, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Manatee Memorial Hospital

Collier, Jaxson Lee, a boy to Jessica Ballinger and Kyle Collier, Bradenton, Jan. 31, 2017

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Janet Ann Herold and Earl Alan Vogt

Marian Shehata Bassionuy Grace and Joe Samuel

Nicholas Raymond Mannor and Catriona Marie Swift

Jesus Javier Figueroa and Sabrina Mayhair

Christopher John Heflin and Morgan Ellen Mitchell

Rosmery Olivama Velasquez Perez and Benito Alejandro Alcudia

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Gerardo Arturo Carbajal and Dorimel Hernandez Barreto

Robert Frank Warren and Rosemarie Kathryn Wagner

Chad Wright Andrews-Sheldon and Amber Nichole Taylor

Jairo Jose Mayorga Canales and Yaima Tamayo Mendoza

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Crystal Colantuono and Kevin Donald Sudbury

Traci Lynn McIntyre and Guy Allan Miller

Michael Sean Noyes and Nurys Rafaela Tejada Melo

Madsen Bienaime and Nethie Jean Charles

Marina Kathleen Edwards and Robert Alan Meyer

Donjay Morgan and Brittney Nicole Council

James Edward Scott Jr. and Shameka Vonta Anderson

Heriberto Ochoa and Leslie Andrea Garza

Oscar Rene Portillo Salguero and Maria Enedina Martinez Baez

Aaron William Sutcliffe and Daliah Marie Rosales

Danielle Elizabeth Bortz and Lucas Mayrinck Santos

Julia Ellen Dedrickson and Kimberly Jean Cottrell

Irineo Ramirez Guerreo and Cynthia Ortiz Yanez

Marcus Lee Pete and Yevonne Katrice Mays

Modesto Landeros Lira and Marie Joyce Licciardello

Eddie Lloyd Starling and Beverly Kay Conley

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Tony Wayne Davis Jr. and Lacey Lorena Helmer

Ross Reed Smith and Alison Emery

Lisa Marie Czarnecki and William George Christie

Brian A. Kenney and Gisele Ferreira Chaves

Cindy Alejandra Mendoza-Varela and Darwin Vasquez Figueroa

Alisha Daniele Holland and Deonte Lashaw Everette

Jacklyn Marie Smith and Michael Anthony Holaski Jr.

Inna Yuruevna Mikina and Zdzislaw Jasiukiewicz

Karolyn Lopez Garcia and Efrain Santiago Roman

Andrew John Paglicco and Brittany Marie Smith

Steven Robert Skocy and Stephen Douglas Kieck

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Dawn Sody Eppig and David William Eppig

Americo de la Cruz Vargas and Maria Ester Rios

Steven James Tejkl Jr. and Lisa Marie Kerris

Timothy John Kellum II and Emily Catherine Campbell

Mason Quinn Theiler and Amanda Beth Santavicca

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Rachel Y. Bailey and William Bailey Jr.

Eva Isabel Gil de Rubio-Skuba and Herbert Stephen Skuba Jr.

Michael A. Schmelzer and Christina C. Schmelzer

Diana Rutland and Robert Rutland

Brandalin Livengood and Ronny A. Livengood

Maria L. Jimenez de Arica and Rene Urquiza

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Jason Roby and Selina Tadych

Christine Lowella Keener and Henry Clifford Williams II

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Ramonita Aquino and Santos A. Aquino

Erik Allen Holmen and Jennifer A. Holmen

Travis Edwin Dowell and Michelle K. Dowell

Joshua Montgomery and Amber Montgomery

Michele L. Anoshiravani and Amir Anoshiravani

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Cherfina Johnson and Any O. Hill

Sherry Lynn Dill and Joseph Edward Dill

Jessica Engilis and Frederick Engilis III

Eric S. Mayberry and Stacey L. Mayberry

Michael Fullerton and Christine J. Fullerton

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Luis Rafael Gonzalez Santiago and Dorothy Gonzalez

Leverna R. Williams and Shakura Alexis Ogletree

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Willie Bradley vs. Laura Rudd et al (auto negligence)

Pinzon LLC vs. Teitelbaum Developers US LLC (contract and indebtedness)

Beach to Bay Investments Inc. vs. Paul Schulz (contract and indebtedness)

Punta Gorda HMA LLC vs. Cody Loggins (contract and indebtedness)

Wendy Priest vs. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (other civil circuit)

Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. vss Rudy Boyok et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company vs. Shell Point Condominium Association Inc. (other civil circuit)

Federal National Mortgage Association vs, Marj Kushto et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Robin K. Tribbett et al vs. Jenni L. Pavlisko et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Liberty Home Equity Solutions Inc. vs. John C. Norris et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Christopher D. Siemers vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (auto negligence)

Michael R. Gray vs. Cyril R. Dougherty (auto negligence)

BIA Separation Doo et al vs. Cambryn Biologics LLC (contract and indebtedness)

Virginia Baden et al vs. M. Lewis Hall III et al (other civil circuit)

First Federal Bank of Florida vs. Ana C. Pombinho et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

August Leombruno vs. Caribe Trucking Co. LLC (auto negligence)

Terry Simmons vs. Denise Marie Jacobs et al (auto negligence)

Naomi N. Reetz vs. John P. Macfarlane et al (auto negligence)

Fifth Third Bank vs. Sheila C. Shackelford (contract and indebtedness)

Ross D. Montgomery et al vs. Carman Miller (mortgage foreclosure)

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Janet Aubry vs. Nadine Neal et al (auto negligence)

Nijemi Inc. vs. X-Lent Auto Body Inc et al (contract and indebtedness)

Public Records

