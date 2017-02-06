Public Records from Jan. 11-17, 2017

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Manatee Memorial Hospital
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
Javier Moreno Macias and Gisela Martinez Navarrete
Donna Rene Chasko-Smith and Christopher Charles Smith
Jennifer Lynn Reagan and Joseph Lee Lange
Rodney Lennorris Dunbar Jr. and Natasha Laquin Pompey
Desiree Alexandria McDonald and Tomas Abraham Rojas Rivera
Cynthia Jane Thayer and Michael McKee Garland Jr.
Jason Andrew Urevich and Dara Lynn Boustead
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
Widelande Jean and Vivianne Bissainthe Innocent
Tanja Eva Emmerich and Justin Ward Martin
Michael Joseph Mosher and Joy Teabout
Matthew Scott McAllister and Heather Marie Fox
Dominick Nicholas Faircloth and Kristin Ashley Bainbridge
Daniel Aguirre and Lisette Guerrero
Leslie Isidro Palacios and Melissa Ann Hobbs
Elizabeth Emily Paey and Ryan Theodore Broder
Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
Gerardo Gonzalez and Francy Elena Gonzalez
Peteray St. Clair Martin and Tamara Shaunta Dubois
Ilarie Gabirelle Constant and Karl-Hens Jean Baptiste
John Kenneth Frater and Claudia Maria Agudelo
Cinthya Ivonne Guzman Acosta and Edgard Alain Rodriguez Rincon
Nancy Peralta Saucedo and Jorge T. Carino-Sanchez
Phaedra Alexis Carter and Christopher Robert Dolan
Michael Joseph Colosimo and Jessica Ida Flores
Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
No records.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
Pamela Lacee Evans and Bradley Thomas Perez
John Pickett Thompson and Nancy Ann Terry
John Thomas Dunn and Jerry Lavon Knight
Cassandra Marie Bucher and Thomas Edward McDonnell Jr.
Stephanie Lynn Allen and Michael Patrick O’Donnell
Olena Borodina and Oleksandr Gress
Safinaz N. Elkadi and Robert Ralph Morgan-Grenville
Margarita Montalvo Zuniga and Tomas Carrillo Alfaro
Yil Ung Mun and Richard Alfred Lagace Sr.
Marisol Marin Giraldo and Jhosua Marlass
Jorge Luis Aguila Seara and Sindia Janette Delgado Nieves
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
Austin L. Bolen and Debbie L. Bolen
Karen Frances Noel and David Philip Noel
Michelle Costanzi and Glen A. Horak
William S. Morgan and Ruth A. Morgan
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
Trishia Martinez and Josecarlos Martinez
Jacqueline Sherman and Adam Sherman
Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
Nancy Amabilia Gaspar Lopez and Ganzalo Antonio Merida Merida
Malcolm D. Lyons and Stacey L. Lyons
Louis Emil Baus and Lana Marie Baus
Wondria Shada Saunders and Steforn Gibson Jr.
Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
No records.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
Karen Furner and Edward Furner
Kim Huong Thi Tran and Kevin Van Nguyen
Jorge Medina and Sonia Oro
CIVIL SUITS
The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
Ana Rebeca Vieyto Mendez et al vs. Cheryl Behling Sturtevant et al (auto negligence)
Christopher Pierson et al vs. Lisa Finney et al (auto negligence)
Shawn Duval vs. Sasha Marie Yeager et al (auto negligence)
Caliber Home Loans Inc. vs. Sharee L. Welch et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
Sylvain Collard vs. Armour Tight Concrete LLC et al (auto negligence)
Tammy Atkinson vs. Chrisjohn D. Gaskins et al (auto negligence)
Eugene A. Williams vs. Gloria L. Harvey (auto negligence)
American Express Bank FSB vs. Camwell Cigars LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)
Bank of America NA vs. Patrick M. Ravanello (contract and indebtedness)
Bank of America NA vs. Bradley T. Long (contract and indebtedness)
US Bank NA vs. Michael Burkart (mortgage foreclosure)
Branch Banking and Trust Company vs. Estate of Kathleen D. Bailey et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
Camari Domino vs. Tawana White et al (auto negligence)
Renata O’Banon vs. William Hoek et al (auto negligence)
Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange vs. Michael J. Corbino et al (contract and indebtedness)
Sarasota Investment Trust LLC vs. William L. Manfull et al (mortgage foreclosure)
Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
No records.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
Donice K. Dawson vs. Michael H. Decoveny et al (auto negligence)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al vs. John Alexander Damico et al (auto negligence)
Doug Williams et al vs. Bethel Farms Transportation Inc. et al (auto negligence)
Oscar Lee Kirksey vs. Timothy John Sauer (auto negligence)
American Express Centurion Bank vs. Brandon P. Austin (contract and indebtedness)
Jessica Washer vs. Living Oceans Inc. (contract and indebtedness)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust vs. Sheri R. Hendel et al (contract and indebtedness)
Peter J. Kearns et al vs. John Medeiros et al (contract and indebtedness)
Elizabeth A. Hudick et al vs. HCA Health Services of Florida Inc. (professional malpractice)
