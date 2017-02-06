Public Records

February 6, 2017 10:02 AM

Public Records from Jan. 11-17, 2017

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Javier Moreno Macias and Gisela Martinez Navarrete

Donna Rene Chasko-Smith and Christopher Charles Smith

Jennifer Lynn Reagan and Joseph Lee Lange

Rodney Lennorris Dunbar Jr. and Natasha Laquin Pompey

Desiree Alexandria McDonald and Tomas Abraham Rojas Rivera

Cynthia Jane Thayer and Michael McKee Garland Jr.

Jason Andrew Urevich and Dara Lynn Boustead

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Widelande Jean and Vivianne Bissainthe Innocent

Tanja Eva Emmerich and Justin Ward Martin

Michael Joseph Mosher and Joy Teabout

Matthew Scott McAllister and Heather Marie Fox

Dominick Nicholas Faircloth and Kristin Ashley Bainbridge

Daniel Aguirre and Lisette Guerrero

Leslie Isidro Palacios and Melissa Ann Hobbs

Elizabeth Emily Paey and Ryan Theodore Broder

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Gerardo Gonzalez and Francy Elena Gonzalez

Peteray St. Clair Martin and Tamara Shaunta Dubois

Ilarie Gabirelle Constant and Karl-Hens Jean Baptiste

John Kenneth Frater and Claudia Maria Agudelo

Cinthya Ivonne Guzman Acosta and Edgard Alain Rodriguez Rincon

Nancy Peralta Saucedo and Jorge T. Carino-Sanchez

Phaedra Alexis Carter and Christopher Robert Dolan

Michael Joseph Colosimo and Jessica Ida Flores

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

No records.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Pamela Lacee Evans and Bradley Thomas Perez

John Pickett Thompson and Nancy Ann Terry

John Thomas Dunn and Jerry Lavon Knight

Cassandra Marie Bucher and Thomas Edward McDonnell Jr.

Stephanie Lynn Allen and Michael Patrick O’Donnell

Olena Borodina and Oleksandr Gress

Safinaz N. Elkadi and Robert Ralph Morgan-Grenville

Margarita Montalvo Zuniga and Tomas Carrillo Alfaro

Yil Ung Mun and Richard Alfred Lagace Sr.

Marisol Marin Giraldo and Jhosua Marlass

Jorge Luis Aguila Seara and Sindia Janette Delgado Nieves

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Austin L. Bolen and Debbie L. Bolen

Karen Frances Noel and David Philip Noel

Michelle Costanzi and Glen A. Horak

William S. Morgan and Ruth A. Morgan

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Trishia Martinez and Josecarlos Martinez

Jacqueline Sherman and Adam Sherman

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Nancy Amabilia Gaspar Lopez and Ganzalo Antonio Merida Merida

Malcolm D. Lyons and Stacey L. Lyons

Louis Emil Baus and Lana Marie Baus

Wondria Shada Saunders and Steforn Gibson Jr.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

No records.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Karen Furner and Edward Furner

Kim Huong Thi Tran and Kevin Van Nguyen

Jorge Medina and Sonia Oro

CIVIL SUITS

The following civil suits were filed in Manatee County Circuit Court:

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Ana Rebeca Vieyto Mendez et al vs. Cheryl Behling Sturtevant et al (auto negligence)

Christopher Pierson et al vs. Lisa Finney et al (auto negligence)

Shawn Duval vs. Sasha Marie Yeager et al (auto negligence)

Caliber Home Loans Inc. vs. Sharee L. Welch et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Sylvain Collard vs. Armour Tight Concrete LLC et al (auto negligence)

Tammy Atkinson vs. Chrisjohn D. Gaskins et al (auto negligence)

Eugene A. Williams vs. Gloria L. Harvey (auto negligence)

American Express Bank FSB vs. Camwell Cigars LLC et al (contract and indebtedness)

Bank of America NA vs. Patrick M. Ravanello (contract and indebtedness)

Bank of America NA vs. Bradley T. Long (contract and indebtedness)

US Bank NA vs. Michael Burkart (mortgage foreclosure)

Branch Banking and Trust Company vs. Estate of Kathleen D. Bailey et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Camari Domino vs. Tawana White et al (auto negligence)

Renata O’Banon vs. William Hoek et al (auto negligence)

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange vs. Michael J. Corbino et al (contract and indebtedness)

Sarasota Investment Trust LLC vs. William L. Manfull et al (mortgage foreclosure)

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

No records.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Donice K. Dawson vs. Michael H. Decoveny et al (auto negligence)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al vs. John Alexander Damico et al (auto negligence)

Doug Williams et al vs. Bethel Farms Transportation Inc. et al (auto negligence)

Oscar Lee Kirksey vs. Timothy John Sauer (auto negligence)

American Express Centurion Bank vs. Brandon P. Austin (contract and indebtedness)

Jessica Washer vs. Living Oceans Inc. (contract and indebtedness)

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust vs. Sheri R. Hendel et al (contract and indebtedness)

Peter J. Kearns et al vs. John Medeiros et al (contract and indebtedness)

Elizabeth A. Hudick et al vs. HCA Health Services of Florida Inc. (professional malpractice)

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Protesters outside MacDill AFB ahead of President Donald Trump's visit

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos